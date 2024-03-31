UNITED STATES

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 27, 2024 Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the "Company") issued a press release announcing its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

The information in this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 are being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

A copy of the Company's Q4 2023 Investor Presentation is attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated by reference herein. Additionally, the Company has posted a copy of the presentation on its Shareholder Relations page atwww.creativemediacommunity.com.

The information in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.2 are being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

*99.1 Press Release dated March 27, 2024, regarding the Company's financial results for the quarter ended December

31, 2023.

*99.2Investor Presentation Q4 2023.

104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

Exhibit 99.1

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter Results

Dallas-(March 27, 2024) Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: CMCT) ("we", "our", "CMCT", or the "Company"), today reported operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Real Estate Portfolio

• Same-store office portfolio(2) was 84.0% leased.

• Executed 38,280 square feet of leases with terms longer than 12 months.

Financial Results

• Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $16.3 million, or $0.72 per diluted share.

• Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO")(3)1 was $(9.9) million, or $(0.44) per diluted share.

• Core FFO attributable to common stockholders(4)1 was $(8.4) million, or $(0.37) per diluted share.

Management Commentary

"We made additional strides in early 2024 improving our multifamily occupancy," said David Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation. "We believe there is a significant opportunity to improve our multifamily net operating income after we acquired two premier Class A multifamily residences in 2023 that are still in their lease-up phase following completion of construction."

"We continue to make progress on our value-add and development pipeline," said Shaul Kuba, Chief Investment Officer of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation. "Our partial office to multifamily conversion at 4750 Wilshire Boulevard is expected to be complete later this year adding 68 luxury residences, and we recently commenced construction on a 36-unit residence in Echo Park, Los Angeles that is slated for completion in 2025."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Real Estate Portfolio

As of December 31, 2023, our real estate portfolio consisted of 27 assets, all of which were fee-simple properties and five of which we own through investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (the "Unconsolidated Joint Ventures"). The Unconsolidated Joint Ventures own two office properties (one of which is being partially converted into multifamily units), one multifamily site currently under development, one multifamily property and one commercial development site. The portfolio includes 13 office properties, totaling approximately 1.3 million rentable square feet, three multifamily properties totaling 696 units, nine development sites (three of which are being used as parking lots) and one 503-room hotel with an ancillary parking garage.

Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $16.3 million, or $0.72 per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $8.9 million, or $0.39 per diluted share of common stock, for the same period in 2022. The increase in net loss attributable to common stockholders was driven by the $6.3 million decrease in FFO discussed below as well as an increase in depreciation and amortization expense of $1.2 million.

FFO attributable to common stockholders(3)1 was $(9.9) million, or $(0.44) per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $6.3 million compared to $(3.7) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share of common stock, for the same period in 2022. The decrease in FFO1 was primarily attributable to an increase in interest expense not allocated to our operating segments of $6.8 million and an increase in redeemable preferred stock dividends of $5.6 million. These were partially offset by a decrease in the consolidated statement of operations impact of redeemable preferred stock redemptions of $7.6 million (due to the $7.9 million recognized in the prior comparable period in connection with the redemption of Series L Preferred stock during the three months ended December 31, 2022).

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders(4)2 was $(8.4) million, or $(0.37) per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share of common stock, for the same period in 2022. The decrease in CoreFFO2 is attributable to the aforementioned changes in FFO2, while not impacted by the decrease in redeemable preferred stock redemptions as these are excluded from our CoreFFO2 calculation.

Segment Information

Our reportable segments during the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 consisted of three types of commercial real estate properties, namely, office, hotel and multifamily, as well as a segment for our lending business. Total segment net operating income ("NOI")(5) was $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $11.7 million for the same period in 2022.

Office

Same-Store

Same-store(2) office segment NOI(5) decreased to $5.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $6.9 million in the same period in 2022, while same-store(1) office Cash NOI(6)2 decreased to $6.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $7.1 million in the same period in 2022. The decrease in same-store(2) office Cash NOI(6)2 was primarily attributable to a loss from an unconsolidated office entity in Los Angeles, California due to an increase in interest expense and a decline in value of the entity's investments in real estate, partially offset by an increase in rental revenue at an office property in Beverly Hills, California due to increased occupancy and rental rates and an increase in rental revenue at an office property in Los Angeles, California due to increased occupancy. The decrease in same-store(2) office segment NOI(5) was primarily due to the aforementioned loss from an unconsolidated office entity as well as a decrease in rental revenues at an office property in Oakland, California due to the impact of an early lease termination, partially offset by the aforementioned increase in rental revenues at an office property in Beverly Hills, California.

At December 31, 2023, the Company's same-store(2) office portfolio was 83.4% occupied, an increase of 210 basis points year-over-year on a same-store(2) basis, and 84.0% leased, a decrease of 20 basis points year-over-year on a same-store(2) basis. The annualized rent per occupied square foot(7) on a same-store(2) basis was $57.28 at December 31, 2023 compared to $54.83 at December 31, 2022. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company executed 38,280 square feet of leases with terms longer than 12 months at our same-store(2) office portfolio.

Total

Office Segment NOI(5) decreased to $5.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $6.9 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease is due to the increase in same-store(2) office segment NOI(5) discussed above, partially offset by an increase in non-same-store(2) office Segment NOI(5) of $354,000, which was driven by income from an unconsolidated office entity in Los Angeles, California during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Hotel

Hotel Segment NOI(5) decreased to $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $3.1 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in room revenues. Additionally, hotel occupancy decreased slightly while average daily rate increased.

Three Months Ended December 31,2023

2022

Occupancy Average daily rate(a) Revenue per available room(b) ______________________

69.9 %

71.5 %

$$

195.04$ 178.72

136.27$ 127.84

(a) Calculated as trailing 3-month room revenue divided by the number of rooms occupied.

(b) Calculated as trailing 3-month room revenue divided by the number of available rooms.

Multifamily

Our Multifamily Segment consists of two multifamily buildings located in Oakland, California as well as an investment in a multifamily building in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, California through one of the Unconsolidated Joint Ventures, all of which were acquired during the first quarter of 2023. Our Multifamily Segment NOI(5) was $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, our Multifamily Segment was 79.3% occupied and the monthly rent per occupied unit(8) was $2,805.

Lending

Our lending segment primarily consists of our SBA 7(a) lending platform, which is a national lender that primarily originates loans to small businesses in the hospitality industry. Lending Segment NOI(5) was $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in interest expense related to the issuance of new SBA 7(a) loan-backed notes in connection with the securitization that closed in March 2023, partially offset by an increase in revenues driven by an increase in interest income as a result of the continuing higher interest rate environment and an increase in premium income.

Debt and Equity

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, we issued 1,184,884 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock for aggregate net proceeds of $26.8 million. Net proceeds represent gross proceeds offset by costs specifically identifiable to the offering, such as commissions, dealer manager fees and other offering fees and expenses. Additionally, during the three months ended December 31, 2023, we had net incremental paydowns of $20.0 million on our revolving credit facility and refinanced a mortgage loan at a multifamily property in Oakland, California, making a repayment of $13.0 million and converting it to a fixed rate of 6.25% per annum.

Dividends

On December 20, 2023, we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0850 per share of our common stock, which was paid on January 2, 2024.

On January 2, 2024, we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of our Series A Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2024. The dividend will be payable monthly as follows: $0.114583 per share to be paid on February 15, 2024 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on February 5, 2024; $0.114583 per share to be paid on March 15, 2024 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on March 5, 2024; and $0.114583 per share to be paid on April 15, 2024 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on April 5, 2024.

On January 2, 2024, we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.489375 per share of our Series A1 Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2024. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.489375 per share represents an annualized dividend rate of 7.83% (2.5% plus the federal funds rate of 5.33% on the applicable determination date). The dividend will be payable monthly as follows: $0.163125 pershare to be paid on February 15, 2024 to Series A1 Preferred Stockholders of record on February 5, 2024; $0.163125 per share to be paid on March 15, 2024 to Series A1 Preferred Stockholders of record on March 5, 2024; and $0.163125 per share to be paid on April 15, 2024 to Series A1 Preferred Stockholders of record on April 5, 2024. For shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock issued in the first quarter of 2024, the dividend will be prorated from the date of issuance, and the monthly dividend payments will reflect such proration.

On January 2, 2024, we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.353125 per share of our Series D Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2024. The dividend will be payable monthly as follows: $0.117708 per share to be paid on February 15, 2024 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on February 5, 2024; $0.117708 per share to be paid on March 15, 2024 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on March 5, 2024; and $0.117708 per share to be paid on April 15, 2024 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on April 5, 2024.

Acquisitions

The following table details our acquisition activity during the year ended December 31, 2023:

PropertyAsset Date of Type AcquisitionUnitsInterest AcquiredPurchase

Price

(in thousands)

Channel House Multifamily January 31, 2023 333 89.4 % $ 134,615 F3 Land Site Multifamily (Development)January 31, 2023 N/A 89.4 % $ 250 466 Water Street Land Site (1) Multifamily (Development)January 31, 2023 N/A 89.4 % $ 2,500 1150 Clay Multifamily March 28, 2023 288 98.1 % $ 145,500 Office / Multifamily 4750 Wilshire Boulevard (2)(3) (Development)February 17, 2023 N/A 20.0 % $ 8,600 1902 Park Avenue (2) MultifamilyFebruary 28, 2023 75 50.0 % $ 9,563 1015 N Mansfield Avenue (2) (4) Office (Development)October 10, 2023 N/A 28.8 % $ 5,184 _____________________

(1) Currently utilized as a surface parking lot.

(2) Represents an Unconsolidated Joint Venture investment. The purchase price represents our share of the gross purchase price.

(3) We sold 80% of our interest in 4750 Wilshire Boulevard (excluding a vacant land parcel which was not included in the sale) to third-party co-investors with whom we formed an Unconsolidated Joint Venture. The remaining 20% interest represents our interest in the newly formed Unconsolidated Joint Venture.

(4) 1015 N Mansfield Avenue is an office building with a 44,141 square foot site area and a parking garage. The site is being evaluated for different creative office development options.

About the Data

Descriptions of certain performance measures, including Segment NOI, Cash NOI, FFO attributable to common stockholders, and Core FFO attributable to common stockholders are provided below. Certain of these performance measures-Cash NOI, FFO attributable to common stockholders and Core FFO attributable to common stockholders -are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the subsequent tables for reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(1) Stabilized office portfolio: represents office properties where occupancy was not impacted by a redevelopment or repositioning during the period.

(2) Same-store properties: are properties that we have owned and operated in a consistent manner and reported in our consolidated results during the entire span of the periods being reported. We excluded from our same-store property set this quarter any properties (i) acquired on or after October 1, 2022; (ii) sold or otherwise removed from our consolidated financial statements on or before December 31, 2023; or (iii) that underwent a major repositioning project we believed significantly affected its results at any point during the period commencing on October 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2023. When

determining our same-store properties as of December 31, 2023, one property was excluded pursuant to (i) and (iii) above and no properties were excluded pursuant to (ii) above.

(3) FFO attributable to common stockholders ("FFO"): represents net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, which reflects the deduction of redeemable preferred stock dividends accumulated, excluding gain (or loss) from sales of real estate, impairment of real estate, and real estate depreciation and amortization. We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (the "NAREIT"). See 'Core FFO' definition below for discussion of the benefits and limitations of FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance.

(4) Core FFO attributable to common stockholders ("Core FFO"): represents FFO attributable to common stockholders (computed as described above), excluding gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, redeemable preferred stock deemed dividends, redeemable preferred stock redemptions, gain (loss) on termination of interest rate swaps, and transaction costs. We believe that FFO is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of a REIT and that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. In addition, we believe that Core FFO is a useful metric for securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our Company as it excludes from FFO the effect of certain amounts that we believe are non-recurring, are non-operating in nature as they relate to the manner in which we finance our operations, or transactions outside of the ordinary course of business. Like any metric, FFO and Core FFO should not be used as the only measure of our performance because it excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our real estate properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, and Core FFO excludes amounts incurred in connection with non-recurring special projects, prepaying or defeasing our debt, repurchasing our preferred stock, and adjusting the carrying value of our preferred stock classified in temporary equity to its redemption value, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our operating results. Other REITs may not calculate FFO and Core FFO in the same manner as we do, or at all; accordingly, our FFO and Core FFO may not be comparable to the FFOs and Core FFOs of other REITs. Therefore, FFO and Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income (loss) as a measure of our performance and should not be used as a supplement to or substitute measure for cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. FFO and Core FFO should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends. FFO and Core FFO per share for the year-to-date period may differ from the sum of quarterly FFO and Core FFO per share amounts due to the required method for computing per share amounts for the respective periods. In addition, FFO and Core FFO per share is calculated independently for each component and may not be additive due to rounding.

(5) Segment NOI: for our real estate segments represents rental and other property income and expense reimbursements less property related expenses and excludes non-property income and expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, corporate related general and administrative expenses, gain (loss) on sale of real estate, gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, impairment of real estate, transaction costs, and benefit (provision) for income taxes. For our lending segment, Segment NOI represents interest income net of interest expense and general overhead expenses. See 'Cash NOI' definition below for discussion of the benefits and limitations of Segment NOI as a supplemental measure of operating performance.

(6) Cash NOI: for our real estate segments, represents Segment NOI adjusted to exclude the effect of the straight lining of rents, acquired above/below market lease amortization and other adjustments required by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For our lending segment, there is no distinction between Cash NOI and Segment NOI. We also evaluate the operating performance and financial results of our operating segments using cash basis NOI excluding lease termination income, or "Cash NOI excluding lease termination income". Segment NOI and Cash NOI are not measures of operating results or cash flows from operating activities as measured by GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to income from continuing operations, or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity, or as an indication of our performance or of our ability to pay dividends. Companies may not calculate Segment NOI or Cash NOI in the same manner. We consider Segment NOI and Cash NOI to be useful performance measures to investors and management because, when compared across periods, they reflect the revenues and expenses directly associated

with owning and operating our properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from income from continuing operations. Additionally, we believe that Cash NOI is helpful to investors because it eliminates straight line rent and other non-cash adjustments to revenue and expenses.