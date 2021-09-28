CRE Logistics REIT : Notice Concerning Partial Withdrawal of Proposal for the 5th General Meeting of Unitholders

September 28, 2021

For Immediate Release

Name of REIT Issuer:

CRE Logistics REIT, Inc.

2-10-1, Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Tsuyoshi Ito, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3487)

Asset Manager

CRE REIT Advisers, Inc.

Tsuyoshi Ito, President

Person of Contact:

Hirohisa Toda, Head of Corporate Planning

Tel: +81-3-5575-3600

Notice Concerning Partial Withdrawal of Proposal

for the 5th General Meeting of Unitholders

CRE Logistics REIT, Inc. ("CRE REIT") hereby announces its decision made today to withdraw

"Proposal 1: Changes to Articles of Incorporation" ("Proposal") among the proposals which were

scheduled to be submitted to the 5th general meeting of unitholders of CRE REIT to be held on

September 29, 2021 ("General Meeting of Unitholders"). Details are as follows.

１．Proposal to be withdrawn

Proposal 1: Changes to Articles of Incorporation

２．Reason for withdrawal

After discussions based on the opinions and intentions of the unitholders, we have come to the

conclusion that it is appropriate to withdraw for further consideration of the Proposal. For details of

the Proposal, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Changes to Articles of Incorporation (Changes

to Asset Management Fees, etc.) and Appointment of Directors" dated August 13, 2021.

３．Treatment of the exercise of voting rights for the Proposal

The exercise of voting rights for the Proposal will be treated as invalid.

* CRE Logistic REIT, Inc. website: https://cre-reit.co.jp/en/

