Creative Sensor : On behalf of subsidiary Creative Sensor Co.,Ltd announce the board of directors distributes through surpluses
Provided by: CREATIVE SENSOR INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/28
Time of announcement
13:06:37
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary Creative Sensor Co.,Ltd announce
the board of directors distributes through surpluses
Date of events
2021/12/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/28
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:RMB6532251 in equiv. USD
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
