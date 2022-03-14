|
CRE : Presentation Materials for the First Two Quarters of the Fiscal Year ending July 31, 2022
Consolidated Results for
First Two Quarters of Fiscal Year ending July 31, 2022
(August 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)
March 14, 2022
P h o t o : LogiSquare Miyoshi II,
Fiscal 2022 First Two Quarters: Highlights
Fiscal 2022 First Two Quarters: Key Indicators
Consolidated Summary of Fiscal 2022 First Two Quarters
Status of Business Profit and Segment Income Compared
with Targets Set at Beginning of Year
Stock Business
Flow Business
Ripple Effect from Second Public Offering
New Domains
Measures to Support Sustainable Society
Revised Full-Year Targets for Fiscal 2022
Appendix
Fiscal 2022 First Two Quarters ｜ Highlights
Performance Highlights: First Two Quarters
|
Net sales
|
¥37,194 million
|
(YOY +7.0％/Rate of progress*2
|
60.4％)
|
Business profit*1
|
¥6,836 million
|
(YOY +11.8％/Rate of progress*2
|
76.0％)
*1: Business profit = Operating profit + Equity in earnings of affiliates + Goodwill amortization (consolidated subsidiaries/equity method affiliates)+ Profit (loss) from business investments
*2: Progress ratio compared to the initial targets at the beginning of term
Business Highlights of First Two Quarters
-
Achieved record-high net sales and business profit on front-half basis.
-
Achieved higher sales in all segments, reflecting favorable business environment.
-
Logistics investment business: Agreement with Sankyu Inc., a logistics company, to promote joint development projects at Osaka Yumeshima
-
Logistics investment business: Sale of LogiSquare Miyoshi II for core bridge fund (third quarter, March 1)
-
Asset management business: Began formation of flagship fund (open-end core fund), to follow on from REIT
Fiscal 2022 First Two Quarters ｜ Highlights
Performance Highlights: Full-Year Outlook
-
Considering that currently favorable business results should continue going forward, management made another upward revision to the full-year performance forecast.
-
Return-on-equity(ROE) and earnings per share (EPS) should rise even after the capital increase
Disclosed at start of fiscal year
|
Previously revised
|
Newly revised
|
|
Operating profit
|
¥8,600 million* 1
|
→
|
¥8,800 million* 2
|
→
|
¥9,300 million
|
(+¥500 million +5.7% ）
|
E B I T D A
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
¥10,000 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business profit*3
|
¥9,000 million* 1
|
→
|
¥9,700 million* 2
|
→
|
¥10,400 million
|
(+¥700 million +7.2% ）
|
Net income
|
¥5,000 million* 1
|
→
|
¥5,600 million* 2
|
→
|
¥5,600 million
|
|
R O E
|
17.1％* 1
|
→
|
17.7％* 2
|
→
|
17.7%
|
|
E P S
|
¥182.05* 1
|
→
|
¥ 191.12* 2
|
→
|
¥190.82
|
(-¥0.3-0.2%)
|
*1:
|
Performance forecast at start of fiscal year, announced on September 9, 2021 *2: Revised performance forecast for full-year, announced on December 13, 2021
|
*3:
|
Business profit = Operating profit + Equity in earnings of affiliates + Goodwill amortization (consolidated subsidiaries/equity method affiliates)+ Profit (loss) from business investments
|
Fiscal 2022 First Two Quarters ｜ Key Indicators
Stock Business
|
Real Estate Management Business
|
|
Asset Management Business
|
|
Master lease operating rate
|
|
Changes in Assets under Management (AUM)
|
99.2 %
|
|
¥225.1 billion
|
（YOY ＋1.0％）
|
|
（YOY +25.1 billion/ targets on fiscal 2026, ending July 31, 2026, ¥450 billion）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Logistics investment business
Pipeline noted in Second Medium-Term Management Plan
(includes sold and undisclosed amounts)
More than ¥200 billion
Of which, pipeline already disclosed
*From next fiscal year, sale of properties is estimated to be around 10% of gross profit
About ¥150 billion
* See page 13 for details
Net debt/equity ratio
(Upper limit at end of year: 2.5 times)
0.42 times
Interest-bearing debt
¥41.1 billion
