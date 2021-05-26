create restaurants : Summary of Business Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2021 (Consolidated)

(Note) As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, "Equity per share attributable to owners of parent" has been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 2020.

(Note 1) Treasury stock to be deducted for the calculation of the number of "Treasury stock at the end of the period" and the "Average number of stock during period (cumulative period)" include the Company's shares held by the Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) as a trust asset related to the Employee Incentive Plan "Trust-type ESOP for Employees."

(Note 2) The second quarter-end dividend and year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending February 2022 (forecast) have not yet been determined. The forecasted dividend will be announced as soon as it becomes possible to disclose.

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. Please refer to page 3 of the attached document for the precautions for using the prerequisites for business forecasts.

1. Summary of Operating Results

Summary of operating results for the current fiscal year Consolidated business results for the current fiscal year

In the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy was extremely severe, as the Japanese government announced the State of Emergency over the spread of new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in April 2020, and consumption activities decreased dramatically due to refrain from non-essential going out. After the lifting of the State of Emergency in May 2020, economic activities had temporarily recovered and consumer spending had been picked up thanks to the government-led "Go To Campaign" and other measures to stimulate demand. However, due to the second and third waves of COVID-19, the second State of Emergency was declared in January 2021 and its period was extended, and economic activities continue to be affected by the trend of COVID-19.

In the restaurant industry as well, the business environment has been difficult, and revenues have been influenced by trends of COVID-19. This was due to a decrease in the number of customers reflecting the effect of self-restraint in going out and requests for shorter operating hours by local governments, and a decrease of business dinners and parties particularly in urban areas reflecting the expansion of remote working mainly by major companies. In response to the State of Emergency in April 2020, many of our outlets located in commercial facilities which temporarily suspended operations and izakaya formats in downtown areas, were forced to suspend its operations. Following the lifting of the State of Emergency, revenues have been recovered in stages thanks to the success of aggressively participating in "Go To Campaign", etc., despite the second wave of COVID-19. However, since the end of 2020, the third wave of COVID-19 caused a second State of Emergency, and many outlets were again forced to shorten their operating hours and suspend operations.

In order to respond to this environment, the Group took thorough measures to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 at each outlet. At the same time, to secure profits by thoroughly reducing costs in line with the decline in revenues, the Group focused on securing profits by reducing expenditures through all means, including furloughs of employees, personnel cost reductions through the devaluation of personnel expenses levels, negotiations for rent reductions and exemptions, and restraints on new investments. At the same time, the Group actively worked to close unprofitable outlets and transform its formats. Furthermore, our head office shifted to an emergency system and implemented furloughs and teleworking for employees. On September 1, 2020, we reorganized the Group and merged five consolidated subsidiaries into two companies to improve the efficiency of the head office operations of each company. Besides, we established a shared services subsidiary for accounting and human resource administration with SFP Holdings Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary, for cost reduction and operational efficiency by sharing and standardizing operations. In addition, we successively worked on take-out and delivery services, and also actively engaged in "Go To Campaign". In terms of finances, we have secured the necessary working capital through cash on hand and borrowing from financial institutions, etc., and in February 2021, we raised funds through perpetual subordination loans (hereinafter referred to as the "Subordinated Loan") to strengthen the stability of our financial base. The Subordinated Loan is recorded in "Assets" in the consolidated financial statements as "Equity instruments" under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Regarding the number of our Group's outlets, we opened 68 new outlets in response to these conditions, while we changed the format of our outlets by 30 outlets and closed 143 outlets. As of the end of the fiscal year, the number of consolidated outlets, including contracted outlets, was 1076.

As a result, in the current fiscal year, revenue was 74,425 million yen (down 46.6% year on year), operating loss was 14,181 million yen (3,378 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), loss before taxes was 15,021 million yen (3,012 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), loss for the period was 15,571 million yen (1,745 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of parent was 13,874 million yen (1,205 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Adjusted EBITDA was 5,130 million yen (down 79.7% year on year) and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.9% (18.1% in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent (equity ratio) was 10.5% (10.8% in the same period of the previous fiscal year) (Note 1).

(Note 1) Adjusted EBITDA is disclosed as useful comparative information on the business performance of the Group. The formula for adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA= Operating profit + Other operating expenses - Other operating revenues (excluding sponsorship

income, subsidies for employment adjustment and rent reduction and exemption, etc.) + Depreciation and amortization + non-recurring expense items (advisory expenses related to share acquisition, etc.)

・Adjusted EBITDA margin = Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue × 100

