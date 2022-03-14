CRE : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Two Quarters of the Fiscal Year ending July 31, 2022

March 14, 2022

CRE Inc.

Summary of Financial Statements (Unaudited)

For the First Two Quarters of the Fiscal Year ending July 31, 2022

(Translated from the Japanese original)

Corporate Information

Code: 3458 Listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (URL https://www.cre-jpn.com/english/)

Representative: Tadahide Kameyama, Representative Director, President

Contact: Hidetoshi Nagahama, Director

E-mail:ir@cre-jpn.com

Anticipated date for filing Shihanki Hokokusho (a Japanese-language quarterly business report): March 16, 2022

Expected date of payment for dividends: ―

Preparation of supplementary explanation material for quarterly financial results: Yes

Presentation meeting for quarterly financial results: Yes (Video presentation of financial results will be available on the Company's website.)

(Rounded down to the nearest million)

1. Consolidated Performance for the first two quarters of Fiscal 2022 (August 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (accumulated total)

(Percentages represent changes from corresponding period of previous year)

Net income Net sales Operating profit Recurring profit attributable to owners of the parent company Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % yen yen yen yen First two quarters of Fiscal 2022 37,194 7.0 6,106 4.3 5,656 (0.5) 4,168 3.4 First two quarters of Fiscal 2021 34,752 204.1 5,853 956.4 5,684 ― 4,032 ―

(Note) Comprehensive income: 4,065 million yen (9.6%) for the first two quarters of fiscal 2022 3,710 million yen (448.4%) for the first two quarters of fiscal 2021

Net income per share Fully diluted net income per share Yen Yen First two quarters of Fiscal 2022 145.06 144.87 First two quarters of Fiscal 2021 147.37 147.12

(Note) CRE applies "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, issued March 31, 2020), effective from the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ending July 31, 2022. All numbers presented in this report for the first two quarters of fiscal 2022 reflect application of this accounting standard.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % First two quarters of Fiscal 2022 98,331 34,482 35.0 Fiscal 2021 99,041 26,746 26.9

(Reference) Equity capital: 34,407 million yen for the first two quarters of fiscal 2022, 26,662 million yen for fiscal 2021

