CREALOGIX appoints two new Managing Directors for Central and Northern Europe

Since October 2021, Almir Marghella has been responsible for CREALOGIX's business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as in other countries in Central Europe (CEE). John Ennis will manage the Sales and Business Development teams in the UK, the Benelux countries and Northern Europe with immediate effect. Almir Marghella and John Ennis are experienced leaders with vast expertise in the area of fintech and banking. As Managing Directors, they are part of CREALOGIX's extended Executive Management team.

Almir Marghella has worked for the CREALOGIX Group since March 2021. In October, the experienced sales specialist took over the management of the German-speaking market and the CEE countries. Consequently, he is now responsible for one of CREALOGIX's key regions. Prior to his switch, Almir Marghella had worked in various positions for the Swiss software company Oracle for 16 years, most recently as Sales Manager. Working with his team, the new Managing Director CEE will drive forward the development of this core market in a targeted manner.

As Managing Director Northern Europe, John Ennis is taking over responsibility for sales and business development in the UK, Ireland, the Benelux countries and Northern Europe. John Ennis has a great deal of experience in the IT financial services sector and in IT and retail banking. His former employers include Diebold Nixdorf and the Cennox Group. Thanks to his strong sales skills and his international network, John Ennis will further enhance the presence of CREALOGIX in northern growth markets.

"We are delighted to have been able to recruit two proven sales experts and managers in the shape of Almir Marghella and John Ennis," says Oliver Weber, CEO of CREALOGIX. "They will enhance our business in strategically important markets in Europe and open up new growth markets."

CVs can be found here, and portrait pictures of the two gentlemen are available for download here.

