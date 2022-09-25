Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Creative Newtech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CREATIVE   INE985W01018

CREATIVE NEWTECH LIMITED

(CREATIVE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-23 am EDT
466.55 INR   -1.96%
10:05aCREATIVE NEWTECH : General updates
PU
07/30TRANSCRIPT : Creative Newtech Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 30, 2022
CI
07/29Creative Newtech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Creative Newtech : General updates

09/25/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

POWERING IDEAS

Creative Newtech Limited

18th Annual Report

2021 - 22

The mind, once stretched by a new idea, never returns to its original dimensions.

- Ralph Waldo Emerson

Index

Key Drivers of the Company

01

Key Milestones of the year

03

Team Creative

04

Company at a glance

05

Key Consolidated highlights and performance over past five years

06

Chairman's Messages To Shareholders

07

Our Vision | Our Mission for Brands and Partners | Our Values

09

Our Partners

11

Evolving through the times

12

Brand Ethos

13

Growth Blueprint : 3-Pronged Approach To Business Strategy

14

1. Brand Licensing and Contract Manufacturing

16

2. Strengthen Core Services

20

3. New Products and Platforms

24

Harnessing Human Potential

25

Smart Sourcing Capabilities

26

Geographical Presence

27

Integrated Business Model

28

360 Degree Value Creation for better Customer Experience

29

Vision 2023 : Focus on innovative growth for a resilient, future-ready business

30

Notice and Agenda of Eighteenth Annual General Meeting

31

Directors' Report

45

Annexure A - Form MGT 9 (Annual Return)

57

Annexure B - Form AOC 2 (Related Party Transactions)

68

Annexure C - Management Discussion and Analysis Report

71

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Creative Newtech Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2022 14:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CREATIVE NEWTECH LIMITED
10:05aCREATIVE NEWTECH : General updates
PU
07/30TRANSCRIPT : Creative Newtech Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 30, 2022
CI
07/29Creative Newtech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Creative Newtech Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 23, 2022
CI
05/20CREATIVE NEWTECH : Financial Result Updates
PU
05/20Creative Newtech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/20Creative Newtech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
02/14Creative Newtech Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
02/14TRANSCRIPT : Creative Newtech Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2022
CI
02/11Creative Newtech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 339 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2022 160 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
Net Debt 2022 615 M 7,58 M 7,58 M
P/E ratio 2022 56,1x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 5 879 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart CREATIVE NEWTECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Creative Newtech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREATIVE NEWTECH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ketan Chhaganlal Patel Chairman & Managing Director
Abhijit Kanvinde Chief Financial Officer
Tejas Doshi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Mihir Shah Independent Director
Kurian Chandy Pallathuseril Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREATIVE NEWTECH LIMITED3.67%72
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-32.80%5 637
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-24.75%4 358
BIC25.74%2 543
BRADY CORPORATION-21.09%2 100
MILLERKNOLL, INC.-45.34%1 503