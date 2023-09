Creative Castings Limited is an India-based manufacturer and exporter of machined as well as unmachined investment castings. The Company operates in two segments: Investment Castings and Power. Its product has wide range of application in different industries such as industrial pumps, electrical engineering, valve industries, anti-fire equipment, defense industries, instrumentations, medical implants, general engineering, oil and gas industries, agricultural machineries and power industries. The castings produced by the Company find applications in automobiles, chemical processing, food processing, pharmaceutical, fertilizer industry and engineering products. It manufactures both ferrous and non-ferrous castings. Ferrous castings comprise of stainless-steel castings of various grades and carbon steel. Non-ferrous castings consist of Cobalt base alloy and Nickel base alloy castings. The Company has developed approximately 5,478 various types of castings.