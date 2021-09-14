Crealogix : Annual Results

Remuneration of the Board of Directors and Executive Management
36
Shareholdings of the Board of Directors and Executive Management
37
Report of the statutory auditor on the remuneration report 2020/2021
38
CREALOGIX Group Financial Report
Group Key Figures
42
Consolidated Income Statement
44
Consolidated Balance Sheet
45
Statement of Changes in Equity
46
Consolidated Cash Flow statement
47
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
48
Report of the statutory auditor on the consolidated financial statements
79
CREALOGIX Holding AG Financial Report
Income statement
86
Balance Sheet
87
Notes to the financial statements
88
Proposal of the Board of Directors to the Shareholders' meeting
98
Report of the statutory auditor on the financial statements
99
Additional Information
103
Important Group companies
104
Group Key Figures
International presence
Sales
EBITDA*
Adjusted Earnings/
(CHF millions)
(CHF millions)
loss per Share
(CHF millions)
103.7
109.3
101.9
87.1
17/18
18/19
19/20
20/21
7.0
3.3
1.9
2.4
17/18
18/19
19/20
20/21
2.39
0.61
- 0.94-0.15
17/18 18/19 19/20 20/21
Recurring revenue
SaaS/Hosting
Annual Recurring Revenue
50.3%
27.3%
CHF 56 mio
Non-GAAPmeasure. More information with respect to the use of and differences between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable SWISS GAAP FER measures is provided on page 42 of the financial report.
