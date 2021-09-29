CREALOGIX : nbsp;crowned winner in 'Overall WealthTech Provider (Australasia)' at The WealthTechAsia Awards 2021

CREALOGIX, as one of the industry leaders in digital banking solutions, has been handed the honour of winning in the category 'Overall WealthTech Provider (Australasia)' at The WealthTechAsia Awards 2021.

Showcasing 'best of breed' in the Wealth Tech space in Asia Pacific, the awards have been designed to recognize outstanding organizations working in the Wealth area, grouped by specialism and geography, whereby the candidates to the prestigious panel of independent judges deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year'.

Winning awards is particularly important in challenging times as it gives clients reassurance in the solidity and sustainability of the winner's business and operating model.

Each of the categories is highly contested with a small group of finalists and commended submissions chosen from a large pool of entrants before an ultimate winner is selected by the judges. It is this process that makes WealthBriefing awards so prized amongst winners, finalists and commended alike. That is why CREALOGIX is proud to have achieved this recognition by the esteemed judges.

Commenting on the firm's triumph, Karsten Kemna, Managing Director of CREALOGIX in APAC, said:

"Last year has been extremely challenging for the entire financial services industry, with digitalization and therefore technology in the center in re-shaping the value propositions of banks and Wealth management firms alike. Showcasing 'best of breed' solutions in Australasia in times like these gives our clients reassurance on the common way forward. CREALOGIX and its expertise as thought leader in digital banking transformation and topics like Customer Onboarding, Hybrid Servicing, Hyper-Personalization, Impact Investing/ESG, Self-Guided Portfolio Planning, Conversational AI and even Islamic Banking makes us a trusted partner in the region. We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious accolade as best Overall Tech Provider in Australasia by WealthBriefing Asia and express our gratitude to our clients and industry partners for this incredible recognition."

ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said:

"The organizations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners and to those who have put so much work into each winning submission. These awards were independently and expertly judged solely on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which were answered by focusing on the client experience rather than purely quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognize the very best operators in Asia wealth management, with 'independence', 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in Asia wealth management."