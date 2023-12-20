CrayoNano AS summons all shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 20 Dec 2023

Trondheim, Norway-CrayoNano AS summons all shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 4 January 2024 at 16:00 (CEST). The notice includes election of board members and board compensation for 2023.

For further information please refer to the enclosed notice:

CrayoNano AS Notice of EGM 4 Jan 2024

CrayoNano EGM 4 Jan 2024 Appendix 1- Proxy Form

CrayoNano EGM 4 Jan 2024 Appendix 2 - Attendance slip

For more information, please contact:

Jens Kielland, CEO

Tel: +47 95 81 55 81

Email: jens.kielland@crayonano.com