SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crealogix : Annual Results

09/14/2021 | 01:12am EDT
We Create Digital Leaders

Annual Report

2020/2021

2020/2021 Annual Report

2020/2021 Annual Report

Group Key Figures

3

Letter to Shareholders

4

Corporate Governance

Group structure and Shareholders CREALOGIX Group

10

Capital structure

13

Board of Directors

15

Executive Board

21

Compensation and share-based payments

24

Shareholder participation rights

25

Change in control and defensive measures

26

Auditor

26

Blackout period

27

Information policy

27

Share

28

Distribution to Shareholders

29

Remuneration Report

Introduction

32

Remuneration principles

32

Remuneration policy

33

Remuneration system

34

Remuneration of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

36

Shareholdings of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

37

Report of the statutory auditor on the remuneration report 2020/2021

38

CREALOGIX Group Financial Report

Group Key Figures

42

Consolidated Income Statement

44

Consolidated Balance Sheet

45

Statement of Changes in Equity

46

Consolidated Cash Flow statement

47

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

48

Report of the statutory auditor on the consolidated financial statements

79

CREALOGIX Holding AG Financial Report

Income statement

86

Balance Sheet

87

Notes to the financial statements

88

Proposal of the Board of Directors to the Shareholders' meeting

98

Report of the statutory auditor on the financial statements

99

Additional Information

103

Important Group companies

104

  • Group Key Figures | 2020/2021 CREALOGIX Annual Report

2020/2021 CREALOGIX Annual Report | Group Key Figures

3

Group Key Figures

International presence

Sales

EBITDA*

Adjusted Earnings/

(CHF millions)

(CHF millions)

loss per Share

(CHF millions)

103.7

109.3

101.9

87.1

17/18

18/19

19/20

20/21

7.0

3.3

1.9

2.4

17/18

18/19

19/20

20/21

2.39

0.61

- 0.94-0.15

17/18 18/19 19/20 20/21

Recurring revenue

SaaS/Hosting

Annual Recurring Revenue

50.3%

27.3%

CHF 56 mio

  • Non-GAAPmeasure. More information with respect to the use of and differences between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable SWISS GAAP FER measures is provided on page 42 of the financial report.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crealogix Holding AG published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 05:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
