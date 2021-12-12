Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Crealogix Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLXN   CH0011115703

CREALOGIX HOLDING AG

(CLXN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 12/10 11:30:27 am
123.5 CHF   --.--%
06:36aCREALOGIX : SME Banking in the UK
PU
12/10CREALOGIX : Conversational AI - Wealth Concierge
PU
12/09DIGITAL BANKING : Chats, chatbots and voicebots are becoming increasingly important
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crealogix : SME Banking in the UK

12/12/2021 | 06:36am EST
SME Banking in the UK

CREALOGIX commissioned a survey, speaking to Finance Directors at SMEs in the UK to ask them what they valued and require from their banks. The results highlighted the importance of digital banking services for SMEs in the UK.

This report provides a unique insight into the needs of an under-served segment of the UK market and explores the key commercial opportunities made possible with digitalisation. The full survey focusing on the UK, German and Swiss market can be downloaded here.

Download our research report today and find out more about SME banking requirements in the UK.

Disclaimer

Crealogix Holding AG published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 11:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 115 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2022 -3,55 M -3,85 M -3,85 M
Net Debt 2022 2,62 M 2,84 M 2,84 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 172 M 187 M 186 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 631
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Crealogix Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 123,50 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Oliver Weber Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Bader Studer Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Richle Executive Chairman
Thomas Roth Chief Technology Officer
Sebastian Krahe Executive Vice President-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREALOGIX HOLDING AG4.66%187
INTUIT INC.78.48%191 973
ADYEN N.V.27.03%84 719
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-26.13%63 634
WORLDLINE-39.15%15 273
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.3.28%10 809