CrayoNano : Q1 2021 Financial Summary
First quarter 2021 Financial summary CrayoNano
Interim profit & loss (unaudited)
Q1
Q1
FY
(Figures in NOK thousands)
2021
2020
2020
Sales revenue
303
76
76
Other revenue and public grants
881
1,010
1,979
Total revenues
1,185
1,086
2,055
COGS
289
Gross margin commercial revenue
14
76
76
Payroll and related costs
4,887
2,284
12,122
Other operating costs
2,875
2,261
10,205
EBITDA
-6,867
-3,459
-20,272
Depreciation
1,499
1,241
4,953
EBIT
-8,366
-4,700
-25,225
Net financial items
-173
-73
-844
Net profit before tax
-8,538
-4,773
-26,069
Tax expense
-1,878
-1,050
-6,230
Net profit (loss)
-6,660
-3,723
-19,839
# shares in 1000
27,229
17,104
26,790
Earnings pr share (NOK)
-0.24
-0.22
-0.74
# shares fully diluted in 1000
30,716
Earnings pr share diluted (NOK)
-0.22
The profit and loss is net of capitalized development expenses. Gross capitalized development expenses in 1Q 2021 was 3.5 MNOK compared to 2.3 MNOK in 1Q 2020. Net of funding capitalized development was 2.0 MNOK in 1Q 2021 compared to 1.3 MNOK in 1Q 2020.
Interim Balance Sheet (unaudited)
Q1
Q1
FY
(Figures in NOK thousands)
31.03.2021
31.03.2020
31.12.2021
Assets
Development, patents and licenses
42,165
28,870
34,312
Deferred tax assets
16,172
8,535
16,172
Tangible fixed assets
16,152
17,797
16,053
Financial fixed assets
2,061
1,210
2,061
Total non-current assets
76,550
56,412
68,598
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
7,233
4,520
5,218
Cash and cash equivalents
116,532
3,472
131,583
Total current assets
123,765
7,992
136,801
Total assets
200,314
64,404
205,399
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital
545
342
536
Share premium account
215,630
80,630
209,156
Additional paid-in capital
2,596
1,523
2,596
Retained earnings
-46,398
-22,893
-37,860
Total equity
172,373
59,602
174,428
Liabilities
Convertible loans
9,753
820
11,649
Liabilities to finance institutions
10,400
10,400
Trade payables
1,585
1,010
2,927
Government charges
2,133
168
569
Other liabilities
4,070
2,804
5,426
Total liabilities
27,941
4,802
30,971
Total equity and liabilities
200,314
64,404
205,399
Interim Cash Flow Statement (unaudited)
Q1
Q1
FY
(Figures in NOK thousands)
2021
2020
2020
Operating activities
Net profit before tax
-8,538
-4,773
-26,069
Depreciation
1,499
1,241
4,953
Changes payables
-3,358
2,201
-1,676
Changes in other balance sheet items
208
236
7,046
Net cash flow from operating activities
-10,188
-1,095
-15,745
Cash flows from investing activities
PPE and capitalized development
-9,451
-958
-8,660
Other investments
-558
Net cash flow from investing activities
-9,451
-958
-9,218
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of shares
4,587
129,793
Net from long term debt
-2,880
18,349
Net cash flow from financing activities
4,587
-2,880
148,142
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
-15,052
-4,934
123,178
Cash and cash equivalents at the BOP
131,583
8,405
8,405
Cash and cash equivalents at the EOP
116,531
3,471
131,583
Disclaimer
Crayonano AS published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 07:59:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRAYONANO AS
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week