Creactives S p A : Early closing of share placement reserved for qualified investors. Placed all of the maximum 177.000 shares for a raise of about Euro 0,3 million

Verona, May 11, 2023. Creactives Group S.p.A. ("Creactives Group" or the "Company") (ISIN IT0005408593 - ticker: CREG), an international company and Innovative SME, listed on Euronext Growth Milan - Professional Segment ("Euronext Growth Milan Pro") and on the Direct Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, that develops Artificial Intelligence technologies to address real-life business problems in the Supply Chain, following up on the press release of May 9, 2023, announces the closing of the placement ("Placement") addressed to qualified investors of up to 177.000 shares ("New Shares"), with no par value, regular dividend rights, having the same rights as the currently outstanding shares, which was approved by the Board of Directors on May 9, 2023.

The book-building was closed in advance of the closing date of the Placement identified by the Company's Board of Directors (May 12, 2023) with subscription of the maximum number of New Shares placed.

As part of the Placement, all of the New Shares were subscribed at a price of Euro 1,75 per share (of which Euro 0,02 is to be allocated to capital and 1,73 to share premium) for a total value of Euro 309.750,00 by 6 qualified investors, including one foreign investor.

Upon completion of the transaction, the share capital of Creactives Group will amount to Euro 274.956, divided into 12.472.000 ordinary shares with no indication of par value, and the Company's free float will reach 19,44%.

