Credicorp : 1Q23 Consolidated Charts

(5) Cost of risk = Annualized provision for loan losses, net of recoveries / Total loans.
(6) Efficiency Ratio = (Salaries and employee benefits + Administrative expenses + Depreciation and amortization + Association in participation) / (Net interest, similar income and expenses + Fee Income + Net gain on foreign exchange transactions + Net Gain From associates + Net gain on derivatives held for trading + Result on exchange differences + Insurance Underwriting Result)
(7) Regulatory Capital / Risk-weighted assets (legal minimum = 10% since July 2011).
(8) Tier 1 = Capital + Legal and other capital reserves + Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement + (0.5 x Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries) - Goodwill - (0.5 x Investment in subsidiaries) + Perpetual subordinated debt (maximum amount that can be included is 17.65% of Capital + Reserves + Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement + Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries - Goodwill).
(9) Common Equity Tier I = Capital + Reserves - 100% of applicable deductions (investment in subsidiaries, goodwill, intangibles and net deferred taxes that rely on future profitability) + retained earnings + unrealized gains. Adjusted Risk-Weighted Assets = Risk-weighted assets - (RWA Intangible assets, excluding goodwill, + RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of temporary differences in income tax, in excess of 10% of CET1, + RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of past losses)."
(10) Consider shares held by Atlantic Security Holding Corporation (ASHC) and stock awards.
(11) Common Equity Tier I calculated based on IFRS Accounting.
0.1.Contribution BAP
Earnings contribution *
Quarter
% change
As of
% change
S/000
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Mar 22
Mar 23
Mar 23 / Mar 22
Universal Banking
BCP Stand-alone
1,034,579
993,378
1,212,853
22.1%
17.2%
1,034,579
1,212,853
17.2%
BCP Bolivia
20,474
16,759
20,738
23.7%
1.3%
20,474
20,738
1.3%
Microfinance
Mibanco (1)
100,644
45,909
22,627
-50.7%
-77.5%
100,644
22,627
-77.5%
Mibanco Colombia
4,312
(7,077)
(3,674)
-48.1%
-185.2%
4,312
(3,674)
-185.2%
Insurance and Pensions
Grupo Pacifico (2)
106,134
99,818
218,904
119.3%
106.3%
106,134
218,904
106.3%
Prima AFP
24,434
40,254
39,758
-1.2%
62.7%
24,434
39,758
62.7%
Investment Banking and Wealth Management
Credicorp Capital
11,620
18,786
11,433
-39.1%
-1.6%
11,620
11,433
-1.6%
Atlantic Security Bank
23,154
20,235
32,849
62.3%
41.9%
23,154
32,849
41.9%
Others (3)
(153,474)
(173,565)
(171,215)
-1.4%
11.6%
(153,474)
(171,215)
11.6%
Net income attributed to Credicorp
1,136,826
1,072,090
1,384,273
29.1%
21.8%
1,171,877
1,384,273
18.1%
*Contributions to Credicorp reflect the eliminations for consolidation purposes (e.g. eliminations for transactions among Credicorp's
subsidiaries or between Credicorp and its subsidiaries).
(1) The figure is lower than the net income of Mibanco as Credicorp owns 99.924% of Mibanco (directly and indirectly).
(2) The contribution of Grupo Pacífico presented here is greater than the profit of Pacífico Seguros since it is including 100% of Crediseguros (including 48% under Grupo Crédito).
(3) Includes Grupo Credito excluding Prima, Servicorp and Emisiones BCP Latam, others of Atlantic Security Holding Corporation and others of Credicorp Ltd.
0.2.ROAE
ROAE
Quarter
As of
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2022
2023
Universal Banking
BCP Stand-alone
23.5%
20.4%
25.2%
23.5%
25.2%
BCP Bolivia
10.1%
7.7%
9.7%
10.1%
9.7%
Microfinance
Mibanco
17.1%
6.8%
3.3%
17.1%
3.3%
Mibanco Colombia
5.4%
-9.4%
-4.8%
5.4%
-4.8%
Insurance and Pensions
Grupo Pacifico
13.6%
21.0%
36.5%
13.6%
36.5%
Prima
19.8%
33.8%
35.9%
19.8%
35.9%
Investment Banking and Wealth Management
Credicorp Capital
7.8%
13.5%
7.5%
7.8%
7.5%
Atlantic Security Bank
10.9%
11.2%
17.2%
10.9%
17.2%
Credicorp
17.0%
15.3%
18.7%
17.0%
18.7%
1.1.Loans
Total Loans (S/ millions)
As of
Volume change
% change
% Part. in total loans
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
QoQ
YoY
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
BCP Stand-alone
117,349
121,963
118,707
-3,256
1,358
-2.7%
1.2%
82.2%
82.1%
81.9%
Wholesale Banking
54,604
57,497
55,141
-2,356
537
-4.1%
1.0%
38.3%
38.7%
38.0%
Corporate
31,054
33,617
32,717
-899
1,663
-2.7%
5.4%
21.8%
22.6%
22.6%
Middle - Market
23,550
23,881
22,424
-1,456
-1,126
-6.1%
-4.8%
16.5%
16.1%
15.5%
Retail Banking
62,744
64,465
63,566
-900
821
-1.4%
1.3%
44.0%
43.4%
43.8%
SME - Business
9,509
8,583
7,884
-699
-1,625
-8.1%
-17.1%
6.7%
5.8%
5.4%
SME - Pyme
19,398
17,947
16,996
-951
-2,402
-5.3%
-12.4%
13.6%
12.1%
11.7%
Mortgage
18,830
20,073
20,282
209
1,452
1.0%
7.7%
13.2%
13.5%
14.0%
Consumer
10,975
12,738
12,984
247
2,009
1.9%
18.3%
7.7%
8.6%
9.0%
Credit Card
4,032
5,126
5,420
294
1,388
5.7%
34.4%
2.8%
3.5%
3.7%
Mibanco
13,582
14,261
14,098
-163
516
-1.1%
3.8%
9.5%
9.6%
9.7%
Mibanco Colombia
1,077
1,174
1,250
76
173
6.5%
16.0%
0.8%
0.8%
0.9%
Bolivia
8,602
9,034
8,951
-82
349
-0.9%
4.1%
6.0%
6.1%
6.2%
ASB
2,103
2,039
1,958
-81
-145
-4.0%
-6.9%
1.5%
1.4%
1.4%
BAP's total loans
142,713
148,471
144,964
-3,507
2,251
-2.4%
1.6%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
Measured in Average Daily Balances. For consolidation purposes, loans generated in FC are converted to LC.
(1) Includes Work out unit, and other banking.
(2) Internal Management Figures.
Largest contraction in volumes
Highest growth in volumes
Structural Loans (S/ millions)
As of
Volume change
% change
% Part. in total structural loans
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
QoQ
YoY
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
BCP Stand-alone
101,453
112,342
111,263
-1,078
9,810
-1.0%
9.7%
81.4%
81.6%
81.4%
Wholesale Banking
51,063
55,622
53,775
-1,847
2,712
-3.3%
5.3%
41.0%
40.4%
39.3%
Corporate
30,663
33,400
32,545
-855
1,881
-2.6%
6.1%
24.6%
24.3%
23.8%
Middle - Market
20,400
22,222
21,230
-992
831
-4.5%
4.1%
16.4%
16.1%
15.5%
Retail Banking
50,390
56,720
57,488
768
7,098
1.4%
14.1%
40.4%
41.2%
42.0%
SME - Business
4,709
5,750
5,546
-205
837
-3.6%
17.8%
3.8%
4.2%
4.1%
SME - Pyme
11,844
13,033
13,257
224
1,413
1.7%
11.9%
9.5%
9.5%
9.7%
Mortgage
18,830
20,073
20,282
209
1,452
1.0%
7.7%
15.1%
14.6%
14.8%
Consumer
10,975
12,738
12,984
247
2,009
1.9%
18.3%
8.8%
9.2%
9.5%
Credit Card
4,032
5,126
5,420
294
1,388
5.7%
34.4%
3.2%
3.7%
4.0%
Mibanco
11,411
13,121
13,335
214
1,924
1.6%
16.9%
9.2%
9.5%
9.8%
Mibanco Colombia
1,077
1,174
1,250
76
173
6.5%
16.0%
0.9%
0.9%
0.9%
Bolivia
8,602
9,034
8,951
-82
349
-0.9%
4.1%
6.9%
6.6%
6.5%
ASB
2,103
2,039
1,958
-81
-145
-4.0%
-6.9%
1.7%
1.5%
1.4%
BAP's total loans
124,647
137,710
136,758
-952
12,112
-0.7%
9.7%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
Measured in Average Daily Balances. For consolidation purposes, loans generated in FC are converted to LC.
(1) Includes Work out unit, and other banking.
(2) Structural Portfolio excludes the average daily balances from loans offered through de Reactiva Peru y FAE-Mype Government Programs.
(3) Internal Management Figures.
Largest contraction in volumes
Highest growth in volumes
Total Loans (S/ millions)
Local Currency (LC)
% change
% change Structural
Foreign Currency (FC)
% change
% part. by currency
Total
Structural
Total
Dec 22
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
QoQ
YoY
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
LC
FC
BCP Stand-alone
85,290
85,106
82,117
67,221
74,059
75,485
-3.5%
-3.7%
1.9%
12.3%
8,513
9,490
9,615
1.3%
12.9%
69.4%
30.6%
Wholesale Banking
29,124
28,351
25,984
24,898
26,511
26,475
-8.4%
-10.8%
-0.1%
6.3%
6,766
7,505
7,662
2.1%
13.2%
48.8%
51.2%
Corporate
15,503
16,044
15,065
14,652
16,028
15,827
-6.1%
-2.8%
-1.3%
8.0%
4,129
4,525
4,639
2.5%
12.3%
47.1%
52.9%
Middle-Market
13,621
12,307
10,919
10,246
10,482
10,648
-11.3%
-19.8%
1.6%
3.9%
2,637
2,980
3,023
1.5%
14.6%
51.2%
48.8%
Retail Banking
56,166
56,755
56,133
42,323
47,549
49,009
-1.1%
-0.1%
3.1%
15.8%
1,747
1,985
1,953
-1.6%
11.8%
87.9%
12.1%
SME - Business
7,061
5,530
4,970
2,597
2,594
2,698
-10.1%
-29.6%
4.0%
3.9%
650
786
766
-2.6%
17.8%
63.7%
36.3%
SME - Pyme
19,240
17,779
16,830
11,398
12,476
12,866
-5.3%
-12.5%
3.1%
12.9%
42
43
44
1.1%
3.4%
99.0%
1.0%
Mortgage
16,919
18,005
18,264
16,391
17,682
18,005
1.4%
7.9%
1.8%
9.8%
507
532
530
-0.4%
4.5%
89.7%
10.3%
Consumer
9,617
11,192
11,514
8,898
10,851
11,192
2.9%
19.7%
3.1%
25.8%
361
398
386
-2.9%
7.0%
87.9%
12.1%
Credit Card
3,329
4,249
4,555
3,039
3,946
4,249
7.2%
36.8%
7.7%
39.8%
187
226
227
0.7%
21.8%
82.8%
17.2%
Mibanco
13,109
13,784
13,619
10,519
12,309
12,644
-1.2%
3.9%
2.7%
20.2%
126
123
126
2.5%
0.2%
96.7%
3.3%
Mibanco Colombia
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
-
-
-
-
286
303
329
8.6%
14.8%
- 0
100.0%
Bolivia
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
-
-
-
-
2,284
2,326
2,352
1.2%
3.0%
- 0
100.0%
ASB
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
-
-
-
-
558
525
515
-2.0%
-7.8%
- 0
100.0%
Total loans
98,399
98,890
95,735
77,740
86,368
88,129
-3.2%
-2.7%
2.0%
13.4%
11,767
12,766
12,936
1.3%
9.9%
66.3%
33.7%
Measured in Average Daily Balances.
(1) Includes Work out unit, and other banking.
(2) Internal Management Figures.
Largest contraction in volumes
Highest growth in volumes
1.2.Portfolio Quality
Loan Portfolio quality and Delinquency ratios
As of
% change
S/000
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
Total loans (Quarter-end balance)
144,621,513
148,626,374
145,165,713
-2.3%
0.4%
Allowance for loan losses
8,262,383
7,872,402
7,915,350
0.5%
-4.2%
Write-offs
378,093
754,326
677,148
-10.2%
79.1%
Internal overdue loans (IOLs) (1)(2)
5,872,999
5,939,744
5,789,497
-2.5%
-1.4%
Internal overdue loans over 90-days (1)
4,424,384
4,620,461
4,386,959
-5.1%
-0.8%
Refinanced Loans (2)
1,714,074
2,098,748
2,121,068
1.1%
23.7%
Non-performing loans (NPLs) (3)
7,587,073
8,038,492
7,910,565
-1.6%
4.3%
IOL ratio
4.06%
4.00%
3.99%
-1 bps
-7 bps
IOL over 90-days ratio
3.06%
3.11%
3.02%
-9 bps
-4 bps
NPL ratio
5.25%
5.41%
5.45%
4 bps
20 bps
Allowance for loan losses over Total loans
5.71%
5.30%
5.45%
15 bps
-26 bps
Coverage ratio of IOLs
140.7%
132.5%
136.7%
418 bps
-400 bps
Coverage ratio of IOL 90-days
186.7%
170.4%
180.4%
1005 bps
-632 bps
Coverage ratio of NPLs
108.9%
97.9%
100.1%
200 bps
-880 bps
(1) Includes overdue loans and loans under legal collection. (Quarter-end balances)
(2) Figures net of deferred earnings.
