    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/02 01:45:08 pm EDT
142.49 USD   +3.53%
Credicorp : 1Q22 Interim Financial Statement

06/02/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
CREDICORP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2022, AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

AND FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

Gaveglio Aparicio y Asociados Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada.

Av. Santo Toribio 143, Piso 7, San Isidro, Lima, Perú T: +51 (1) 211 6500, F: +51 (1) 211-6565www.pwc.pe

CREDICORP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

CONTENT

Pages

Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements

1

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

2

Interim condensed consolidated statement of income

3 - 4

Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

5

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in net equity

6

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

7 - 9

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

10 - 127

US$, U.S. Dollar

=

United States dollar

S/

=

Sol

Bs

=

Boliviano

$

=

Colombian peso

¥

=

Yen

Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements

To the Shareholders

Credicorp Ltd. and subsidiaries

May 27, 2022

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Credicorp Ltd. and subsidiaries (the Company) as of March 31, 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in net equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting'. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting'.

Countersigned by

---------------------------------------(partner)

Alan Ryuta Kato

Peruvian Public Accountant Registration No.56411

Gaveglio Aparicio y Asociados Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada.

Av. Santo Toribio 143, Piso 7, San Isidro, Lima, Perú T: +51 (1) 211 6500, F: +51 (1) 211-6550www.pwc.pe

Gaveglio Aparicio y Asociados Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada es una firma miembro de la red global de PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwCIL). Cada una de las firmas es una entidad legal separada e independiente que no actúa en nombre de PwCIL ni de cualquier otra firma miembro de la red. Inscrita en la Partida No. 11028527, Registro de Personas Jurídicas de Lima y Callao

CREDICORP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (AUDITED)

As of March 31,

As of December

Note

As of March 31,

As of December

Note 2022

31, 2021

2022

31, 2021

S/(000)

S/(000)

Liabilities

S/(000)

S/(000)

Assets

Cash and due from banks:

Non-interest-bearing

6,748,517

6,925,332

Interest-bearing

4

29,563,512

32,395,408

36,312,029

39,320,740

Cash collateral, reverse repurchase agreements and

securities borrowing

5(a)

1,516,855

1,766,948

Investments:

At fair value through profit or loss

6(a)

4,629,695

5,928,497

At fair value through other comprehensive income

35,157,068

34,440,091

At fair value through other comprehensive income

pledged as collateral

6(b)

294,616

318,352

35,451,684

34,758,443

Deposits and obligations:

Non-interest-bearing

50,939,859

51,851,206

Interest-bearing

14(a)

96,976,105

98,489,656

147,915,964

150,340,862

Payables from repurchase agreements and securities lending

5(b)

19,388,995

22,013,866

Due to banks and correspondents

15

6,362,990

7,212,946

Due from customers on banker's acceptances

524,448

532,404

Accounts payable to reinsurers

9(b)

414,506

463,825

Lease liabilities

12(b)

623,656

655,294

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

232,185

325,571

Technical reserves for insurance claims and premiums

16

11,958,162

12,534,511

Bonds and notes issued

17

16,044,671

17,078,829

Deferred tax liabilities, net

97,176

105,058

Other liabilities

13

6,936,106

6,521,379

Total liabilities

210,498,859

217,784,545

Amortized cost

4,204,025

4,411,592

Amortized cost pledged as collateral

6(c)

3,860,025

3,853,967

8,064,050

8,265,559

Equity, net

18

Loans, net:

7

Equity attributable to Credicorp's equity holders:

Loans, net of unearned income

144,621,513

147,597,412

Capital stock

1,318,993

1,318,993

Allowance for loan losses

(8,262,383)

(8,477,308)

Treasury stock

(207,700)

(207,534)

136,359,130

139,120,104

Capital surplus

227,361

228,853

Reserves

21,292,614

21,364,272

Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss

8

856,337

974,664

Other reserves

(449,414)

235,902

Premiums and other policies receivable

9(a)

873,505

921,103

Retained earnings

4,690,772

3,556,281

Accounts receivable from reinsurers and coinsurers

9(b)

1,166,096

1,198,379

26,872,626

26,496,767

Property, furniture and equipment, net

10

1,281,974

1,308,779

Non-controlling interest

Due from customers on banker's acceptances

524,448

532,404

528,905

540,672

Intangible assets and goodwill, net

11

2,703,238

2,710,080

Total equity, net

27,401,531

27,037,439

Right-of-use assets, net

12(a)

582,851

586,417

Deferred tax assets, net

1,174,089

1,177,359

Other assets

13

6,404,409

6,252,508

Total liabilities and net equity

Total assets

237,900,390

244,821,984

237,900,390

244,821,984

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

- 2 -

CREDICORP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 (UNAUDITED)

Interest and similar income

Interest and similar expenses

Net interest, similar income and expenses

Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio Recoveries of written-off loans

Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries

Net interest, similar income and expenses, after provision for credit losses on loan portfolio

Other income

Commissions and fees

Net gain on foreign exchange transactions Net (loss) gain on securities

Net (loss) gain on derivatives held for trading Net loss from exchange differences Others

Total other income

Insurance underwriting result

Net premiums earned

Net claims incurred for life, general and health insurance contracts

Acquisition cost

Total insurance underwriting result

Other expenses

Salaries and employee benefits Administrative expenses Depreciation and amortization Depreciation for right-of-use assets Others

Total other expenses

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)

2022 2021

S/(000) S/(000)

22

3,172,346

2,816,073

22 (638,256) (692,690)

2,534,090 2,123,383

7(c)

(350,681)

(622,982)

93,091

65,335

(257,590)

(557,647)

2,276,500

1,565,736

23

891,031

830,771

262,196

179,889

24 (32,852) 45,692

(138) 69,723

(25,390)

(5,536)

29

147,902

73,991

1,242,749

1,194,530

25

690,536

643,928

26 (478,506) (623,353)

(70,484) (85,822)

141,546 (65,247)

27

(977,953)

(857,559)

28 (725,539) (580,842)

(126,616) (125,346)

(37,898) (41,419)

29 (82,176) (75,105)

(1,950,182) (1,680,271)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

