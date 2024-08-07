UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 1, 2024

CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION

5956 Sherry Lane, Suite 700, Dallas, TX 75225

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters of a Vote of Security Holders

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the "Company") was held on August 1, 2024. A total of 17,419,827 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 76.45% of the shares entitled to be voted. The following are the final voting results on proposals considered and voted upon at the Annual Meeting, all of which are described in the Proxy Statement.

1. Election of Directors.

For

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Douglas Bech

11,710,708

2,206,574

3,502,486

John Hope Bryant

13,424,982

492,300

3,502,486

Marcie Edwards

13,339,605

577,677

3,502,486

Shaul Kuba

13,053,624

863,658

3,502,486

Richard Ressler

13,053,442

863,840

3,502,486

Avraham Shemesh

13,053,599

863,683

3,502,486

Elaine Wong

13,364,998

552,284

3,502,486

The directors will continue to serve as directors until such time as their successors are duly elected and qualified.

2a. The approval of an amendment to the Company's charter to implement a fixed monthly dividend period with a record date of the last day of the month for

the Company's Series A1 Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Series A1 Preferred Stock"), and to provide that such dividends shall be payable monthly on the 15th day of each month following the dividend period for which the dividend was declared.

For

13,354,368

Against

483,757

Abstentions

79,216

Broker Non-Votes

3,502,486

The foregoing proposal was approved.

2b. The approval of an amendment to the Company's charter to cause dividends on shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock issued after the effective date of the proposed amendment to accrue beginning on the first day of the dividend period during which such share is issued.

For

13,434,431

Against

401,290

Abstentions

81,620

Broker Non-Votes

3,502,486

The foregoing proposal was approved.

2c. The approval of an amendment to the Company's charter to provide that the date of original issuance (the "Original Issuance Date") with respect to

redemptions of shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock issued on or after the effective date of the proposed amendment shall be deemed to be the earliest date that any shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock were issued to any investor during the calendar quarter in which the shares to be redeemed were issued.

For

13,434,401

Against

401,142

Abstentions

81,798

Broker Non-Votes

3,502,486

The foregoing proposal was approved.

2d. The approval of an amendment to the Company's charter to set the Original Issuance Date for shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock issued under the Series A1 Preferred Stock Dividend Reinvestment Plan (such shares so issued, the "Series A1 DRIP Shares") as the same Original Issuance Date of the underlying shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock pursuant to which such Series A1 DRIP Shares are directly or indirectly attributable.

For

13,434,351

Against

401,191

Abstentions

81,799

Broker Non-Votes

3,502,486

The foregoing proposal was approved.

3. Approval, By a Non-Binding Vote, of Executive Compensation.

For

12,889,534

Against

753,664

Abstentions

274,143

Broker Non-Votes

3,502,486

The foregoing proposal was approved.

4. Ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

For

16,858,906

Against

17,336

Abstentions

543,585

Broker Non-Votes

-

The foregoing proposal was approved.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION

Dated: August 6, 2024

By:

/s/ Barry N. Berlin

Barry N. Berlin

Chief Financial Officer

