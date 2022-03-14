CRE : Presentation Materials for the First Two Quarters of the Fiscal Year ending July 31, 2022

Fiscal 2022 First Two Quarters ｜ Highlights

Performance Highlights: First Two Quarters

Net sales ¥37,194 million (YOY +7.0％/Rate of progress*2 60.4％) Business profit*1 ¥6,836 million (YOY +11.8％/Rate of progress*2 76.0％)

*1: Business profit = Operating profit + Equity in earnings of affiliates + Goodwill amortization (consolidated subsidiaries/equity method affiliates)+ Profit (loss) from business investments

*2: Progress ratio compared to the initial targets at the beginning of term

Business Highlights of First Two Quarters