create restaurants : Financial Results of Fiscal 2021 (Supplementary Material)

Revenue and profits fell short of the full-year forecasts reflecting the impact of extension of the State of Emergency.
Revenue
・Fell short of the forecast announced on January 14, 2021 by about 2.5 billion yen due to the shortened operating hours and temporary closures following the extension of the State of Emergency declared in January 2021.
・Actual YoY same-store sales fell significantly short of the forecast, especially in February, due to the extension of period of the State of Emergency from
February 7 to the end of February.
Operating profit
・Continuing on from 3Q, we worked to thoroughly reduce fixed costs and scrap and build, etc. (Posted employment adjustment subsidies of 1.8 billion yen and rent reductions and exemptions of 400 million yen on a single-quarter basis in 4Q)
Actual Same-store Sales
Dec. 2020
Jan. 2021
Feb. 2021
Forecast
53.0%
45.0%
60.0%
(Announced on Jan.14, 2021）
Result
53.3%
38.2%
47.5%
Mar. 2021
Actual same- store sales vs.
FY2020 *4
51.6％
(Preliminary)
・Major decrease factors
Decrease in profit due to decrease in revenue (approx. 1.8 billion yen)
Delay in receipt and recording of subsidy for cooperation from local governments for shortening operating hours, etc. to the next fiscal year (approx. 1.1 billion yen).
Recorded a loss due to outlet closures (approx. 700 million yen)
Operating profit fell short of the plan by approx. 4.9 billion yen, as a result of conservatively adding up an evaluation loss (approx. 1.3 billion yen) based on the FY2022 forecast.
FY2021 1Q
FY2021 2Q
FY2021 3Q
FY2021
FY2020
FY2021 4Q
(Previous fiscal year)
(Mar.-May)
(Jun.-Aug.)
(Sep.-Nov.)
(Dec.-Feb.)
(Cumulative)
(Million Yen)
Result *1
Ratio to
Result *1
Result *1
Result
Result
Result
revenue
Revenue
139,328
11,812
20,219
24,700
17,693
74,425
Operating profit
3,378
2.4%
- 7,787
- 1,973
529
- 4,950
- 14,181
Profit before taxes
3,012
2.2%
- 8,007
- 2,190
381
- 5,205
- 15,021
Profit for the period
1,745
1.3%
- 7,979
- 2,190
300
- 5,701
- 15,571
Profit attributable to
1,205
0.9%
- 7,362
- 1,802
385
- 5,094
- 13,874
owners of parent
Adjusted EBITDA *3
25,212
18.1%
- 3,320
2,313
4,701
1,435
5,130
FY2021
Difference
(Announced on Jan.14, 2021）
(4Q)
Target *2
77,000
- 2,574
- 9,200
- 4,981
- 9,800
- 5,221
- 9,900
- 5,671
- 8,400
- 5,474
6,860
- 1,729
*1： During the current fiscal year, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations, and the related consolidated operating results for the previous fiscal year and 1Q and 2Q of the current fiscal year reflect the provisional accounting treatment
*2：The full-year business forecasts for the fiscal year ended February 2021 is the revised forecasts disclosed on January 14, 2021.
*3： Adjusted EBITDA= Operating profit + Other operating expenses - Other operating revenues (excluding sponsorship income, employment adjustment subsidies, rent reductions and exemptions, etc.) + Depreciation and amortization + non-recurring expense items (advisory expenses related to share acquisition, etc.)
*4： Since there was a large fluctuation in the figures for the fiscal year ended February 2021 due to COVID-19, the forecasted figures for the fiscal year ending February 2022 are calculated based on the figures for the fiscal year ended February 2020
and the actual same-store sales vs. FY2020, including closed outlets.
Despite the impact on Tokyo metropolitan areas due to the extension of the State of Emergency declared in January, we proceeded with a scrap and build program such as closing unprofitable outlets and brand change from the buffet format, etc. (22 outlets for the full year). Profitability improved due to rent negotiations and thorough personnel cost control. 4Q achieved profitability on a single-quarter basis.
【SFP】
Strengthened take-out and delivery services aggressively, and closed unprofitable outlets for the next fiscal year (53 outlets for the full year). Sales did not recover and it recorded a loss as we were forced to shorten operating hours and to suspend operations due to the extension of the State of Emergency declared in January.
【Specialty Brand】
Daily-use formats like bakery, Soba noodle, and Tsukemen (dipping Ramen noodles) performed well, and other categories struggled in 4Q single quarter. Continuing from 3Q, Category Cash Flows achieved profitability.
【Overseas】
Results of Singapore outlets recovered and performed well, while other Asian regions also performed well. Continued slump in North America due to regulations. Overall performance declined in 4Q single quarter, as there were delays in receipt of subsidies due to a change in the U.S. government administration.
Actual Same-store Sales
Category
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
(Mar.-May)(Jun.-Aug.)(Sep.-Nov.)(Dec.-Feb.)
CR
22.9%
50.7%
67.6%
54.5%
48.6%
SFP
28.3%
47.4%
65.0%
39.2%
47.6%
Speciality
35.9%
59.4%
73.9%
51.2%
54.8%
Brand
Overseas
20.0%
32.3%
45.1%
28.6%
31.5%
Consolidation
27.8%
51.6%
67.5%
46.8%
48.5%
(Million yen)
Category
FY2021 1Q
FY2021 2Q
FY2021 3Q
FY2021 4Q
FY2021
Ratio to
Ratio to
Ratio to
Ratio to
Ratio to
Revenue
Category CF*2
Revenue
Category CF*2
Revenue
Category CF*2
Revenue
Category CF*2
Revenue
Category CF*2
rev enue
rev enue
rev enue
rev enue
rev enue
CR
3,428
- 2,279
-
7,537
40
0.5%
9,395
778
8.3%
6,891
85
1.2%
27,253
- 1,374
-
SFP
3,044
- 1,406
-
4,789
- 437
-
5,984
332
5.6%
3,610
- 583
-
17,428
- 2,095
-
Specialty
4,483
- 1,590
-
7,021
474
6.8%
7,870
736
9.4%
6,168
49
0.8%
25,542
- 329
-
Brand
Overseas
952
- 778
-
1,175
43
3.7%
1,808
543
30.0%
1,210
- 303
-
5,146
- 494
-
Adjustments, etc.*
- 95
2,733
-
- 305
2,192
-
- 357
2,310
-
- 187
2,187
-
- 945
9,424
-
Total
11,812
- 3,320
-
20,219
2,313
11.4%
24,700
4,701
19.0%
17,693
1,435
8.1%
74,425
5,130
6.9%
(Reference)*3 Subsidy for cooperation (Delay in recording period)
1,137
330
633
-
-
2,100
*1
Adjustments, etc. is mainly head office expenses not allocated to the respective Category and Adjustments, etc. related to the adoption of IFRS.
*2
Category CF = Operating income (Japan GAAP) + depreciation + amortization of goodwill + sponsorship income + non-recurring expenses
*3: The amount of the subsidy for cooperation of shorten operating hours for the fiscal year ended February 2021 is based on the current estimate.
create restaurants Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 04:02:02 UTC.