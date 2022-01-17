Log in
    CLXN   CH0011115703

CREALOGIX HOLDING AG

(CLXN)
CREALOGIX appoints two new Managing Directors for Central and Northern Europe

01/17/2022 | 04:03am EST
Crealogix Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CREALOGIX appoints two new Managing Directors for Central and Northern Europe

17.01.2022 / 10:01

Since October 2021, Almir Marghella has been responsible for CREALOGIX's business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as in other countries in Central Europe (CEE). John Ennis will manage the Sales and Business Development teams in the UK, the Benelux countries and Northern Europe with immediate effect. Almir Marghella and John Ennis are experienced leaders with vast expertise in the area of fintech and banking. As Managing Directors, they are part of CREALOGIX's extended Executive Management team. 

Almir Marghella has worked for the CREALOGIX Group since March 2021. In October, the experienced sales specialist took over the management of the German-speaking market and the CEE countries. Consequently, he is now responsible for one of CREALOGIX's key regions. Prior to his switch, Almir Marghella had worked in various positions for the Swiss software company Oracle for 16 years, most recently as Sales Manager. Working with his team, the new Managing Director CEE will drive forward the development of this core market in a targeted manner.

As Managing Director Northern Europe, John Ennis is taking over responsibility for sales and business development in the UK, Ireland, the Benelux countries and Northern Europe. John Ennis has a great deal of experience in the IT financial services sector and in IT and retail banking. His former employers include Diebold Nixdorf and the Cennox Group. Thanks to his strong sales skills and his international network, John Ennis will further enhance the presence of CREALOGIX in northern growth markets.

"We are delighted to have been able to recruit two proven sales experts and managers in the shape of Almir Marghella and John Ennis," says Oliver Weber, CEO of CREALOGIX. "They will enhance our business in strategically important markets in Europe and open up new growth markets."

CVs can be found here, and portrait pictures of the two gentlemen are available for download here.

 

Press Release (PDF)

About CREALOGIX
The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss top 100 fintech company and is one of the world's market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Using CREALOGIX's digital solutions, banks, asset managers and other financial institutes are better able to respond to changing customer requirements in the area of digital transformation. The Group, founded in 1996, employs around 660 staff worldwide. CREALOGIX Group shares (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Media contact
CREALOGIX Group
Media Office
E-mail: media@crealogix.com
Phone: +41 44 295 90 41


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Crealogix Holding AG
Badenerstrasse 694
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41442959041
E-mail: media@crealogix.com
Internet: www.crealogix.com
ISIN: CH0011115703
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1269469

 
End of News EQS News Service

1269469  17.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269469&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
