UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Filed by the Registrant ⊠ Filed by a Party other than the ☐ Registrant Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

Confidential, For Use of the Commission Only (as Permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

⊠ Definitive Proxy Statement

14a-6(e)(2)) Definitive Proxy Statement Definitive Additional Materials

Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12 CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION (Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) (Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if Other Than the Registrant) Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box): No fee required. Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

Fee computed on table in exhibit required by item 25(b) per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11

CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION 5956 SHERRY LANE, SUITE 700 DALLAS, TEXAS 75225 Dear Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Common Stockholders: You are cordially invited to attend the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation, a Maryland corporation (the "Company"), to be held at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 1, 2024 (and any postponement or adjournment thereof) if you are a common stockholder of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2024. The meeting will be held as a virtual meeting conducted exclusively via live webcast which you must register to attend at http://register.proxypush.com/CMCT. For procedures for attending the virtual meeting, please refer to Question 6 of the proxy statement. At the annual meeting, the Company's common stockholders will be asked to consider and vote upon each of the seven directors nominated in the proxy statement to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders of the Company, and until their successors are duly elected and qualify. In addition, the Company will ask common stockholders to consider and vote upon (i) certain amendments to terms of the Company's Series A1 Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, contained in the Company's charter, (ii) the approval, by a non-binding advisory vote, of a resolution on our executive compensation as described in our proxy statement, and (iii) the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Company with respect to each of these proposals is set forth in the proxy statement. These foregoing items of business are more fully described in the proxy statement. We urge you to carefully review the proxy statement. Your vote is very important. If you were a common stockholder of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2024, please authorize a proxy to vote your shares as soon as possible using one of the following methods to ensure that your vote is counted, regardless of whether you expect to attend the virtual annual meeting: (1) complete, sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card in the postage-paid envelope provided or (2) as otherwise described herein. If you hold your shares in "street name" through a bank, broker or other nominee, you will need to follow the instructions provided to you by your bank, broker or other nominee regarding how to instruct your bank, broker or other nominee to vote your shares at the annual meeting or, to the extent permitted, regarding how to vote your shares yourself at the annual meeting. If you are a common stockholder of record and you attend the virtual annual meeting and wish to vote at the annual meeting, you may withdraw your proxy and vote online at the annual meeting. On behalf of our Board of Directors, I thank you for your continued support. Sincerely, David Thompson Chief Executive Officer July 5, 2024 This proxy statement is first being sent or given to the common stockholders of the Company on or about July 5, 2024.

CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION 5956 SHERRY LANE, SUITE 700 DALLAS, TEXAS 75225 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 1, 2024 Dear Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Common Stockholder: You are cordially invited to attend the annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation, a Maryland corporation (the "Company"), to be held at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 1, 2024 (and any postponement or adjournment thereof) if you are a common stockholder of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2024. The Annual Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting conducted exclusively via live webcast which you must registered to attend at http://register.proxypush.com/CMCT. For procedures to attend the virtual meeting, please refer to Question 6 of the proxy statement. The purpose of the Annual Meeting is to consider and vote on the following proposals: Proposal 1 : The election of the seven directors nominated in the proxy statement to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders of the Company, and until their successors are duly elected and qualify; Proposal 2(a) : The approval of an amendment to the Company's charter to implement a fixed monthly dividend period with a record date of the last day of the month for the Company's Series A1 Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Series A1 Preferred Stock"), and to provide that such dividends shall be payable monthly on the 15th day of each month following the dividend period for which the dividend was declared (the "Monthly Dividend Period Amendment"); Proposal 2(b): The approval of an amendment to the Company's charter to cause dividends on shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock issued after the effective date of the proposed amendment to accrue beginning on the first day of the dividend period during which such share is issued (the "Initial Accrual Date Amendment"); Proposal 2(c) : The approval of an amendment to the Company's charter to provide that the date of original issuance (the "Original Issuance Date") with respect to redemptions of shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock issued on or after the effective date of the proposed amendment shall be deemed to be the earliest date that any shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock were issued to any investor during the calendar quarter in which the shares to be redeemed were issued (the "Original Issuance Date Amendment"); Proposal 2(d) : The approval of an amendment to the Company's charter to set the Original Issuance Date, as defined in Proposal 2(c) above, for shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock issued under the Series A1 Preferred Stock Dividend Reinvestment Plan (such shares so issued, the "Series A1 DRIP Shares"), which plan the Company intends to implement if Proposals 2(a) though 2(d) are approved, as the same Original Issuance Date of the underlying shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock pursuant to which such Series A1 DRIP Shares are directly or indirectly attributable (the "Series A1 DRIP Amendment"); Proposal 3 : The approval, by a non-binding advisory vote, of an advisory resolution on the Company's executive compensation as described in the accompanying proxy statement; Proposal 4 : The ratification of the appointment of Deloitte and Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; and The consideration of any other business properly presented at the Annual Meeting and any postponement or adjournment thereof. The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on June 4, 2024 as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. The proxy card is enclosed with this notice of Annual Meeting and proxy statement.

Your vote is important to us and our business. I encourage you to complete, date, sign and return the accompanying proxy card whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting. If you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting to vote and your shares are in the name of a broker, bank or other nominee, please contact your broker, bank or other nominee for instructions. Sincerely, Barry N. Berlin Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary July 5, 2024 Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for our Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on August 1, 2024. Our proxy statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 are available on our website at https://shareholders.creativemediacommunity.com/financials/sec-filings

PROXY STATEMENT FOR 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF COMMON STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 1, 2024 This proxy statement, with the enclosed proxy card, is being furnished to the common stockholders of Creative Media Community Trust Corporation, a Maryland corporation (together with its subsidiaries, the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") of proxies to be voted at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company (the "Annual Meeting") to be held at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 1, 2024 (and any postponement or adjournment thereof) exclusively via live webcast. The Notice of Annual Meeting, this proxy statement, and the accompanying proxy card are being mailed to all common stockholders of record as of the below record date on or about July 8, 2024. The proxy statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 are available on our website at https://shareholders.creativemediacommunity.com/financials/sec-filings. Only common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2024 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. As of such date, we had 22,786,741 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share ("Common Stock"), outstanding. Each holder of record of Common Stock as of the close of business on the record date is entitled to one vote on each matter properly brought before the Annual Meeting for each share of Common Stock held.

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING 3 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF THE COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CURRENT BENEFICIAL OWNERS 10 PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS 12 INTRODUCTORY NOTE - PROPOSALS 2(a) THROUGH 2(d) 13 PROPOSAL 2(a): APPROVAL OF THE MONTHLY DIVIDEND PERIOD AMENDMENT 17 PROPOSAL 2(b): APPROVAL OF THE INITIAL DIVIDEND ACCRUAL DATE AMENDMENT 18 PROPOSAL 2(c): APPROVAL OF THE ORIGINAL ISSUANCE DATE AMENDMENT 20 PROPOSAL 2(d): APPROVAL OF THE SERIES A1 DRIP AMENDMENT 22 PROPOSAL 3: ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 23 PROPOSAL 4: RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP AS INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM 24 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 25 AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT 34 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 36 RELATED PERSON TRANSACTIONS 42 INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM 48 OTHER MATTERS 49 STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR THE 2025 ANNUAL MEETING 49 AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS 49 REDUCE DUPLICATE MAILINGS 49 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 50 APPENDIX A-I: PROPOSED ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT 51 APPENDIX A-II: CONFORMED ARTICLES SUPPLEMENTARY-SERIES A1 PREFERRED STOCK 52 2

