Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Creative Technology Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C76   SG1A98006814

CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY LTD

(C76)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04:33 2023-06-15 am EDT
1.310 SGD   +2.34%
12:50pPraetura Growth VCT targets northern start-ups as plots London IPO
AN
06/13Minshang Creative Technology Unit Grants HK$11 Million Shareholder's Loan
MT
04/28Minshang Creative Technology Sells Restaurant Unit for HK$31 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Praetura Growth VCT targets northern start-ups as plots London IPO

06/15/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Praetura Growth VCT PLC on Thursday said it will look to invest in firms in the northern England, as it eyes raising GBP10 million as part of a London float.

The venture capital trust is aiming to "rise to" the UK's levelling up agenda. It is looking to provide backing for companies predominantly based in the north of England.

"The company will invest in growth companies that require scale-up capital across a range of sectors including technology and healthcare," Praetura Growth said.

The firm is looking to raise GBP10 million through the issue of 10 million shares in its initial public offering on London's Main Market.

"The technology and life sciences sectors in the north of England have grown rapidly over the last decade and continue to gain recognition on a global stage. Manchester is at the heart of this momentum, being home to over 10,000 technology businesses and now boasting a GBP5 billion digital economy."

The company added: "Closely connected to other flourishing economic ecosystems, Manchester is flanked by Liverpool and Leeds both of which have pioneered their own technology sector success stories in recent years. Leeds is home to the UK's largest technology event, Leeds Digital Festival, and has established a thriving technology industry with strong sub sectors in fintech, health and gaming. Liverpool's digital economy has also made advancements in both health and creative technology recently."

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY LTD
12:50pPraetura Growth VCT targets northern start-ups as plots London IPO
AN
06/13Minshang Creative Technology Unit Grants HK$11 Million Shareholder's Loan
MT
04/28Minshang Creative Technology Sells Restaurant Unit for HK$31 Million
MT
04/26Fox Launches Tubi Media Group to House Digital Businesses
MT
02/23Digitalist Group Acquires Finnish Design Company Walker & Handson
MT
02/14Creative Technology Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
01/12Frontop Digital Creative to Apply for Up to 350 Million Yuan Bank Loan in 2023
MT
01/06Creative Technology Ltd Approves the Appointment of Song Siow Hui as the Interim Chief ..
CI
01/06Creative Technology Ltd Announces Redesignation of Ng Kai Wa from Non-Executive Indepen..
CI
01/06Creative Technology Ltd Announces Redesignation of Lee Kheng Nam from Non-Executive Ind..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 61,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 69,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68,9 M 68,9 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Creative Technology Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Siow Hui Song Chief Executive Officer
Keh Long Ng Financial Controller
Kheng-Nam Lee Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kai Wa Ng Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Gwong-Yih Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY LTD-9.86%67
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION15.37%5 287
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.22.83%2 495
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.18.38%983
EIZO CORPORATION38.69%701
CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.78.18%507
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer