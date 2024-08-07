UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 1, 2024 Commission File Number 1-13610 CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Maryland 75-6446078 (State or Other Jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer Incorporation or Organization) Identification No.) 5956 Sherry Lane, Suite 700, Dallas, TX 75225 (972) 349-3200 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Registrant's telephone number) None (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters of a Vote of Security Holders The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the "Company") was held on August 1, 2024. A total of 17,419,827 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 76.45% of the shares entitled to be voted. The following are the final voting results on proposals considered and voted upon at the Annual Meeting, all of which are described in the Proxy Statement. 1. Election of Directors. For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Douglas Bech 11,710,708 2,206,574 3,502,486 John Hope Bryant 13,424,982 492,300 3,502,486 Marcie Edwards 13,339,605 577,677 3,502,486 Shaul Kuba 13,053,624 863,658 3,502,486 Richard Ressler 13,053,442 863,840 3,502,486 Avraham Shemesh 13,053,599 863,683 3,502,486 Elaine Wong 13,364,998 552,284 3,502,486 The directors will continue to serve as directors until such time as their successors are duly elected and qualified. 2a. The approval of an amendment to the Company's charter to implement a fixed monthly dividend period with a record date of the last day of the month for the Company's Series A1 Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Series A1 Preferred Stock"), and to provide that such dividends shall be payable monthly on the 15th day of each month following the dividend period for which the dividend was declared. For 13,354,368 Against 483,757 Abstentions 79,216 Broker Non-Votes 3,502,486 The foregoing proposal was approved. 2b. The approval of an amendment to the Company's charter to cause dividends on shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock issued after the effective date of the proposed amendment to accrue beginning on the first day of the dividend period during which such share is issued. For 13,434,431 Against 401,290 Abstentions 81,620 Broker Non-Votes 3,502,486 The foregoing proposal was approved. 2c. The approval of an amendment to the Company's charter to provide that the date of original issuance (the "Original Issuance Date") with respect to redemptions of shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock issued on or after the effective date of the proposed amendment shall be deemed to be the earliest date that any shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock were issued to any investor during the calendar quarter in which the shares to be redeemed were issued. For 13,434,401 Against 401,142 Abstentions 81,798 Broker Non-Votes 3,502,486

The foregoing proposal was approved. 2d. The approval of an amendment to the Company's charter to set the Original Issuance Date for shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock issued under the Series A1 Preferred Stock Dividend Reinvestment Plan (such shares so issued, the "Series A1 DRIP Shares") as the same Original Issuance Date of the underlying shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock pursuant to which such Series A1 DRIP Shares are directly or indirectly attributable. For 13,434,351 Against 401,191 Abstentions 81,799 Broker Non-Votes 3,502,486 The foregoing proposal was approved. 3. Approval, By a Non-Binding Vote, of Executive Compensation. For 12,889,534 Against 753,664 Abstentions 274,143 Broker Non-Votes 3,502,486 The foregoing proposal was approved. 4. Ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. For 16,858,906 Against 17,336 Abstentions 543,585 Broker Non-Votes - The foregoing proposal was approved.