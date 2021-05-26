Log in
    3387   JP3269930008

CREATE RESTAURANTS HOLDINGS INC.

(3387)
create restaurants : Summary of Business Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2021 (Consolidated)

05/26/2021 | 12:03am EDT
Summary of Business Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2021

[IFRS] (Consolidated)

April 14, 2021

Company

create restaurants holdings inc.

Listed on the TSE

Stock Code

3387

URL: https://www.createrestaurants.com/

Representative

Haruhiko Okamoto, President

Contact

Genta Ohuchi, Executive Officer, CFO, Management of Accounting Dept.

T E L: +81-3-5488-8022

Expected date of annual shareholders' meeting: May 27 2021

Expected starting date of dividend payment: -

Expected date of filing of annual securities report: May 28, 2021

Preparation of supplementary financial document: Yes

Results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

Rounded down to million yen

. Consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended February 2021

(March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Profit

Total comprehensive

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before taxes

Profit for the year

attributable to

profit for the year

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Year ended

74,425

-46.6

-14,181

-

-15,021

-

-15,571

-

-13,874

-

-15,804

-

Feb. 2021

Year ended

139,328

16.8

3,378

-15.0

3,012

-18.3

1,745

-15.8

1,205

-8.8

1,828

-11.5

Feb. 2020

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings

Profit ratio to total

Profit before taxes

Operating income

equity attributable to

share

per share

ratio to total assets

ratio to revenue

owners of parent

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended Feb. 2021

-74.28

-74.28

-83.4

-9.6

-19.1

Year ended Feb. 2020

6.45

6.43

7.4

2.7

2.4

(Reference) Investment earnings/loss

Year ended February 2021:

-million yen

Year ended Feb. 2020

-million yen

on equity-method:

Adjusted EBITDA:

Year ended February 2021:

5,130 million yen (-79.7%

Year ended Feb. 2020

25,212 million yen (133.1%)

(Note 1) As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, "Basic earnings per share" and "Diluted earnings per share" have been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 2020.

(Note 2) "Basic earnings per share" and "Diluted earnings per share" are calculated based on "Profit attributable to owners of parent."

(Note 3) Adjusted EBITDA is disclosed as useful comparative information on the business performance of the Group. For definitions

and calculation methods of Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to "1. Summary of Operating Results, (1) Summary of operating results for the current fiscal year" on page 2 of the attachments.

(Note 4) During the current fiscal year, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations, and the related consolidated operating results for the previous fiscal year reflect the provisional accounting treatment.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Equity

Ratio of

Equity per share

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to

equity attributable

attributable to

owners of parent

to owners of parent

owners of parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of Feb. 2021

161,966

23,264

17,052

10.5

91.30

As of Feb. 2020

150,317

24,115

16,216

10.8

86.82

(Note) As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, "Equity per share attributable to owners of parent" has been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 2020.

(3) Consolidated results of cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at the end of period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Year ended Feb. 2021

409

-3,855

22,843

37,312

Year ended Feb. 2020

24,818

-25,672

5,449

17,918

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

Ratio of

Total

Dividend

dividends to

equity

End of

End of

End of

dividend

payout ratio

Year-end

Total

attributable to

(Total)

(Consolidated)

1Q

2Q

3Q

owner of parent

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Year ended Feb. 2020

-

6.00

-

0.00

6.00

566

93.0

6.9

Year ended Feb. 2021

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

Year ending Feb. 2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

(forecast)

(Note 1) As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, "Dividend payout ratio (consolidated)" and "Ratio of

dividends to equity attributable to owner of parent (consolidated)" for the fiscal year ended February 2020 have been calculated on the assumption of this stock split.

(Note 2) The second quarter-end dividend and year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending February 2022 (forecast) have not yet been determined. The forecasted dividend will be announced as soon as it becomes possible to disclose.

3Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending February 2022 (March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022)

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before taxes

Profit for the year

Profit attributable to

Basic profit

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Year ending

115,000

54.5

4,600

-

4,000

-

2,700

-

2,500

-

13.38

Feb. 2021

(Reference) Adjusted EBITDA: Year ending February 2022 (Forecast): 22,000 million yen (328.8%)

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
    Changes in accounting policies required under IFRS:

Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than ① ③Changes in accounting estimates

  1. Shares outstanding (common stock)
  • Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of February 2021

189,445,284 shares

As of February 2020

189,445,284 shares

  • Treasury stock at the end of period:

As of February 2021

2,662,150 shares

As of February 2020

2,664,750 shares

  • Average number of stock during period (cumulative period)

Year ended February 2021

186,781,429 shares

Year ended February 2020

186,779,748 shares

  • Yes
  • None
  • None

(Note 1) Treasury stock to be deducted for the calculation of the number of "Treasury stock at the end of the period" and the "Average number of stock during period (cumulative period)" include the Company's shares held by the Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) as a trust asset related to the Employee Incentive Plan "Trust-type ESOP for Employees."

(Note 2) As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, the number of shares has been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 2020.

(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated business results

1. Non-consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended February 2021 (March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated results of operations

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Year ended Feb. 2021

3,533

-38.2

-355

-

-302

-

-3,893

-

Year ended Feb. 2020

5,717

1.5

1,928

24.8

2,670

16.9

-942

-

Net income

Diluted net income per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

Year ended Feb. 2021

-20.84

-

Year ended Feb. 2020

-5.05

-

(Note) As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, "Net income per share" and "Diluted net income per share" have been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 2020.

