Creactives S p A : Start of share placement reserved for qualified investors

Verona, May 9, 2023. Creactives Group S.p.A. ("Creactives Group" or the "Company") (ISIN IT0005408593 - ticker: CREG), an international company and Innovative SME, listed on Euronext Growth Milan - Professional Segment ("Euronext Growth Milan Pro") and on the Direct Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, that develops Artificial Intelligence technologies to address real-life business problems in the Supply Chain, announces that today the Company's Board of Directors resolved to proceed with the placement ("Placement") of up to 177.000 shares ("New Shares"), with no par value, regular dividend rights, having the same rights as the currently outstanding shares, for a maximum value of Euro 309.750,00 including share premium.

The New Shares are arising from the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors on February 3, 2023 for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 19.354,82, plus share premium, with the issuance of a total number of 967.741 ordinary shares at an issue price of Euro 1,75 per share (of which Euro 0,02 is to be allocated to capital and 1,73 to share premium).

The Placement is addressed to (1) (A) qualified Italian investors, as defined in Article 2, paragraph (e) of the Prospectus Regulation and any applicable provisions of the TUF and implementing CONSOB regulations, (B) in other member states of the European Economic Area pursuant to Article 2, paragraph (e) of the Prospectus Regulation, (C) in the United Kingdom pursuant to Article 2, paragraph (e) of the Prospectus Regulations, as part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended), and (2) to foreign institutional investors outside the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and South Africa, in accordance with Regulation S adopted under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The Placement, in case of full subscription of the New Shares, will have the effect of increasing the share capital up to 1,44% and the Company's free float up to 19,44%, while expanding and diversifying the Company's shareholder base.

The subscription price of the New Shares is Euro 1,75 per share (of which Euro 0,02 is to be allocated to capital and Euro 1,73 to share premium).

The Placement begins today and will end on May, 12 2023.

The final terms of the offering will be promptly communicated to the market.

