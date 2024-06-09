As filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 6, 2024 Registration No. 333-278628 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Pre-Effective Amendment No. 2 to FORM S-11 FOR REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 OF SECURITIES OF CERTAIN REAL ESTATE COMPANIES CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Governing Instruments) 5956 Sherry Lane, Suite 700 Dallas, Texas 75225 (972) 349-3200 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices) Barry N. Berlin Chief Financial Officer 5956 Sherry Lane, Suite 700 Dallas, Texas 75225 (972) 349-3200 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copy To: Patrick S. Brown Sullivan & Cromwell LLP 1888 Century Park East, Suite 2100 Los Angeles, California 90067 (310) 712-6600 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: As soon as practicable after the effective date of this Registration Statement. If any of the Securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act, check the following box. x If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(d) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨ If delivery of the prospectus is expected to be made pursuant to Rule 434, check the following box. ¨ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.: Large accelerated filer ¨ Accelerated filer ¨ Non-accelerated filer x Smaller reporting company x Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ¨

We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT. We primarily acquire, develop, own and operate both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to our multifamily investments. We also own a hotel and a lending platform that originates loans under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loan program. We are operated by affiliates of CIM Group Management, LLC, which we refer to as CIM or CIM Group. This prospectus relates to our offering of up to an aggregate of $400,000,000 of shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share, which we refer to as our Series A1 Preferred Stock or the Shares. Each share of Series A1 Preferred Stock is sold at a public offering price of $25 per share. The registration statement, of which this prospectus is a part, will replace the Prior Registration Statement on the date such registration statement is declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which we refer to as the SEC. The Shares have no voting rights and rank senior to our common stock, $0.001 par value, which we refer to as our Common Stock, and any other class or series of our capital stock, the terms of which expressly provide that the Series A1 Preferred Stock ranks senior to such class or series with respect to payment of dividends and distribution of amounts upon liquidation, dissolution or winding-up. Our Series A1 Preferred Stock ranks on parity with our Series A Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock (the Series A1 Preferred Stock, Series A Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock, collectively, "Preferred Stock") with respect to payment of dividends and distribution of amounts upon liquidation, dissolution or winding-up. Shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock are entitled to receive, if, as and when authorized by our Board of Directors and declared by us out of legally available funds, cumulative cash dividends, which we refer to as Series A1 Dividends at a quarterly rate of the greater of (i) an annual rate of 6.00% of the stated value of a share of Series A1 Preferred Stock, which we refer to as the Series A1 Stated Value (as defined below), which is initially $25.00 and subject to appropriate adjustment in limited circumstances as set forth in the Series A1 Articles Supplementary, divided by four (4) and (ii) the Federal Funds (Effective) Rate on the dividend determination date, plus 2.50%, of the Series A1 Stated Value, divided by four (4), up to a maximum of 2.50% of the Series A1 Stated Value per quarter. The annual rate of dividend of the Series A1 Preferred Stock during the first quarter of 2024 was 7.83%. Series A1 Dividends accrue and are cumulative from the date of issuance of such share. We have elected to qualify to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. We impose certain restrictions on the ownership and transfer of our capital stock. You should read the information under the section entitled "Description of Capital Stock and Securities Offered- Distribution Policy and Distributions" in this prospectus for a description of these restrictions. Investing in our securities involves significant risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page 8 of this prospectus to read about factors you should consider before investing in our securities.

