CrayoNano AS summons all shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 20 Dec 2023
Trondheim, Norway-CrayoNano AS summons all shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 4 January 2024 at 16:00 (CEST). The notice includes election of board members and board compensation for 2023.
For further information please refer to the enclosed notice:
- CrayoNano AS Notice of EGM 4 Jan 2024
- CrayoNano EGM 4 Jan 2024 Appendix 1- Proxy Form
- CrayoNano EGM 4 Jan 2024 Appendix 2 - Attendance slip
For more information, please contact:
Jens Kielland, CEO
Tel: +47 95 81 55 81
Email: jens.kielland@crayonano.com
