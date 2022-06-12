Creative Media mmunity Trust : Investor Brochure

This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein. An offering is made only by the prospectus. This material must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus.
There is no public market for CMCT's Preferred Stock and CMCT does not expect one to develop.
CMCT's Preferred Stock is subordinate to all of CMCT's existing and future debt and liabilities and those of CMCT's subsidiaries. The terms of CMCT's Preferred Stock do not contain any financial covenants and do not restrict how CMCT can use the proceeds of the offering. CMCT's future debt may include restrictions on our ability to pay dividends to preferred stockholders or make redemptions in the event of a default under the debt facilities or under other circumstances.
Shares of CMCT's Preferred Stock may generally be redeemed for shares of Common Stock, which ranks junior to CMCT's Preferred Stock with respect to dividends and upon liquidation.
From and after the date that is 24 months following original issuance of any shares of CMCT's Preferred Stock, CMCT has the right (but not the obligation) to redeem such shares at 100% of CMCT's Preferred Stock Stated Value, initially $25 per share, plus any accrued but unpaid
dividends, without your consent.
The cash distributions holders of CMCT's Preferred Stock receive may be less frequent or lower in amount than described herein.
Holders of CMCT's Preferred Stock will be subject to inflation risk and the risk that interest rates may increase.
CMCT's operating performance is subject to risks associated with the real estate industry. A significant portion of CMCT's properties, by aggregate net operating income and square feet, are located in California. CMCT is dependent on the California real estate market and economies, and is therefore susceptible to risks of events in that market that could adversely affect its business.
The extent to which COVID-19 will continue to impact CMCT's operations and those of its tenants, business partners and borrowers will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of any new outbreaks involving variants of COVID-19 and actions taken to contain or mitigate such outbreaks, the distribution and acceptance of vaccines, the impacts on the U.S. and international economies and the extent to which federal, state and local governments provide relief or assistance to those affected by COVID-19. CMCT cannot predict the significance, extent or duration of any adverse impact of COVID-19 on its business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow or its ability to satisfy its debt service obligations or to maintain its level of distributions on its Common Stock or Preferred Stock. However, CMCT's business, financial condition, results of operations, and liquidity have been adversely affected and may continue to be adversely affected during 2022.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information set forth herein contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "project," "target," "expect," "intend," "might," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "could," "would," "continue," "pursue," "potential," "forecast," "seek," "plan," or "should," or "goal" or the negative thereof or other variations or similar words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about CMCT's plans and objectives relating to future growth and outlook as well as the performance of the Preferred Stock. Such forward-looking statements are based on particular assumptions that management of CMCT has made in light of its experience, as well as its perception of expected future developments and other factors that
it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of CMCT's management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those associated with (i) the scope, severity and duration of the current pandemic of COVID-19, and actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact,(ii) the adverse effect of COVID-19 on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of CMCT and its tenants and business partners, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets, among others, (iii) the timing, form, and
operational effects of CMCT's development activities, (iv) the ability of CMCT to raise in place rents to existing market rents and to maintain or increase occupancy levels, (v) fluctuations in market rents, including as a result of COVID-19, (vi) the effects of inflation and higher interest rates on the operations and profitability of CMCT and (vii) general economic, market and other conditions. Additional important factors that could cause CMCT's actual results to differ materially from CMCT's expectations are discussed under the section "Risk Factors" in CMCT's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and there can be no assurance that these expectations will be attained. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond CMCT's control. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by CMCT or any other person that CMCT's objectives and plans will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CMCT does not undertake to update them to reflect changes that occur after the date they are made.
Amid an uncertain political and economic climate, planning for retirement is a challenge for individuals across multiple generations. Many are legitimately concerned that they will outlive their savings as Social Security benefits may be discontinued and healthcare costs continue to rise.1
Justified Concerns
The U.S. population is growing older and living longer, and will likely face increased expenses with fewer traditional sources of fixed income. According to projections, the Medicare fund is
expected to be depleted by 2026 and the Social Security fund by 2035.2
Estimated U.S. Population of Persons Ages 65 and Up3
100M
98 Million
80M
60M
40M
Ages 65-84
20M
0M
Ages 85+
1960
1970
1980
1990
2000
2010
2014
2020
2030
2040
2050
2060
Total estimated retirement healthcare costs for 65-year-old couples4
$320K
84% Increase from 2002 to 2020
$280K
$240K
$200K
$180K
$160K
2002
2005
2010
2015
2020
Preferred stock is a class of ownership in a corporation that generally has a higher priority claim on the company's assets and/or earnings than does common stock. It is often considered a fixed income alternative because it typically pays a fixed dividend to shareholders.
Preferred Stock May Provide:
Greater Capital Preservation than Common Stock1
» Strategy aims to conserve and return the value of shareholders' capital
Common stock provides a buffer for possible impairments to the value of preferred stock
Share price of preferred stock does not fluctuate with market movements
Current Income2
» Dividend payments are typically paid monthly or quarterly
Dividend Priority
» Generally preferred shareholders are entitled to receive dividends before common shareholders and have priority rights with regard to payments in the event of a liquidation of the company
CMCT
Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) is operated by CIM Group®, a community- focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. CMCT seeks
to own, operate and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities. In addition to the typical characteristics of preferred stock, CMCT's Preferred Stock provides:
Attractive Capital Structure3
» Aims to conserve and return the value of preferred shareholders' capital
Institutional-Quality Operator
» CIM is an institutional owner and operator with decades of real estate experience
Past performance does not guarantee future results. 1) Holders of the Preferred Stock will be subject to inflation risk and the risk that interest rates may increase. 2) Dividends on the Preferred Stock are cumulative but are not guaranteed and may be decreased or suspended altogether at CMCT's discretion. 3) See disclosure on Page 5 regarding the target capital structure of CMCT.
We believe an appropriately balanced capital structure helps to preserve the preferred shareholders' position. Prudent, lower levels of debt can support a company's efforts to cover preferred dividends, which are distributed after debt payments have been made. Common equity can help protect preferred shareholders by acting as a "loss cushion." If a company's value decreases, common equity must be depleted before the value of preferred stock is impaired.
How CMCT Preferred Equity Stacks Up
The way companies are capitalized may impact the risk associated with owning preferred stock. We believe CMCT has an attractive capital structure that supports the preservation of principal value and the availability of funds to provide stable income for preferred shareholders.
Capital Stack1
(common stock as % of capitalization)
If a loss in company
value occurs,
common stock will
40%
Principal
be aected rst.
Common
"Loss
Stock
Cushion"
Dividend
30%
Priority
Preferred
and
Stock
Liquidation
&
Preference
30%
Debt
When making
payments, the company
prioritizes preferred
shareholders after
debt obligations.
CMCT Target
As a percentage of total capitalization. CMCT target is based on preferred stock and debt as a percentage of the fair value of assets. Debt and preferred stock are based on their respective stated value.