Per Share Maximum Offering Public offering price $ 25.0000 $ 400,000,000 Selling commissions(2)(3) $ 1.7500 $ 28,000,000 Dealer manager fee(2)(3) $ 0.5000 $ 8,000,000 Proceeds, before expenses, to us $ 22.7500 $ 364,000,000 Initial gross proceeds from the sale of Shares. The maximum selling commissions and the dealer manager fee are equal to (1) a dealer manager fee of 2.0% of the selling price of each share of Series A1 Preferred Stock sold and (2) selling commissions of up to 7.00% of the selling price of each share of Series A1 Preferred Stock sold. Each is payable to our dealer manager. The selling commissions and the dealer manager fee may be reduced or eliminated with regard to Shares sold to or for the account of certain categories of purchasers. See "Plan of Distribution." We or our affiliates also may provide permissible forms of non-cash compensation to registered representatives of our dealer manager and the participating broker-dealers. The value of such items will be considered underwriting compensation in connection with this offering. The combined selling commissions and dealer manager fee and other expenses as described in the "Plan of Distribution" section of this prospectus and such non-cash compensation for this offering will not exceed 10% of the aggregate gross proceeds of this offering. Our dealer manager has authorized, and we expect our dealer manager to continue to authorize, other broker-dealers that are members of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which we refer to as participating broker-dealers, to sell our Shares. Our dealer manager may reallow all or a portion of its selling commissions attributable to a participating broker-dealer. In addition, our dealer manager also may reallow a portion of its dealer manager fee earned on the proceeds raised by a participating broker-dealer, to such participating broker-dealer as a non-accountable marketing or due diligence allowance. The amount of the reallowance to any participating broker-dealer will be determined by the dealer manager in its sole discretion. The dealer manager of this offering is CCO Capital, LLC, which we refer to as CCO Capital, a registered broker-dealer and an affiliate of the Company that is under common control with CIM Capital, LLC and CIM Service Provider, LLC, our Operator and Administrator, respectively. CCO Capital is not required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of Shares, but will use its "reasonable best efforts" to sell the Shares offered. We may sell a maximum of $400,000,000 of Shares in this offering by June 5, 2026, which may be extended through June 5, 2027, in our sole discretion. If we extend the offering period beyond June 5, 2027, we will supplement this prospectus accordingly. We may terminate this offering at any time or may offer Shares pursuant to a new registration statement. We sell Shares primarily through Depository Trust Company, which we refer to as DTC, settlement, which we refer to as DTC settlement. See the section entitled "Plan of Distribution" in this prospectus for further details. CCO CAPITAL, LLC as Dealer Manager The date of this prospectus is June , 2024

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS 1 INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE 1 PROSPECTUS SUMMARY 2 RISK FACTORS 8 SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 52 ESTIMATED USE OF PROCEEDS 54 DIVIDENDS ON OUR COMMON STOCK 54 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT 54 OUR BUSINESS AND PROPERTIES 57 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK AND SECURITIES OFFERED 81 CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF THE MARYLAND GENERAL CORPORATION LAW AND OUR CHARTER AND BYLAWS 89 MATERIAL U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSEQUENCES 93 CERTAIN BENEFIT PLAN INVESTOR CONSIDERATIONS 109 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 110 LEGAL MATTERS 116 EXPERTS 116 SUPPLEMENTAL SALES MATERIAL 116 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 117 i

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus and any supplement hereto. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with information different from that which is contained in this prospectus or to make representations as to matters not stated in this prospectus or any supplement hereto. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent language, you should not rely on it. We are not making an offer to sell, or soliciting an offer to buy, any securities in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to do so. The information contained in this prospectus is accurate only as of the date of this prospectus, and any information incorporated by reference is accurate only as of the date of the document incorporated by reference, in each case, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus or any purchase of our securities. Our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects may have changed since those dates. To understand this offering fully, you should read this entire document carefully, as well as the "Risk Factors" included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2023. This prospectus contains summaries of certain provisions contained in some of the documents described herein, but reference is made to the actual documents for complete information. All of the summaries are qualified in their entirety by the actual documents. To the extent there is any inconsistency between the summaries contained herein and the actual terms of these documents, the actual terms will govern. Copies of some of the documents referred to herein have been filed as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, and you may obtain copies of those documents as described below under the heading "Where You Can Find More Information." Unless otherwise indicated in this prospectus, "CMCT," the "Company," "our company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation and its subsidiaries. INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE The Securities and Exchange Commission, which we refer to as the SEC, allows us to "incorporate by reference" the information that we file with it, which means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to other documents. The information incorporated by reference is an important part of this prospectus. We incorporate by reference the following documents (other than information furnished rather than filed): the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 29, 2024.

