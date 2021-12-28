Log in
    8249   TW0008249004

CREATIVE SENSOR INC.

(8249)
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Creative Sensor : On behalf of subsidiary Creative Sensor Co.,Ltd announce the board of directors distributes through surpluses

12/28/2021 | 12:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CREATIVE SENSOR INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/28 Time of announcement 13:06:37
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary Creative Sensor Co.,Ltd announce
the board of directors distributes through surpluses
Date of events 2021/12/28 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/28
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:RMB6532251 in equiv. USD
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Creative Sensor Inc. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 05:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 400 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2020 190 M 6,88 M 6,88 M
Net cash 2020 1 392 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 6,55%
Capitalization 3 756 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sheng Chih Ou Head-Finance & Spokesman
Yue Jen Huang Chairman
Hsiu Ming Wang Independent Director
James Wang Independent Director
Min Yue Chang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREATIVE SENSOR INC.26.95%134
HEXAGON AB33.13%42 168
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED48.85%35 444
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION57.76%31 125
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-17.50%29 299
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED10.54%20 002