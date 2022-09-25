Creative Newtech : General updates

POWERING IDEAS
Creative Newtech Limited
18th Annual Report
2021 - 22
The mind, once stretched by a new idea, never returns to its original dimensions.
- Ralph Waldo Emerson
Index
Key Drivers of the Company
01
Key Milestones of the year
03
Team Creative
04
Company at a glance
05
Key Consolidated highlights and performance over past five years
06
Chairman's Messages To Shareholders
07
Our Vision | Our Mission for Brands and Partners | Our Values
09
Our Partners
11
Evolving through the times
12
Brand Ethos
13
Growth Blueprint : 3-Pronged Approach To Business Strategy
14
1. Brand Licensing and Contract Manufacturing
16
2. Strengthen Core Services
20
3. New Products and Platforms
24
Harnessing Human Potential
25
Smart Sourcing Capabilities
26
Geographical Presence
27
Integrated Business Model
28
360 Degree Value Creation for better Customer Experience
29
Vision 2023 : Focus on innovative growth for a resilient, future-ready business
30
Notice and Agenda of Eighteenth Annual General Meeting
31
Directors' Report
45
Annexure A - Form MGT 9 (Annual Return)
57
Annexure B - Form AOC 2 (Related Party Transactions)
68
Annexure C - Management Discussion and Analysis Report
71
This is an excerpt of the original content.