10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 29, 2024. the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed on May 15, 2024. We will provide without charge, upon written or oral request, a copy of any or all of the documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus and a copy of any or all other contracts or documents which are referred to in this prospectus. Requests should be directed to Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation, Attn: Stockholder Relations, 5956 Sherry Lane, Suite 700, Dallas, Texas 75225. 1

PROSPECTUS SUMMARY The following summary highlights selected information contained elsewhere in this prospectus and in the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus and does not contain all the information you will need in making your investment decision. You should read carefully this entire prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus before making your investment decision. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Company Overview We are a Maryland corporation and REIT. We primarily acquire, develop, own and operate both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to our multifamily investments. We also own a hotel and a lending platform that originates loans under the SBA 7(a) loan program. We are operated by affiliates of CIM Group Management, LLC, which we refer to, collectively, as CIM Group or CIM. CIM is a vertically-integratedcommunity-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. We seek to apply the expertise of CIM Group to the acquisition, development and operation of premier multifamily properties and creative office assets that cater to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment. All of our real estate assets are and will generally be located in communities qualified by CIM Group as described further below. These communities are located in areas that include traditional downtown areas and suburban main streets, which have high barriers to entry, high population density, positive population trends and a propensity for growth. We believe that the critical mass of redevelopment in such areas creates positive externalities, which enhance the value of real estate assets in the area. We believe that these assets will provide greater returns than similar assets in other markets, as a result of the population growth, public commitment and significant private investment that characterize these areas. Our current reportable segments consist of three types of commercial real estate properties, namely office, hotel and multifamily, as well as a segment for our lending business. As of March 31, 2024, our real estate portfolio consisted of 27 assets, all of which were fee-simple properties and five of which we own through investments in Unconsolidated Joint Ventures. Our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures contain two office properties (one of which is being partially converted into multifamily units), one multifamily site currently under development, one multifamily property and one commercial development site. As of March 31, 2024, our 13 office properties, totaling approximately 1.3 million rentable square feet, were 83.4% occupied, and our one hotel with an ancillary parking garage, which has a total of 503 rooms, had RevPAR of $166.84 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and our three multifamily properties were 86.2% occupied. Additionally, as of March 31, 2024, we had nine development sites (three of which were being used as parking lots). For the three months ended March 31, 2024, our office portfolio contributed approximately 43.2% of revenue from our four segments on a combined basis, our hotel segment contributed approximately 35.0%, our multifamily segment contributed approximately 14.0% and our lending segment contributed approximately 7.8%. Overview and History of CIM Group CIM Group was founded in 1994 by Shaul Kuba, Richard Ressler and Avraham Shemesh and has approximately $29.2 billion of assets owned and operated across its vehicles as of December 31, 2023. "Assets owned and operated" represents the aggregate assets owned and operated by CIM on behalf of partners (including where CIM contributes capital alongside for its own account) and co-investors, whether or not CIM has discretion, in each case without duplication. CIM Group's successful track record is anchored by CIM Group's community-oriented approach to acquisitions as well as a number of other competitive advantages including its prudent use of leverage, underwriting approach, disciplined capital deployment, vertically-integrated capabilities and strong network of relationships. CIM Group has generated strong risk-adjusted returns across multiple market cycles by focusing on improved asset and community performance and capitalizing on market inefficiencies and distressed situations. CIM Group is headquartered in Los Angeles, California and has offices in Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, London, UK, New York, NY, Orlando, FL, Phoenix, AZ, and Tokyo, Japan. CIM also maintains additional offices across the United States and in South Korea to support its platform. 2

