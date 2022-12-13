Free Writing Prospectus: Investors Brochure

From and after the date that is 24 months following original issuance of any shares of

CMCT's Preferred Stock is subordinate to all of CMCT's existing and future debt and liabilities and those of CMCT's subsidiaries. The terms of CMCT's Preferred Stock do not contain any financial covenants and do not restrict how CMCT can use the proceeds of the offering. CMCT's future debt may include restrictions on our ability to pay dividends to preferred stockholders or make redemptions in the event of a default under the debt facilities or under other circumstances.

There is no public market for CMCT's Preferred Stock and CMCT does not expect one to develop.

An investment in the Series A1 Preferred Stock ("Preferred Stock" or "A1 Preferred Stock") described herein involves risks and other considerations, including the ones described below. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents that Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation ("CMCT" or "Creative Media & Community Trust") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for more complete information about CMCT and the risks and other considerations relating to the securities described herein. Any terms of securities described herein represent a general overview of certain selected terms and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the prospectus and other documents that Creative Media & Community Trust filed with the SEC.

Before you participate in CMCT's offering of Series A1 Preferred Stock, you should read the prospectus supplement, dated November 23, 2022, and the accompanying base prospectus, dated November 22, 2022 (please note that CMCT's offerings of Series A Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock have been terminated). Before making any investment in such offering, you should read the other documents CMCT has filed with the SEC for more complete information about CMCT and such offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov. You may request to receive a prospectus in respect of either of the foregoing offerings by calling toll- free at 1-866-341-2653.

Preferred Stock receive may be less frequent or lower in amount than described herein.

Holders of CMCT's Preferred Stock will be subject to inflation risk and the risk that interest rates may increase.

CMCT's operating performance is subject to risks associated with the real estate industry. A significant portion of CMCT's properties, by aggregate net operating income and square feet, are located in California. CMCT is dependent on the California real estate market and economies, and is therefore susceptible to risks of events in that market that could adversely affect its business.

The extent to which COVID-19 will continue to impact CMCT's operations and those of its tenants, business partners and borrowers will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of any new outbreaks involving variants of COVID-19 and actions taken to contain or mitigate such outbreaks, the distribution and acceptance of vaccines, the impacts on the U.S. and international economies and the extent

to which federal, state and local governments provide relief or assistance to those affected by COVID-19. CMCT cannot predict the significance, extent or duration of any adverse impact of COVID-19 on its business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow or its ability to satisfy its debt service obligations or to maintain its level of distributions on its Common Stock or Preferred Stock. However, CMCT's business, financial condition, results of operations, and liquidity have been adversely affected and may continue to be adversely affected during 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth herein contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "project," "target," "expect," "intend," "might," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "could," "would," "continue," "pursue," "potential," "forecast," "seek," "plan," or "should," or "goal" or the negative thereof or other variations or similar words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about CMCT's plans and objectives relating to future growth and outlook as well as the performance of the Preferred Stock. Such forward-looking statements are based on particular assumptions that management of CMCT has made in light

of its experience, as well as its perception of expected future developments and other