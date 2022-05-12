Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Crealogix Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    CLXN   CH0011115703

CREALOGIX HOLDING AG

(CLXN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/12 04:19:30 am EDT
75.50 CHF
CREALOGIX digitises funding applications for L-Bank ? the state development bank of Baden-Württemberg

05/12/2022 | 04:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Crealogix Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CREALOGIX digitises funding applications for L-Bank ? the state development bank of Baden-Württemberg

12.05.2022 / 10:00

Press Release

Zurich, 12 May 2022

Digital banking software provider CREALOGIX is implementing its funding portal at L-Bank. In future, it will be possible to submit applications easily, digitally and from anywhere, which means that L-Bank?s clients get customer-friendly, straightforward and transparent access to funding.

With the aim of introducing a user-friendly customer portal, L-Bank is now making use of the funding portal from CREALOGIX. The system enables the step-by-step processing of funding applications entirely digitally. All those involved in the process, such as applicants, ministries, authorities, or third parties, can use the portal as part of the funding programme cycle. 

L-Bank initially wants to facilitate fully digital communication and is focussing on the grant funding programmes here. Moreover, the cooperative venture with CREALOGIX and the associated further development of the customer interface are planned to continue over the next five years. Edith Weymayr, Chair of the Board at L-Bank, had this to say: ?The CREALOGIX funding portal will simplify access to funding and services from L-Bank. This means that local authorities, businesses and even private individuals will be able to submit applications online in future, and L-Bank will be able to issue the funds from grant programmes quickly and straightforwardly. A digital customer portal is one of the key initiatives in our digitisation strategy. With it, L-Bank is directly fulfilling its funding mandate from the state to drive forward the transformation of business and society and thus to maintain the high quality of life and strong economy of Baden-Württemberg.?

?For us, L-Bank is an important milestone in the development of the strategic market segment that is the public sector,? stresses CEO Oliver Weber. ?We have made substantial investments in the development of a modern platform for the digitisation of processes in public administration. These investments are now notably driving forward digitisation within Germany, benefiting citizens, and paying off for CREALOGIX.? 

CREALOGIX has already been able to win eight German development banks for the Digital Hub "Development bank portal" and is continuously expanding the portal so that further services will be standardised and integrated into the platform in the future.

Press release (PDF)

About CREALOGIX
The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss top 100 fintech company, and is one of the world's market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Digital solutions from CREALOGIX make banks, asset managers and other financial institutions more responsive to changing customer needs in the area of digital transformation. The Group, founded in 1996, employs around 600 staff worldwide. Shares of the CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

About L-Bank
L-Bank is the development bank for the German state of Baden-Württemberg. As a credit institute, L-Bank is an institution under public law, based in Karlsruhe and in Stuttgart. Its main tasks include supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups, promoting affordable and climate-friendly housing, helping to develop infrastructure, and supporting families with children (for example through a parental allowance and by providing support for educational measures). Its purpose is to foster a high quality of life and a strong economy in the state of Baden-Württemberg, whereby it is not in competition with banks and savings banks but rather works with them actively on the development of financing solutions. L-Bank currently employs over 1,400 people, while its balance sheet total in 2021 amounted to around 90 billion euros.

Media contact
CREALOGIX Group
Media Relations Office
E-mail: media@crealogix.com
Phone: +41 44 295 90 41

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Crealogix Holding AG
Badenerstrasse 694
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41442959041
E-mail: media@crealogix.com
Internet: www.crealogix.com
ISIN: CH0011115703
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1350903

 
End of News EQS News Service

1350903  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350903&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 102 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2022 -15,7 M -15,9 M -15,9 M
Net Debt 2022 9,08 M 9,16 M 9,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 572
Free-Float 39,5%
Managers and Directors
Oliver Weber Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Bader Studer Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Richle Executive Chairman
Thomas Roth Chief Technology Officer
Sebastian Krahe Executive Vice President-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREALOGIX HOLDING AG-40.32%106
INTUIT INC.-44.63%100 729
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-14.38%57 073
ADYEN N.V.-40.62%44 817
WORLDLINE-27.48%10 513
KAKAO PAY CORP.-47.62%9 467