Creactives S p A : Group signs a mandate with MIT SIM S.p.A. to explore the listing of its shares on Euronext Growth Milan

Verona, June 28, 2022. Creactives Group S.p.A. ("Creactives Group") (ISIN IT0005408593 - ticker: CREG), an international company that develops Artificial Intelligence technologies to address real-life business problems in the Supply Chain, announces it has signed a mandate with MIT SIM S.p.A. to explore the possibility of listing its shares on Euronext Growth Milan. MIT SIM S.p.A. is one of the leading Euronext Growth Advisors, also active as a specialist on the market with more than 45 active mandates.

Euronext Growth Milan is the market dedicated to dynamic Italian SMEs, which are looking for capital in order to finance their growth. It offers an IPO process tailored to SMEs structure and built on the figure of the Euronext Growth Advisor that supports the company during the admission period and during its stay on the market. In 2021, 44 companies were admitted to Euronext Growth Milan, ca. 2x the number of listings that occurred in 2020. The capital raised at IPO was ca. €826mn, which is on average ca. €19mn, more than double if compared to €6.5mn for the whole 2020.

Paolo Gamberoni, Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments: "In the last year, our consolidated group revenue increased by ca. 30% YoY, reaching the highest level ever achieved, a significant improvement compared not only to FY 19-20, but also to the best result we achieved prior the start of the pandemic (ref. FY 18-19). We also came back to a positive consolidated group EBITDA. The sale of SaaS subscriptions increased by 30% with an amount of recurring revenue that is now more than 50% of the total turnover. During 21-22, we developed our business on top of this growth foundation and this year we are targeting a turnover of €6mn, thanks to the acceleration of the international sales that now account for more than 80% of the total revenue. We are ready to bring our entrepreneurial project to the next level uplisting our stock."

Massimo Grosso, Executive Director and Investor Relator, comments: "Euronext Growth Milan represents a great opportunity for the development of Creactives Group. The market grew rapidly in the last couple of years, with a significant improvement in the number of listed companies, and in the overall volumes. MIT SIM is one of the leading Euronext Growth Advisors active there. We are happy to start cooperating together in this new journey, aimed at upgrading our stock on a more liquid market, the right venue to support the growth of our company as a publicly listed group."

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE