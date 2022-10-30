Creative Media mmunity Trust : FORM S-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

As filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 27, 2022 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) 17950 Preston Road, Suite 600 Dallas, Texas 75252 (972) 349-3200 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices) Maryland 75-6446078 (State or Other Jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer Incorporation or Organization) Identification Number) David Thompson Chief Executive Officer Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation 17950 Preston Road, Suite 600 Dallas, Texas 75252 (972) 349-3200 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copies to: Patrick S. Brown Sullivan & Cromwell LLP 1888 Century Park East, Suite 2100 Los Angeles, California 90067 (310) 712-6600 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after the effective date of this registration statement. If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ¨ If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. x If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨ If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ¨

If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ¨ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ¨ Accelerated filer ¨ Non-accelerated filer x Smaller reporting company x Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ¨ The Registrant hereby amends this Registration Statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the Registrant shall file a further amendment which specifically states that this Registration Statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 or until the Registration Statement shall become effective on such date as the Commission, acting pursuant to said Section 8(a), may determine.

The information set forth in this preliminary prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This preliminary prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale thereof is not permitted. Subject to Completion. Dated October 27, 2022. PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation $1,000,000,000 Debt Securities Common Stock Preferred Stock Depositary Shares Warrants Rights Units We may offer and sell up to $1,000,000,000 in the aggregate of the securities identified above from time to time in one or more offerings. This prospectus includes a general description of the securities we may offer and the manner in which they may be offered. The specific terms of any securities to be offered, and the specific manner in which they will be offered, will be described in a supplement to this prospectus or incorporated into this prospectus by reference. You should read this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement before you invest in any of our securities. We may offer and sell the securities through one or more underwriters, dealers and agents, or directly to purchasers, or through a combination of these methods. If any underwriters, dealers or agents are involved in the sale of any of the securities, their names and any applicable purchase price, fee, commission or discount arrangement between or among them will be set forth in the applicable prospectus supplement. See "About this Prospectus" and "Plan of Distribution" in this prospectus for more information. Our Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq"), under the ticker symbol "CMCT," and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the "TASE"), under the ticker symbol "CMCT-L." Our Series L Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (our "Series L Preferred Stock"), is also traded on Nasdaq and the TASE, in each case under the ticker symbol "CMCTP." We have elected to qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") under the provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"). We impose certain restrictions on the ownership and transfer of our capital stock. You should read the information under the section entitled "Description of Capital Stock-Select Charter Provisions Related to Our Capital Stock-Restrictions on Ownership and Transfer" in this prospectus for a description of these restrictions. Investing in our securities involves significant risks. See "Risk Factors" on page 1 of this prospectus to read about factors you should consider before investing in our securities. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is , 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS 1 RISK FACTORS 1 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 2 SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 3 OUR COMPANY 4 USE OF PROCEEDS 5 DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES 6 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK 7 DESCRIPTION OF DEPOSITARY SHARES 18 DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS 22 DESCRIPTION OF RIGHTS 24 DESCRIPTION OF UNITS 25 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 31 VALIDITY OF THE SECURITIES OFFERED HEREBY 33 EXPERTS 33 i