Trondheim, Norway-CrayoNano AS (NOTC:CNANO) would like to extend an invitation to our Q2 2023 Trading Update.
Please register for the event on our website via the following link: CrayoNano Q2 2023 Trading Update Webcast.
The presentation will be held by Jo Uthus, CEO, and Jens Kielland, CFO and presented in English.
Date: 23rd Aug 2023
Time: 10:00 - 11:00 Central European Time (CEST)
For more information, please contact:
CEO Jo Uthus
Mail: investor@crayonano.com
Phone: +47 72 90 98 60
About CrayoNano
Founded in 2012, CrayoNano develops and manufactures nanomaterials-based semiconductor components using proprietary technologies. Headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, CrayoNano has expanded with a subsidiary in Taiwan and supporting customers globally with sales representatives in EMEA, APAC and Americas. CrayoNano's innovative semiconductor components advance global solutions in health and safety, water purification, consumer, and industrial applications, and more. CrayoNano is registered on Euronext OTC in Norway under the ticker "CNANO".
