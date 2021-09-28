Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. CRE Logistics REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3487   JP3048680007

CRE LOGISTICS REIT, INC.

(3487)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CRE Logistics REIT : Notice Concerning Partial Withdrawal of Proposal for the 5th General Meeting of Unitholders

09/28/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 28, 2021

For Immediate Release

Name of REIT Issuer:

CRE Logistics REIT, Inc.

2-10-1, Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Tsuyoshi Ito, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3487)

Asset Manager

CRE REIT Advisers, Inc.

Tsuyoshi Ito, President

Person of Contact:

Hirohisa Toda, Head of Corporate Planning

Tel: +81-3-5575-3600

Notice Concerning Partial Withdrawal of Proposal

for the 5th General Meeting of Unitholders

CRE Logistics REIT, Inc. ("CRE REIT") hereby announces its decision made today to withdraw

"Proposal 1: Changes to Articles of Incorporation" ("Proposal") among the proposals which were

scheduled to be submitted to the 5th general meeting of unitholders of CRE REIT to be held on

September 29, 2021 ("General Meeting of Unitholders"). Details are as follows.

１．Proposal to be withdrawn

Proposal 1: Changes to Articles of Incorporation

２．Reason for withdrawal

After discussions based on the opinions and intentions of the unitholders, we have come to the

conclusion that it is appropriate to withdraw for further consideration of the Proposal. For details of

the Proposal, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Changes to Articles of Incorporation (Changes

to Asset Management Fees, etc.) and Appointment of Directors" dated August 13, 2021.

３．Treatment of the exercise of voting rights for the Proposal

The exercise of voting rights for the Proposal will be treated as invalid.

* CRE Logistic REIT, Inc. website: https://cre-reit.co.jp/en/

1

Disclaimer

CRE Logistics REIT Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRE LOGISTICS REIT, INC.
04:02aCRE LOGISTICS REIT : Notice Concerning Partial Withdrawal of Proposal for the 5th General ..
PU
09/22CRE LOGISTICS REIT : Supplementary material for 5th public offering and new acquisition
PU
09/14CRE Logistics Cancels $5.5 Million Loan, Trims Other Borrowings
MT
09/13CRE LOGISTICS REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Partial Cancellation and Reduct..
PU
09/09CRE Logistics REIT Discloses New Interest Rates of $68 Million Loans; Shares Fall 3%
MT
09/09CRE LOGISTICS REIT : Notice Concerning Determination of Price, Etc. for Issuance of New In..
PU
09/08CRE LOGISTICS REIT : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreement
PU
09/02CRE Logistics REIT to Acquire Trust Beneficiary Right to Osaka Property for Over $203 M..
MT
09/02CRE LOGISTICS REIT : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units (Green Equity Offe..
PU
09/02CRE LOGISTICS REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Trust Beneficiary Right ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 384 M 57,3 M 57,3 M
Net income 2021 3 125 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 118 B 1 065 M 1 061 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart CRE LOGISTICS REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
CRE Logistics REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRE LOGISTICS REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 209 300,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tsuyoshi Ito Executive Director
Kenichi Nakamura Supervisory Officer
Kensuke Isobe Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRE LOGISTICS REIT, INC.33.23%1 065
PROLOGIS, INC.26.62%93 286
GOODMAN GROUP18.93%30 606
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION22.22%18 187
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.21.27%9 086
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.16.33%8 231