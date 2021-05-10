Log in
Creative Realities, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Realities, Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, announced today that it will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Monday, May 17, 2021.  A conference call to review the results is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 9:00 am Eastern Time, which will include prepared remarks and materials from management followed by a live Q&A. The call will be hosted by Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer, and Will Logan, Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to the call, participants should register at bit.ly/criearnings2021Q1. Once registered, participants can use the weblink provided in the registration email to listen to the live webcast.  An archived edition of the year-end earnings conference call will also be posted on our website later that same day and will remain available to interested parties via the same link for one year.

About Creative Realities, Inc.
Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences.  CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to Automotive, Advertising Networks, Apparel & Accessories, Convenience Stores, Foodservice/QSR, Gaming, Theater, and Stadium Venues. The Company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, future operations and capital resources.  Words such as "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Given these uncertainties, and the fact that forward-looking statements represent management's estimates and assumption as of the date of this press release, you should not attribute undue certainty to these forward-looking statements.  We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, even if new information becomes available in the future.

