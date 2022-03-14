CRE : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Two Quarters of the Fiscal Year ending July 31, 2022

(Percentages represent changes from corresponding period of previous year)
Net income
Net sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
attributable to owners
of the parent company
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
First two quarters of Fiscal 2022
37,194
7.0
6,106
4.3
5,656
(0.5)
4,168
3.4
First two quarters of Fiscal 2021
34,752
204.1
5,853
956.4
5,684
―
4,032
―
(Note) Comprehensive income: 4,065 million yen (9.6%) for the first two quarters of fiscal 2022 3,710 million yen (448.4%) for the first two quarters of fiscal 2021
Net income per share
Fully diluted net
income per share
Yen
Yen
First two quarters of Fiscal 2022
145.06
144.87
First two quarters of Fiscal 2021
147.37
147.12
(Note) CRE applies "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, issued March 31, 2020), effective from the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ending July 31, 2022. All numbers presented in this report for the first two quarters of fiscal 2022 reflect application of this accounting standard.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
First two quarters of Fiscal 2022
98,331
34,482
35.0
Fiscal 2021
99,041
26,746
26.9
(Reference) Equity capital: 34,407 million yen for the first two quarters of fiscal 2022, 26,662 million yen for fiscal 2021
(Note) CRE applies "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, issued March 31, 2020), effective from the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ending July 31, 2022. All numbers presented in this report for the first two quarters of fiscal 2022 reflect application of this accounting standard.
2. Payment of Dividends
Dividends per share
First quarter-
At end of first
Third quarter-
Year-end
For the year
end
half
end
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal 2021
―
0.00
―
23.00
23.00
Fiscal 2022
―
0.00
Fiscal 2022
―
24.00
24.00
(Estimated)
(Note) Change in the latest release of dividend forecast: None
3. Anticipated Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2022 (August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022)
(Percentages represent changes from corresponding period of previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Full year
61,600
29.5
9,300
61.1
8,200
54.3
Net income attributable to owners
Net income per share
of the parent company
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
5,600
56.7
190.82
(Note) Change in the latest release of consolidated results forecast: Yes
Please refer to "Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecast" announced on March 14, 2022 about anticipated consolidated results for Fiscal 2022.
*Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during this quarter: None
(Changes in specified subsidiaries involving change in consolidation scope)
Adoption of accounting methods specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimate and retrospective restatement 1. Changes associated with revision of accounting standards, etc: Yes
2. Changes other than 1: None
3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
4. Restatements: None
Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of outstanding shares, including treasury stock, at end of term: 29,971,800 shares at January 31, 2022
27,468,800 shares at July 31, 2021
Number of shares of treasury stock at end of term:
5,245 shares at January 31, 2022
4,311 shares at July 31, 2021
3. Average outstanding number of shares (quarterly cumulative period): 28,736,334 shares at January 31, 2021
27,366,994 shares at January 31, 2020
*This quarterly financial report falls outside the quarterly review procedures.
*Information concerning proper use of forward-looking statements and other important matters
This report contains forward-looking statements about plans and expectations pertaining to CRE's business activities, based on
information available to management at the time of preparation and on certain assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, performance, achievements and financial position may differ materially from statements expressed or implied herein due to various factors.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2022
As of July 31, 2021
As of January 31, 2022
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
19,473
26,880
Accounts receivable-trade
709
―
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
―
558
Notes receivable-trade and accounts receivable from
473
―
completed construction contracts
Accounts receivable from completed construction contracts
―
243
Real estate for sale
24,920
9,251
Real estate for sale in process
27,342
36,958
Advance payments-trade
1,983
1,754
Prepaid expenses
1,360
1,408
Others
551
665
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(25)
(23)
Total current assets
76,790
77,697
Fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings and structures
4,308
3,384
Accumulated depreciation
(2,062)
(2,006)
Buildings and structures (net)
2,245
1,378
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
416
78
Accumulated depreciation
(274)
(73)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles (net)
141
4
Tools, furniture and fixtures
214
232
Accumulated depreciation
(139)
(150)
Tools, furniture and fixtures (net)
74
81
Land
1,896
1,041
Lease assets
493
546
Accumulated depreciation
(285)
(302)
Lease assets (net)
207
244
Total tangible fixed assets
4,565
2,750
Intangible fixed assets
Goodwill
1,290
1,161
Others
340
402
Total intangible assets
1,630
1,563
Investments and other fixed assets
Investment securities
7,884
7,810
Claims provable in bankruptcy, claims provable in
33
26
rehabilitation and other
Long-term prepaid expenses
1,014
938
Deferred tax assets
24
31
Lease and guarantee deposits
7,022
7,434
Others
85
84
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(36)
(29)
Total investments and other fixed assets
16,028
16,296
Total fixed assets
22,224
20,610
Deferred assets
Bond issuance cost
26
23
Total deferred assets
26
23
Total assets
99,041
98,331
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2022
As of July 31, 2021
As of January 31, 2022
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable-trade
7,018
6,803
Accounts payable for construction contracts
157
205
Short-term loans payable
600
300
Current portion of long-term loans payable
2,050
2,755
Lease obligations
36
48
Accrued corporate and other taxes
1,027
2,156
Deposits received
1,498
371
Unearned revenue
1,808
1,849
Allowance for employees' bonuses
68
71
Allowance for directors' bonuses
300
―
Allowance for sublease losses
13
18
Allowance for loss on construction contracts
9
8
Others
386
1,294
Total current liabilities
14,975
15,884
Fixed liabilities
Bonds payable
3,000
3,000
Long-term loans payable
44,002
35,128
Lease obligations
267
294
Liability for retirement benefits
255
268
Allowance for loss on guarantees
30
31
Asset retirement obligations
274
286
Allowance for sublease losses
15
12
Lease and guarantee deposits received
7,931
8,087
Deferred tax liabilities
234
182
Investment deposit in silent partnership
1,064
449
Others
241
223
Total fixed liabilities
57,319
47,965
Total liabilities
72,295
63,849
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
3,071
5,217
Capital surplus
5,031
7,177
Retained earnings
17,157
20,704
Treasury stock
(0)
(0)
Total shareholders' equity
25,260
33,099
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities
1,470
1,340
Deferred gains (losses) on hedges
(25)
(26)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(41)
(6)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,402
1,308
Non-controlling interests
83
75
Total net assets
26,746
34,482
Total liabilities and net assets
99,041
98,331
