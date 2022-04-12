Create SD : Consolidated Financial Results for Nine Months Ended February 28, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)

This document is an English translation of a statement written originally in Japanese. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version.

Consolidated Financial Results for Nine Months Ended February 28, 2022

(Japanese GAAP)

April 4, 2022

Name of Listed Company: CREATE SD HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Listing: Tokyo Stock ExchangeSecurities code: 3148 URL:https://www.createsdhd.co.jp/English/tabid/129/Default.aspxRepresentative: Taizo Hirose, Representative Director and President

Contact: Tetsuya Yamazaki, Executive Officer and General Manager, Finance and

Tel: +81-45-914-8241

Accounting Dept.

Scheduled filing date of Securities Report: April 8, 2022 Scheduled date of start of dividend payment: ― Supplementary materials for the financial results: None

Quarterly results briefing sessions: None

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2022 (June 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended February 28, 2022 Nine months ended February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 260,636 252,374 % 3.3 8.5 (Millions of yen) 13,240 14,426 % -8.2 19.1 (Millions of yen) 13,606 14,752 %% -7.8 19.1 (Millions of yen) 9,227 10,014 ％ -7.9 19.4 (Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended February 28, 2022: ¥9,234 million (-8.3%)

Nine months ended February 28, 2021: ¥10,070 million (19.4%)

Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Nine months ended February 28, 2022 Nine months ended February 28, 2021 Yen 145.95 158.40 Yen － －

The Company applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29 revised March 31, 2020) effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022. Said standard has been applied to financial statement data contained herein for the nine months ended February 28, 2022.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Total net assets Equity ratio As of February 28, 2022 As of May 31, 2021 Millions of yen 166,896 163,824 Millions of yen 103,013 96,638 % 61.7 59.0

(Reference) Net assets: As of February 28, 2022: ¥103,013 million As of May 31, 2021: ¥96,638 million

The Company applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29 revised March 31, 2020) effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022. Said standard has been applied to financial statement data contained herein for the nine months ended February 28, 2022.

2. Dividend Payments

Dividends per share First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Year-end Annual Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 Yen － - Yen 21.00 23.00 Yen － - Yen 23.00 Yen 44.00 Fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 (forecast) 23.00 46.00

(Note) Revisions to most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast (From June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

Preliminary remarks on consolidated financial results forecasts

(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share Full-year Millions of yen 352,600 % 4.2 Millions of yen 19,380 % 4.0 Millions of yen 19,800 % 3.9 Millions of yen 12,770 % 3.2 Yen 202.00

(Notes)

1. Revisions to most recently announced financial results forecast: None

2. The Company applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29 revised March 31, 2020) effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022. Said standard has been applied to the above consolidated financial results forecasts.

Notes

(1) Significant changes of subsidiaries in nine months ended February 28, 2022 (changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by a change in the scope of consolidation): None

Newly consolidated: ― companies (company name(s)); Deconsolidated: ― companies (company name(s))

Notes on significant changes of subsidiaries during period

(2) Application of accounting treatments specific to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable

Notes on application of accounting treatments specific to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes of accounting estimates and restatement

(i) Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to accounting standards: Yes

(ii) Other changes in accounting policies:

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

(iv) Restatements:

None None None

Notes on changes in accounting policies

(4) Issued shares (common shares)

(i) Issued shares (including treasury shares) at period-end:

(ii) Treasury shares at period-end:

(iii) Average issued shares during period:

Nine months ended February 28, 2022 66,819,342 shares Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 66,819,342 shares Nine months ended February 28, 2022 3,600,755 shares Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 3,600,728 shares Nine months ended February 28, 2022 63,218,596 shares Nine months ended February 28, 2021 63,218,650 shares

Note on issued shares

This financial summary is not subject to a quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.

Cautionary statement regarding business results forecasts and special notes

(Notes concerning forward-looking statements, etc.)

The financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained herein are based on currently available information and certain assumptions considered by the Company to be reasonable. Actual financial results may differ materially due to various factors. Refer to "(3) Overview of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Future Expectations" on page 3 of the supplementary material for the underlying assumptions and proper use of the forecasts.

1.Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Financial Results (1) Overview of Operating Results

During the first nine months of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022, the future of the Japanese economy remained uncertain due to heightened geopolitical risks on top of the ongoing difficult circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business environment in the drug store industry remains harsh due to the entry of new competitors from other industries and an increase in consolidation and restructuring on top of new store openings by competitors and intensification of price competition.

Under these circumstances, the Group will promote comprehensive health care support for regional contribution in the domains of daily life, prevention, medical care, and nursing care.

Drug Stores

In the drug store business, our top priority is the safety and security of our customers, patients, and employees. While voluntarily refraining from sales promotions that would create waves of customer attraction, we have been promoting everyday low prices (EDLP) in which we provide products at attractive prices no matter when customers come to our stores. In addition, in order to address the need for one-stop shopping in which the necessities for daily life are available in one place, we worked to renovate our stores to improve food sales, including enhancing our fresh and frozen food offerings. At the same time, we promoted in-store prescription drug stores and continued to focus on improving convenience and expertise in small trade areas. In regard to the impact of COVID-19, there was a reactionary drop in demand in response to expanded demand in the previous year driven by products to prevent the spread and stay-at-home products, but due in part to the resurgence of COVID-19 caused by the spread of the Omicron variant starting in January, net sales were strong, driven by food products.

We established a Sustainability Promotion Committee chaired by the President and Representative Director to engage in efforts to promote sustainability management. The committee established a Basic Policy on Sustainability and identified material issues (materiality). We also worked on strengthening the governance structure, including by establishing a Nomination and Remuneration Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors.

During the period, we opened 20 new drug stores. Meanwhile, we also closed one for which the contract expired.

Moreover, we opened 32 new in-store prescription drug stores and two dedicated prescription drug stores. This total of 34 openings surpassed the number of drug store openings. Meanwhile, we also closed one dedicated prescription drug store for which the contract expired.

Nursing Care

As society ages, we are operating paid assisted living facilities characterized by delicious meals for elderly people that want to live safely and securely under the care of nursing staff as well as an adult day care center characterized by functional maintenance and recovery training for living at home for those who want to live at home as long as possible.

During the first nine months of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022, we took care to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our paid assisted living facilities and adult day care services while also pouring effort into customer service, which is one of the distinctive characteristics of our Group, to increase user satisfaction and improve operating rate. In addition, in order to improve the profitability of adult day care services, we increased the capacity per facility.

Owing to the efforts above, as of the end of the first nine months of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022, the number of the Group's drug stores came to 678, the number of dedicated prescription drug stores to 37, and the number of in-store prescription drug stores to 258, for a total of 295 stores in the drug store business. The Group also has five stores in the supermarket business and two paid assisted living facilities and 39 adult day care service centers in the nursing care business.

As a result of the above, the financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 were as follows: Net sales came in at ¥260,636 million (up 3.3% year on year), operating profit was ¥13,240 million (down 8.2%), ordinary profit was ¥13,606 million (down 7.8%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥9,227 million (down 7.9%).

The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) has been applied as of the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022. For this reason, the figures for comparison with the previous year are based on calculation methods set forth under different standards. See "(3) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes to accounting policies)" under "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes" for details.