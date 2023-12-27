Verona, December 27, 2023. Creactives Group S.p.A. ("Creactives Group" or the "Company") (ISIN IT0005408593 - ticker: CREG), an international company and Innovative SME, listed on Euronext Growth Milan - Professional Segment ("Euronext Growth Milan Pro"), that develops Artificial Intelligence technologies to address real-life business problems in the Supply Chain, announces that on December 27, 2023, its Euronext Growth Advisor ("EGA") MIT SIM S.p.A. authorized the request submitted by Adriano Garibotto for the early release of a package of shares covered by the lock-up agreement signed with the EGA itself at the time of the company's listing on the Euronext Growth Milan Professional segment.

Adriano Garibotto, who is also a member of the company's board of directors, holds as of the date 2.135.136 ordinary shares equal to 17,12% of the share capital of Creactives Group.

The request submitted to the EGA, which was also motivated by personal needs related to Dr. Garibotto's financial maturities, concerned No. 15.000 ordinary shares held by him, representing 0,12% of the company's share capital as of today's date.

The request for release of the lock-up is functional for the block sale of the 15.000 shares held by Adriano Garibotto to the professional investor Fomarte Srl - already present as of today's date in the shareholding structure of the Creactives Group with 21.000 ordinary shares - interested in the purchase of the shareholding with a medium-long term investment purpose.

Likewise, on today's date, therefore, Fomarte Srl has signed the takeover in full and without exception - in relation to the purchase of the maximum 15.000 ordinary shares - of the commitments provided for in the Lock-up Agreement signed at the time of the IPO with MIT SIM S.p.A. (for more information, please see the Admission Document).

