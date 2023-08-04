CrayoNano AS and AquiSense Technologies Signs Frame Contract for sales of CrayoLED™ UV-C LEDs for use in Water Disinfection 4 Aug 2023

Trondheim, Norway / Kentucky, USA-04 Aug 2023-CrayoNano AS is pleased to announce the signing of a commercial frame contract between CrayoNano and AquiSense Technologies, for sales of UV-C LED components valued at about 4 million NOK over the next 12 months. The frame contract offers additional opportunities to increase the value beyond the minimum amount.

"We are humbled to be chosen as a UV-C LED supplier to one of the world's largest system integrators in the water disinfection market," said Jo Uthus, CEO of CrayoNano.

"Over the past nine months, AquiSense has tested and validated the CrayoLEDTM UV-C LEDs to our high-quality standards for use in water disinfection systems for point of entry and point of use products." said Oliver Lawal, CEO of AquiSense. "We are very happy to welcome CrayoNano as a supplier as the collaboration allows AquiSense to substantially grow our business globally across market segments, including the industrial and consumer markets."

About CrayoNano:

CrayoNano develops and manufactures nanomaterials-based semiconductor components using proprietary technologies. Headquartered in Trondheim, Norway with a branch office in Taiwan, CrayoNano supports our customers with global sales representatives and distributors in EMEA, APAC and Americas. CrayoNano's innovative semiconductor components advance global solutions in health and safety, water purification, consumer, and industrial applications, and more. CrayoNano is registered on Euronext OTC in Norway under the ticker "CNANO". www.crayonano.com

About AquiSense Technologies:

AquiSense Technologies is the global leader in UV-C LED systems design and manufacture. They work with leading LED manufacturers to evaluate their devices and then design efficient disinfection products. Using a combination of patented technology and in-depth know-how, AquiSense integrates LED devices into products that solve real world problems in water, air, and surface applications. www.aquisense.com

