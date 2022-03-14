Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  CRE, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3458   JP3346080009

CRE, INC.

(3458)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CRE : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Two Quarters of the Fiscal Year ending July 31, 2022

03/14/2022 | 02:24am EDT
March 14, 2022

CRE Inc.

Summary of Financial Statements (Unaudited)

For the First Two Quarters of the Fiscal Year ending July 31, 2022

(Translated from the Japanese original)

Corporate Information

Code: 3458 Listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (URL https://www.cre-jpn.com/english/)

Representative: Tadahide Kameyama, Representative Director, President

Contact: Hidetoshi Nagahama, Director

E-mail:ir@cre-jpn.com

Anticipated date for filing Shihanki Hokokusho (a Japanese-language quarterly business report): March 16, 2022

Expected date of payment for dividends:

Preparation of supplementary explanation material for quarterly financial results: Yes

Presentation meeting for quarterly financial results: Yes (Video presentation of financial results will be available on the Company's website.)

(Rounded down to the nearest million)

1. Consolidated Performance for the first two quarters of Fiscal 2022 (August 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (accumulated total)

(Percentages represent changes from corresponding period of previous year)

Net income

Net sales

Operating profit

Recurring profit

attributable to owners

of the parent company

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

First two quarters of Fiscal 2022

37,194

7.0

6,106

4.3

5,656

(0.5)

4,168

3.4

First two quarters of Fiscal 2021

34,752

204.1

5,853

956.4

5,684

4,032

(Note) Comprehensive income: 4,065 million yen (9.6%) for the first two quarters of fiscal 2022 3,710 million yen (448.4%) for the first two quarters of fiscal 2021

Net income per share

Fully diluted net

income per share

Yen

Yen

First two quarters of Fiscal 2022

145.06

144.87

First two quarters of Fiscal 2021

147.37

147.12

(Note) CRE applies "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, issued March 31, 2020), effective from the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ending July 31, 2022. All numbers presented in this report for the first two quarters of fiscal 2022 reflect application of this accounting standard.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

First two quarters of Fiscal 2022

98,331

34,482

35.0

Fiscal 2021

99,041

26,746

26.9

(Reference) Equity capital: 34,407 million yen for the first two quarters of fiscal 2022, 26,662 million yen for fiscal 2021

(Note) CRE applies "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, issued March 31, 2020), effective from the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ending July 31, 2022. All numbers presented in this report for the first two quarters of fiscal 2022 reflect application of this accounting standard.

1

2. Payment of Dividends

Dividends per share

First quarter-

At end of first

Third quarter-

Year-end

For the year

end

half

end

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal 2021

0.00

23.00

23.00

Fiscal 2022

0.00

Fiscal 2022

24.00

24.00

(Estimated)

(Note) Change in the latest release of dividend forecast: None

3. Anticipated Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2022 (August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022)

(Percentages represent changes from corresponding period of previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Recurring profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Full year

61,600

29.5

9,300

61.1

8,200

54.3

Net income attributable to owners

Net income per share

of the parent company

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

5,600

56.7

190.82

(Note) Change in the latest release of consolidated results forecast: Yes

Please refer to "Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecast" announced on March 14, 2022 about anticipated consolidated results for Fiscal 2022.

*Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during this quarter: None
    (Changes in specified subsidiaries involving change in consolidation scope)
  2. Adoption of accounting methods specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimate and retrospective restatement 1. Changes associated with revision of accounting standards, etc: Yes
    2. Changes other than 1: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
  1. Number of outstanding shares, including treasury stock, at end of term: 29,971,800 shares at January 31, 2022
    27,468,800 shares at July 31, 2021
  2. Number of shares of treasury stock at end of term:

5,245 shares at January 31, 2022

4,311 shares at July 31, 2021

3. Average outstanding number of shares (quarterly cumulative period): 28,736,334 shares at January 31, 2021

27,366,994 shares at January 31, 2020

*This quarterly financial report falls outside the quarterly review procedures.

*Information concerning proper use of forward-looking statements and other important matters

This report contains forward-looking statements about plans and expectations pertaining to CRE's business activities, based on

2

information available to management at the time of preparation and on certain assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, performance, achievements and financial position may differ materially from statements expressed or implied herein due to various factors.

3

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2022

As of July 31, 2021

As of January 31, 2022

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

19,473

26,880

Accounts receivable-trade

709

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

558

Notes receivable-trade and accounts receivable from

473

completed construction contracts

Accounts receivable from completed construction contracts

243

Real estate for sale

24,920

9,251

Real estate for sale in process

27,342

36,958

Advance payments-trade

1,983

1,754

Prepaid expenses

1,360

1,408

Others

551

665

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(25)

(23)

Total current assets

76,790

77,697

Fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings and structures

4,308

3,384

Accumulated depreciation

(2,062)

(2,006)

Buildings and structures (net)

2,245

1,378

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

416

78

Accumulated depreciation

(274)

(73)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles (net)

141

4

Tools, furniture and fixtures

214

232

Accumulated depreciation

(139)

(150)

Tools, furniture and fixtures (net)

74

81

Land

1,896

1,041

Lease assets

493

546

Accumulated depreciation

(285)

(302)

Lease assets (net)

207

244

Total tangible fixed assets

4,565

2,750

Intangible fixed assets

Goodwill

1,290

1,161

Others

340

402

Total intangible assets

1,630

1,563

Investments and other fixed assets

Investment securities

7,884

7,810

Claims provable in bankruptcy, claims provable in

33

26

rehabilitation and other

Long-term prepaid expenses

1,014

938

Deferred tax assets

24

31

Lease and guarantee deposits

7,022

7,434

Others

85

84

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(36)

(29)

Total investments and other fixed assets

16,028

16,296

Total fixed assets

22,224

20,610

Deferred assets

Bond issuance cost

26

23

Total deferred assets

26

23

Total assets

99,041

98,331

4

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2022

As of July 31, 2021

As of January 31, 2022

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

7,018

6,803

Accounts payable for construction contracts

157

205

Short-term loans payable

600

300

Current portion of long-term loans payable

2,050

2,755

Lease obligations

36

48

Accrued corporate and other taxes

1,027

2,156

Deposits received

1,498

371

Unearned revenue

1,808

1,849

Allowance for employees' bonuses

68

71

Allowance for directors' bonuses

300

Allowance for sublease losses

13

18

Allowance for loss on construction contracts

9

8

Others

386

1,294

Total current liabilities

14,975

15,884

Fixed liabilities

Bonds payable

3,000

3,000

Long-term loans payable

44,002

35,128

Lease obligations

267

294

Liability for retirement benefits

255

268

Allowance for loss on guarantees

30

31

Asset retirement obligations

274

286

Allowance for sublease losses

15

12

Lease and guarantee deposits received

7,931

8,087

Deferred tax liabilities

234

182

Investment deposit in silent partnership

1,064

449

Others

241

223

Total fixed liabilities

57,319

47,965

Total liabilities

72,295

63,849

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

3,071

5,217

Capital surplus

5,031

7,177

Retained earnings

17,157

20,704

Treasury stock

(0)

(0)

Total shareholders' equity

25,260

33,099

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities

1,470

1,340

Deferred gains (losses) on hedges

(25)

(26)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(41)

(6)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,402

1,308

Non-controlling interests

83

75

Total net assets

26,746

34,482

Total liabilities and net assets

99,041

98,331

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CRE Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
