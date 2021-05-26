Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Create restaurants holdings inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3387   JP3269930008

CREATE RESTAURANTS HOLDINGS INC.

(3387)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

create restaurants : Financial Results of Fiscal 2021 (Supplementary Material)

05/26/2021 | 12:03am EDT
Financial Results of Fiscal 2021

Supplementary Material

April 16, 2021 create restaurants holdings inc.

[TSE1, Stock code: 3387]

Contents

. Financial Highlights

  1. Financial Results Overview IFRS
  2. Financial Results Overview (By Category)
  3. Shifted to a More Robust Cost Structure(1)(2)
  4. Opening and Closing of Outlets
  5. Brand Change
  6. Take-outand Delivery Services
  7. Financing through Perpetual Subordinated Loans

. Business Forecasts for Fiscal 2022

  1. FY2022 Overview of Business Forecasts
  2. FY2022 Overview of Business Forecasts (By Category)
  3. Management Strategies for FY2022
  4. New Management Structure

. Medium-term Management Plan

1. Medium-term Management Plan

. Shareholder Reward Policy

1. Shareholder Reward Policy

. Appendix

  1. Opening and Closing of Outlets
  2. Same-storeSales Transition
  3. Financial Position

COPYRIGHT © create restaurants holdings inc. All Rights Reserved.

1

. Financial Highlights

COPYRIGHT © create restaurants holdings inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

1. Financial Results Overview [IFRS]

Revenue: 74.4 billion yen, Operating profit -14.1 billion yen, Adjusted EBITDA: 5.1 billion yen

  • Revenue and profits fell short of the full-year forecasts reflecting the impact of extension of the State of Emergency.
  • Revenue

Fell short of the forecast announced on January 14, 2021 by about 2.5 billion yen due to the shortened operating hours and temporary closures following the extension of the State of Emergency declared in January 2021.

Actual YoY same-store sales fell significantly short of the forecast, especially in February, due to the extension of period of the State of Emergency from

February 7 to the end of February.

  • Operating profit

Continuing on from 3Q, we worked to thoroughly reduce fixed costs and scrap and build, etc. (Posted employment adjustment subsidies of 1.8 billion yen and rent reductions and exemptions of 400 million yen on a single-quarter basis in 4Q)

Actual Same-store Sales

Dec. 2020

Jan. 2021

Feb. 2021

Forecast

53.0%

45.0%

60.0%

(Announced on Jan.14, 2021

Result

53.3%

38.2%

47.5%

Mar. 2021

Actual same- store sales vs.

FY2020 *4

51.6

(Preliminary)

Major decrease factors

  • Decrease in profit due to decrease in revenue (approx. 1.8 billion yen)
  • Delay in receipt and recording of subsidy for cooperation from local governments for shortening operating hours, etc. to the next fiscal year (approx. 1.1 billion yen).
  • Recorded a loss due to outlet closures (approx. 700 million yen)
  • Operating profit fell short of the plan by approx. 4.9 billion yen, as a result of conservatively adding up an evaluation loss (approx. 1.3 billion yen) based on the FY2022 forecast.

FY2021 1Q

FY2021 2Q

FY2021 3Q

FY2021

FY2020

FY2021 4Q

(Previous fiscal year)

(Mar.-May)

(Jun.-Aug.)

(Sep.-Nov.)

(Dec.-Feb.)

(Cumulative)

(Million Yen)

Result *1

Ratio to

Result *1

Result *1

Result

Result

Result

revenue

Revenue

139,328

11,812

20,219

24,700

17,693

74,425

Operating profit

3,378

2.4%

- 7,787

- 1,973

529

- 4,950

- 14,181

Profit before taxes

3,012

2.2%

- 8,007

- 2,190

381

- 5,205

- 15,021

Profit for the period

1,745

1.3%

- 7,979

- 2,190

300

- 5,701

- 15,571

Profit attributable to

1,205

0.9%

- 7,362

- 1,802

385

- 5,094

- 13,874

owners of parent

Adjusted EBITDA *3

25,212

18.1%

- 3,320

2,313

4,701

1,435

5,130

FY2021

Difference

(Announced on Jan.14, 2021

(4Q)

Target *2

77,000

- 2,574

- 9,200

- 4,981

- 9,800

- 5,221

- 9,900

- 5,671

- 8,400

- 5,474

6,860

- 1,729

*1 During the current fiscal year, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations, and the related consolidated operating results for the previous fiscal year and 1Q and 2Q of the current fiscal year reflect the provisional accounting treatment

*2The full-year business forecasts for the fiscal year ended February 2021 is the revised forecasts disclosed on January 14, 2021.