The Offering Issuer Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation. Offered Securities The Company is offering a maximum of $400,000,000, on an aggregate basis, of Series A1 Preferred Stock through CCO Capital, the dealer-manager for this offering, on a reasonable best efforts basis. As of May 16, 2024, there are 11,183,289 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock issued and outstanding. Ranking With respect to the payment of dividends, and distributions of amounts upon liquidation, dissolution or winding-up, the Series A1 Preferred Stock ranks on parity with our Series A Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock, all of which rank senior to our Common Stock. Stated Value The Series A1 Stated Value is $25.00, subject to appropriate adjustment in limited circumstances, as set forth in the articles supplementary setting forth the rights, preferences and limitations of the Series A1 Preferred Stock, as applicable. Dividends Holders of Series A1 Preferred Stock are entitled to receive, if, as and when authorized by our Board of Directors, and declared by us out of legally available funds, cumulative cash dividends on each share of Series A1 Preferred Stock at a quarterly rate of the greater of (i) six percent (6.00%) of the Series A1 Stated Value, divided by four (4) and (ii) the Federal Funds (Effective) Rate on the dividend determination date (as defined below), plus two and fifty hundredths of a percent (2.50%) of the Series A1 Stated Value, divided by four (4), up to a maximum of two and fifty hundredths of a percent (2.50%) of the Series A1 Stated Value per quarter (the "Series A1 Dividend"), as determined on each applicable dividend determination date. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the annualized Series A1 Dividend rate was 7.83%. Whether the Series A1 Dividend for any given calendar quarter falls under (i) or (ii) is determined by us as of the dividend determination date for such quarter. For any such quarter and the corresponding dividend determination date, the Federal Funds (Effective) Rate for such quarter and corresponding dividend determination date is the rate for the business day immediately preceding such dividend determination date as published on the dividend determination date in H.15 Daily Update under the heading "Federal Funds (Effective)." If such rate is not published in H.15 Daily Update by 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the dividend determination date, the Federal Funds (Effective) Rate for such dividend determination date is the Federal Funds (Effective) Rate as published for the first preceding New York banking day for which the Federal Funds (Effective) Rate can be determined in accordance with the immediately preceding sentence of this paragraph. As used in this prospectus, (i) "dividend determination date" for any given calendar quarter means the first business day of the month immediately preceding such quarter, (ii) "quarter" and "calendar quarter" means a period of three calendar months ending on March 31, June 30, September 30, or December 31 and (iii) "dividend period" means each calendar quarter. As used in this prospectus relating to the determination of the Federal Funds (Effective) Rate, "H.15 Daily Update" means the Selected Interest Rates (Daily)-H.15 release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, available at www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h15/update, or any successor site or publication. 3

As used in this prospectus relating to the Series A1 Dividend, "business day" means any day, other than Saturday, Sunday, or a day on which banking institutions in the State of New York are authorized or obligated by law to close, or a day which is or is declared a national or a New York state holiday. The Series A1 Dividend is expected to be authorized and declared on a quarterly basis, payable in three monthly installments on the 15th day of each month (beginning in the second month) of such quarter or, if such date is not a business day, on the first business day thereafter, to holders of record on the 5th day of each such month; provided, however, (i) the Board of Directors (or an authorized officer of the Company, if one is delegated such power by the Board of Directors) may, from time to time in its discretion, elect to pay the Series A1 Dividend on a day other than the 15th day of the month or more or less frequently than monthly (but no less frequently than quarterly) and (ii) the Board of Directors may, from time to time in its discretion, select a record date other than the 5th day of the month for the Series A1 Dividend. We expect to pay the Series A1 Dividend on a timely basis in accordance with the foregoing provisions, unless our results of operations, our general financing conditions, general economic conditions, applicable provisions of Maryland law or other factors make it imprudent to do so. The timing and amount of the Series A1 Dividend is determined by our Board of Directors, in its sole discretion, and may vary from time to time, and the timing and extent to which the Series A1 Dividend is paid may not be identical. For the avoidance of doubt, any change in the frequency of the payments of the Series A1 Dividend will have no effect on the amount of dividends that shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock are entitled to receive. The Series A1 Dividend accrues and is paid on the basis of a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months. The Series A1 Dividend for any given share of Series A1 Preferred Stock is cumulative from the date of issuance of such share. Series A1 Dividends accrue whether or not (i) we have earnings, (ii) there are funds legally available for the payment of such dividends and (iii) such dividends are authorized by our Board of Directors or declared by us. Accrued Series A1 Dividends do not bear interest. Redemption at the Option of a Holder Beginning on the date of original issuance of any given shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock, the holder has the right to require the Company to redeem such shares at a redemption price equal to a percentage of the Series A1 Stated Value set forth below plus any accrued and unpaid dividends: ● 91%, for all such redemptions effective prior to the first anniversary of the date of original issuance of such shares; ● 92%, for all such redemptions effective on or after the first anniversary, but prior to the second anniversary, of the date of original issuance of such shares; ● 93%, for all such redemptions effective on or after the second anniversary, but prior to the third anniversary, of the date of original issuance of such shares; ● 94%, for all such redemptions effective on or after the third anniversary, but prior to the fourth anniversary, of the date of original issuance of such shares; 4