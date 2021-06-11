Log in
    CNANO   NO0010820558

CRAYONANO AS

(CNANO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET - 06/08
29.5 NOK   +3.51%
CrayoNano : Q1 2021 Financial Summary

06/11/2021 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First quarter 2021 Financial summary CrayoNano

Interim profit & loss (unaudited)

Q1

Q1

FY

(Figures in NOK thousands)

2021

2020

2020

Sales revenue

303

76

76

Other revenue and public grants

881

1,010

1,979

Total revenues

1,185

1,086

2,055

COGS

289

Gross margin commercial revenue

14

76

76

Payroll and related costs

4,887

2,284

12,122

Other operating costs

2,875

2,261

10,205

EBITDA

-6,867

-3,459

-20,272

Depreciation

1,499

1,241

4,953

EBIT

-8,366

-4,700

-25,225

Net financial items

-173

-73

-844

Net profit before tax

-8,538

-4,773

-26,069

Tax expense

-1,878

-1,050

-6,230

Net profit (loss)

-6,660

-3,723

-19,839

# shares in 1000

27,229

17,104

26,790

Earnings pr share (NOK)

-0.24

-0.22

-0.74

# shares fully diluted in 1000

30,716

Earnings pr share diluted (NOK)

-0.22

The profit and loss is net of capitalized development expenses. Gross capitalized development expenses in 1Q 2021 was 3.5 MNOK compared to 2.3 MNOK in 1Q 2020. Net of funding capitalized development was 2.0 MNOK in 1Q 2021 compared to 1.3 MNOK in 1Q 2020.

Interim Balance Sheet (unaudited)

Q1

Q1

FY

(Figures in NOK thousands)

31.03.2021

31.03.2020

31.12.2021

Assets

Development, patents and licenses

42,165

28,870

34,312

Deferred tax assets

16,172

8,535

16,172

Tangible fixed assets

16,152

17,797

16,053

Financial fixed assets

2,061

1,210

2,061

Total non-current assets

76,550

56,412

68,598

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

7,233

4,520

5,218

Cash and cash equivalents

116,532

3,472

131,583

Total current assets

123,765

7,992

136,801

Total assets

200,314

64,404

205,399

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Share capital

545

342

536

Share premium account

215,630

80,630

209,156

Additional paid-in capital

2,596

1,523

2,596

Retained earnings

-46,398

-22,893

-37,860

Total equity

172,373

59,602

174,428

Liabilities

Convertible loans

9,753

820

11,649

Liabilities to finance institutions

10,400

10,400

Trade payables

1,585

1,010

2,927

Government charges

2,133

168

569

Other liabilities

4,070

2,804

5,426

Total liabilities

27,941

4,802

30,971

Total equity and liabilities

200,314

64,404

205,399

Interim Cash Flow Statement (unaudited)

Q1

Q1

FY

(Figures in NOK thousands)

2021

2020

2020

Operating activities

Net profit before tax

-8,538

-4,773

-26,069

Depreciation

1,499

1,241

4,953

Changes payables

-3,358

2,201

-1,676

Changes in other balance sheet items

208

236

7,046

Net cash flow from operating activities

-10,188

-1,095

-15,745

Cash flows from investing activities

PPE and capitalized development

-9,451

-958

-8,660

Other investments

-558

Net cash flow from investing activities

-9,451

-958

-9,218

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of shares

4,587

129,793

Net from long term debt

-2,880

18,349

Net cash flow from financing activities

4,587

-2,880

148,142

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

-15,052

-4,934

123,178

Cash and cash equivalents at the BOP

131,583

8,405

8,405

Cash and cash equivalents at the EOP

116,531

3,471

131,583

Disclaimer

Crayonano AS published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 07:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