(3) Non-performing loans include internal overdue loans and refinanced loans. (Quarter-end balances)
Structural Portfolio quality and Delinquency ratios
As of
% change
S/000
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
Structural loans (Quarter-end balance)
127,585,105
139,115,242
138,073,343
-0.7%
8.2%
Structural Allowance for loan losses
8,061,670
7,733,575
7,779,501
0.6%
-3.5%
Structural Write-offs
378,093
754,326
677,148
-10.2%
79.1%
Structural IOLs
4,850,191
4,791,245
4,952,108
3.4%
2.1%
Structural Refinanced loans
1,714,074
2,098,748
2,121,068
1.1%
23.7%
Structural NPLs
6,564,265
6,889,993
7,073,176
2.7%
7.8%
Structural IOL ratio
3.80%
3.44%
3.59%
15 bps
-21 bps
Structural NPL ratio
5.15%
4.95%
5.12%
17 bps
-3 bps
Structural Allowance for loan losses over Structural loans
6.3%
5.6%
5.6%
7 bps
-69 bps
Structural Coverage ratio of NPLs
122.8%
112.2%
110.0%
-225 bps
-1282 bps
(1) The Structural Portfolio excludes Government Programs (GP) effects.
2.Deposits
Deposits
As of
% change
Currency
S/000
Moneda
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
LC
FC
Demand deposits
56,923,859
48,467,247
47,483,661
-2.0%
-16.6%
46.7%
53.3%
Saving deposits
56,454,479
54,769,045
53,418,288
-2.5%
-5.4%
55.9%
44.1%
Time deposits
30,029,261
38,897,010
43,194,573
11.0%
43.8%
46.5%
53.5%
Severance indemnity deposits
3,750,593
3,824,629
3,322,691
-13.1%
-11.4%
70.2%
29.8%
Interest payable
757,772
1,062,856
1,204,087
13.3%
58.9%
50.3%
49.7%
Deposits and obligations
147,915,964
147,020,787
148,623,300
1.1%
0.5%
50.3%
49.7%
3.1.IEA
Interest Earning Assets
As of
% change
S/000
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
Cash and due from banks
29,563,512
26,897,216
28,158,941
4.7%
-4.8%
Total investments
48,145,429
45,431,224
47,729,504
5.1%
-0.9%
Cash collateral, reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowing
1,516,855
1,101,856
1,468,180
33.2%
-3.2%
Total loans
144,621,513
148,626,374
145,165,713
-2.3%
0.4%
Total interest earning assets
223,847,309
222,056,670
222,522,338
0.2%
-0.6%
Total Investments
As of
% change
S/000
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
Fair value through profit or loss investments
4,628,870
4,199,334
4,080,266
-2.8%
-11.9%
Fair value through other comprehensive income investments
35,452,509
30,786,161
33,395,987
8.5%
-5.8%
Amortized cost investments
8,064,050
10,445,729
10,253,251
-1.8%
27.1%
Total investments
48,145,429
45,431,224
47,729,504
5.1%
-0.9%
3.2. Funding
Funding
As of
% change
S/000
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
Deposits and obligations
147,915,964
147,020,787
148,623,300
1.1%
0.5%
Due to banks and correspondents
6,362,990
8,937,411
10,199,650
14.1%
60.3%
BCRP instruments
17,532,350
11,297,659
9,780,540
-13.4%
-44.2%
Repurchase agreements with clients and third parties
1,856,645
1,669,066
1,905,955
14.2%
2.7%
Bonds and notes issued
16,044,671
17,007,194
14,313,030
-15.8%
-10.8%
Total funding
189,712,620
185,932,117
184,822,475
-0.6%
-2.6%
Funding Cost
Quarter
% change
As of
Change %
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Mar 22
Mar 23
Mar 22 / Mar 23
Funding Cost
1.32%
2.35%
2.61%
11.0%
97.1%
Structural Funding Cost
1.39%
2.44%
2.74%
12.3%
96.9%
4.Net Interest Income
Net interest income
Quarter
% change
S/ 000
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Interest income
3,172,346
4,362,142
4,456,106
2.2%
40.5%
Interest on loans
2,685,552
3,515,083
3,570,952
1.6%
33.0%
Dividends on investments
4,320
3,726
6,477
73.8%
49.9%
Interest on deposits with banks
36,834
236,319
277,371
17.4%
n.a.
Interest on securities
438,023
559,041
585,268
4.7%
33.6%
Other interest income
7,617
47,973
16,038
-66.6%
110.6%
Interest expense
(740,639)
(1,227,364)
(1,324,017)
7.9%
78.8%
Interest expense (excluding Net Insurance Financial Expenses)
(638,881)
(1,119,124)
(1,208,267)
8.0%
89.1%
Interest on deposits
258,939
582,237
677,088
16.3%
161.5%
Interest on borrowed funds
116,231
239,583
238,933
-0.3%
105.6%
Interest on bonds and subordinated notes
179,609
188,983
182,898
-3.2%
1.8%
Other interest expense
84,102
108,321
109,348
0.9%
30.0%
Net Insurance Financial Expenses
(101,758)
(108,240)
(115,750)
6.9%
13.8%
Net interest income
2,431,707
3,134,778
3,132,089
-0.1%
28.8%
Risk-adjusted Net interest income
2,275,875
2,512,337
2,520,841
0.3%
10.8%
Average interest earning assets
227,279,809
225,604,596
222,289,504
-1.5%
-2.2%
Net interest margin (1)
4.46%
5.75%
5.84%
9bps
138bps
Risk-adjusted Net interest margin (1)
4.01%
4.45%
4.54%
9bps
53bps
Net provisions for loan losses / Net interest income
10.59%
23.31%
23.21%
-0.1%
12.6%
(1) Annualized. For further detail on the new NIM calculation due to IFRS17, please refer to Annex 12.1.8
Net Interest Income / Margin
Quarter
% change
S/ 000
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Interest Income
3,172,346
4,362,142
4,456,106
2.2%
40.5%
Interest Expense
(740,639)
(1,227,364)
(1,324,017)
7.9%
78.8%
Interest Expense (excluding Net Insurance Financial Expenses)
(638,881)
(1,119,124)
(1,208,267)
8.0%
89.1%
Net Insurance Financial Expenses
(101,758)
(108,240)
(115,750)
6.9%
13.8%
Net Interest Income
2,431,707
3,134,778
3,132,089
-0.1%
28.8%
Balances
Average Interest Earning Assets (IEA)
227,279,809
225,604,596
222,289,504
-1.5%
-2.2%
Average Funding
193,179,562
190,660,720
185,377,296
-2.8%
-4.0%
Yields
Yield on IEAs
5.58%
7.73%
8.02%
29bps
244bps
Cost of Funds
1.32%
2.35%
2.61%
26bps
129bps
Net Interest Margin (NIM)(1)
4.46%
5.75%
5.84%
9bps
138bps
Risk-Adjusted Net Interest Margin
4.01%
4.45%
4.54%
9bps
53bps
Peru's Reference Rate
4.00%
7.50%
7.75%
25bps
375bps
FED funds rate
0.50%
4.50%
5.00%
50bps
450bps
(1)For further detail on the new NIM calculation due to IFRS17, please refer to Annex 12.1.8
Interest Income / IEA
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Mar-22
Mar-23
S/ millions
Average
Income
Average
Income
Average
Income
Average
Income
Average
Income
Balance
Yields
Balance
Yields
Balance
Yields
Balance
Yields
Balance
Yields
Cash and equivalents
30,979
35
0.5%
28,114
236
3.4%
27,528
277
4.0%
(586)
-2.1%
4105.2%
29,646
459
1.5%
Other IEA
1,642
19
4.5%
1,344
48
14.3%
1,285
16
5.0%
(59)
-4.4%
-3193.5%
2,312
91
3.9%
Investments
48,549
433
3.6%
46,137
563
4.9%
46,580
592
5.1%
443
1.0%
2897.8%
47,192
2,043
4.3%
Loans
146,109
2,686
7.4%
150,009
3,515
9.4%
146,896
3,571
9.7%
(3,113)
-2.1%
5586.9%
148,112
12,419
8.4%
Structural
128,256
2,619
8.2%
139,153
3,459
9.9%
138,594
3,528
10.2%
120,973
984741.3%
8.1%
134,021
12,184
9.1%
Government Programs
17,853
66
1.5%
10,856
56
2.1%
8,302
43
2.1%
21,656
32326.7%
1.5%
14,090
235
1.7%
Total IEA
227,280
3,172
5.6%
225,605
4,362
7.7%
222,290
4,456
8.0%
228,163
1185040.6%
5.2%
227,262
15,011
6.6%
IEA (LC)
58.0%
78.8%
7.6%
56.6%
73.1%
10.0%
56.9%
71.2%
10.0%
59.2%
75.8%
6.7%
56.6%
76.0%
8.9%
IEA (FC)
42.0%
21.2%
2.8%
43.4%
26.9%
4.8%
43.1%
28.8%
5.3%
40.8%
24.2%
3.1%
43.4%
24.0%
3.7%
Interest Expense / Funding
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Mar-22
Mar-23
S/ millions
Average
Expense
Average
Expense
Average
Expense
Average
Expense
Average
Expense
Balance
Yields
Balance
Yields
Balance
Yields
Balance
Yields
Balance
Yields
Deposits
148,756
259
0.7%
149,489
582
1.6%
147,822
677
1.8%
145,981
865
0.6%
148,309
1,688
1.1%
BCRP + Due to Banks
25,400
116
1.8%
21,843
240
4.4%
20,108
239
4.8%
29,309
435
1.5%
23,570
683
2.9%
Bonds and Notes
16,934
174
4.1%
17,430
189
4.3%
15,660
183
4.7%
17,071
837
4.9%
17,415
728
4.2%
Others
1,257
90
28.6%
1,079
108
40.1%
1,091
109
40.1%
1,185
353
29.8%
1,136
394
34.6%
Total Funding
193,180
639
1.3%
190,661
1,119
2.3%
185,377
1,208
2.6%
193,546
2,491
1.3%
190,430
3,493
1.8%
Funding (LC)
51.2%
53.6%
1.4%
50.8%
59.0%
2.7%
50.5%
55.7%
2.9%
54.2%
46.4%
1.1%
50.8%
57.6%
2.1%
Funding (FC)
48.8%
46.4%
1.3%
49.2%
41.0%
2.0%
49.5%
44.3%
2.3%
45.8%
53.6%
1.5%
49.2%
42.4%
1.6%
NIM
227,280
2,533
4.5%
225,605
3,243
5.7%
222,290
3,248
5.8%
228,163
9,360
8.2%
227,262
11,518
10.1%
NIM (LC)
58.0%
85.2%
6.5%
56.6%
78.0%
7.9%
56.9%
77.0%
7.9%
59.2%
83.7%
5.8%
56.6%
81.6%
7.3%
NIM (FC)
42.0%
14.8%
1.6%
43.4%
22.0%
2.9%
43.1%
23.0%
3.1%
40.8%
16.3%
1.6%
43.4%
18.4%
2.1%
5.Provisions
Loan Portfolio Provisions
Quarter
% change
As of
% change
S/ 000
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Mar 22
Mar 23
Mar 23 / Mar 22
Gross provision for credit losses on loan portfolio
(350,681)
(815,589)
(802,107)
-1.7%
128.7%
Recoveries of written-off loans
93,091
84,908
75,109
-11.5%
-19.3%
Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries
(257,590)
(730,681)
(726,998)
-0.5%
182.2%
Cost of risk (1)
0.71%
1.97%
2.00%
3 bps
129 bps
(1) Annualized Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries / Total loans.
Structural Loan Portfolio Provisions
Quarter
% change
As of
% change
S/ 000
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Mar 22
Mar 23
Mar 23 / Mar 22
Gross provision for credit losses on loan portfolio
(354,553)
(799,864)
(799,129)
-0.1%
125.4%
Recoveries of written-off loans
93,091
84,908
75,109
-11.5%
-19.3%
Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries
(261,462)
(714,956)
(724,020)
1.3%
176.9%
Structural Cost of risk (1)
0.82%
2.06%
2.10%
4 bps
128 bps
(1) The Structural Cost of risk excludes the provisions for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries and total loans from the Reactiva Peru and FAE Government Programs.
GP Loan Portfolio Provisions
Quarter
% change
As of
% change
S/ 000
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Mar 22
Mar 23
Mar 23 / Mar 22
Gross provision for credit losses on loan portfolio
3,872
(15,725)
(2,978)
-81.1%
-506.1%
Recoveries of written-off loans
- 0
- 0
- 0
-
-
Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries
3,872
(15,725)
(2,978)
-81.1%
-176.9%
GP Cost of risk (1)
-0.09%
0.66%
0.17%
-49 bps
26 bps
(1) The GP Cost of risk includes the provisions for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries and total loans from the Reactiva Peru and FAE Government Programs.
6.1.Core Other Income
Core Other Income
Quarter
% Change
As of
% Change
(S/ 000)
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Mar 22
Mar 23
Mar 22/ Mar 23
Fee income
891,628
894,552
881,781
-1.4%
-1.1%
891,628
881,781
-1.1%
Net gain on foreign exchange transactions
259,710
293,215
248,515
-15.2%
-4.3%
259,710
248,515
-4.3%
Total other income Core
1,151,338
1,187,767
1,130,296
-4.8%
-1.8%
1,151,338
1,130,296
-1.8%
Banking Business Fees
Quarter
% Change
As of
% Change
S/ 000
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Mar 22
Mar 23
Mar 22/ Mar 23
Payments and transactionals (1)
290,197
333,779
325,994
-2.33%
12.34%
Liability accounts (2)
217,956
226,496
177,971
-21.42%
-18.35%
Loan Disbursement (3)
90,576
97,336
95,201
-2.19%
5.11%
Off-balance sheet
60,370
63,247
61,654
-2.52%
2.13%
Mibanco (Peru and Colombia)
33,276
34,164
59,208
73.30%
77.93%
Insurances
30,303
28,617
31,102
8.68%
2.64%
BCP Bolivia
27,400
24,479
37,765
54.28%
37.83%
Wealth Management and Corporate Finance
18,785
12,880
15,254
18.43%
-18.80%
ASB
12,280
11,040
3,098
-71.94%
-74.77%
Others (4)
4,596
-16,494
12,830
n.a
179.15%
Total
785,739
815,544
820,077
0.56%
4.37%
(1) Corresponds to fees from: credit and debit cards; payments and collections.
(2) Corresponds to fees from: Account maintenance, interbank transfers, national money orders y international transfers.
(3) Corresponds to fees from retail and wholesale loan disbursements.
(4) Use of third-party network, other services to third parties and Commissions in foreign branches.
6.2.Non-core Other Income
Non-core Other income
Quarter
% change
As of
% change
(S/ 000)
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Mar 22
Mar 23
Mar 22/ Mar 23
Net gain on securities
(56,866)
77,512
70,036
-9.6%
n.a
(56,866)
70,036
n.a.
Net gain from associates (1)
24,014
25,422
27,212
7.0%
13.3%
24,014
27,212
13.3%
Net gain on derivatives held for trading
(5,982)
5,857
(6,570)
n.a
9.8%
(5,982)
(6,570)
9.8%
Net gain from exchange differences
(8,363)
22,039
22,963
4.2%
n.a
(8,363)
22,963
-374.6%
Other non-financial income
135,257
19,630
84,127
328.6%
-37.8%
146,703
88,406
-39.7%
Total other income Non-Core
88,060
150,460
197,768
31.4%
124.6%
99,506
202,047
103.1%
(1) Includes gains on other investments, mainly made up of the profit of Banmedica.
(2) It differs from what was previously reported by reclassification of IFRS16.
7.Underwriting Results
Insurance Underwriting Results
Quarter
% Change
Life
% Change
P&C
% Change
Crediseguros
% Change
1Q22
1Q23
YoY
1Q22
1Q23
YoY
1Q22
1Q23
YoY
1Q22
1Q23
YoY
Income from Insurance Contracts
843,862
957,336
13.4%
454,746
562,481
23.7%
369,575
373,248
1.0%
19,541
21,607
10.6%
Expenses for Insurance Contracts
(534,603)
(550,459)
3.0%
(282,567)
(270,629)
-4.2%
(240,078)
(272,680)
13.6%
(11,957)
(7,150)
-40.2%
Insurance Results
309,258
406,877
31.6%
172,178
291,852
69.5%
129,496
100,567
-22.3%
7,584
14,457
90.6%
Reinsurance Results
(102,591)
(110,536)
7.7%
5,414
(24,326)
-549.3%
(105,364)
(85,541)
-18.8%
(2,641)
(669)
-74.7%
Insurance Underwriting Results
206,667
296,341
43.4%
177,592
267,526
50.6%
24,133
15,027
-37.7%
4,943
13,789
179.0%
8.Operating Expenses
Operating expenses
Quarter
% change
As of
% change
S/ 000
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Mar 22
Mar 23
Mar 23 / Mar 22
Salaries and employees benefits
939,518
1,040,066
1,029,558
-1.0%
9.6%
939,518
1,029,558
9.6%
Administrative, general and tax expenses
696,065
1,042,882
835,060
-19.9%
20.0%
696,065
835,060
20.0%
Depreciation and amortization
151,894
165,180
160,924
-2.6%
5.9%
151,894
160,924
5.9%
Association in participation
7,691
12,936
12,612
-2.5%
64.0%
7,691
12,612
64.0%
Operating expenses
1,795,168
2,261,064
2,038,154
-9.9%
13.5%
1,795,168
2,038,154
13.5%
(1) The acquisition cost of Pacifico iIncludes net fees and underwriting expenses.
Administrative general, and tax expenses
Quarter
% change
As of
% change
S/000
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Mar 22
Mar 23
Mar 23 / Mar 22
IT expenses and IT third-party services
196,985
254,965
240,932
-5.5%
22.3%
Advertising and customer loyalty programs
110,314
212,710
135,767
-36.2%
23.1%
Taxes and contributions
67,657
94,647
85,073
-10.1%
25.7%
Audit Services, Consulting and professional fees
51,692
138,978
51,878
-62.7%
0.4%
Transport and communications
39,117
63,049
51,036
-19.1%
30.5%
Repair and maintenance
29,913
44,734
25,790
-42.3%
-13.8%
Agents' Fees
27,018
27,673
26,152
-5.5%
-3.2%
Services by third-party
22,925
35,285
27,511
-22.0%
20.0%
Leases of low value and short-term
20,931
25,997
25,116
-3.4%
20.0%
Miscellaneous supplies
19,077
22,848
32,993
44.4%
72.9%
Security and protection
15,476
16,365
15,789
-3.5%
2.0%
Subscriptions and quotes
13,012
14,271
13,086
-8.3%
0.6%
Electricity and water
10,550
14,865
11,497
-22.7%
9.0%
Electronic processing
7,693
12,225
8,730
-28.6%
13.5%
Insurance
8,291
8,629
8,750
1.4%
5.5%
Cleaning
4,506
5,368
5,162
-3.8%
14.6%
Others (1)
50,908
50,273
69,798
38.8%
37.1%
Total
696,065
1,042,882
835,060
-19.9%
20.0%
(1) Others consists mainly of security and protection services, cleaning service, representation expenses, electricity and water utilities, insurance policiy expenses, subscription expenses and commission expenses.
9.Operating Efficiency
Operating efficiency
Quarter
% change
S/000
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Operating expenses (1)
1,795,168
2,261,064
2,038,154
-9.9%
13.5%
Operating income (2)
3,799,381
4,587,457
4,602,331
0.3%
21.1%
Efficiency ratio (3)
47.2%
49.3%
44.3%
-500 pbs
-290 pbs
(1) Operating expenses = Salaries and employees benefits + Administrative expenses + Depreciation and amortization + Association in participation + Acquisition cost.
(2) Operating income = Net interest, similar income and expenses + Fee income + Net gain on foreign exchange transactions + Net gain from associates + Net gain on derivatives held for trading + Net gain from exchange differences + Net premiums earned
(3) Operating expenses / Operating income.
Reported efficiency ratio per subsidiary (1)
BCP Individual
BCP Bolivia
Mibanco Peru
Mibanco Colombia
Pacífico
Prima AFP
Credicorp
1Q22
40.6%
59.9%
53.0%
79.0%
6.8%
54.5%
41.0%
4Q22
41.9%
64.5%
52.3%
93.3%
10.0%
46.1%
43.4%
1Q23
36.8%
60.2%
54.1%
93.2%
30.7%
49.6%
46.1%
Var. QoQ
-510 bps
-430 bps
180 bps
-10 bps
2070 bps
350 bps
270 bps
Var. YoY
-380 bps
30 bps
110 bps
1420 bps
2390 bps
-490 bps
510 bps
Mar 2022
Mar 2023
% change Mar 2023 / Mar 2022
(1) (Salaries and employees benefits + Administrative, general and tax expenses + Depreciation and amortization + Acquisition cost + Association in participation) / (Net interest income + Fee income + Net gain on foreign exchange transactions + Net gain from associates + Net gain on derivatives held for trading + Result on exchange differences + Net premiums earned).
10.1.Regulatory Capital BAP
Regulatory Capital and Capital Adequacy Ratios
(S/ Thousands, IFRS)
Capital Stock
As of
% change
S/000
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
Capital Stock
1,318,993
1,318,993
1,318,993
0.0%
0.0%
Treasury Stocks
(207,700)
(207,518)
(208,041)
0.3%
0.2%
Capital Surplus
227,361
231,556
226,189
-2.3%
-0.5%
Legal and Other capital reserves (1)
21,292,614
23,702,590
23,603,001
-0.4%
10.9%
Minority interest (2)
493,113
471,171
514,951
9.3%
4.4%
Loan loss reserves (3)
1,971,343
2,128,732
1,908,632
-10.3%
-3.2%
Perpetual subordinated debt
- 0
- 0
- 0
Subordinated Debt
5,695,192
5,770,557
5,649,060
-2.1%
-0.8%
Investments in equity and subordinated debt of financial and insurance companies
(727,620)
(889,246)
(1,002,770)
12.8%
37.8%
Goodwill
(809,980)
(772,213)
(802,366)
3.9%
-0.9%
Current year Net Loss
-
- 0
-
-
Deduction for subordinated debt limit (50% of Tier I excluding deductions) (4)
-
- 0
-
-
Deduction for Tier I Limit (50% of Regulatory capital) (4)
-
- 0
-
-
Total Regulatory Capital (A)
29,253,316
31,754,622
31,207,649
-1.7%
6.7%
Tier 1 (5)
15,402,884
16,955,335
16,906,310
-0.3%
9.8%
Tier 2 (6) + Tier 3 (7)
13,850,433
14,799,287
14,301,339
-3.4%
3.3%
Financial Consolidated Group (FCG) Regulatory Capital Requirements (8)
18,372,067
22,506,113
20,915,785
-7.1%
13.8%
Insurance Consolidated Group (ICG) Capital Requirements (9)
1,450,871
1,562,893
1,406,417
-10.0%
-3.1%
FCG Capital Requirements related to operations with ICG
(446,149)
(471,371)
(518,975)
10.1%
16.3%
ICG Capital Requirements related to operations with FCG
- 0
- 0
- 0
Total Regulatory Capital Requirements (B)
19,376,789
23,597,634
21,803,226
-7.6%
12.5%
Regulatory Capital Ratio (A) / (B)
1.51
1.35
1.43
Required Regulatory Capital Ratio (10)
1.00
1.00
1.00
(1) Legal and other capital reserves include restricted capital reserves (PEN 14,745 million) and optional capital reserves (PEN 6,661 million).
(2) Minority interest includes Tier I (PEN 421 million)
(3) Up to 1.25% of total risk-weighted assets of Banco de Crédito del Perú, Solución Empresa Administradora Hipotecaria, Mibanco and ASB Bank Corp.
(4) Tier II + Tier III can not be more than 50% of total regulatory capital.
(5) Tier I = capital + restricted capital reserves + Tier I minority interest - goodwill - (0.5 x investment in equity and subordinated debt of financial and insurance companies)+ perpetual subordinated debt.
(6) Tier II = subordinated debt + TierII minority interest tier + loan loss reserves - (0.5 x investment in equity and subordinated debt of financial and insurance companies).
(7) Tier III = Subordinated debt covering market risk only.
(8) Includes regulatory capital requirements of the financial consolidated group.
(9) Includes regulatory capital requirements of the insurance consolidated group.
(10) Regulatory Capital / Total Regulatory Capital Requirements (legal minimum = 1.00).
10.2.Regulatory Capital BCP
Regulatory and Capital Adequacy Ratios at BCP Stand-alone
(S/ thousands, IFRS, under regulation as of December 2022)
As of
% change
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
Capital Stock
12,176,365
12,176,365
12,973,175
6.5%
6.5%
Legal and Other capital reserves
7,516,510
6,759,527
7,038,881
4.1%
-6.4%
Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement
- 0
- 0
- 0
n.a
n.a
Loan loss reserves (1)
1,707,458
1,838,178
1,634,876
-11.1%
-4.3%
Perpetual subordinated debt
- 0
- 0
- 0
n.a
n.a
Subordinated Debt
5,007,300
5,148,900
5,078,700
-1.4%
1.4%
Investment in subsidiaries and others, net of unrealized profit and net income
(2,432,571)
(2,436,525)
(2,838,434)
16.5%
16.7%
Investment in subsidiaries and others
(2,535,289)
(2,844,248)
(2,895,934)
1.8%
14.2%
Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries
102,718
407,723
57,500
-85.9%
-44.0%
Goodwill
(122,083)
(122,083)
(122,083)
0.0%
0.0%
Total Regulatory Capital - SBS
23,852,979
23,364,361
23,765,115
1.7%
-0.4%
Off-balance sheet
87,775,815
93,211,649
91,770,539
-1.5%
4.6%
Regulatory Tier 1 Capital (2)
16,220,724
16,219,133
17,094,343
5.4%
5.4%
Regulatory Tier 2 Capital (3)
7,632,256
7,145,228
6,670,772
-6.6%
-12.6%
Total risk-weighted assets - SBS (4)
151,045,319
161,938,838
159,163,098
-1.7%
5.4%
Credit risk-weighted assets
135,397,192
145,968,020
142,566,176
-2.3%
5.3%
Market risk-weighted assets (5)
2,231,891
1,560,281
1,715,934
10.0%
-23.1%
Operational risk-weighted assets
13,416,236
14,410,537
14,880,988
3.3%
10.9%
Total capital requirement - SBS
14,355,691
17,730,539
17,312,244
-2.4%
20.6%
Credit risk capital requirement
10,831,775
12,407,282
12,118,125
-2.3%
11.9%
Market risk capital requirement
223,189
156,028
171,593
10.0%
-23.1%
Operational risk capital requirement
1,341,624
1,441,054
1,488,099
3.3%
10.9%
Additional capital requirements
1,959,102
3,726,175
3,534,427
-5.1%
80.4%
Common Equity Tier 1 - Basel IFRS (6)
16,477,382
18,949,687
17,588,721
-7.2%
6.7%
Capital and reserves
19,180,633
18,423,649
19,499,813
5.8%
1.7%
Retained earnings
1,740,668
5,249,495
2,746,522
-47.7%
57.8%
Unrealized gains (losses)
(780,063)
(549,319)
(467,041)
-15.0%
-40.1%
Investments in subsidiaries
(1,266,218)
(1,472,073)
(1,454,205)
-1.2%
14.8%
Goodwill and intangibles
(2,397,638)
(2,702,065)
(2,736,368)
1.3%
14.1%
Risk-Weighted Assets - Basel IFRS (7)
141,697,998
150,535,662
160,419,724
6.6%
13.2%
Total risk-weighted assets
151,045,319
161,938,838
159,163,098
-1.7%
5.4%
(-) RWA Intangible assets, excluding goodwill.
10,798,886
13,065,877
- 0
-100.0%
-100.0%
(+) RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of temporary differences in income tax, in excess of 10% of CET1
882,435
917,317
- 0
-100.0%
-100.0%
(+) IFRS Adjustments (11)
- 0
- 0
(+) RWA for Market Risk difference (exchange risk) for temporary difference
569,130
745,384
1,256,627
68.6%
120.8%
Capital ratios
Regulatory Tier 1 ratio (8)
10.74%
10.02%
10.74%
72 bps
0 bps
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (9)(12)
11.63%
12.59%
11.93%
-66 bps
30 bps
Regulatory Global Capital ratio (10)
15.79%
14.43%
14.93%
50 bps
-86 bps
Risk-weighted assets / Regulatory capital
6.33
6.93
6.70
-3.4%
5.8%
(1) Up to 1.25% of total risk-weighted assets.
(2) Regulatory Tier 1 Capital = Capital + Legal and other capital reserves + Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement + (0.5 x Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries) - Goodwill - (0.5 x Investment in subsidiaries) + Perpetual subordinated debt (maximum amount that can be included is 17.65% of Capital + Reserves + Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement + Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries - Goodwill).
(3) Regulatory Tier 2 Capital = Subordinated debt + Loan loss reserves + Unrestricted Reserves + (0.5 x Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries) - (0.5 x Investment in subsidiaries).
(4) Since July 2012, Total Risk-weighted assets = Credit risk-weighted assets * 1.00 + Capital requirement to cover market risk * 10 + Capital requirement to cover operational risk * 10 * 1.00 (since July 2014)
(5) It includes capital requirement to cover price and rate risk.
(6) Common Equity Tier I = Capital + Reserves - 100% of applicable deductions (investment in subsidiaries, goodwill, intangibles and net deferred taxes that rely on future profitability) + retained earnings + unrealized gains. Figures differ from previously reported cause current calculations are based on IFRS figures.
(7) Adjusted Risk-Weighted Assets = Risk-weighted assets - ( RWA Intangible assets, excluding goodwill, + RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of temporary differences in income tax, in excess of 10% of CET1, + RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of past losses). Figures differ from previously reported cause current calculations are based on IFRS figures.
(8) Regulatory Tier 1 Capital / Total Risk-weighted assets
(9) Common Equity Tier I / Adjusted Risk-Weighted Assetsd Risk-Weighted Assets
(10) Total Regulatory Capital / Total Risk-weighted assets (legal minimum = 10% since July 2011)
(11) Adjustments for differences in balance assets under Local Accounting (which regulatory Rwas are calculated) and IFRS in the Right of use account (lease). As of March 2022, the 'Right of Use' account increased to S/ 364M, explained the 64% of the adjustment. The rest adjustments correspond to differences in stock of provisions and Deferred Taxes.
(12) Common Equity Tier I calculated based on IFRS Accounting
10.2.1 Regulatory Capital BCP
Regulatory and Capital Adequacy Ratios at BCP Stand-alone
(S/ thousands, IFRS, under current regulation as of January 2023)
1Q23
Regulatory Capital
Dec-99
(S/ thousand)
Dec-99
Capital Stock
12,973,175
Reserves
7,038,881
Accumulated earnings
2,050,746
Loan loss reserves (1)
1,634,876
Perpetual subordinated debt
-
Subordinated Debt
5,078,700
Unrealized Profit or Losses
-1,046,284
Investment in subsidiaries and others, net of unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries
-2,613,563
Intangibles
-934,718
Goodwill
-122,083
Total Regulatory Capital
24,059,729
Tier 1 Common Equity (2)
17,346,153
Regulatory Tier 1 Capital (3)
17,346,153
Regulatory Tier 2 Capital (4)
6,713,576
Total risk-weighted assets
1Q23
(S/ thousand)
Dec-99
Market risk-weighted assets (5)
1,715,934
Credit risk-weighted assets
129,623,885
Operational risk-weighted assets
14,880,988
Total
146,220,807
Capital requirement
1Q23
(S/ thousand)
Dec-99
Market risk capital requirement (5)
171,589
Credit risk capital requirement
11,018,030
Operational risk capital requirement
1,488,062
Additional capital requirements
3,534,427
Total
16,212,108
[1] (1) Up to 1.25% of total risk-weighted assets.
[2] Common Equity Tier 1 = Capital Stock + Reserves + Accumulated earnings - Unrealized profits or losses - 100% deductions (investment in subsidiaries, goodwill, intangible assets and deferred tax assets based on future returns).
[3] Regulatory Tier 1 Capital = Common Equity Tier 1 + Tier 1 Subordinated Debt (Perpetual).
[4] Regulatory Tier 2 Capital = Subordinated Debt + Loan loss reserves.
Capital ratios
Regulatory Tier 1 ratio
11.86%
Regulatory Global Capital ratio
16.45%
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio IFRS (9)(12)
11.93%
10.3 Regulatory Capital Mb
Capital Regulatorio y Capitalización de Mibanco
(S/ thousands, IFRS, under regulation as of December 2022)
As of
% change
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
Capital Stock
1,840,606
1,840,606
1,840,606
0.0%
0.0%
Legal and Other capital reserves
264,221
264,221
308,056
16.6%
16.6%
Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement
- 0
- 0
- 0
n.a.
n.a.
Loan loss reserves (1)
163,711
183,155
193,129
5.4%
18.0%
Perpetual subordinated debt
- 0
- 0
- 0
n.a.
n.a.
Subordinated Debt
185,000
179,000
179,000
0.0%
-3.2%
Investment in subsidiaries and others, net of unrealized profit and net income
- 0
- 0
- 0
n.a.
n.a.
Investment in subsidiaries and others
- 0
- 0
- 0
n.a.
n.a.
Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries
- 0
- 0
- 0
n.a.
n.a.
Goodwill
(139,180)
(139,180)
(139,180)
0.0%
0.0%
Total Regulatory Capital
2,314,357
2,327,801
2,381,611
2.3%
2.9%
Regulatory Tier 1 Capital (2)
1,962,906
1,962,906
2,006,801
2.2%
2.2%
Regulatory Tier 2 Capital (3)
351,451
364,895
374,810
2.7%
6.6%
Total risk-weighted assets - SBS (4)
14,825,319
15,850,329
16,104,381
1.6%
8.6%
Credit risk-weighted assets
12,747,979
14,345,663
14,535,512
1.3%
14.0%
Market risk-weighted assets (5)
177,097
96,803
141,441
46.1%
-20.1%
Operational risk-weighted assets
1,900,243
1,407,863
1,427,428
1.4%
-24.9%
Total capital requirement - SBS
1,363,550
1,735,360
1,791,008
3.2%
31.3%
Credit risk capital requirement
1,019,838
1,219,381
1,235,519
1.3%
21.1%
Market risk capital requirement (5)
17,710
9,680
14,144
46.1%
-20.1%
Operational risk capital requirement
190,024
140,786
142,743
1.4%
-24.9%
Additional capital requirements
135,978
365,512
398,603
9.1%
193.1%
Common Equity Tier 1 - Basel IFRS (6)
2,065,340
2,353,353
2,415,504
2.6%
17.0%
Capital and reserves
2,104,827
2,104,827
2,148,662
2.1%
2.1%
Retained earnings
224,613
540,906
556,972
3.0%
n.a.
Unrealized gains (losses)
(7,360)
(11,830)
(15,467)
30.7%
110.1%
Goodwill and intangibles
(256,740)
(280,267)
(274,382)
-2.1%
6.9%
Investments in subsidiaries
- 0
(283)
(281)
-0.7%
n.a.
Adjusted Risk-Weighted Assets - Basel IFRS (7)
13,854,030
14,613,299
14,860,252
1.7%
7.3%
Total risk-weighted assets - SBS
14,825,319
15,850,329
14,729,206
-7.1%
-0.6%
(-) RWA Intangible assets, excluding goodwill
1,166,501
1,408,551
- 0
-100.0%
-100.0%
(+) RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of temporary differences in income tax, in excess of 10% of CET1, and other local adjustments
161,572
159,880
- 0
-100.0%
-100.0%
(+) RWA for Market Risk difference (exchange risk) for temporary difference
33,640
11,641
- 0
-100.0%
-100.0%
n.a.
n.a.
(+) IFRS Adjustments (11)
- 0
- 0
- 0
n.a.
n.a.
Capital ratios
Regulatory Tier 1 ratio (8)
13.24%
12.38%
12.46%
8 bps
-78 bps
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio IFRS (9)(12)
14.91%
16.10%
16.25%
15 bps
134 bps
Regulatory Global Capital ratio (10)
15.61%
14.69%
14.79%
10 bps
-82 bps
Risk-weighted assets / Regulatory capital
6.41
6.81
6.76
-0.7%
5.6%
(1) Up to 1.25% of total risk-weighted assets.
(2) Regulatory Tier 1 Capital = Capital + Legal and other capital reserves + Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement + (0.5 x Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries) - Goodwill - (0.5 x Investment in subsidiaries) + Perpetual subordinated debt (maximum amount that can be included is 17.65% of Capital + Reserves + Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement + Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries - Goodwill).
(3) Regulatory Tier 2 Capital = Subordinated debt + Loan loss reserves + Unrestricted Reserves + (0.5 x Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries) - (0.5 x Investment in subsidiaries).
(4) Since July 2012, Total Risk-weighted assets = Credit risk-weighted assets * 1.00 + Capital requirement to cover market risk * 10 + Capital requirement to cover operational risk * 10 * 1.00 (since July 2014)
(5) It includes capital requirement to cover price and rate risk.
(6) Common Equity Tier I = Capital + Reserves - 100% of applicable deductions (investment in subsidiaries, goodwill, intangibles and net deferred taxes that rely on future profitability) + retained earnings + unrealized gains.
(7) Adjusted Risk-Weighted Assets = Risk-weighted assets - ( RWA Intangible assets, excluding goodwill, + RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of temporary differences in income tax, in excess of 10% of CET1, + RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of past losses). Figures differ from previously reported cause current calculations are based on IFRS figures.
