VENCORA UK Limited publishes provisional notice of the end result of the public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares in CREALOGIX Holding AG



08-Feb-2024 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Following the end of the additional acceptance period, VENCORA UK Limited has published the provisional notice of the end result of its public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares in CREALOGIX Holding AG with a nominal value of CHF 8.00 each. The provisional notice of the end result shows that, based on preliminary figures, 662,422 CREALOGIX shares were tendered into the offer until the end of the additional acceptance period.



Based on preliminary figures and including the 725,746 CREALOGIX shares acquired by VENCORA UK Limited from certain CREALOGIX shareholders under a share purchase agreement – which has not yet been consummated – and the 3,454 CREALOGIX shares held by CREALOGIX Holding AG or any of its subsidiaries, the participation of VENCORA UK Limited, its affiliates and such other persons acting in concert with VENCORA UK Limited as of the end of the additional acceptance period is 1,391,622 CREALOGIX shares in aggregate, corresponding to 99.07% of the issued share capital and voting rights of CREALOGIX Holding AG.



The provisional notice of the end result of the offer, as well as the pre-announcement of the offer, the offer prospectus and any other materials relating to VENCORA UK Limited's offer are available on the offer website https://docshare-red.vercel.app.



The public tender offer of VENCORA UK Limited at the end of the additional acceptance period constitutes a change of control (Kontrollwechsel) under the terms of the 1.5% convertible bond 2019 – 2024 issued by Crealogix Holding AG. Bondholders will be informed of their rights in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 1.5% convertible bond 2019 – 2024.



The definitive notice of the end result of the offer is expected to be published on 13 February 2024.