*3 Adjusted EBITDA= Operating profit + Other operating expenses - Other operating revenues (excluding sponsorship income, employment adjustment subsidies, rent reductions and exemptions, etc.) + Depreciation and amortization + non-recurring expense items (advisory expenses related to share acquisition, etc.)

*4 Since there was a large fluctuation in the figures for the fiscal year ended February 2021 due to COVID-19, the forecasted figures for the fiscal year ending February 2022 are calculated based on the figures for the fiscal year ended February 2020

and the actual same-store sales vs. FY2020, including closed outlets.

COPYRIGHT © create restaurants holdings inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

2. Financial Results Overview (By Category)

Overview (4Q) by Category

CR

Despite the impact on Tokyo metropolitan areas due to the extension of the State of Emergency declared in January, we proceeded with a scrap and build program such as closing unprofitable outlets and brand change from the buffet format, etc. (22 outlets for the full year). Profitability improved due to rent negotiations and thorough personnel cost control. 4Q achieved profitability on a single-quarter basis.

SFP

Strengthened take-out and delivery services aggressively, and closed unprofitable outlets for the next fiscal year (53 outlets for the full year). Sales did not recover and it recorded a loss as we were forced to shorten operating hours and to suspend operations due to the extension of the State of Emergency declared in January.

Specialty Brand

Daily-use formats like bakery, Soba noodle, and Tsukemen (dipping Ramen noodles) performed well, and other categories struggled in 4Q single quarter. Continuing from 3Q, Category Cash Flows achieved profitability.

Overseas

Results of Singapore outlets recovered and performed well, while other Asian regions also performed well. Continued slump in North America due to regulations. Overall performance declined in 4Q single quarter, as there were delays in receipt of subsidies due to a change in the U.S. government administration.

Actual Same-store Sales

Category

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

(Mar.-May)(Jun.-Aug.)(Sep.-Nov.)(Dec.-Feb.)

CR

22.9%

50.7%

67.6%

54.5%

48.6%

SFP

28.3%

47.4%

65.0%

39.2%

47.6%

Speciality

35.9%

59.4%

73.9%

51.2%

54.8%

Brand

Overseas

20.0%

32.3%

45.1%

28.6%

31.5%

Consolidation

27.8%

51.6%

67.5%

46.8%

48.5%

(Million yen)

Category

FY2021 1Q

FY2021 2Q

FY2021 3Q

FY2021 4Q

FY2021

Ratio to

Ratio to

Ratio to

Ratio to

Ratio to

Revenue

Category CF*2

Revenue

Category CF*2

Revenue

Category CF*2

Revenue

Category CF*2

Revenue

Category CF*2

rev enue

rev enue

rev enue

rev enue

rev enue

CR

3,428

- 2,279

-

7,537

40

0.5%

9,395

778

8.3%

6,891

85

1.2%

27,253

- 1,374

-

SFP

3,044

- 1,406

-

4,789

- 437

-

5,984

332

5.6%

3,610

- 583

-

17,428

- 2,095

-

Specialty

4,483

- 1,590

-

7,021

474

6.8%

7,870

736

9.4%

6,168

49

0.8%

25,542

- 329

-

Brand

Overseas

952

- 778

-

1,175

43

3.7%

1,808

543

30.0%

1,210

- 303

-

5,146

- 494

-

Adjustments, etc.*

- 95

2,733

-

- 305

2,192

-

- 357

2,310

-

- 187

2,187

-

- 945

9,424

-

Total

11,812

- 3,320

-

20,219

2,313

11.4%

24,700

4,701

19.0%

17,693

1,435

8.1%

74,425

5,130

6.9%

(Reference)*3 Subsidy for cooperation (Delay in recording period)

1,137

330

633

-

-

2,100

*1

Adjustments, etc. is mainly head office expenses not allocated to the respective Category and Adjustments, etc. related to the adoption of IFRS.

*2

Category CF = Operating income (Japan GAAP) + depreciation + amortization of goodwill + sponsorship income + non-recurring expenses

*3: The amount of the subsidy for cooperation of shorten operating hours for the fiscal year ended February 2021 is based on the current estimate.

COPYRIGHT © create restaurants holdings inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

create restaurants Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 04:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
