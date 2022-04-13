Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Crealogix Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLXN   CH0011115703

CREALOGIX HOLDING AG

(CLXN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/12 11:30:16 am EDT
76.00 CHF    0.00%
06:15aCREALOGIX : Forrester outlines a future-fit vision for digital transformation
PU
04/07CREALOGIX : The end goal of automation and innovation is customer satisfaction
PU
03/23CREALOGIX : Adding value through multibanking
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crealogix : Forrester outlines a future-fit vision for digital transformation

04/13/2022 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Forrester outlines a future-fit vision for digital transformation

We recently considered the significance of the latest Forrester report, Envisioning End-To-End Process Redesign in Financial Services: A Customer-Focussed Approach to Zero Back Office and the positive impact on digital transformation.

The benefits for staff and for customers on process redesign are clear. The team at Forrester allocated three key pillars to process redesign to achieve automation, called the "three Ps":

Platforms that can co-ordinate humans and automation

Practices that focus on people and prevent silos

Partners that support not only the core system but also autonomy and agility needs

Finding the right platform

Financial institutions often find the task of digital transformation overwhelming; this can be because teams attempt to transpose existing manual processes into the digital channel. Far from achieving the original goal to center the service around the customer and improve efficiency, layering APIs and RPA to existing processes only adds complexity. Sometimes a new platform can widen the gaps between legacy systems and customers' needs. What is needed are platforms that can coordinate humans and automation. With a customer-led design in place, building processes that ultimately sequence and direct human and machine tasks using real-time context and analytics will lead to greater adoption of automation-led platforms.

Establishing new practices

In the report, Forrester considers the value of a zero back office (ZBO) strategy. This strategy underpins business transformation by starting with a holistic view of the customer. The involvement of staff is important because they are often experts on their specific area and how it relates to the customer. Often there is a fear that automation can lead to job losses, but it can also lead to more rewarding work for all involved. We know that internal teams are essential for the success of digital transformation because they can revolutionise the organisation's practices. As the report states:

Keeping your employees focused on the desirable end state for customers and the potential for better work from a new process, rather than the possibility of job loss, is crucial.

Working with partners

At CREALOGIX, we don't see ourselves as a provider to our clients, but a partner in their digital transformation. In our role as a partner to financial institutions, we work closely with clients. We not only provide them with the latest technology and innovation but also crucially, the latest thinking on customer-focussed digital services. Partnership is perhaps the central pillar to digital transformation - not just external partners such as CREALOGIX but an internal team that works in partnership to deliver customer satisfaction and a platform that facilitates this. Forrester presents an exciting and inspiring view that champions the democratization of automation, putting the power into the hands of the people who use it. I was delighted to contribute to this report and believe that this is a future-fit vision of digital transformation that everyone can embrace.

Envisioning End-To-End Process Redesign in Financial Services: A Customer-Focussed Approach to Zero Back Office is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.

Share

Disclaimer

Crealogix Holding AG published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 10:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
06:15aCREALOGIX : Forrester outlines a future-fit vision for digital transformation
PU
04/07CREALOGIX : The end goal of automation and innovation is customer satisfaction
PU
03/23CREALOGIX : Adding value through multibanking
PU
03/17CREALOGIX LISTED AS A STRONG PERFORM : Digital Wealth Management Platforms, Q1 2022
PU
03/15Crealogix Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/15Swiss Software Firm Crealogix Widens Fiscal H1 Loss Amid Higher Expenditures
MT
03/15CREALOGIX : Higher expenditures weigh on profitability, but open up new business areas
EQ
03/15CREALOGIX : Half Year Report 2022
PU
03/15CREALOGIX : Halbjahresbericht 2022
PU
03/15TRANSCRIPT : Crealogix Holding AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 102 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2022 -15,7 M -16,9 M -16,9 M
Net Debt 2022 9,08 M 9,76 M 9,76 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 106 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 572
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Crealogix Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 76,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Weber Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Bader Studer Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Richle Executive Chairman
Thomas Roth Chief Technology Officer
Sebastian Krahe Executive Vice President-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREALOGIX HOLDING AG-38.71%114
INTUIT INC.-28.23%130 552
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-6.61%62 142
ADYEN N.V.-26.94%56 825
KAKAO PAY CORP.-24.07%14 245
WORLDLINE-28.06%10 749