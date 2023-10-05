CrayoNano announces proposed appointments to Board of Directors and appointments to Senior Management 5 Oct 2023

Current CEO Jo Uthus proposed as Chairman of the Board, succeeding Rune Rinnan who will step down from chairman position to vice chair of the board. UV-C LED industry veteran Dr. Ryan Chuohas taken the role of CTO to accelerate the UV-C LED technology development from CrayoNano's Taiwan office while Dr. Michael Peil continues in role as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Operating Officer Sveinung Ryen continues execution of the supply-chain and manufacturing. Jens Kielland will be acting CEO in this succession planning.

CrayoNano, the industry's only European fab-lite UV-C LED component supplier for disinfection and sterilization systems has experienced significant customer interest from hundreds of customers in the past 6 months and the market growth and demand for water, air and surface disinfection solutions utilizing highly efficient, highly robust UV-C LED components from CrayoNano has exceeded the company expectations.

Pending shareholder approval, Chairman Jo Uthus will oversee the strategy of the company, including equity financing as it enters a new phase of growth and expansion in the global market as the customer pipeline is fast-growing.

Jens Kielland will serve as CEO and has a decade long tenure in industrial companies Glamox and Elkem, in addition to SEB and has worked in the company since April 2022.

"With proposing Jo as Chairman and Jens as acting CEO, I can step down with full confidence in our succession plan and with the reassurance that the organization is in very capable hands. With the new phase of the company, we are moving to increase the semiconductor experience and network within the Board of Directors, which Jo will bring as the proposed chair of the company" states Rune Rinnan, Chairman of CrayoNano.

Changes to the Board of Directors is pending approval from the General Assembly, and the operational change is effective as of October 5, 2023.

Press contact:

Rune Rinnan

Chairman of the board

Email: rune.rinnan@ntechgroup.no

Phone: +47 900 56 028