CrayoNano : Q1 Trading Update Invitation ›

CrayoNano (NOTC:CNANO) would like to extend an invitation to our Q1 Trading Update. The presentation is jointly hosted by Pareto Securities and SpareBank1 Markets and will be held in English. Date: 28th April 2022 Time: 10:00 - 11:00 CET Please register for the event following the link below. https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6338985123128394508 The presentation will be held by Jo Uthus, CEO, and Jens Kielland, CFO. For more information, please contact: CEO Jo Uthus Mail: investor@crayonano.com Phone: +47 72 90 98 60 About CrayoNano CrayoNano develops and manufactures semiconductor components based on our expertise and technology in nanomaterials. With our patented and proprietary technology, our first application targets the fast-growing disinfection market with high quality and performance driven UV-C LEDs. The company is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, applying a fab-lite model with a global supply chain and worldwide footprint to provide our customers with innovative semiconductor devices. Our vision is to enable new applications and solutions in health & safety, water purification, life sciences, consumer and industrial goods, and automotive industries. CrayoNano is registered on OTC in Norway under the ticker: CNANO.