Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.

Creative Realities, Inc. (the "Company") expects to hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") on Friday, October 18, 2024. Additional details about the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Because the scheduled date of the Annual Meeting is more than 30 days from the anniversary date of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has set a deadline for the receipt of shareholder proposals and director nominations by shareholders submitted in connection with the Annual Meeting. In order for a shareholder proposal or director nomination by a shareholder submitted pursuant to applicable SEC rules and the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws") to be considered timely for inclusion in the Company's proxy statement and form of proxy for the Annual Meeting, such proposal or nomination must be received by the Company at its principal executive office no later than June 24, 2024, which the Company has determined is a reasonable time before the Company plans to begin printing and mailing its proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The shareholder must comply with the procedures and requirements set forth in applicable SEC rules and the Bylaws, including with respect to the subject matter of the proposal.

The address of the Company's principal executive office is c/o Will Logan,13100 Magisterial Drive, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40223.