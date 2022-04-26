Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET
  5. CrayoNano AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNANO   NO0010820558

CRAYONANO AS

(CNANO)
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET  -  04-24
23.00 NOK   +9.52%
02:52pCRAYONANO : Q1 Trading Update Invitation ›
PU
04/05CRAYONANO : welcomes new Chief Financial Office, Jens Kielland ›
PU
04/05CrayoNano AS Announces Appointment of Jens Kielland as Chief Financial Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CrayoNano : Q1 Trading Update Invitation ›

04/26/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CrayoNano (NOTC:CNANO) would like to extend an invitation to our Q1 Trading Update. The presentation is jointly hosted by Pareto Securities and SpareBank1 Markets and will be held in English. Date: 28th April 2022 Time: 10:00 - 11:00 CET Please register for the event following the link below. https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6338985123128394508 The presentation will be held by Jo Uthus, CEO, and Jens Kielland, CFO. For more information, please contact: CEO Jo Uthus Mail: investor@crayonano.com Phone: +47 72 90 98 60 About CrayoNano CrayoNano develops and manufactures semiconductor components based on our expertise and technology in nanomaterials. With our patented and proprietary technology, our first application targets the fast-growing disinfection market with high quality and performance driven UV-C LEDs. The company is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, applying a fab-lite model with a global supply chain and worldwide footprint to provide our customers with innovative semiconductor devices. Our vision is to enable new applications and solutions in health & safety, water purification, life sciences, consumer and industrial goods, and automotive industries. CrayoNano is registered on OTC in Norway under the ticker: CNANO.

Disclaimer

Crayonano AS published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 18:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRAYONANO AS
02:52pCRAYONANO : Q1 Trading Update Invitation ›
PU
04/05CRAYONANO : welcomes new Chief Financial Office, Jens Kielland ›
PU
04/05CrayoNano AS Announces Appointment of Jens Kielland as Chief Financial Officer
CI
02/15CRAYONANO : Update Q4 2021
PU
02/14CRAYONANO : increases patent portfolio for nanowire UV-C LED chips by 180+ additional pate..
PU
02/14CRAYONANO : secures UV-C LED chip supply for ramp-up to volume production ›
PU
02/14CrayoNano Secures UV-C Led Chip Supply for Ramp-Up to Volume Production
CI
02/11CRAYONANO : establishes a branch in Taiwan - the leading chip manufacturing market in the ..
PU
02/11CRAYONANO SIGNS INDUSTRIALIZATION AN : LEDS) for nanowire UV-C LED chips  ›
PU
02/11CrayoNano establishes a branch in Taiwan
CI
More news
Chart CRAYONANO AS
Duration : Period :
CrayoNano AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Jo Uthus Chief Executive Officer
Bård Skogstad Chief Financial Officer
Jørgen André Nilsen Chairman
Helge Weman Chief Scientific Officer
Ida Marie Høiaas Chief Technology Officer