Creative Media mmunity Trust : Announcement regarding the appointment of the Redemption Coordinator for the Series L Preferred Stock.

Announcement of Series L Redemption Coordinator

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation ("CMCT") has selected Israel Brokerage and Investments IBI Ltd. as the Redemption Coordinator for its Series L Preferred Stock. The Redemption Coordinator will facilitate certain administrative and logistical matters between CMCT and TASE members. While the Redemption Coordinator will be responsible for transmitting the redemption price of any Series L Preferred Stock to TASE members (for payment to investors of Series L preferred Stock who hold their shares through TASE members), it will be the sole responsibility of CMCT to make such payment to the Redemption Coordinator.