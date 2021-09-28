CRE Logistics REIT : Notice Concerning Partial Withdrawal of Proposal for the 5th General Meeting of Unitholders

September 28, 2021
For Immediate Release
Name of REIT Issuer:
CRE Logistics REIT, Inc.
2-10-1, Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Tsuyoshi Ito, Executive Director
(TSE Code: 3487)
Asset Manager
CRE REIT Advisers, Inc.
Tsuyoshi Ito, President
Person of Contact:
Hirohisa Toda, Head of Corporate Planning
Tel: +81-3-5575-3600
Notice Concerning Partial Withdrawal of Proposal
for the 5th General Meeting of Unitholders
CRE Logistics REIT, Inc. ("CRE REIT") hereby announces its decision made today to withdraw
"Proposal 1: Changes to Articles of Incorporation" ("Proposal") among the proposals which were
scheduled to be submitted to the 5th general meeting of unitholders of CRE REIT to be held on
September 29, 2021 ("General Meeting of Unitholders"). Details are as follows.
１．Proposal to be withdrawn
Proposal 1: Changes to Articles of Incorporation
２．Reason for withdrawal
After discussions based on the opinions and intentions of the unitholders, we have come to the
conclusion that it is appropriate to withdraw for further consideration of the Proposal. For details of
the Proposal, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Changes to Articles of Incorporation (Changes
to Asset Management Fees, etc.) and Appointment of Directors" dated August 13, 2021.
３．Treatment of the exercise of voting rights for the Proposal
The exercise of voting rights for the Proposal will be treated as invalid.
* CRE Logistic REIT, Inc. website: https://cre-reit.co.jp/en/
