create restaurants : Financial Results of Fiscal 2021 (Supplementary Material)

Overview (4Q) by Category

【CR】

Despite the impact on Tokyo metropolitan areas due to the extension of the State of Emergency declared in January, we proceeded with a scrap and build program such as closing unprofitable outlets and brand change from the buffet format, etc. (22 outlets for the full year). Profitability improved due to rent negotiations and thorough personnel cost control. 4Q achieved profitability on a single-quarter basis.

【SFP】

Strengthened take-out and delivery services aggressively, and closed unprofitable outlets for the next fiscal year (53 outlets for the full year). Sales did not recover and it recorded a loss as we were forced to shorten operating hours and to suspend operations due to the extension of the State of Emergency declared in January.

【Specialty Brand】

Daily-use formats like bakery, Soba noodle, and Tsukemen (dipping Ramen noodles) performed well, and other categories struggled in 4Q single quarter. Continuing from 3Q, Category Cash Flows achieved profitability.

【Overseas】

Results of Singapore outlets recovered and performed well, while other Asian regions also performed well. Continued slump in North America due to regulations. Overall performance declined in 4Q single quarter, as there were delays in receipt of subsidies due to a change in the U.S. government administration.