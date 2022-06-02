Credicorp : 1Q22 Interim Financial Statement

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2022, AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
AND FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
CREDICORP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
CONTENT
Pages
Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
Interim condensed consolidated statement of income
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in net equity
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
US$, U.S. Dollar
United States dollar
S/
Sol
Bs
Boliviano
$
Colombian peso
¥
Yen
Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements
To the Shareholders
Credicorp Ltd. and subsidiaries
May 27, 2022
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Credicorp Ltd. and subsidiaries (the Company) as of March 31, 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in net equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting'. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting'.
Countersigned by
---------------------------------------(partner)
Alan Ryuta Kato
Peruvian Public Accountant Registration No.56411
CREDICORP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (AUDITED)
As of March 31,
As of December
Note
As of March 31,
As of December
Note 2022
31, 2021
2022
31, 2021
S/(000)
S/(000)
Liabilities
S/(000)
S/(000)
Assets
Cash and due from banks:
Non-interest-bearing
6,748,517
6,925,332
Interest-bearing
4
29,563,512
32,395,408
36,312,029
39,320,740
Cash collateral, reverse repurchase agreements and
securities borrowing
5(a)
1,516,855
1,766,948
Investments:
At fair value through profit or loss
6(a)
4,629,695
5,928,497
At fair value through other comprehensive income
35,157,068
34,440,091
At fair value through other comprehensive income
pledged as collateral
6(b)
294,616
318,352
35,451,684
34,758,443
Deposits and obligations:
Non-interest-bearing
50,939,859
51,851,206
Interest-bearing
14(a)
96,976,105
98,489,656
147,915,964
150,340,862
Payables from repurchase agreements and securities lending
5(b)
19,388,995
22,013,866
Due to banks and correspondents
15
6,362,990
7,212,946
Due from customers on banker's acceptances
524,448
532,404
Accounts payable to reinsurers
9(b)
414,506
463,825
Lease liabilities
12(b)
623,656
655,294
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
232,185
325,571
Technical reserves for insurance claims and premiums
16
11,958,162
12,534,511
Bonds and notes issued
17
16,044,671
17,078,829
Deferred tax liabilities, net
97,176
105,058
Other liabilities
13
6,936,106
6,521,379
Total liabilities
210,498,859
217,784,545
Amortized cost
4,204,025
4,411,592
Amortized cost pledged as collateral
6(c)
3,860,025
3,853,967
8,064,050
8,265,559
Equity, net
18
Loans, net:
7
Equity attributable to Credicorp's equity holders:
Loans, net of unearned income
144,621,513
147,597,412
Capital stock
1,318,993
1,318,993
Allowance for loan losses
(8,262,383)
(8,477,308)
Treasury stock
(207,700)
(207,534)
136,359,130
139,120,104
Capital surplus
227,361
228,853
Reserves
21,292,614
21,364,272
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss
8
856,337
974,664
Other reserves
(449,414)
235,902
Premiums and other policies receivable
9(a)
873,505
921,103
Retained earnings
4,690,772
3,556,281
Accounts receivable from reinsurers and coinsurers
9(b)
1,166,096
1,198,379
26,872,626
26,496,767
Property, furniture and equipment, net
10
1,281,974
1,308,779
Non-controlling interest
Due from customers on banker's acceptances
524,448
532,404
528,905
540,672
Intangible assets and goodwill, net
11
2,703,238
2,710,080
Total equity, net
27,401,531
27,037,439
Right-of-use assets, net
12(a)
582,851
586,417
Deferred tax assets, net
1,174,089
1,177,359
Other assets
13
6,404,409
6,252,508
Total liabilities and net equity
Total assets
237,900,390
244,821,984
237,900,390
244,821,984
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
CREDICORP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 (UNAUDITED)
Interest and similar income
Interest and similar expenses
Net interest, similar income and expenses
Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio Recoveries of written-off loans
Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries
Net interest, similar income and expenses, after provision for credit losses on loan portfolio
Other income
Commissions and fees
Net gain on foreign exchange transactions Net (loss) gain on securities
Net (loss) gain on derivatives held for trading Net loss from exchange differences Others
Total other income
Insurance underwriting result
Net premiums earned
Net claims incurred for life, general and health insurance contracts
Acquisition cost
Total insurance underwriting result
Other expenses
Salaries and employee benefits Administrative expenses Depreciation and amortization Depreciation for right-of-use assets Others
Total other expenses
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
2022 2021
S/(000) S/(000)
22
3,172,346
2,816,073
22 (638,256) (692,690)
2,534,090 2,123,383
7(c)
(350,681)
(622,982)
93,091
65,335
(257,590)
(557,647)
2,276,500
1,565,736
23
891,031
830,771
262,196
179,889
24 (32,852) 45,692
(138) 69,723
(25,390)
(5,536)
29
147,902
73,991
1,242,749
1,194,530
25
690,536
643,928
26 (478,506) (623,353)
(70,484) (85,822)
141,546 (65,247)
27
(977,953)
(857,559)
28 (725,539) (580,842)
(126,616) (125,346)
(37,898) (41,419)
29 (82,176) (75,105)
(1,950,182) (1,680,271)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
