  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Creactives Group S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    CREG   IT0005408593

CREACTIVES GROUP S.P.A.

(CREG)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  07:30:03 2022-01-14 am EST
3.640 EUR   -.--%
01:14pCreactives S P A : Early closing of share placement reserved for qualified investors. Placed all of the maximum 177.000 shares for a raise of about Euro 0,3 million
PU
05/09Creactives S P A : Start of share placement reserved for qualified investors
PU
03/27Creactives S P A : The Board of Directors of Creactives Group S.p.A. examined and approved the consolidated half-year report as at 31 December 2022
PU
Creactives S p A : Early closing of share placement reserved for qualified investors. Placed all of the maximum 177.000 shares for a raise of about Euro 0,3 million

05/11/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
Early closing of share placement reserved for qualified investors. Placed all of the maximum 177.000 shares for a raise of about Euro 0,3 million

May 11, 2023| Other price sensitive releases, Press releases, Price sensitive

Verona, May 11, 2023. Creactives Group S.p.A. ("Creactives Group" or the "Company") (ISIN IT0005408593 - ticker: CREG), an international company and Innovative SME, listed on Euronext Growth Milan - Professional Segment ("Euronext Growth Milan Pro") and on the Direct Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, that develops Artificial Intelligence technologies to address real-life business problems in the Supply Chain, following up on the press release of May 9, 2023, announces the closing of the placement ("Placement") addressed to qualified investors of up to 177.000 shares ("New Shares"), with no par value, regular dividend rights, having the same rights as the currently outstanding shares, which was approved by the Board of Directors on May 9, 2023.

The book-building was closed in advance of the closing date of the Placement identified by the Company's Board of Directors (May 12, 2023) with subscription of the maximum number of New Shares placed.

As part of the Placement, all of the New Shares were subscribed at a price of Euro 1,75 per share (of which Euro 0,02 is to be allocated to capital and 1,73 to share premium) for a total value of Euro 309.750,00 by 6 qualified investors, including one foreign investor.

Upon completion of the transaction, the share capital of Creactives Group will amount to Euro 274.956, divided into 12.472.000 ordinary shares with no indication of par value, and the Company's free float will reach 19,44%.

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE (EN)

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE (IT)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Creactives Group S.p.A. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6,00 M 6,55 M 6,55 M
Net income 2023 -1,10 M -1,20 M -1,20 M
Net cash 2023 1,90 M 2,07 M 2,07 M
P/E ratio 2023 -40,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 44,8 M 49,1 M 48,9 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,14x
EV / Sales 2024 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float -
Chart CREACTIVES GROUP S.P.A.
Creactives Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,64 €
Average target price 2,86 €
Spread / Average Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Giuseppe Frigato Chief Financial Officer
