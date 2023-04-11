Advanced search
CrayoNano : Presentation April 2023

04/11/2023
Company

Presentation

April 2023

Important information

This presentation has been prepared by CrayoNano AS (the "Company") for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell common shares of the Company or a recommendation in relation to the shares of the Company. Neither shall the presentation or any part of it, nor the fact of its distribution or communication, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with any contract, commitment or investment decision in relation thereto.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements and as such, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs about future events at the date of this presentation. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results or achievements to differ materially from the events, results or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements contained in this presentation. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, recipients of this presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The information included in this presentation may be subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment, and such information may change materially. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information and opinions contained in this presentation, no reliance should be placed on such information. Neither the Company nor any of its owners, affiliates advisors or representatives accept any responsibility, liability or loss whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this presentation.

By accepting this presentation, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

CrayoNano AS | www.crayonano.com

Financial ambitions

By 2026

Manufacture

30-40 million units

Generating

NOK 750m - 1bn

revenue

In medium- to long-term…

Gross profit of

50-65%

How we will get there:

  • Controlled go-to market approach to build successful partnerships with tier 1 customers in rapidly growing market
  • Expanding international sales force with experienced sales personnel and distributors to target customers in priority levels
  • CrayoNano patent protected technology enables high volume manufacturing at high yield1 with high performance
  • Roadmap to industry leading cost position, outperforming costs and performance of current UV-C technology and hazardous cleaning solutions
  • Highly scalable fab-lite business model allows partnership- based flexibility in manufacturing, targeting production capacity ~150m units per year by 2026 with limited capex requirements

Note: 1 Yield = metric dividing no of good parts produced by total no of parts started in production

CrayoNano AS | www.crayonano.com

Providing a sustainable solution for global challenges

Massive and growing world

…with increasing health concerns,

population…

like access to safe drinking water

~10bn

~5bn

world population by

people could face water scarcity and

2050

limited access to clean water by 2050

CrayoNano provides a disruptive and patented UV-C LED semiconductor component that is energy efficient, scalable and sustainable, replacing the use of toxic chemicals and mercury UV lamps for disinfection to ensure safe drinking water at scale. Miniaturisation enabled by nanotechnology unlocks additional use cases

Source: United Nations

CrayoNano AS | www.crayonano.com

Flexible chips - used everywhere, from homes to hospitals

"Thousands" of end-applications

can benefit from

utilising UV-C LED, + ranging from

food processing

sterilisation to

hospital

disinfection, enabled by miniaturisation

Faucet water disinfection - end-application example

Standardised for all applications

The size of a grain of rice, enabled by advanced nanotechnology

Superior design flexibility

Direct and eco-friendly substitute to current solutions

CrayoNano provides its disruptive UV-C LED solution to system integrators and original equipment manufacturers

Disclaimer

Crayonano AS published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
