Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 31, 2023
CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION
17950 Preston Road, Suite 600, Dallas, TX 75252
Item 8.01. Other Events
On September 27, 2023, Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation ("CMCT" or the "Company") received a letter from Daniel M. Negari. The Company hereby releases the following statement on behalf of its Board of Directors (the "Board") in response to Mr. Negari's letter:
The Company filed a Form 8-K on May 5, 2023 in response to Mr. Negari's initial proposal, dated April 17, 2023, to acquire the Company at $8.88 per share of common stock.
Mr. Negari's initial proposal acknowledged that he had not procured financing to acquire the Company. If Mr. Negari has since procured the requisite financing, the Board asks that Mr. Negari provide the Company with details of those financing arrangements.
As the Company previously explained in its May 5, 2023 Form 8-K, acquiring CMCT would require paying down almost all of the principal and interest under CMCT's outstanding debt and redeeming all of CMCT's preferred stock, in addition to all of CMCT's outstanding common stock, which would require aggregate funding of over $1 billion in cash.
Affiliates of CIM Group that own in the aggregate 43% of the outstanding shares of CMCT have also advised CMCT that they would not entertain a sale of their shares at or below the Company's current net asset value per share, which is materially higher than $8.88 per share (the price at which Mr. Negari has proposed to acquire the Company).
Dated: November 2, 2023
/s/ Barry N. Berlin
Barry N. Berlin
Chief Financial Officer