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING 1. Who is entitled to vote? Only holders of record of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock") as of the close of business on June 4, 2024 (the "record date") are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. 2. What is a proxy? A proxy is your legal designation of another person to vote the shares you own. That other person is called a proxy. If you designate someone as your proxy in a written document, that document is also called a proxy or a proxy card. We have designated our Chief Executive Officer, David Thompson, and our Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, Barry N. Berlin, as proxies for the Annual Meeting. 3. How many votes are each share of Common Stock entitled to? Each holder of record of Common Stock on the record date is entitled to one vote on each matter properly brought before the Annual Meeting for each share of Common Stock held. 4. What is the difference between a stockholder of record and a stockholder who holds shares in "street name?" If your shares are registered in your name, you are a stockholder of record. If your shares are held in the name of your bank, broker or other nominee, your shares are held in "street name" and you are a beneficial owner. 5. How do I attend the Annual Meeting? Our Annual Meeting will be a completely virtual meeting conducted exclusively via live webcast. The meeting will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 1, 2024. We encourage you to access the Annual Meeting prior to the start time. Online check-in will begin at 10:45 a.m. Pacific Time, and you should allow ample time for the check-in procedures. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual-only Annual Meeting platform, including any difficulties voting or submitting questions, you may call the technical support number that will be posted in the FAQ guide on the meeting site. If you hold shares other than through a Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("TASE") member, to participate in the virtual meeting, visit http://register.proxypush.com/CMCTand enter the control number included on your proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including your unique links that will allow you access to the meeting and will also permit you to submit questions. If your shares are held in "street name" in the name of a TASE member, to participate in the virtual meeting, you will need to obtain from your TASE member an executed ownership certificate ("Ishur Ba'alut"), signed by your TASE member with respect to the record date (i.e., the close of business on June 4, 2024), and email the executed form to Goldfarb, Gross, Seligman & Co. ("Goldfarb Gross"), the Company's counsel in Israel, at yuval.eden@goldfarb.comno later than the close of business in Israel on July 30, 2024. Once Goldfarb Gross has received your properly executed certificate, Goldfarb Gross will email you a control number that you can use to register for the meeting at http://register.proxypush.com/CMCT.Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including your unique links that will allow you access to the meeting and will also permit you to submit questions. 6. How can I vote at the Annual Meeting? You will need the control number included on your proxy card or voting instruction form. Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including your unique links that will allow you access to the meeting and will also permit you to submit questions. If your shares are held in "street name" in the name of a bank, broker or other nominee (other than through a TASE member), you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your bank, broker or other nominee. Once you have obtained the legal proxy, you must submit a copy of the legal proxy. Please be aware that obtaining a legal proxy may take several days. 3

If your shares are held in "street name" in the name of a TASE member, you may not vote your shares online at the Annual Meeting and must instead follow the procedures described in response to question 9. 7. What shares are included on the proxy card? If you are a stockholder of record of Common Stock as of the record date, you will receive one proxy card for all the shares of Common Stock you hold as of the record date in each single account, regardless of whether you hold them in certificate form or in book entry form. If you receive more than one proxy card, it generally means you hold shares of Common Stock registered in more than one account. Please sign and return all of the proxy cards you receive to ensure that your shares are voted. 8. What constitutes a quorum? The presence, online or represented by proxy, of stockholders entitled to cast a majority of all votes entitled to be cast at the Annual Meeting is necessary to constitute a quorum at the Annual Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. However, if a quorum is not present at the Annual Meeting, the chair of the Annual Meeting may adjourn the Annual Meeting to a date not more than 120 days after the original record date without notice other than an announcement at the Annual Meeting. 9. What different methods can I use to vote? Depending on how you hold your shares, you may generally choose to authorize a proxy to vote your shares by mail or by attending and voting at the Annual Meeting. The method by which you vote does not affect your right to attend the Annual Meeting. If your shares are registered directly in your name through our stock transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., you may vote your shares: By Mail : Complete, sign, date and mail the written proxy card received with this proxy statement.

: Complete, sign, date and mail the written proxy card received with this proxy statement. By Telephone : You may vote by authorizing a proxy by telephone by calling the telephone number shown on your proxy card.

: You may vote by authorizing a proxy by telephone by calling the telephone number shown on your proxy card. Online : You may vote online at the Annual Meeting. If your shares are held in "street name" in the name of a bank, broker or other nominee (other than a TASE member, which is discussed below), you may vote your shares by following the instructions that your bank, broker or other nominee provides to you, which may allow you to vote online or by mail or telephone. To vote in person at the Annual Meeting, follow the instructions provided in question 6. If your shares are held in "street name" in the name of a TASE member, you may vote your shares online via the electronic voting system of the Israel Securities Authority (the "ISA") at the web address https://votes.isa.gov.ilno later than August 1, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (or August 1, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Israel Time). You may receive guidance on the use of the electronic voting system from the TASE member through which you hold your shares. 10. What is the record date and what does it mean? The record date for the Annual Meeting is the close of business on June 4, 2024. The record date is established by the Board in accordance with our bylaws and the Maryland General Corporation Law. Owners of record of shares of Common Stock at the close of business on the record date are entitled to receive notice of the Annual Meeting and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any postponement or adjournment of the Annual Meeting. 4