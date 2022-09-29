Crealogix : Change in the Board of Directors at the CREALOGIX Group

Jörg Zulauf will be proposed for election as a new member of the Board of Directors at this year's Annual General Meeting on the 26th of October 2022. Dr. Christoph Schmid, a member of the Board of Directors of CREALOGIX Group since 2000, will not be standing for re-election.

The Board of Directors will propose the election of Jörg Zulauf (64 years old, Swiss national) at the Annual General Meeting of CREALOGIX Holding AG on the 26th of October 2022. The long-standing CFO and Vice President of the General Management of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives in Zurich and current independent advisor. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the private bank Maerki Baumann & Co AG and the investment firm ESGTI. He similarly chairs the Audit Committee of these companies. In addition to his operational activities, Jörg Zulauf was a member and Vice President of the Board of Directors of Migros Bank for over twenty years, where he sat on the Audit Committee, Risk Committee and Credit Committee. Before that, he worked in various management functions for the Basel based pharmaceutical group Roche.

Bruno Richle, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CREALOGIX Group, says:

"With Jörg Zulauf, we are gaining a strong personality who brings profound knowledge as a financial expert and a wealth of experience from executive positions and several boards of directors. This is an excellent addition to our Board of Directors. Jörg Zulauf will also assist us as an advisor on important financial management topics."

Dr. Christoph Schmid has been a member of the Board of Directors of CREALOGIX Holding AG since 2000. He also held positions on the Audit Committee and the Nomination & Compensation Committee (NCC) for many years. The Board of Directors deeply regrets that he will not be standing for re-election, but understands his desire for additional free time in the future.

Bruno Richle says:

"Dr. Christoph Schmid has played a major role in shaping CREALOGIX over the past 22 years. At the time, he was involved in the IPO and was a great support with his extensive knowledge of legal issues. We thank him for his many years of valuable commitment and wish him all the best."