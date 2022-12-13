Free Writing Prospectus: Investor Presentation Q3 2022

Free Writing Prospectus | Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation
Filed Pursuant to Rule 433 | Dated December 12, 2022 | Registration Statement No. 333-268032
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) ("CMCT") has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in respect of the offering to which this communication relates. Before you participate in CMCT's offering of Series A1 Preferred Stock, you should read the prospectus supplement, dated November 23, 2022, and the accompanying base prospectus, dated November 22, 2022 (please note that CMCT's offerings of Series A Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock have been terminated). Before making any investment in such offering, you should read the other documents CMCT has filed with the SEC for more complete information about CMCT and such offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov. You may request to receive a prospectus in respect of either of the foregoing offerings by calling toll-free at 1-866-341-2653.
Note: All pages of the presentation must be viewed in conjunction with the Important Disclosures starting on page 34. See "Property Pictures" on page 34 under Important Disclosures.
The information set forth herein contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include the timing and terms of the rights offering and the future activities and performance of CMCT, and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "project," "target," "expect," "intend," "might," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "could," "would," "continue," "pursue," "potential," "forecast," "seek," "plan," "opportunity," "should", or "goal" or the negative thereof or other variations or similar words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements also include, among others, statements about CMCT's plans and objectives relating to future growth and outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on particular assumptions that management of CMCT has made in light of its experience, as well as its perception of expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of CMCT's management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those associated with (i) the scope, severity and duration of the current pandemic of COVID-19, and actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the winding down or termination of government assistance programs implemented to address the pandemic, (ii) the adverse effect of COVID-19 on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of CMCT and its tenants and business partners, the real estate market and the global
economy and financial markets, among others, (iii) the timing, form, and operational effects of CMCT's development activities, (iv) the ability of CMCT to raise in place rents to existing market rents and to maintain or increase occupancy levels, (v) fluctuations in market rents, including as a result of COVID-19, (vi) the effect of inflation and higher interest rates on the operations and profitability of CMCT and (vii) general economic, market and other conditions. Additional important factors that could cause CMCT's actual results to differ materially from CMCT's expectations are discussed under the section "Risk Factors" in CMCT's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in CMCT's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and there can be no assurance that these expectations will be attained. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond CMCT's control. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by CMCT or any other person that CMCT's objectives and plans will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CMCT does not undertake to update them to reflect changes that occur after the date they are made, except as may be required by applicable law.
CIM data as of 6/30/2022 (Assets Owned and Operated is unaudited). See disclosure statement under "Assets Owned and Operated" and "Property Pictures" on page 34 1) Includes affiliates of CIM and officers and directors of CMCT. As of September 30, 2022. 2) Realized returns represent the investment-level gross IRR percentages and multiples on invested capital. See the Investment-Level Returns on page 34 under Important Disclosures.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation ("CMCT")
CMCT primarily focuses on the acquisition, ownership, operation and development of creative office and premier multifamily assets in vibrant and emerging communities.
NASDAQ: CMCT | TASE: CMCT-L
San Francisco
Oakland
Austin
Los Angeles
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Based on stock price as of November 10, 2022, 2) See Capital Returned to Shareholders on page 34. 3) Property count as of September 30, 2022 and includes properties CMCT expects to acquire. Leased percentage as of September 30, 2022.
5.3%
~$70 / Share
Dividend Yield1
Distributions to Shareholders Since 20142
CMCT Portfolio3
Stabilized Portfolio
12 Class A and creative office properties 87% leased in aggregate
Value-Add(Multifamily, Creative Office and Hotel)
2 value-add opportunities in Los Angeles (an office property in Echo Park and a multifamily opportunity in Park Mile) and 1 hotel (Sacramento)
Development (Primarily Multifamily)
Development opportunities in Austin (two), Los Angeles (Culver City, Echo Park, Jefferson Park), Oakland and Sacramento
Lending Division Subsidiary
Originates loans through SBA 7(a) Guaranteed Loan Program
2019: CMCT sold eight buildings totaling ~2.2 million SF of traditional office space and maintained its portfolio of creative and Class A office assets.
Proceeds were used to repay debt and deliver a $42 per share special dividend.
2022: Investment efforts focus on premier multifamily and creative office assets catering to high growth industries like entertainment and technology.
CMCT's development pipeline includes locations in vibrant communities and plans to develop high- demand "next generation" properties.
Remaining non-core assets expected to be recycled over time.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation published this content on 13 December 2022