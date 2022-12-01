Creactives S p A : Communications regarding the assignment of bonus shares

Verona, December 1, 2022. Creactives Group S.p.A.("Creactives Group" or the "Company") (ISIN IT0005408593- ticker: CREG), an international company that develops Artificial Intelligencetechnologies to address real-life business problems in the Supply Chain, announces that on November 29, 2022, the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting held on November 24, 2022 on the revision of the terms and conditions for the assignment of bonus shares was registered with the Verona Companies Register.

According to the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting, bonus shares will be awarded to shareholders who have continuously held the shares arising from the conversion of the Balaban Technology Convertible Bond Loan ("POC") from the date of the beginning of trading on the Vienna Multilateral Trading System (May 20, 2020) until the fourth business day after the registration of the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting passed on November 24, 2022 (November 29, 2022), and therefore until December 5, 2022 (record date).

Instead, the assignment of bonus shares will be made on the business day following the record date, and therefore on December 6, 2022, according to the ratio of one bonus share for every share subscribed as part of the capital increase to service the POC conversion.

It should be noted that the issuance of the bonus shares will be carried out without giving rise to any increase in capital, with the effect of reducing the implied accounting parity of the shares that will be outstanding at the time of the bonus assignment. As a result of the transaction, the Company's share capital will therefore consist of 11.719.000 ordinary shares with no indication of par value, with a total value of Euro 259.896.

