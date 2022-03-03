Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Creatd, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRTD   US2252651078

CREATD, INC.

(CRTD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Creatd : Raises $2.5 Million in Insider-Led Financing - Form 8-K

03/03/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Creatd Raises $2.5 Million in Insider-Led Financing

Creatd raises approximately $2.5 million in PIPE funding, led by newly appointed Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer alongside participation from Creatd's management team, friends and family
Company relocates corporate headquarters to NYC

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal, today announced the closing of an approximately $2.5 million capital raise priced above-market. The PIPE (private investment in public equity) offering (the "Offering"), was led by Jeremy Frommer, Creatd's newly appointed Executive Chairman and Founder, who invested $315,000 at a price of $1.75 per share, purchasing 180,000 shares together with 180,000 warrants. In addition to Mr. Frommer, the raise included participation from the entire Creatd management team, as well as numerous employees, board members, insiders, and long-term shareholders. The financing was placed entirely by the Company, and as such included no associated banking fees, and is anticipated to close on or before March 2nd, 2022. Additionally, the financing includes registration rights for the investors, with a resale registration statement required to be filed in the near term.

The Company also announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to New York City. Commented Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer, "It is a very exciting time to have opened Creatd's new offices at the heart of the creative community in Lower Manhattan. With the worst of the pandemic seeming to be behind us, our Company looks forward to contributing actively to the City's economic recovery, as well as benefiting from close access to one of the deepest and most diverse talent markets in the world."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Disclaimer

Creatd Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 16:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CREATD, INC.
11:01aCREATD : Raises $2.5 Million in Insider-Led Financing - Form 8-K
PU
10:58aCREATD, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Sec..
AQ
03/01Creatd, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $0.315 million in funding
CI
02/18CREATD, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/18CREATD : Streamlines C-Suite and Attracts High-Caliber Expertise to its Board of Directors..
PU
02/18CREATD, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
02/17Creatd, Inc. Appoints Laurie Weisberg, co-CEO as Sole CEO
CI
02/17Creatd, Inc. Appoints Jeremy Frommer as Executive Chairman
CI
01/04CREATD, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements a..
AQ
2021Creatd, Inc. Plans to Spearhead A Film Adaptation Based on No One's Pet
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,21 M - -
Net income 2020 -24,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 5,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,9 M 24,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 98,9x
EV / Sales 2020 25,2x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart CREATD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Creatd, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREATD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laurie Weisberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Justin Maury President & Chief Operating Officer
Chelsea Pullano Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Phillip Frommer Executive Chairman
Joanna Bloor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREATD, INC.-27.03%25
ALPHABET INC.-7.10%1 780 094
META PLATFORMS, INC.-38.13%566 463
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.31%516 336
VISA, INC.-3.80%437 385
MASTERCARD, INC.-4.13%336 340