CRE Logistics REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Partial Cancellation and Reduction and Final Determination of Loan Amounts from Lenders)

September 13, 2021

For Immediate Release

Name of REIT Issuer:

CRE Logistics REIT, Inc.

2-10-1, Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Tsuyoshi Ito, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3487)

Asset Manager

CRE REIT Advisers, Inc.

Tsuyoshi Ito, President

Person of Contact:

Hirohisa Toda, Head of Corporate Planning

Tel: +81-3-5575-3600

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Partial Cancellation and Reduction and Final

Determination of Loan Amounts from Lenders)

CRE Logistics REIT, Inc. ("CRE REIT") hereby announces that on September 13, 2021 it made the decision to cancel some of the borrowings (the "Borrowings") announced on September 2, 2021 in the "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (including Green Loan)" and reduce the loan amounts (the "Cancellation and Reduction"). Details are as follows. CRE REIT also announces that some of the loan amounts of the Borrowings from each lender, which were not yet determined, have been fixed.

1. Details of the Cancellation and Reduction

CRE REIT has decided to cancel the new borrowing of the long-term loan payable of 600 million yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, which is a part of the Borrowings, and reduce the amount of the long- term loan payable of 1,900 million yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to 1,000 million yen , taking into consideration the final determination of the funds amount to be raised by means of the issuance of new investment units announced on September 2, 2021 in the "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units (Green Equity Offering)."

2. Details of Final Determination of Breakdown of Loan Amounts by Each Lender

Of the Borrowings announced on September 2, 2021 in the "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

(including Green Loan)," the loan amount from each lender has been fixed for the loan payables of 4,000 million yen and 3,500 million yen.

Disclaimer: This press release is intended to disclose to the public the borrowing of funds (partial cancellation and reduction and final determination of loan amounts from lenders), and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy the securities of CRE REIT in the United States or elsewhere. Any investment decision should be made based upon your own judgement. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America. The investment units have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The investment units may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The investment units referred to above will not be offered, publicly or otherwise, in the United States

1