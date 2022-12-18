Advanced search
Creative Media Mmunity Trust : Announcement regarding the appointment of the Redemption Coordinator for the Series L Preferred Stock.
PU
12/15CMCT Declares Common and Series L Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
12/15Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on January 9, 2023
CI
Creative Media mmunity Trust : Announcement regarding the appointment of the Redemption Coordinator for the Series L Preferred Stock.

12/18/2022
Announcement of Series L Redemption Coordinator

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation ("CMCT") has selected Israel Brokerage and Investments IBI Ltd. as the Redemption Coordinator for its Series L Preferred Stock. The Redemption Coordinator will facilitate certain administrative and logistical matters between CMCT and TASE members. While the Redemption Coordinator will be responsible for transmitting the redemption price of any Series L Preferred Stock to TASE members (for payment to investors of Series L preferred Stock who hold their shares through TASE members), it will be the sole responsibility of CMCT to make such payment to the Redemption Coordinator.

Disclaimer

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation published this content on 18 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2022 07:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 102 M - -
Net income 2022 -21,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,90x
Yield 2022 6,55%
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,19 $
Average target price 9,67 $
Spread / Average Target 86,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Thompson Chief Executive Officer
Barry N. Berlin Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Richard S. Ressler Chairman
Douglas Y. Bech Independent Director
Marcie L. Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION-29.39%118
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-41.59%10 546
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-6.12%7 829
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.13%6 214
DEXUS-26.17%5 908
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-40.88%4 592