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per

ratio

share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of Feb. 2021

84,801

7,448

8.8

39.88

As of Feb. 2020

68,301

11,340

16.6

60.71

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of February 2021: 7,448 million yen

As of February 2020: 11,340 million yen

(Note) As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, "Net assets per share" has been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 2020.

*Financial summary is not subject to auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions

  1. Our Group adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
  2. Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. Please refer to page 3 of the attached document for the precautions for using the prerequisites for business forecasts.

Table of Contents of the Appendix

1. Summary of Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………

2

(1) Summary of operating results for the current fiscal year ……………………………………………..

2

(2) Summary of financial condition in the current fiscal year ……………………………………………

3

  1. Summary of cash flow in the current fiscal year ……………………………………………………... 4
  2. Future outlook ………………………………………………………………………………………... 4

2. Basic Policies regarding the Selection of Accounting Standards ………………………………………

5

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes …………………………………………………..

6

(1)

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ………………………………………………………

6

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ……….

8

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ………………………………………………………

10

(4)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ………………………………………………………………

12

(5)

Notes on the Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………….

14

1

1. Summary of Operating Results

  1. Summary of operating results for the current fiscal year
    • Consolidated business results for the current fiscal year

In the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy was extremely severe, as the Japanese government announced the State of Emergency over the spread of new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in April 2020, and consumption activities decreased dramatically due to refrain from non-essential going out. After the lifting of the State of Emergency in May 2020, economic activities had temporarily recovered and consumer spending had been picked up thanks to the government-led "Go To Campaign" and other measures to stimulate demand. However, due to the second and third waves of COVID-19, the second State of Emergency was declared in January 2021 and its period was extended, and economic activities continue to be affected by the trend of COVID-19.

In the restaurant industry as well, the business environment has been difficult, and revenues have been influenced by trends of COVID-19. This was due to a decrease in the number of customers reflecting the effect of self-restraint in going out and requests for shorter operating hours by local governments, and a decrease of business dinners and parties particularly in urban areas reflecting the expansion of remote working mainly by major companies. In response to the State of Emergency in April 2020, many of our outlets located in commercial facilities which temporarily suspended operations and izakaya formats in downtown areas, were forced to suspend its operations. Following the lifting of the State of Emergency, revenues have been recovered in stages thanks to the success of aggressively participating in "Go To Campaign", etc., despite the second wave of COVID-19. However, since the end of 2020, the third wave of COVID-19 caused a second State of Emergency, and many outlets were again forced to shorten their operating hours and suspend operations.

In order to respond to this environment, the Group took thorough measures to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 at each outlet. At the same time, to secure profits by thoroughly reducing costs in line with the decline in revenues, the Group focused on securing profits by reducing expenditures through all means, including furloughs of employees, personnel cost reductions through the devaluation of personnel expenses levels, negotiations for rent reductions and exemptions, and restraints on new investments. At the same time, the Group actively worked to close unprofitable outlets and transform its formats. Furthermore, our head office shifted to an emergency system and implemented furloughs and teleworking for employees. On September 1, 2020, we reorganized the Group and merged five consolidated subsidiaries into two companies to improve the efficiency of the head office operations of each company. Besides, we established a shared services subsidiary for accounting and human resource administration with SFP Holdings Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary, for cost reduction and operational efficiency by sharing and standardizing operations. In addition, we successively worked on take-out and delivery services, and also actively engaged in "Go To Campaign". In terms of finances, we have secured the necessary working capital through cash on hand and borrowing from financial institutions, etc., and in February 2021, we raised funds through perpetual subordination loans (hereinafter referred to as the "Subordinated Loan") to strengthen the stability of our financial base. The Subordinated Loan is recorded in "Assets" in the consolidated financial statements as "Equity instruments" under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Regarding the number of our Group's outlets, we opened 68 new outlets in response to these conditions, while we changed the format of our outlets by 30 outlets and closed 143 outlets. As of the end of the fiscal year, the number of consolidated outlets, including contracted outlets, was 1076.

As a result, in the current fiscal year, revenue was 74,425 million yen (down 46.6% year on year), operating loss was 14,181 million yen (3,378 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), loss before taxes was 15,021 million yen (3,012 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), loss for the period was 15,571 million yen (1,745 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of parent was 13,874 million yen (1,205 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Adjusted EBITDA was 5,130 million yen (down 79.7% year on year) and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.9% (18.1% in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent (equity ratio) was 10.5% (10.8% in the same period of the previous fiscal year) (Note 1).

(Note 1) Adjusted EBITDA is disclosed as useful comparative information on the business performance of the Group. The formula for adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

  • Adjusted EBITDA= Operating profit + Other operating expenses - Other operating revenues (excluding sponsorship

income, subsidies for employment adjustment and rent reduction and exemption, etc.) + Depreciation and amortization + non-recurring expense items (advisory expenses related to share acquisition, etc.)

Adjusted EBITDA margin = Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue × 100

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

create restaurants Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 04:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Haruhiko Okamoto President & Representative Director
Genta Ouchi Chief Financial Officer & GM-Adminsitration
Hitoshi Gotoh Chairman
Hiroshi Nemoto Independent Outside Director
Takeshi Oki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREATE RESTAURANTS HOLDINGS INC.26.45%1 365
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-23.28%30 714
ARAMARK-2.70%9 545
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.26.74%6 909
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.17.22%4 877
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.42%3 862