CrayoNano : Q1 2021 Financial Summary

First quarter 2021 Financial summary CrayoNano Interim profit & loss (unaudited) Q1 Q1 FY (Figures in NOK thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Sales revenue 303 76 76 Other revenue and public grants 881 1,010 1,979 Total revenues 1,185 1,086 2,055 COGS 289 Gross margin commercial revenue 14 76 76 Payroll and related costs 4,887 2,284 12,122 Other operating costs 2,875 2,261 10,205 EBITDA -6,867 -3,459 -20,272 Depreciation 1,499 1,241 4,953 EBIT -8,366 -4,700 -25,225 Net financial items -173 -73 -844 Net profit before tax -8,538 -4,773 -26,069 Tax expense -1,878 -1,050 -6,230 Net profit (loss) -6,660 -3,723 -19,839 # shares in 1000 27,229 17,104 26,790 Earnings pr share (NOK) -0.24 -0.22 -0.74 # shares fully diluted in 1000 30,716 Earnings pr share diluted (NOK) -0.22 The profit and loss is net of capitalized development expenses. Gross capitalized development expenses in 1Q 2021 was 3.5 MNOK compared to 2.3 MNOK in 1Q 2020. Net of funding capitalized development was 2.0 MNOK in 1Q 2021 compared to 1.3 MNOK in 1Q 2020. Interim Balance Sheet (unaudited) Q1 Q1 FY (Figures in NOK thousands) 31.03.2021 31.03.2020 31.12.2021 Assets Development, patents and licenses 42,165 28,870 34,312 Deferred tax assets 16,172 8,535 16,172 Tangible fixed assets 16,152 17,797 16,053 Financial fixed assets 2,061 1,210 2,061 Total non-current assets 76,550 56,412 68,598 Current assets Trade and other receivables 7,233 4,520 5,218 Cash and cash equivalents 116,532 3,472 131,583 Total current assets 123,765 7,992 136,801 Total assets 200,314 64,404 205,399 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 545 342 536 Share premium account 215,630 80,630 209,156 Additional paid-in capital 2,596 1,523 2,596 Retained earnings -46,398 -22,893 -37,860 Total equity 172,373 59,602 174,428 Liabilities Convertible loans 9,753 820 11,649 Liabilities to finance institutions 10,400 10,400 Trade payables 1,585 1,010 2,927 Government charges 2,133 168 569 Other liabilities 4,070 2,804 5,426 Total liabilities 27,941 4,802 30,971 Total equity and liabilities 200,314 64,404 205,399 Interim Cash Flow Statement (unaudited) Q1 Q1 FY (Figures in NOK thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Operating activities Net profit before tax -8,538 -4,773 -26,069 Depreciation 1,499 1,241 4,953 Changes payables -3,358 2,201 -1,676 Changes in other balance sheet items 208 236 7,046 Net cash flow from operating activities -10,188 -1,095 -15,745 Cash flows from investing activities PPE and capitalized development -9,451 -958 -8,660 Other investments -558 Net cash flow from investing activities -9,451 -958 -9,218 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of shares 4,587 129,793 Net from long term debt -2,880 18,349 Net cash flow from financing activities 4,587 -2,880 148,142 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -15,052 -4,934 123,178 Cash and cash equivalents at the BOP 131,583 8,405 8,405 Cash and cash equivalents at the EOP 116,531 3,471 131,583 Attachments Original document