(8) Regulatory Tier 1 Capital / Total Risk-weighted assets
(9) Common Equity Tier I / Adjusted Risk-Weighted Assetsd Risk-Weighted Assets
(10) Total Regulatory Capital / Total Risk-weighted assets (legal minimum = 10% since July 2011)
(11) Common Equity Tier I calculated based on IFRS Accounting
10.3.1 Regulatory Capital Mb
Regulatory Capital and Capital Adequacy Ratios at Mibanco
(S/ thousands, IFRS, under current regulation as of January 2023)
1Q23
Regulatory Capital
Dec-99
(S/ thousand)
Dec-99
Capital Stock
1,840,606
Reserves
308,056
Accumulated earnings
556,972
Loan loss reserves (1)
168,965
Perpetual subordinated debt
0
Subordinated Debt
179,000
Unrealized Profit or Losses
-15,467
Investment in subsidiaries and others, net of unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries
-281
Intangibles
-135,202
Goodwill
-139,180
Total Regulatory Capital
2,763,469
Tier 1 Common Equity (2)
2,415,504
Regulatory Tier 1 Capital (3)
2,415,504
Regulatory Tier 2 Capital (4)
347,965
Total risk-weighted assets
1T23
(S/ thousand)
Market risk-weighted assets (5)
141,441
Credit risk-weighted assets
13,160,337
Operational risk-weighted assets
1,427,428
Total
14,729,206
Capital requirement
1Q23
(S/ thousand)
Dec-99
Market risk capital requirement (5)
14,144
Credit risk capital requirement
1,118,629
Operational risk capital requirement
142,743
Additional capital requirements
398,603
Total
1,674,118
[1] (1) Up to 1.25% of total risk-weighted assets.
[2] Common Equity Tier 1 = Capital Stock + Reserves + Accumulated earnings - Unrealized profits or losses - 100% deductions (investment in subsidiaries, goodwill, intangible assets and deferred tax assets based on future returns).
[3] Regulatory Tier 1 Capital = Common Equity Tier 1 + Tier 1 Subordinated Debt (Perpetual).
[4] Regulatory Tier 2 Capital = Subordinated Debt + Loan loss reserves.
Capital ratios
Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio
16.40%
Regulatory Tier 1 Capital Ratio
16.40%
Total Regulatory Capital Ratio
18.76%
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio IFRS
16.38%
11.Economic Perspectives
Peru
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 (3)
GDP (US$ Millions)
226,856
232,447
205,553
225,953
244,752
263,866
Real GDP (% change)
4.0
2.2
-11.0
13.6
2.7
1.8
GDP per capita (US$)
7,045
7,152
6,300
6,840
7,329
7,809
Domestic demand (% change)
4.1
2.2
-9.9
14.7
2.3
0.9
Total consumption (% change)
3.6
2.9
-7.2
11.5
4.2
Private Consumption (% change)
3.8
3.0
-9.8
11.7
4.2
Gross fixed investment (as % GDP)
22.2
22.5
21.1
25.2
25.4
24.2
Private Investment (% change)
4.4
4.0
Public Investment (% change)
6.8
-2.1
Financial system loan without Reactiva (% change) (1)
10.3
6.4
-4.3
12.6
9.7
5.0
Inflation, end of period(2)
2.2
1.9
2.0
6.4
8.5
4.8
Reference Rate, end of period
2.8
2.3
0.3
2.5
7.5
6.8
Exchange rate, end of period
3.37
3.31
3.62
3.99
3.81
3.80
Exchange rate, (% change)
4.0%
-1.8%
9.3%
10.3%
-4.5%
-0.3%
Fiscal balance (% GDP)
-2.3
-1.6
-8.9
-2.5
-1.6
-2.0
Public Debt (as % GDP)
25.6
26.6
34.6
35.9
34.0
33.8
Trade balance (US$ Millions)
7,201
6,879
8,196
14,927
9,565
9,000
(As % GDP)
3.2%
3.0%
4.0%
6.6%
3.9%
3.4%
Exports
49,066
47,980
42,905
63,151
65,834
64,800
Imports
41,866
41,101
34,709
48,223
56,269
55,800
Current account balance (US$ Millions)
-2,895
-1,680
2,398
-5,179
-10,644
-9,157
Current account balance (As % GDP)
-1.3%
-0.7%
1.2%
-2.3%
-4.3%
-3.5%
Net international reserves (US$ Millions)
60,121
68,316
74,707
78,495
71,883
72,000
(As % GDP)
26.5%
29.4%
36.3%
34.7%
29.4%
27.3%
(As months of imports)
17
20
26
20
15
15
Fuente: INEI, BCRP y SBS.
(1) Financial System, Current Exchange Rate
(2) Inflation target: 1% - 3%
(3) Grey area indicate estimates by BCP Economic Research as of April 2023
Annexes >>
12.1.Physical Channels
BCP Stand-alone's Physical Channels
As of
change (units)
Back to index
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
Branches
351
336
333
-3
-18
ATMs
2,241
2,283
2,313
30
72
Agents BCP
7,838
9,580
9,899
319
2061
Total BCP's Network
10,430
12,199
12,545
346
2,115
Physical Point of Contact (1)
As of
change (units)
(Units)
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
Branches
706
678
675
-3
-31
ATMs
2,551
2,595
2,626
31
75
Agents (2)
8,916
10,935
11,254
319
2338
Total
12,173
14,208
14,555
347
2,382
(1) Includes physical point of contact of BCP Stand-alone, BCP Bolivia and Mibanco Peru
(2) Figures differ from those previously reported due to a change in the number of BCP Bolivia agents
12.2.Loan Portfolio Quality
GP Portfolio quality and Delinquency ratios (1)
As of
% change
S/000
Back to index
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
Total loans (Quarter-end balance)
17,036,408
9,511,132
7,092,370
-25.4%
-58.4%
Allowance for loan losses
200,713
138,827
135,849
-2.1%
-32.3%
IOLs
1,022,808
1,148,499
837,389
-27.1%
-0.18
IOL ratio
6.00%
12.08%
11.81%
-27 bps
581 bps
Allowance for loan losses over Total loans
1.2%
1.5%
1.9%
46 bps
74 bps
Coverage ratio of NPLs
19.6%
12.1%
16.2%
413 bps
-340 bps
(1) Government Programs (GP) include Reactiva Peru and FAE.
12.5.1.Credicorp Consolidated
CREDICORP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CREDICORP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(In S/ thousands, IFRS)
(In S/ thousands, IFRS)
Back to index
Back to index
As of
% change
As of
% change
As of
% change
Mar 22
Dic 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
2022
2023
Mar 23/ Mar 22
ASSETS
Interest income and expense
Cash and due from banks
Interest and similar income
3,172,346
4,362,142
4,456,106
2.2%
40.5%
3,172,346
4,456,106
40.5%
Non-interest bearing
6,748,517
7,286,624
6,946,112
-4.7%
2.9%
Interest and similar expenses
(740,639)
(1,227,364)
(1,324,017)
7.9%
78.8%
(740,639)
(1,324,017)
78.8%
Interest bearing
29,563,512
26,897,216
28,158,941
4.7%
-4.8%
Net interest, similar income and expenses
2,431,707
3,134,778
3,132,089
-0.1%
28.8%
2,431,707
3,132,089
28.8%
- 0
- 0
Total cash and due from banks
36,312,029
34,183,840
35,105,053
2.7%
-3.3%
Gross provision for credit losses on loan portfolio
(350,681)
(815,589)
(802,107)
-1.7%
128.7%
(350,681)
(802,107)
128.7%
Recoveries of written-off loans
93,091
84,908
75,109
-11.5%
-19.3%
93,091
75,109
-19.3%
Cash collateral, reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowing
1,516,855
1,101,856
1,468,180
33.2%
-3.2%
Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries
(257,590)
(730,681)
(726,998)
-0.5%
182.2%
(257,590)
(726,998)
182.2%
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Fair value through profit or loss investments
4,628,870
4,199,334
4,080,266
-2.8%
-11.9%
Net interest, similar income and expenses, after provision for credit losses on loan portfolio
2,174,117
2,404,097
2,405,091
0.0%
10.6%
2,174,117
2,405,091
10.6%
Fair value through other comprehensive income investments
35,452,509
30,786,161
33,395,987
8.5%
-5.8%
- 0
- 0
Amortized cost investments
8,064,050
10,445,729
10,253,251
-1.8%
27.1%
Other income
- 0
- 0
Fee income
891,628
894,552
881,781
-1.4%
-1.1%
891,628
881,781
-1.1%
Loans
144,621,513
148,626,374
145,165,713
-2.3%
0.4%
Net gain on foreign exchange transactions
259,710
293,215
248,515
-15.2%
-4.3%
259,710
248,515
-4.3%
Current
138,748,514
142,686,630
139,376,216
-2.3%
0.5%
Net loss on securities
(56,866)
77,512
70,036
-9.6%
n.a
(56,866)
70,036
n.a
Internal overdue loans
5,872,999
5,939,744
5,789,497
-2.5%
-1.4%
Net gain from associates
24,014
25,422
27,212
7.0%
13.3%
24,014
27,212
13.3%
Less - allowance for loan losses
-8,262,383
-7,872,402
-7,915,350
0.5%
-4.2%
Net gain (loss) on derivatives held for trading
(5,982)
5,857
(6,570)
-212.2%
9.8%
(5,982)
(6,570)
9.8%
Loans, net
136,359,130
140,753,972
137,250,363
-2.5%
0.7%
Net gain (loss) from exchange differences
(8,363)
22,039
22,963
4.2%
-374.6%
(8,363)
22,963
-374.6%
Others
135,257
19,630
84,127
328.6%
-37.8%
135,257
84,127
n.a
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss
856,337
768,801
795,225
3.4%
-7.1%
Total non-financial income
1,239,398
1,338,227
1,328,064
-0.8%
7.2%
146,703
88,406
-39.7%
Accounts receivable from reinsurers and coinsurers
174,982
110,963
107,619
-3.0%
-38.5%
1,239,398
1,328,064
7.2%
Premiums and other policyholder receivables
873,505
921,611
842,865
-8.5%
-3.5%
Insurance underwriting result
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,864,825
1,824,931
1,786,992
-2.1%
-4.2%
Insurance Service Result
309,258
331,030
406,877
22.9%
31.6%
309,258
406,877
Due from customers on acceptances
524,448
699,678
496,170
-29.1%
-5.4%
Reinsurance Result
(102,591)
(119,436)
(110,536)
-7.5%
7.7%
(102,591)
(110,536)
Investments in associates
629,009
726,993
660,741
-9.1%
5.0%
Total insurance underwriting result
206,667
211,594
296,341
40.1%
43.4%
206,667
296,341
43.4%
Intangible assets and goodwill, net
2,703,238
2,899,429
2,942,367
1.5%
8.8%
- 0
- 0
ERROR:#DIV/0!
Assets by insurance and reinsurance contracts
1,010,081
1,033,241
1,020,986
-1.2%
1.1%
Total expenses
- 0
- 0
ERROR:#DIV/0!
Other assets (1)
6,901,336
6,293,599
8,118,268
29.0%
17.6%
Salaries and employee benefits
(939,518)
(1,040,066)
(1,029,558)
-1.0%
9.6%
(939,518)
(1,029,558)
Administrative, general and tax expenses
(696,065)
(1,042,882)
(835,060)
-19.9%
20.0%
(696,065)
(835,060)
Total Assets
237,871,204
236,750,138
238,324,333
0.7%
0.2%
Depreciation and amortization
(151,894)
(165,180)
(160,924)
-2.6%
5.9%
(151,894)
(160,924)
5.9%
Impairment loss on goodwill
- 0
- 0
- 0
ERROR:#DIV/0!
ERROR:#DIV/0!
- 0
- 0
ERROR:#DIV/0!
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Association in participation
(7,691)
(12,936)
(12,612)
-2.5%
64.0%
(7,691)
(12,612)
64.0%
Deposits and obligations
Other expenses
(79,351)
(137,891)
(83,543)
-39.4%
5.3%
(79,351)
(83,543)
Non-interest bearing
50,939,859
43,346,151
41,596,964
-4.0%
-18.3%
Total expenses
(1,874,519)
(2,398,955)
(2,121,697)
-11.6%
13.2%
(1,874,519)
(2,121,697)
13.2%
Interest bearing
96,976,105
103,674,636
107,026,336
3.2%
10.4%
- 0
- 0
ERROR:#DIV/0!
Total deposits and obligations
147,915,964
147,020,787
148,623,300
1.1%
0.5%
Profit before income tax
1,745,663
1,554,963
1,907,799
22.7%
9.3%
1,745,663
1,907,799
9.3%
- 0
- 0
Payables from repurchase agreements and securities lending
19,388,995
12,966,725
11,686,495
-9.9%
-39.7%
Income tax
(546,000)
(476,236)
(493,466)
3.6%
-9.6%
(546,000)
(493,466)
-9.6%
BCRP instruments
17,532,350
11,297,659
9,780,540
-13.4%
-44.2%
- 0
- 0
Repurchase agreements with third parties
1,218,028
976,020
1,206,574
23.6%
-0.9%
Net profit
1,199,663
1,078,727
1,414,333
31.1%
17.9%
1,199,663
1,414,333
17.9%
Repurchase agreements with customers
638,617
693,046
699,381
0.9%
9.5%
Non-controlling interest
27,786
24,231
30,060
24.1%
8.2%
27,786
30,060
Net profit attributable to Credicorp
1,171,877
1,054,496
1,384,273
31.3%
18.1%
1,171,877
1,384,273
18.1%
Due to banks and correspondents
6,362,990
8,937,411
10,199,650
14.1%
60.3%
- 0
- 0
ERROR:#DIV/0!
Bonds and notes issued
16,044,671
17,007,194
14,313,030
-15.8%
-10.8%
- 0
- 0
ERROR:#DIV/0!
Banker's acceptances outstanding
524,448
699,678
496,170
-29.1%
-5.4%
Liabilities by insurance and reinsurance contracts
11,984,619
11,974,714
12,291,538
2.6%
2.6%
Accounts payable to reinsurers
414,506
420,094
343,067
-18.3%
-17.2%
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
232,185
191,010
417,146
118.4%
79.7%
(1) The acquisition cost of Pacífico iIncludes net fees and underwriting expenses.
Other liabilities
7,655,867
7,943,225
9,019,443
13.5%
17.8%
Total Liabilities
210,524,245
207,160,838
207,389,839
0.1%
-1.5%
Net equity
26,818,054
28,997,731
30,359,898
4.7%
13.2%
Capital stock
1,318,993
1,318,993
1,318,993
0.0%
0.0%
Treasury stock
-207,700
-207,518
-208,041
0.3%
0.2%
Capital surplus
227,361
231,556
226,189
-2.3%
-0.5%
Reserves
21,292,614
23,659,626
23,603,001
-0.2%
10.9%
Unrealized gains and losses
-318,628
-434,838
-403,391
-7.2%
26.6%
Retained earnings
4,505,414
4,429,912
5,823,147
31.5%
29.2%
Non-controlling interest
528,905
591,569
574,596
-2.9%
8.6%
Total Net Equity
27,346,959
29,589,300
30,934,494
4.5%
13.1%
Total liabilities and equity
237,871,204
236,750,138
238,324,333
0.7%
0.2%
Off-balance sheet
142,337,944
150,977,864
154,477,055
2.3%
8.5%
Total performance bonds, stand-by and L/Cs.
21,196,817
20,928,054
18,731,789
-10.5%
-11.6%
Undrawn credit lines, advised but not committed
80,155,277
86,597,041
87,232,214
0.7%
8.8%
Total derivatives (notional) and others
40,985,850
43,452,769
48,513,052
11.6%
18.4%
(1) Includes mainly accounts receivables from brokerage and others.
12.5.2 Credicorp Stand-alone
Credicorp Ltd.
Separate Statement of Financal Position
(In S/ thousands, IFRS)
Back to index
As of
% change
Mar 22
Dec22
Mar23
QoQ
YoY
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
168,634
136,399
131,218
-3.8%
-22.2%
At fair value through profit or loss
947,826
958,939
949,378
-1.0%
n.a
Fair value through other comprehensive income investments
343,373
306,343
318,962
4.1%
-7.1%
In subsidiaries and associates investments
31,647,183
33,878,318
35,207,564
3.9%
11.3%
Loans
- 0
0.0%
0.0%
Other assets
106
135
69,217
n.a
n.a
Total Assets
33,107,122
35,280,134
36,676,339
4.0%
10.8%
LIABILITIES AND NET SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Due to banks, correspondents and other entities
- 0
- 0
- 0
n.a.
n.a.
Dividends payable
- 0
- 0
- 0
n.a.
n.a.
Bonds and notes issued
1,850,185
1,898,066
1,885,839
-0.6%
1.9%
Other liabilities
195,286
220,642
267,558
21.3%
37.0%
Total Liabilities
2,045,471
2,118,708
2,153,397
1.6%
5.3%
NET EQUITY
Capital stock
1,318,993
1,318,993
1,318,993
0.0%
0.0%
Capital Surplus
384,542
384,542
384,542
0.0%
0.0%
Reserve
20,945,491
23,300,350
23,300,350
0.0%
11.2%
Unrealized results
(638,233)
(835,079)
(592,006)
-29.1%
n.a.
Retained earnings
9,050,858
8,992,620
10,111,063
12.4%
11.7%
Total net equity
31,061,651
33,161,426
34,522,942
4.1%
11.1%
Total Liabilities And Equity
33,107,122
35,280,134
36,676,339
4.0%
10.8%
Quarter
% change
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Interest income
Net share of the income from investments in subsidiaries and associates
1,236,032
1,115,614
1,439,211
29.0%
16.4%
Interest and similar income
298
1,040
300
-71.2%
0.7%
Net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
(26,898)
32,597
3,759
-88.5%
n.a
Total income
1,209,432
1,149,251
1,443,270
25.6%
19.3%
Interest and similar expense
(13,651)
(20,550)
(4,407)
-78.6%
-67.7%
Administrative and general expenses
(4,259)
(9,272)
(13,796)
48.8%
223.9%
Total expenses
(17,910)
(29,822)
(18,203)
-39.0%
1.6%
Operating income
1,191,522
1,119,429
1,425,067
27.3%
19.6%
Net gain (losses) from exchange differences
(145)
85
(158)
-285.9%
9.0%
Other, net
232
106
102
n.a
n.a
Profit before income tax
1,191,609
1,119,620
1,425,011
27.3%
19.6%
Income tax
(42,000)
(42,000)
(46,795)
11.4%
11.4%
Net income
1,149,609
1,077,620
1,378,216
27.9%
19.9%
Double Leverage Ratio
101.89%
102.16%
101.98%
-18bps
10bps
12.5.3 BCP Consolidated
BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU AND SUBSIDIARIES
BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU AND SUBSIDIARIES
BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
SELECTED FINANCIAL INDICATORS
(In S/ thousands, IFRS)
(In S/ thousands, IFRS)
Back to index
Back to index
Back to index
As of
% change
Quarter
% change
As of
% change
Quarter
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
2022
2023
2023 / 2022
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
ASSETS
Interest income and expense
Profitability
Cash and due from banks
Interest and similar income
2,712,960
3,821,770
3,902,811
2.1%
43.9%
2,712,960
3,902,811
43.9%
Earnings per share (1)
0.089
0.082
0.097
Non-interest bearing
4,959,579
5,780,728
5,456,302
-5.6%
10.0%
Interest and similar expenses
(494,035)
(913,761)
(994,836)
8.9%
101.4%
(494,035)
(994,836)
101.4%
ROAA (2)(3)
2.3%
2.2%
2.6%
Interest bearing
28,253,501
25,594,929
26,924,509
5.2%
-4.7%
Net interest, similar income and expenses
2,218,925
2,908,009
2,907,975
-0.0%
31.1%
2,218,925
2,907,975
31.1%
ROAE (2)(3)
22.7%
18.8%
22.5%
Total cash and due from banks
33,213,080
31,375,657
32,380,811
3.2%
-2.5%
- 0
- 0
Net interest margin (2)(3)
4.63%
6.12%
6.22%
Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio
(340,235)
(783,402)
(782,079)
-0.2%
129.9%
(340,235)
(782,079)
129.9%
Risk adjusted NIM (2)(3)
4.10%
4.64%
4.70%
Cash collateral, reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowing
202,127
244,017
232,059
-4.9%
14.8%
Recoveries of written-off loans
86,428
79,076
69,694
-11.9%
-19.4%
86,428
69,694
-19.4%
Funding Cost (2)(3)(4)
1.16%
2.18%
2.43%
Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries
(253,807)
(704,326)
(712,385)
1.1%
180.7%
(253,807)
(712,385)
180.7%
Fair value through profit or loss investments
729,168
1,011
39,638
3820.7%
-94.6%
- 0
- 0
Quality of loan portfolio
Fair value through other comprehensive income investments
20,202,882
15,260,159
17,702,831
16.0%
-12.4%
Net interest, similar income and expenses, after provision for credit losses on loan portfolio
1,965,118
2,203,683
2,195,590
-0.4%
11.7%
1,965,118
2,195,590
11.7%
IOL ratio
4.26%
4.15%
4.12%
Amortized cost investments
7,538,562
9,831,983
9,661,389
-1.7%
28.2%
- 0
- 0
NPL ratio
5.52%
5.67%
5.69%
Other income
- 0
- 0
Coverage of IOLs
137.6%
131.1%
136.8%
Loans
132,578,949
136,046,442
132,290,495
-2.8%
-0.2%
Fee income
731,705
766,960
727,489
-5.1%
-0.6%
731,705
727,489
-0.6%
Coverage of NPLs
106.2%
96.0%
98.9%
Current
126,930,472
130,396,010
126,846,139
-2.7%
-0.1%
Net gain on foreign exchange transactions
242,504
271,267
242,570
-10.6%
0.0%
242,504
242,570
0.0%
Cost of risk (5)
0.77%
2.07%
2.15%
Internal overdue loans
5,648,477
5,650,432
5,444,356
-3.6%
-3.6%
Net loss on securities
(1,898)
(9,162)
(2,584)
-71.8%
36.1%
(1,898)
(2,584)
36.1%
Less - allowance for loan losses
(7,769,920)
(7,408,223)
(7,450,091)
0.6%
-4.1%
Net gain (loss) on derivatives held for trading
(10,978)
17,756
22,288
25.5%
n.a
(10,978)
22,288
-303.0%
Operating efficiency
Loans, net
124,809,029
128,638,219
124,840,404
-3.0%
0.0%
Net gain (loss) from exchange differences
(17,051)
3,265
4,308
31.9%
n.a
(17,051)
4,308
-125.3%
Oper. expenses as a percent. of total income - reported (6)
42.8%
43.3%
39.2%
Others
120,328
8,862
71,277
704.3%
-40.8%
120,328
71,277
-40.8%
Oper. expenses as a percent. of av. tot. assets (2)(3)(6)
2.75%
3.50%
3.16%
Property, furniture and equipment, net (1)
1,593,758
1,536,875
1,489,392
-3.1%
-6.5%
Total other income
1,064,610
1,058,948
1,065,348
0.6%
0.1%
1,064,610
1,065,348
0.1%
Due from customers on acceptances
524,448
699,678
496,170
-29.1%
-5.4%
- 0
- 0
Investments in associates
31,859
28,578
18,246
-36.2%
-42.7%
Total expenses
- 0
- 0
Share Information
Other assets (2)
6,100,840
5,662,055
6,873,005
21.4%
12.7%
Salaries and employee benefits
(694,339)
(768,578)
(750,011)
-2.4%
8.0%
(694,339)
(750,011)
8.0%
N° of outstanding shares (Million)
12,973
12,973
12,973
Administrative expenses
(532,560)
(810,501)
(645,131)
-20.4%
21.1%
(532,560)
(645,131)
21.1%
Total Assets
194,945,753
193,278,232
193,733,945
0.2%
-0.6%
Depreciation and amortization
(126,426)
(139,688)
(134,267)
-3.9%
6.2%
(126,426)
(134,267)
6.2%
Other expenses
(49,556)
(76,515)
(43,944)
-42.6%
-11.3%
(49,556)
(43,944)
-11.3%
(1) Shares outstanding of 12,176 million is used for all periods since shares have been issued only for capitalization of profits.
Liabilities and Equity
Total expenses
(1,402,881)
(1,795,282)
(1,573,353)
-12.4%
12.2%
(1,402,881)
(1,573,353)
12.2%
Deposits and obligations
- 0
- 0
(2) Ratios are annualized.
Non-interest bearing (1)
45,297,294
39,399,007
37,978,204
-3.6%
-16.2%
Profit before income tax
1,626,847
1,467,349
1,687,585
15.0%
3.7%
1,626,847
1,687,585
3.7%
(3) Averages are determined as the average of period-beginning and period-ending balances.
Interest bearing (1)
85,125,304
90,420,659
93,952,305
3.9%
10.4%
- 0
- 0
(4) The funding costs differs from previously reported due to a methodoloy change in the denominator, which no longer includes the following accounts: acceptances outstanding, reserves for property and casualty claims, reserve for unearned premiums, reinsurance payable and other liabilities.
Total deposits and obligations
130,422,598
129,819,666
131,930,509
1.6%
1.2%
Income tax
(466,694)
(403,338)
(422,491)
4.7%
-9.5%
(466,694)
(422,491)
-9.5%
- 0
- 0
Payables from repurchase agreements and securities lending
18,064,487
11,843,594
10,318,686
-12.9%
-42.9%
Net profit
1,160,153
1,064,011
1,265,094
18.9%
9.0%
1,160,153
1,265,094
9.0%
(5) Cost of risk: Annualized provision for loan losses / Total loans.
BCRP instruments
17,532,350
11,297,659
9,780,540
-13.4%
-44.2%
Non-controlling interest
(5,157)
(2,318)
(1,112)
-52.0%
-78.4%
(5,157)
(1,112)
-78.4%
(6) Total income includes net interest income, fee income, net gain on foreign exchange transactions, result on exchange difference and net gain on derivatives. Operating expenses includes Salaries and social benefits, administrative, general and tax expenses and depreciation and amortization.
Repurchase agreements with third parties
532,137
545,935
538,146
-1.4%
1.1%
Net profit attributable to BCP Consolidated
1,154,996
1,061,693
1,263,982
19.1%
9.4%
1,154,996
1,263,982
9.4%
Due to banks and correspondents
5,872,463
8,539,195
9,647,935
13.0%
64.3%
Bonds and notes issued
13,575,977
13,840,114
10,972,861
-20.7%
-19.2%
Banker's acceptances outstanding
524,448
699,678
496,170
-29.1%
-5.4%
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
- 0
7,669
193,031
2417.0%
n.a
Other liabilities (3)
6,211,275
5,256,079
8,245,729
56.9%
32.8%
Total Liabilities
174,671,248
170,005,995
171,804,921
1.1%
-1.6%
Net equity
20,140,022
23,121,902
21,777,751
-5.8%
8.1%
Capital stock
11,882,984
11,882,984
12,679,794
6.7%
6.7%
Reserves
7,297,648
6,540,665
6,820,019
4.3%
-6.5%
Unrealized gains and losses
(780,063)
(549,319)
(467,041)
-15.0%
-40.1%
Retained earnings
1,739,453
5,247,572
2,744,979
-47.7%
57.8%
Non-controlling interest
134,483
150,335
151,273
0.6%
12.5%
Total Net Equity
20,274,505
23,272,237
21,929,024
-5.8%
8.2%
Total liabilities and equity
194,945,753
193,278,232
193,733,945
0.2%
-0.6%
Off-balance sheet
131,406,579
137,999,722
142,247,161
3.1%
8.2%
Total performance bonds, stand-by and L/Cs.
19,638,213
19,737,892
17,932,260
-9.1%
-8.7%
Undrawn credit lines, advised but not committed
70,893,784
75,276,664
76,157,911
1.2%
7.4%
Total derivatives (notional) and others
40,874,582
42,985,166
48,156,990
12.0%
17.8%
(1) Right of use asset of lease contracts is included by application of IFRS 16.
(2) Mainly includes intangible assets, other receivable accounts and tax credit.
(3) Mainly includes other payable accounts.
12.5.4 BCP Stand-alone
BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU
BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU
BANCO DE CRÉDITO DEL PERÚ
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
STATEMENT OF INCOME
SELECTED FINANCIAL INDICATORS
(In S/ thousands, IFRS)
(In S/ thousands, IFRS)
Back to index
Back to index
Back to index
Quarter
As of
% change
Quarter
% change
As of
% change
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
2022
2023
2023 / 2022
Profitability
ASSETS
Interest income and expense
ROAA (2)(3)
2.5%
2.3%
2.8%
Cash and due from banks
Interest and dividend income
2,120,216
3,119,180
3,205,509
2.8%
51.2%
2,120,216
3,205,509
51.2%
ROAE (2)(3)
22.7%
18.8%
22.5%
Non-interest bearing
4,429,348
5,070,067
4,832,635
-4.7%
9.1%
Interest expense (1)
(414,863)
(751,858)
(817,056)
8.7%
96.9%
(414,863)
(817,056)
96.9%
Net interest margin (2)(3)
3.85%
5.41%
5.55%
Interest bearing
27,448,742
24,573,419
26,052,997
6.0%
-5.1%
Net interest income
1,705,353
2,367,322
2,388,453
0.9%
40.1%
1,705,353
2,388,453
40.1%
Risk adjusted NIM (2)(3)
3.52%
4.24%
4.42%
Total cash and due from banks
31,878,090
29,643,486
30,885,632
4.2%
-3.1%
Funding Cost (2)(3)(4)
1.04%
1.93%
2.16%
Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio
(202,768)
(564,240)
(532,192)
-5.7%
162.5%
(202,768)
(532,192)
162.5%
- 0
- 0
- 0
Cash collateral, reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowing
202,127
244,017
232,059
-4.9%
14.8%
Recoveries of written-off loans
56,125
53,602
47,417
-11.5%
-15.5%
56,125
47,417
-15.5%
Quality of loan portfolio
Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries
(146,643)
(510,638)
(484,775)
-5.1%
230.6%
(146,643)
(484,775)
230.6%
IOL ratio
3.89%
3.93%
3.96%
Fair value through profit or loss investments
729,168
1,011
39,638
3820.7%
-94.6%
NPL ratio
5.22%
5.53%
5.61%
Fair value through other comprehensive income investments
18,749,758
14,098,087
16,582,128
17.6%
-11.6%
Risk-adjusted net interest income
1,558,710
1,856,684
1,903,678
2.5%
22.1%
1,558,710
1,903,678
22.1%
Coverage of IOLs
141.1%
131.6%
135.1%
Amortized cost investments
7,249,994
9,534,621
9,369,229
-1.7%
29.2%
Coverage of NPLs
105.2%
93.5%
95.3%
Other income
Cost of risk (5)
0.49%
1.65%
1.62%
Loans
120,541,004
123,707,601
119,751,399
-3.2%
-0.7%
Fee income
706,861
741,992
698,207
-5.9%
-1.2%
706,861
698,207
-1.2%
Current
115,852,249
118,841,510
115,009,487
-3.2%
-0.7%
Net gain on foreign exchange transactions
238,738
267,859
239,547
-10.6%
0.3%
238,738
239,547
0.3%
Operating efficiency
Internal overdue loans
4,688,755
4,866,091
4,741,912
-2.6%
1.1%
Net gain (losses) on securities
90,463
37,096
26,998
-27.2%
-70.2%
90,463
26,998
-70.2%
Oper. expenses as a percent. of total income - reported (6)
40.7%
41.9%
36.7%
Less - allowance for loan losses
(6,616,033)
(6,402,939)
(6,404,541)
0.0%
-3.2%
Net gain from associates
5,701
(864)
(7,269)
741.3%
-227.5%
5,701
(7,269)
-227.5%
Oper. expenses as a percent. of av. tot. assets (2)(3)(6)
2.32%
3.09%
2.72%
Loans, net
113,924,971
117,304,662
113,346,858
-3.4%
-0.5%
Net gain (losses) on derivatives held for trading
(9,976)
9,957
20,553
106.4%
-306.0%
(9,976)
20,553
n.a
Net gain (losses) from exchange differences
(10,017)
4,812
4,691
-2.5%
-146.8%
(10,017)
4,691
n.a
(1) Ratios are annualized.
Property, furniture and equipment, net (1)
1,314,065
1,281,645
1,238,722
-3.3%
-5.7%
Others
110,750
9,937
68,255
586.9%
-38.4%
110,750
68,255
-38.4%
(2) Averages are determined as the average of period-beginning and period-ending balances.
Due from customers on acceptances
524,448
699,678
496,170
-29.1%
-5.4%
Total other income
1,132,520
1,070,789
1,050,982
-1.8%
-7.2%
1,132,520
1,050,982
-7.2%
(3) The funding costs differs from previously reported due to a methodology change in the denominator, which no longer includes the following accounts: acceptances outstanding, reserves for property and casualty claims, reserve for unearned premiums, reinsurance payable and other liabilities.
Investments in associates
2,429,540
2,730,184
2,736,368
0.2%
12.6%
Other assets (2)
5,360,983
5,071,892
6,203,938
22.3%
15.7%
Total expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
(501,213)
(564,902)
(546,048)
-3.3%
8.9%
(501,213)
(546,048)
8.9%
(4) Cost of risk: Annualized provision for loan losses / Total loans.
Total Assets
182,363,144
180,609,283
181,130,742
0.3%
-0.7%
Administrative expenses
(463,927)
(736,377)
(571,780)
-22.4%
23.2%
(463,927)
(571,780)
23.2%
(5) Total income includes net interest income, fee income, net gain on foreign exchange transactions, result on exchange difference and net gain on derivatives. Operating expenses includes Salaries and social benefits, administrative, general and tax expenses and depreciation and amortization.
Depreciation and amortization (2)
(105,859)
(119,047)
(112,872)
-5.2%
6.6%
(105,859)
(112,872)
6.6%
Liabilities and Equity
Other expenses
(43,686)
(59,997)
(39,563)
-34.1%
-9.4%
(43,686)
(39,563)
-9.4%
Deposits and obligations
Total expenses
(1,114,685)
(1,480,323)
(1,270,263)
-14.2%
14.0%
(1,114,685)
(1,270,263)
14.0%
Non-interest bearing
45,294,239
39,395,493
37,968,322
-3.6%
-16.2%
Interest bearing
76,416,598
81,232,946
84,477,317
4.0%
10.5%
Profit before income tax
1,576,545
1,447,150
1,684,397
16.4%
6.8%
1,576,545
1,684,397
6.8%
Total deposits and obligations
121,710,837
120,628,439
122,445,639
1.5%
0.6%
- 0
Income tax
(420,120)
(385,123)
(420,795)
9.3%
0.2%
(420,120)
(420,795)
0.2%
Payables from repurchase agreements and securities lending
16,093,566
10,879,734
9,578,869
-12.0%
-40.5%
BCRP instruments
15,561,430
10,333,799
9,040,723
-12.5%
-41.9%
Net profit attributable to BCP Stand-alone
1,156,425
1,062,027
1,263,602
19.0%
9.3%
1,156,425
1,263,602
9.3%
Repurchase agreements with third parties
532,137
545,935
538,146
-1.4%
1.1%
Due to banks and correspondents
4,905,616
7,251,352
8,535,930
17.7%
74.0%
Bonds and notes issued
13,319,276
13,287,386
10,396,500
-21.8%
-21.9%
Banker's acceptances outstanding
524,448
699,678
496,170
-29.1%
-5.4%
(1) As of 2019, financing expenses related to lease agreements is included according to the application of IFRS 16.
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
- 0
7,669
193,031
2417.0%
n.a.
(2) From this quarter, the effect is being incorporated by the application of IFRS 16, which corresponds to a greater depreciation for the asset for right-of-use". Likewise, the expenses related to the depreciation of improvements in building for rent is being reclassified to the item "Other expenses".
Other liabilities (3)
5,668,164
4,731,200
7,705,309
62.9%
35.9%
Total Liabilities
162,221,907
157,485,458
159,351,448
1.2%
-1.8%
Net equity
20,141,237
23,123,825
21,779,294
-5.8%
8.1%
Capital stock
11,882,984
11,882,984
12,679,794
6.7%
6.7%
Reserves
7,297,648
6,540,665
6,820,019
4.3%
-6.5%
Unrealized gains and losses
(780,063)
(549,319)
(467,041)
-15.0%
-40.1%
Retained earnings
1,740,668
5,249,495
2,746,522
-47.7%
57.8%
Total Net Equity
20,141,237
23,123,825
21,779,294
-5.8%
8.1%
Total liabilities and equity
182,363,144
180,609,283
181,130,742
0.3%
-0.7%
Off-balance sheet
127,873,817
134,450,003
138,810,501
3.2%
8.6%
Total performance bonds, stand-by and L/Cs.
19,638,213
19,738,086
17,932,454
-9.1%
-8.7%
Undrawn credit lines, advised but not committed
68,137,602
73,473,563
73,838,085
0.5%
8.4%
Total derivatives (notional) and others
40,098,002
41,238,354
47,039,962
14.1%
17.3%
(1) Mainly includes intangible assets, other receivable accounts and tax credit.
(2) Mainly includes other payable accounts.
12.5.5 BCP Bolivia
BCP BOLIVIA
(In S/ thousands, IFRS)
Back to index
As of
% change
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
2,220,657
1,945,704
1,979,856
1.8%
-10.8%
Investments
1,598,725
1,526,954
1,668,326
9.3%
4.4%
Total loans
8,890,948
9,253,908
9,362,120
1.2%
5.3%
Current
8,688,239
8,997,604
9,108,055
1.2%
4.8%
Internal overdue loans
170,937
231,247
228,195
-1.3%
33.5%
Refinanced
31,772
25,057
25,869
3.2%
-18.6%
Allowance for loan losses
-404,078
-397,602
-392,762
-1.2%
-2.8%
Net loans
8,486,870
8,856,305
8,969,357
1.3%
5.7%
Property, plant and equipment, net
62,645
63,957
63,692
-0.4%
1.7%
Other assets
368,350
304,873
290,842
-4.6%
-21.0%
Total assets
12,737,246
12,697,793
12,972,073
2.2%
1.8%
LIABILITIES AND NET SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits and obligations
10,678,175
10,985,892
10,836,041
-1.4%
1.5%
Due to banks and correspondents
89,938
77,909
81,653
4.8%
-9.2%
Bonds and subordinated debt
171,787
99,065
94,607
-4.5%
-44.9%
Other liabilities
1,007,946
675,099
1,109,657
64.4%
10.1%
Total liabilities
11,947,847
11,837,965
12,121,958
2.4%
1.5%
Net equity
789,399
859,828
850,115
-1.1%
7.7%
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
12,737,246
12,697,793
12,972,073
2.2%
1.8%
Quarter
% change
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Net interest income
81,157
78,977
82,670
4.7%
1.9%
Provision for loan losses, net of recoveries
2,858
-17,126
-3,349
-80.4%
-217.2%
Net interest income after provisions
84,015
61,850
79,321
28.2%
-5.6%
Non-financial income
39,645
46,134
45,306
-1.8%
14.3%
Total expenses
-72,563
-84,186
-92,549
9.9%
27.5%
Translation result
17
188
-51
-127.1%
-399.7%
Income taxes
-30,640
-7,228
-11,290
56.2%
-63.2%
Net income
20,474
16,759
20,738
23.7%
1.3%
Efficiency ratio
59.1%
63.4%
59.3%
-411 pbs
26 pbs
ROAE
10.1%
7.7%
9.7%
196 pbs
-39 pbs
L/D ratio
83.3%
84.2%
86.4%
217 pbs
314 pbs
IOL ratio
1.92%
2.50%
2.44%
-6 pbs
52 pbs
NPL ratio
2.28%
2.77%
2.71%
-6 pbs
43 pbs
Coverage of IOLs
236.39%
171.94%
172.12%
18 pbs
-6427 pbs
Coverage of NPLs
199.34%
155.13%
154.59%
-54 pbs
-4475 pbs
Branches
45
45
46
1
1
Agentes
1078
1355
1355
0
277
ATMs
310
312
313
1
3
Employees
1,586
1,696
1,690
-6
104
12.5.6. Mibanco
MIBANCO
(In S/ thousands, IFRS)
Back to index
As of
% change
Mar 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
1,400,085
1,850,881
1,733,556
-6.3%
23.8%
Investments
1,746,228
1,459,434
1,412,863
-3.2%
-19.1%
Total loans
13,983,905
14,089,071
14,006,154
-0.6%
0.2%
Current
12,965,841
13,228,543
13,204,563
-0.2%
1.8%
Internal overdue loans
951,029
776,023
696,787
-10.2%
-26.7%
Refinanced
67,035
84,505
104,805
24.0%
56.3%
Allowance for loan losses
-1,146,067
-998,261
-1,040,487
4.2%
-9.2%
Net loans
12,837,838
13,090,810
12,965,667
-1.0%
1.0%
Property, plant and equipment, net
139,875
133,756
131,164
-1.9%
-6.2%
Other assets
854,944
691,093
753,989
9.1%
-11.8%
Total assets
16,978,970
17,225,973
16,997,238
-1.3%
0.1%
LIABILITIES AND NET SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits and obligations
8,782,960
9,315,188
9,577,206
2.8%
9.0%
Due to banks and correspondents
2,952,092
3,074,234
2,759,826
-10.2%
-6.5%
Bonds and subordinated debt
256,701
552,728
576,360
4.3%
124.5%
Other liabilities
2,523,136
1,502,258
1,282,571
-14.6%
-49.2%
Total liabilities
14,514,889
14,444,408
14,195,963
-1.7%
-2.2%
Net equity
2,464,082
2,781,565
2,801,275
0.7%
13.7%
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
16,978,970
17,225,973
16,997,238
-1.3%
0.1%
Quarter
% change
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Net interest income
512,222
539,510
518,763
-3.8%
1.3%
Provision for loan losses, net of recoveries
-105,337
-194,245
-227,369
17.1%
115.8%
Net interest income after provisions
406,885
345,266
291,394
-15.6%
-28.4%
Non-financial income
30,620
35,755
36,337
1.6%
18.7%
Total expenses
-288,029
-316,253
-302,982
-4.2%
5.2%
Translation result
0
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
Income taxes
-46,540
-17,814
-1,607
-91.0%
-96.5%
Net income
102,935
46,954
23,142
-50.7%
-77.5%
Efficiency ratio
53.3%
52.5%
54.4%
188 bps
111 bps
ROAE
17.1%
6.8%
3.3%
-350 bps
-1374 bps
ROAE incl. Goowdill
16.3%
6.5%
3.2%
-333 bps
-1317 bps
L/D ratio
159.2%
151.2%
146.2%
-500 bps
-1297 bps
IOL ratio
6.8%
5.5%
5.0%
-53 bps
-183 bps
NPL ratio
7.3%
6.1%
5.7%
-38 bps
-156 bps
Coverage of IOLs
120.5%
128.6%
149.3%
2069 bps
2882 bps
Coverage of NPLs
112.6%
116.0%
129.8%
1380 bps
1723 bps
Branches (1)
310
297
296
-1
-14
Employees
9,810
9,725
9,904
179
94
12.5.7. Prima AFP
Quarter
% change
As of
% change
Back to index
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Dec 21
Dec 22
Mar 23 / Mar 22
Income from commissions
93,192
87,868
89,532
1.9%
-3.9%
93,192
89,532
-3.9%
Administrative and sale expenses
(43,800)
(36,063)
(38,986)
8.1%
-11.0%
(43,800)
(38,986)
-11.0%
Depreciation and amortization
(6,215)
(5,603)
(6,194)
10.5%
-0.3%
(6,215)
(6,194)
-0.3%
Operating income
43,178
46,202
44,352
-4.0%
2.7%
43,178
44,352
2.7%
Other income and expenses, net (profitability of lace)*
(4,133)
6,203
8,742
40.9%
-311.5%
(4,133)
8,742
-311.5%
Income tax
(13,194)
(12,302)
(13,295)
8.1%
0.8%
(13,194)
(13,295)
0.8%
Net income before translation results
25,851
40,103
39,799
-0.8%
54.0%
25,851
39,799
54.0%
Translations results
(1,416)
151
(41)
-127.3%
-97.1%
(1,416)
(41)
-97.1%
Net income
24,434
40,254
39,758
-1.2%
62.7%
24,434
39,758
62.7%
ROAE (1)
19.8%
33.8%
35.9%
208 pbs
1604 pbs
19.8%
35.9%
1604 pbs
(*) The net profitability of lace and mutual funds is being presented net of taxes, for which the retroactive change was made (it was presented gross before)
(1) Net shareholders' equity includes unrealized gains from Prima's investment portfolio.
Quarter
% change
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Total assets
872,173
734,967
790,586
7.6%
-9.4%
Total liabilities
460,279
238,178
400,483
68.1%
-13.0%
Net shareholders' equity (1)
411,894
496,789
390,103
-21.5%
-5.3%
(*) The net profitability of lace and mutual funds is being presented net of taxes, for which the retroactive change was made (it was presented gross before)
(1) Net shareholders' equity includes unrealized gains from Prima's investment portfolio.
Funds under management
Dec 22
% share
Mar-23
% share
Fund 0
1,350
4.24%
1,403
4.26%
Fund 1
5,316
16.69%
5,533
16.80%
Fund 2
21,384
67.14%
22,256
67.59%
Fund 3
3,800
11.93%
3,736
11.35%
Total S/ Millions
31,850
100.00%
32,928
100.00%
Source: SBS
Nominal profitability over the last 12 months
Dec 22 / Dec 21(1)
Mar 23 / Mar 22(1)
Fund 0
5.2%
6.4%
Fund 1
-5.3%
1.0%
Fund 2
-7.0%
-2.2%
Fund 3
-8.2%
-11.2%
(1) Information available until February.
Main indicators and market share
Prima 4Q22
System 4Q22
% share 4Q22
Prima 1Q23
System 1Q23 (3)
% share 1Q23
Affiliates
2,344,701
8,816,304
26.6%
2,343,434
8,905,304
26.3%
New affiliations (1)
- 0
136,632
0.0%
- 0
91,429
0.0%
Funds under management (S/ Millions)
31,850
105,863
30.1%
32,382
107,712
30.1%
Collections (S/ Millions)
1,005
3,620
27.8%
664
2,365
28.1%
Voluntary contributions (S/ Millions)
781
2,110
37.0%
800
2,087
38.3%
RAM Flow (S/ Millions) (2)
1,340
4,452
30.1%
1,382
4,590
30.1%
Source: SBS
(1) As of June 2019, another AFP has the exclusivity of affiliations.
(2) Prima AFP estimate: Average of aggregated income for flow during the last 4 months, excluding special collections and voluntary contribution fees.
(3) Information available until Feb 2023.
12.5.8. Grupo Pacifico
GRUPO PACIFICO *
(S/ in thousands )
Back to index
As of
% change
Mar 22
Dic 22
Mar 23
QoQ
YoY
Total assets
15,600,882
15,302,437
16,302,041
6.3%
4.5%
Invesment on securities (6)
10,525,652
11,776,123
11,191,968
6.9%
6.3%
Total Liabilities
13,433,886
11,715,964
13,857,430
18.0%
3.2%
Net equity
2,149,890
2,104,227
2,431,696
15.6%
13.1%
Quarter
% change
YTD
% change
1Q22
3Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Mar22
Mar23
Mar 23 / Mar 22
Insurance Service Result
209,092
296,390
41.8%
721,005
824,514
14.4%
Reinsurance Result
(102,591)
6,494
(114,009)
-1855.7%
11.1%
-524,729
-546,652
4.2%
Insurance underwriting result
106,501
1,603
182,381
N/A
71.2%
196,276
277,861
41.6%
Interest income
170,571
753,089
189,963
-74.8%
11.4%
-99,950
-110,370
10.4%
Interest Expenses
(108,711)
(478,040)
(102,453)
-78.6%
-5.8%
96,326
167,491
73.9%
Net Interes Income
61,860
(160,758)
87,510
-154.4%
41.5%
-113,204
-120,029
6.0%
Fee Income and Gain in FX
(2,863)
(3,184)
ERROR:#DIV/0!
11.2%
Other Income No Core:
ERROR:#DIV/0!
148,028
193,298
30.6%
Net gain (loss) from exchange differences
3,360
(1,343)
ERROR:#DIV/0!
-140.0%
Net loss on securities and associates
(10,387)
30,090
ERROR:#DIV/0!
-389.7%
-36,946
-38,847
5.1%
Other Income not operational
11,313
12,501
10.5%
3,360
-1,343
-140.0%
Other Income
1,423
38,064
ERROR:#DIV/0!
N/A
16,125
31,850
97.5%
Operating expenses
(58,769)
17,393
(64,268)
-469.5%
9.4%
-7,691
-12,612
64.0%
Other expenses
(984)
(9,999)
654
-106.5%
-166.5%
- 0
- 0
n.a.
Total Expenses
(59,753)
(3,028)
(63,614)
N/A
6.5%
Income tax
(2,684)
(3,200)
19.2%
105,997
219,808
107.4%
Net Income
107,347
159,402
241,141
51.3%
124.6%
12.5.9. IB & WM
Investment Banking and Wealth Management
Quarter
% change
As of
% change
S/000
Back to index
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
YoY
Dec 21
Dec 22
Mar 23 / Mar 22
Net interest income
19,340
22,012
22,042
0.1%
14%
19,340
22,042
14.0%
Non-financial income
179,997
190,667
192,785
1.1%
7.1%
179,997
192,785
7.1%
Fee income
137,586
124,761
122,861
-1.5%
-10.7%
137,586
122,861
-10.7%
Net gain on foreign exchange transactions
10,646
9,758
16,084
64.8%
51.1%
10,646
16,084
51.1%
Net gain on sales of securities
10,696
42,349
51,902
22.6%
385.2%
10,696
51,902
385.2%
Derivative Result
10,841
-11,908
-28,858
142.3%
-366.2%
10,841
-28,858
-366.2%
Result from exposure to the exchange rate
2,227
19,483
22,997
18.0%
n.a
2,227
22,997
n.a
Other income
8,001
6,224
7,799
25.3%
-2.5%
8,001
7,799
-2.5%
Operating expenses (1)
-162,258
-163,684
-163,109
-0.4%
0.5%
-162,258
-163,109
0.5%
Operating income
37,079
48,995
51,718
5.6%
39.5%
37,079
51,718
39.5%
Income taxes
-1,548
-12,803
-7,611
-40.6%
391.7%
-1,548
-7,611
391.7%
Non-controlling interest
757
-2,829
-175
-93.8%
-123.1%
757
-175
-123.1%
Net income
34,774
39,021
44,282
13.5%
27.3%
34,774
44,282
27.3%
* Unaudited results.
(1) Includes: Salaries and employees benefits + Administrative expenses + Assigned expenses + Depreciation and amortization + Tax and contributions + Other expenses.