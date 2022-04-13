Crealogix : Forrester outlines a future-fit vision for digital transformation

Finding the right platform

Financial institutions often find the task of digital transformation overwhelming; this can be because teams attempt to transpose existing manual processes into the digital channel. Far from achieving the original goal to center the service around the customer and improve efficiency, layering APIs and RPA to existing processes only adds complexity. Sometimes a new platform can widen the gaps between legacy systems and customers' needs. What is needed are platforms that can coordinate humans and automation. With a customer-led design in place, building processes that ultimately sequence and direct human and machine tasks using real-time context and analytics will lead to greater adoption of automation-led platforms.

Establishing new practices

In the report, Forrester considers the value of a zero back office (ZBO) strategy. This strategy underpins business transformation by starting with a holistic view of the customer. The involvement of staff is important because they are often experts on their specific area and how it relates to the customer. Often there is a fear that automation can lead to job losses, but it can also lead to more rewarding work for all involved. We know that internal teams are essential for the success of digital transformation because they can revolutionise the organisation's practices. As the report states: