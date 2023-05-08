Credicorp : 1Q23 Consolidated Charts 05/08/2023 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

Annexes Digital Strategy Transformation of traditional businesses (1) Subsidiary 1Q21 1Q22 1Q23 Day-to-day Digital Monetary Transactions (2) BCP 52% 65% 69% Transactional Cost per Unit (S/) BCP 0.15 0.08 0.08 Disbursements through Leads (3) Mibanco 77% 76% 77% Disbursements through Alternative Channels (4) Mibanco 46% 45% 43% Mibanco Productivity (5) Mibanco 28.8 25.90 28 Cashless Cashless Transactions (6) BCP 36% 48% 48% Mobile Banking rating BCP 430% 3.7 3.7 Digital Acquisition Digital Sales (7) BCP 50% 61% 48% (1) Figures for March 2022, December 2022, and March 2022 (2) Retail Monetary Transactions conducted through Retail Banking, Internet Banking, Yape and Telecredito/Total Retail Monetary Transactions in Retail Banking. (3) Disbursements generated through leads/Total disbursements. (4) Disbursements conducted through alternative channels/Total disbursements. (5) Number of loans disbursed/ Total relationship managers. (6) Amount transacted through Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, Yape y POS/ Total amount transacted through Retail Banking. (7) Units sold by Retail Banking through digital channels/ Total number of units sold by Retail Banking. Disruptive Initiatives: Yape 1Q21 1Q22 1Q23 Day to Day % Microbusiness users (1) 19% 19% 19% Mobile phone top-ups (thousands) 6,190 26,216 30,399 Cashless Users (thousands) 9.1 11.9 12.3 % of BCP Client Users (2) 63% 63% 66% % of Yapecard Users (3) 34% 34% 31% Active Users (millions) (4) 5.1 8.2 8.8 % Active Monthly Users (5) 56% 70% 71% No. of Monthly Transactins (thousand) 177.9 399.5 480.3 Monthly Transaction Amount (millions, S/) 10,698 20,845 24,046 Monthly Transactions per Active User (6) 13.6 19.6 20.3 (1) Yape users that are Microbusinesses/Total Yape users (2) BCP clients that are Yape users/Total Yape users (3) Yapecard users / Total Yape users (4) Yape users that have conducted at least one transaction a month (5) Yape users that have conducted at least one transaction in the past month/Total Yape Users (6) Number of Yape transactions/Active Users 0. Overview BAP Credicorp Ltd. Quarter % change As of % change S/000 Back to index 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Dec 21 Dec 22 Dec 22 / Dec 21 Net interest, similar income and expenses 2,431,707 3,134,778 3,132,089 -0.1% 28.8% 9,359,604 11,518,095 23.1% Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries (257,590) (730,681) (726,998) -0.5% 182.2% (1,212,223) (1,811,538) 49.4% Net interest, similar income and expenses, after provision for credit losses on loan portfolio 2,174,117 2,404,097 2,405,091 0.0% 10.6% 8,147,381 9,706,557 19.1% Total other income 1,239,398 1,338,227 1,328,064 -0.8% 7.2% 4,929,717 5,108,349 3.6% Insurance underwriting result 206,667 211,594 296,341 40.1% 43.4% (3,721) 661,598 n.a Total other expenses (1,874,519) (2,398,955) (2,121,697) -11.6% 13.2% (7,740,561) (8,620,615) 11.4% Profit before income tax 1,745,663 1,554,963 1,907,799 22.7% 9.3% 5,332,816 6,855,889 28.6% Income tax (546,000) (476,236) (493,466) 3.6% -9.6% (1,660,987) (2,110,501) 27.1% Net profit 1,199,663 1,078,727 1,414,333 31.1% 17.9% 3,671,829 4,745,388 29.2% Non-controlling interest 27,786 24,231 30,060 24.1% 8.2% 87,247 112,292 28.7% Net profit attributable to Credicorp 1,171,877 1,054,496 1,384,273 31.3% 18.1% 3,584,582 4,633,096 29.3% Net income / share (S/) 14.69 13.22 17.36 31.3% 18.1% 44.94 58.09 29.3% Loans 144,621,513 148,626,374 145,165,713 -2.3% 0.4% 147,597,412 148,626,374 0.7% Deposits and obligations 147,915,964 147,020,787 148,623,300 1.1% 0.5% 149,596,545 147,020,787 -1.7% Net equity 26,818,054 28,997,731 30,359,898 4.7% 13.2% 26,496,767 28,988,140 9.4% Profitability Net interest margin 4.46% 5.75% 5.84% 9 pbs 138 pbs 4.10% 5.07% 97 pbs Risk-adjusted Net interest margin 4.01% 4.45% 4.54% 9 pbs 53 pbs 3.57% 4.27% 70 pbs Funding cost 1.32% 2.35% 2.61% 26 pbs 129 pbs 1.29% 1.83% 54 pbs ROAE 17.0% 15.3% 18.7% 340 pbs 170 pbs 13.9% 16.7% 280 pbs ROAA 1.9% 1.9% 2.3% 40 pbs 40 pbs 1.49% 1.92% 40 pbs Loan portfolio quality Internal overdue ratio (1) 4.06% 4.00% 3.99% -1 pbs -7 pbs 3.76% 4.00% 24 pbs Internal overdue ratio over 90 days 3.06% 3.11% 3.02% -9 pbs -4 pbs 2.85% 3.11% 26 pbs NPL ratio (2) 5.25% 5.41% 5.45% 4 pbs 20 pbs 4.98% 5.41% 43 pbs Cost of risk (3) 0.71% 1.97% 2.00% 3 pbs 129 pbs 0.82% 1.22% 40 pbs Coverage ratio of IOLs 140.7% 132.5% 136.7% 420 pbs -400 pbs 152.7% 132.5% -2020 pbs Coverage ratio of NPLs 108.9% 97.9% 100.1% 220 pbs -880 pbs 115.3% 97.9% -1740 pbs Operating efficiency Efficiency ratio (4) 47.2% 49.3% 44.3% -500 pbs -290 pbs 45.9% 44.4% -150 pbs Operating expenses / Total average assets 2.98% 3.76% 3.43% -33 pbs 45 pbs 3.19% 3.56% 40 pbs Insurance ratios Combined ratio of P&C (5)(6) 87.0% 91.2% 93.1% 190 pbs 610 pbs 87.0% 93.1% 610 pbs Loss ratio (6) 71.5% 63.6% 65.4% 180 pbs -610 pbs 87.7% 67.2% -2050 pbs Capital adequacy - BCP Stand-alone (7) Global Capital ratio (8) 15.79% 14.43% 14.93% 50 pbs -86 pbs 15.16% 14.93% -23 pbs Tier 1 ratio (9) 10.74% 10.02% 10.74% 72 pbs 0 pbs 9.94% 10.02% 8 pbs Common equity tier 1 ratio (10) 11.63% 12.59% 11.93% -66 pbs 30 pbs 11.91% 12.59% 68 pbs Capital adequacy - Mibanco (7) Global Capital ratio (8) 15.61% 14.69% 14.79% 10 pbs -82 pbs 16.40% 14.69% -171 pbs Tier 1 ratio (9) 13.24% 12.38% 12.48% 10 pbs -76 pbs 13.96% 12.38% -158 pbs Common equity tier 1 ratio (10)(12) 14.91% 16.10% 16.25% 15 pbs 134 pbs 15.24% 16.46% 122 pbs Employees 36,202 36,970 37,166 0.5% 2.7% 36,358 36,968 1.7% Share Information Issued Shares 94,382 94,382 94,382 0.00% 0.00% 94,382 94,382 0.0% Treasury Shares (11) 14,862 14,849 14,887 0.25% 0.16% 14,850 14,849 -0.0% Outstanding Shares 79,520 79,533 79,495 -0.05% -0.03% 79,532 79,533 0.0% (1) Net Interest Margin = Net Interest Income (Excluding Net Insurance Financial Expenses) / Average Interest Earning Assets (2) Funding Cost = Interest Expense (Does not include Net Insurance Financial Expenses) / Average Funding (3) Internal Overdue Loans: includes overdue loans and loans under legal collection, according to our internal policy for overdue loans. Internal Overdue Ratio: Internal overdue loans / Total loans (4) Non-performing loans (NPL): Internal overdue loans + Refinanced loans. NPL ratio: NPL / Total loans. (5) Cost of risk = Annualized provision for loan losses, net of recoveries / Total loans. (6) Efficiency Ratio = (Salaries and employee benefits + Administrative expenses + Depreciation and amortization + Association in participation) / (Net interest, similar income and expenses + Fee Income + Net gain on foreign exchange transactions + Net Gain From associates + Net gain on derivatives held for trading + Result on exchange differences + Insurance Underwriting Result) (7) Regulatory Capital / Risk-weighted assets (legal minimum = 10% since July 2011). (8) Tier 1 = Capital + Legal and other capital reserves + Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement + (0.5 x Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries) - Goodwill - (0.5 x Investment in subsidiaries) + Perpetual subordinated debt (maximum amount that can be included is 17.65% of Capital + Reserves + Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement + Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries - Goodwill). (9) Common Equity Tier I = Capital + Reserves - 100% of applicable deductions (investment in subsidiaries, goodwill, intangibles and net deferred taxes that rely on future profitability) + retained earnings + unrealized gains. Adjusted Risk-Weighted Assets = Risk-weighted assets - (RWA Intangible assets, excluding goodwill, + RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of temporary differences in income tax, in excess of 10% of CET1, + RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of past losses)." (10) Consider shares held by Atlantic Security Holding Corporation (ASHC) and stock awards. (11) Common Equity Tier I calculated based on IFRS Accounting. 0.1.Contribution BAP Earnings contribution * Quarter % change As of % change S/000 Back to index 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Mar 22 Mar 23 Mar 23 / Mar 22 Universal Banking BCP Stand-alone 1,034,579 993,378 1,212,853 22.1% 17.2% 1,034,579 1,212,853 17.2% BCP Bolivia 20,474 16,759 20,738 23.7% 1.3% 20,474 20,738 1.3% Microfinance Mibanco (1) 100,644 45,909 22,627 -50.7% -77.5% 100,644 22,627 -77.5% Mibanco Colombia 4,312 (7,077) (3,674) -48.1% -185.2% 4,312 (3,674) -185.2% Insurance and Pensions Grupo Pacifico (2) 106,134 99,818 218,904 119.3% 106.3% 106,134 218,904 106.3% Prima AFP 24,434 40,254 39,758 -1.2% 62.7% 24,434 39,758 62.7% Investment Banking and Wealth Management Credicorp Capital 11,620 18,786 11,433 -39.1% -1.6% 11,620 11,433 -1.6% Atlantic Security Bank 23,154 20,235 32,849 62.3% 41.9% 23,154 32,849 41.9% Others (3) (153,474) (173,565) (171,215) -1.4% 11.6% (153,474) (171,215) 11.6% Net income attributed to Credicorp 1,136,826 1,072,090 1,384,273 29.1% 21.8% 1,171,877 1,384,273 18.1% *Contributions to Credicorp reflect the eliminations for consolidation purposes (e.g. eliminations for transactions among Credicorp's subsidiaries or between Credicorp and its subsidiaries). (1) The figure is lower than the net income of Mibanco as Credicorp owns 99.924% of Mibanco (directly and indirectly). (2) The contribution of Grupo Pacífico presented here is greater than the profit of Pacífico Seguros since it is including 100% of Crediseguros (including 48% under Grupo Crédito). (3) Includes Grupo Credito excluding Prima, Servicorp and Emisiones BCP Latam, others of Atlantic Security Holding Corporation and others of Credicorp Ltd. 0.2.ROAE ROAE Quarter As of Back to index 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2022 2023 Universal Banking BCP Stand-alone 23.5% 20.4% 25.2% 23.5% 25.2% BCP Bolivia 10.1% 7.7% 9.7% 10.1% 9.7% Microfinance Mibanco 17.1% 6.8% 3.3% 17.1% 3.3% Mibanco Colombia 5.4% -9.4% -4.8% 5.4% -4.8% Insurance and Pensions Grupo Pacifico 13.6% 21.0% 36.5% 13.6% 36.5% Prima 19.8% 33.8% 35.9% 19.8% 35.9% Investment Banking and Wealth Management Credicorp Capital 7.8% 13.5% 7.5% 7.8% 7.5% Atlantic Security Bank 10.9% 11.2% 17.2% 10.9% 17.2% Credicorp 17.0% 15.3% 18.7% 17.0% 18.7% 1.1.Loans Total Loans (S/ millions) As of Volume change % change % Part. in total loans Back to index Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY QoQ YoY Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 BCP Stand-alone 117,349 121,963 118,707 -3,256 1,358 -2.7% 1.2% 82.2% 82.1% 81.9% Wholesale Banking 54,604 57,497 55,141 -2,356 537 -4.1% 1.0% 38.3% 38.7% 38.0% Corporate 31,054 33,617 32,717 -899 1,663 -2.7% 5.4% 21.8% 22.6% 22.6% Middle - Market 23,550 23,881 22,424 -1,456 -1,126 -6.1% -4.8% 16.5% 16.1% 15.5% Retail Banking 62,744 64,465 63,566 -900 821 -1.4% 1.3% 44.0% 43.4% 43.8% SME - Business 9,509 8,583 7,884 -699 -1,625 -8.1% -17.1% 6.7% 5.8% 5.4% SME - Pyme 19,398 17,947 16,996 -951 -2,402 -5.3% -12.4% 13.6% 12.1% 11.7% Mortgage 18,830 20,073 20,282 209 1,452 1.0% 7.7% 13.2% 13.5% 14.0% Consumer 10,975 12,738 12,984 247 2,009 1.9% 18.3% 7.7% 8.6% 9.0% Credit Card 4,032 5,126 5,420 294 1,388 5.7% 34.4% 2.8% 3.5% 3.7% Mibanco 13,582 14,261 14,098 -163 516 -1.1% 3.8% 9.5% 9.6% 9.7% Mibanco Colombia 1,077 1,174 1,250 76 173 6.5% 16.0% 0.8% 0.8% 0.9% Bolivia 8,602 9,034 8,951 -82 349 -0.9% 4.1% 6.0% 6.1% 6.2% ASB 2,103 2,039 1,958 -81 -145 -4.0% -6.9% 1.5% 1.4% 1.4% BAP's total loans 142,713 148,471 144,964 -3,507 2,251 -2.4% 1.6% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Measured in Average Daily Balances. For consolidation purposes, loans generated in FC are converted to LC. (1) Includes Work out unit, and other banking. (2) Internal Management Figures. Largest contraction in volumes Highest growth in volumes Structural Loans (S/ millions) As of Volume change % change % Part. in total structural loans Back to index Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY QoQ YoY Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 BCP Stand-alone 101,453 112,342 111,263 -1,078 9,810 -1.0% 9.7% 81.4% 81.6% 81.4% Wholesale Banking 51,063 55,622 53,775 -1,847 2,712 -3.3% 5.3% 41.0% 40.4% 39.3% Corporate 30,663 33,400 32,545 -855 1,881 -2.6% 6.1% 24.6% 24.3% 23.8% Middle - Market 20,400 22,222 21,230 -992 831 -4.5% 4.1% 16.4% 16.1% 15.5% Retail Banking 50,390 56,720 57,488 768 7,098 1.4% 14.1% 40.4% 41.2% 42.0% SME - Business 4,709 5,750 5,546 -205 837 -3.6% 17.8% 3.8% 4.2% 4.1% SME - Pyme 11,844 13,033 13,257 224 1,413 1.7% 11.9% 9.5% 9.5% 9.7% Mortgage 18,830 20,073 20,282 209 1,452 1.0% 7.7% 15.1% 14.6% 14.8% Consumer 10,975 12,738 12,984 247 2,009 1.9% 18.3% 8.8% 9.2% 9.5% Credit Card 4,032 5,126 5,420 294 1,388 5.7% 34.4% 3.2% 3.7% 4.0% Mibanco 11,411 13,121 13,335 214 1,924 1.6% 16.9% 9.2% 9.5% 9.8% Mibanco Colombia 1,077 1,174 1,250 76 173 6.5% 16.0% 0.9% 0.9% 0.9% Bolivia 8,602 9,034 8,951 -82 349 -0.9% 4.1% 6.9% 6.6% 6.5% ASB 2,103 2,039 1,958 -81 -145 -4.0% -6.9% 1.7% 1.5% 1.4% BAP's total loans 124,647 137,710 136,758 -952 12,112 -0.7% 9.7% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Measured in Average Daily Balances. For consolidation purposes, loans generated in FC are converted to LC. (1) Includes Work out unit, and other banking. (2) Structural Portfolio excludes the average daily balances from loans offered through de Reactiva Peru y FAE-Mype Government Programs. (3) Internal Management Figures. Largest contraction in volumes Highest growth in volumes Total Loans (S/ millions) Local Currency (LC) % change % change Structural Foreign Currency (FC) % change % part. by currency Total Structural Total Dec 22 Back to index Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY QoQ YoY Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY LC FC BCP Stand-alone 85,290 85,106 82,117 67,221 74,059 75,485 -3.5% -3.7% 1.9% 12.3% 8,513 9,490 9,615 1.3% 12.9% 69.4% 30.6% Wholesale Banking 29,124 28,351 25,984 24,898 26,511 26,475 -8.4% -10.8% -0.1% 6.3% 6,766 7,505 7,662 2.1% 13.2% 48.8% 51.2% Corporate 15,503 16,044 15,065 14,652 16,028 15,827 -6.1% -2.8% -1.3% 8.0% 4,129 4,525 4,639 2.5% 12.3% 47.1% 52.9% Middle-Market 13,621 12,307 10,919 10,246 10,482 10,648 -11.3% -19.8% 1.6% 3.9% 2,637 2,980 3,023 1.5% 14.6% 51.2% 48.8% Retail Banking 56,166 56,755 56,133 42,323 47,549 49,009 -1.1% -0.1% 3.1% 15.8% 1,747 1,985 1,953 -1.6% 11.8% 87.9% 12.1% SME - Business 7,061 5,530 4,970 2,597 2,594 2,698 -10.1% -29.6% 4.0% 3.9% 650 786 766 -2.6% 17.8% 63.7% 36.3% SME - Pyme 19,240 17,779 16,830 11,398 12,476 12,866 -5.3% -12.5% 3.1% 12.9% 42 43 44 1.1% 3.4% 99.0% 1.0% Mortgage 16,919 18,005 18,264 16,391 17,682 18,005 1.4% 7.9% 1.8% 9.8% 507 532 530 -0.4% 4.5% 89.7% 10.3% Consumer 9,617 11,192 11,514 8,898 10,851 11,192 2.9% 19.7% 3.1% 25.8% 361 398 386 -2.9% 7.0% 87.9% 12.1% Credit Card 3,329 4,249 4,555 3,039 3,946 4,249 7.2% 36.8% 7.7% 39.8% 187 226 227 0.7% 21.8% 82.8% 17.2% Mibanco 13,109 13,784 13,619 10,519 12,309 12,644 -1.2% 3.9% 2.7% 20.2% 126 123 126 2.5% 0.2% 96.7% 3.3% Mibanco Colombia - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - - - - 286 303 329 8.6% 14.8% - 0 100.0% Bolivia - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - - - - 2,284 2,326 2,352 1.2% 3.0% - 0 100.0% ASB - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - - - - 558 525 515 -2.0% -7.8% - 0 100.0% Total loans 98,399 98,890 95,735 77,740 86,368 88,129 -3.2% -2.7% 2.0% 13.4% 11,767 12,766 12,936 1.3% 9.9% 66.3% 33.7% Measured in Average Daily Balances. (1) Includes Work out unit, and other banking. (2) Internal Management Figures. Largest contraction in volumes Highest growth in volumes 1.2.Portfolio Quality Loan Portfolio quality and Delinquency ratios As of % change S/000 Back to index Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY Total loans (Quarter-end balance) 144,621,513 148,626,374 145,165,713 -2.3% 0.4% Allowance for loan losses 8,262,383 7,872,402 7,915,350 0.5% -4.2% Write-offs 378,093 754,326 677,148 -10.2% 79.1% Internal overdue loans (IOLs) (1)(2) 5,872,999 5,939,744 5,789,497 -2.5% -1.4% Internal overdue loans over 90-days (1) 4,424,384 4,620,461 4,386,959 -5.1% -0.8% Refinanced Loans (2) 1,714,074 2,098,748 2,121,068 1.1% 23.7% Non-performing loans (NPLs) (3) 7,587,073 8,038,492 7,910,565 -1.6% 4.3% IOL ratio 4.06% 4.00% 3.99% -1 bps -7 bps IOL over 90-days ratio 3.06% 3.11% 3.02% -9 bps -4 bps NPL ratio 5.25% 5.41% 5.45% 4 bps 20 bps Allowance for loan losses over Total loans 5.71% 5.30% 5.45% 15 bps -26 bps Coverage ratio of IOLs 140.7% 132.5% 136.7% 418 bps -400 bps Coverage ratio of IOL 90-days 186.7% 170.4% 180.4% 1005 bps -632 bps Coverage ratio of NPLs 108.9% 97.9% 100.1% 200 bps -880 bps (1) Includes overdue loans and loans under legal collection. (Quarter-end balances) (2) Figures net of deferred earnings. (3) Non-performing loans include internal overdue loans and refinanced loans. (Quarter-end balances) Structural Portfolio quality and Delinquency ratios As of % change S/000 Back to index Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY Structural loans (Quarter-end balance) 127,585,105 139,115,242 138,073,343 -0.7% 8.2% Structural Allowance for loan losses 8,061,670 7,733,575 7,779,501 0.6% -3.5% Structural Write-offs 378,093 754,326 677,148 -10.2% 79.1% Structural IOLs 4,850,191 4,791,245 4,952,108 3.4% 2.1% Structural Refinanced loans 1,714,074 2,098,748 2,121,068 1.1% 23.7% Structural NPLs 6,564,265 6,889,993 7,073,176 2.7% 7.8% Structural IOL ratio 3.80% 3.44% 3.59% 15 bps -21 bps Structural NPL ratio 5.15% 4.95% 5.12% 17 bps -3 bps Structural Allowance for loan losses over Structural loans 6.3% 5.6% 5.6% 7 bps -69 bps Structural Coverage ratio of NPLs 122.8% 112.2% 110.0% -225 bps -1282 bps (1) The Structural Portfolio excludes Government Programs (GP) effects. 2.Deposits Deposits As of % change Currency S/000 Moneda Back to index Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY LC FC Demand deposits 56,923,859 48,467,247 47,483,661 -2.0% -16.6% 46.7% 53.3% Saving deposits 56,454,479 54,769,045 53,418,288 -2.5% -5.4% 55.9% 44.1% Time deposits 30,029,261 38,897,010 43,194,573 11.0% 43.8% 46.5% 53.5% Severance indemnity deposits 3,750,593 3,824,629 3,322,691 -13.1% -11.4% 70.2% 29.8% Interest payable 757,772 1,062,856 1,204,087 13.3% 58.9% 50.3% 49.7% Deposits and obligations 147,915,964 147,020,787 148,623,300 1.1% 0.5% 50.3% 49.7% 3.1.IEA Interest Earning Assets As of % change S/000 Back to index Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY Cash and due from banks 29,563,512 26,897,216 28,158,941 4.7% -4.8% Total investments 48,145,429 45,431,224 47,729,504 5.1% -0.9% Cash collateral, reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowing 1,516,855 1,101,856 1,468,180 33.2% -3.2% Total loans 144,621,513 148,626,374 145,165,713 -2.3% 0.4% Total interest earning assets 223,847,309 222,056,670 222,522,338 0.2% -0.6% Total Investments As of % change S/000 Back to index Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY Fair value through profit or loss investments 4,628,870 4,199,334 4,080,266 -2.8% -11.9% Fair value through other comprehensive income investments 35,452,509 30,786,161 33,395,987 8.5% -5.8% Amortized cost investments 8,064,050 10,445,729 10,253,251 -1.8% 27.1% Total investments 48,145,429 45,431,224 47,729,504 5.1% -0.9% 3.2. Funding Funding As of % change S/000 Back to index Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY Deposits and obligations 147,915,964 147,020,787 148,623,300 1.1% 0.5% Due to banks and correspondents 6,362,990 8,937,411 10,199,650 14.1% 60.3% BCRP instruments 17,532,350 11,297,659 9,780,540 -13.4% -44.2% Repurchase agreements with clients and third parties 1,856,645 1,669,066 1,905,955 14.2% 2.7% Bonds and notes issued 16,044,671 17,007,194 14,313,030 -15.8% -10.8% Total funding 189,712,620 185,932,117 184,822,475 -0.6% -2.6% Funding Cost Quarter % change As of Change % Back to index 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Mar 22 Mar 23 Mar 22 / Mar 23 Funding Cost 1.32% 2.35% 2.61% 11.0% 97.1% Structural Funding Cost 1.39% 2.44% 2.74% 12.3% 96.9% 4.Net Interest Income Net interest income Quarter % change S/ 000 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Interest income 3,172,346 4,362,142 4,456,106 2.2% 40.5% Interest on loans 2,685,552 3,515,083 3,570,952 1.6% 33.0% Dividends on investments 4,320 3,726 6,477 73.8% 49.9% Interest on deposits with banks 36,834 236,319 277,371 17.4% n.a. Interest on securities 438,023 559,041 585,268 4.7% 33.6% Other interest income 7,617 47,973 16,038 -66.6% 110.6% Interest expense (740,639) (1,227,364) (1,324,017) 7.9% 78.8% Interest expense (excluding Net Insurance Financial Expenses) (638,881) (1,119,124) (1,208,267) 8.0% 89.1% Interest on deposits 258,939 582,237 677,088 16.3% 161.5% Interest on borrowed funds 116,231 239,583 238,933 -0.3% 105.6% Interest on bonds and subordinated notes 179,609 188,983 182,898 -3.2% 1.8% Other interest expense 84,102 108,321 109,348 0.9% 30.0% Net Insurance Financial Expenses (101,758) (108,240) (115,750) 6.9% 13.8% Net interest income 2,431,707 3,134,778 3,132,089 -0.1% 28.8% Risk-adjusted Net interest income 2,275,875 2,512,337 2,520,841 0.3% 10.8% Average interest earning assets 227,279,809 225,604,596 222,289,504 -1.5% -2.2% Net interest margin (1) 4.46% 5.75% 5.84% 9bps 138bps Risk-adjusted Net interest margin (1) 4.01% 4.45% 4.54% 9bps 53bps Net provisions for loan losses / Net interest income 10.59% 23.31% 23.21% -0.1% 12.6% (1) Annualized. For further detail on the new NIM calculation due to IFRS17, please refer to Annex 12.1.8 Net Interest Income / Margin Quarter % change S/ 000 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Interest Income 3,172,346 4,362,142 4,456,106 2.2% 40.5% Interest Expense (740,639) (1,227,364) (1,324,017) 7.9% 78.8% Interest Expense (excluding Net Insurance Financial Expenses) (638,881) (1,119,124) (1,208,267) 8.0% 89.1% Net Insurance Financial Expenses (101,758) (108,240) (115,750) 6.9% 13.8% Net Interest Income 2,431,707 3,134,778 3,132,089 -0.1% 28.8% Balances Average Interest Earning Assets (IEA) 227,279,809 225,604,596 222,289,504 -1.5% -2.2% Average Funding 193,179,562 190,660,720 185,377,296 -2.8% -4.0% Yields Yield on IEAs 5.58% 7.73% 8.02% 29bps 244bps Cost of Funds 1.32% 2.35% 2.61% 26bps 129bps Net Interest Margin (NIM)(1) 4.46% 5.75% 5.84% 9bps 138bps Risk-Adjusted Net Interest Margin 4.01% 4.45% 4.54% 9bps 53bps Peru's Reference Rate 4.00% 7.50% 7.75% 25bps 375bps FED funds rate 0.50% 4.50% 5.00% 50bps 450bps (1)For further detail on the new NIM calculation due to IFRS17, please refer to Annex 12.1.8 Interest Income / IEA 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Mar-22 Mar-23 S/ millions Average Income Average Income Average Income Average Income Average Income Balance Yields Balance Yields Balance Yields Balance Yields Balance Yields Cash and equivalents 30,979 35 0.5% 28,114 236 3.4% 27,528 277 4.0% (586) -2.1% 4105.2% 29,646 459 1.5% Other IEA 1,642 19 4.5% 1,344 48 14.3% 1,285 16 5.0% (59) -4.4% -3193.5% 2,312 91 3.9% Investments 48,549 433 3.6% 46,137 563 4.9% 46,580 592 5.1% 443 1.0% 2897.8% 47,192 2,043 4.3% Loans 146,109 2,686 7.4% 150,009 3,515 9.4% 146,896 3,571 9.7% (3,113) -2.1% 5586.9% 148,112 12,419 8.4% Structural 128,256 2,619 8.2% 139,153 3,459 9.9% 138,594 3,528 10.2% 120,973 984741.3% 8.1% 134,021 12,184 9.1% Government Programs 17,853 66 1.5% 10,856 56 2.1% 8,302 43 2.1% 21,656 32326.7% 1.5% 14,090 235 1.7% Total IEA 227,280 3,172 5.6% 225,605 4,362 7.7% 222,290 4,456 8.0% 228,163 1185040.6% 5.2% 227,262 15,011 6.6% IEA (LC) 58.0% 78.8% 7.6% 56.6% 73.1% 10.0% 56.9% 71.2% 10.0% 59.2% 75.8% 6.7% 56.6% 76.0% 8.9% IEA (FC) 42.0% 21.2% 2.8% 43.4% 26.9% 4.8% 43.1% 28.8% 5.3% 40.8% 24.2% 3.1% 43.4% 24.0% 3.7% Interest Expense / Funding 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Mar-22 Mar-23 S/ millions Average Expense Average Expense Average Expense Average Expense Average Expense Balance Yields Balance Yields Balance Yields Balance Yields Balance Yields Deposits 148,756 259 0.7% 149,489 582 1.6% 147,822 677 1.8% 145,981 865 0.6% 148,309 1,688 1.1% BCRP + Due to Banks 25,400 116 1.8% 21,843 240 4.4% 20,108 239 4.8% 29,309 435 1.5% 23,570 683 2.9% Bonds and Notes 16,934 174 4.1% 17,430 189 4.3% 15,660 183 4.7% 17,071 837 4.9% 17,415 728 4.2% Others 1,257 90 28.6% 1,079 108 40.1% 1,091 109 40.1% 1,185 353 29.8% 1,136 394 34.6% Total Funding 193,180 639 1.3% 190,661 1,119 2.3% 185,377 1,208 2.6% 193,546 2,491 1.3% 190,430 3,493 1.8% Funding (LC) 51.2% 53.6% 1.4% 50.8% 59.0% 2.7% 50.5% 55.7% 2.9% 54.2% 46.4% 1.1% 50.8% 57.6% 2.1% Funding (FC) 48.8% 46.4% 1.3% 49.2% 41.0% 2.0% 49.5% 44.3% 2.3% 45.8% 53.6% 1.5% 49.2% 42.4% 1.6% NIM 227,280 2,533 4.5% 225,605 3,243 5.7% 222,290 3,248 5.8% 228,163 9,360 8.2% 227,262 11,518 10.1% NIM (LC) 58.0% 85.2% 6.5% 56.6% 78.0% 7.9% 56.9% 77.0% 7.9% 59.2% 83.7% 5.8% 56.6% 81.6% 7.3% NIM (FC) 42.0% 14.8% 1.6% 43.4% 22.0% 2.9% 43.1% 23.0% 3.1% 40.8% 16.3% 1.6% 43.4% 18.4% 2.1% 5.Provisions Loan Portfolio Provisions Quarter % change As of % change S/ 000 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Mar 22 Mar 23 Mar 23 / Mar 22 Gross provision for credit losses on loan portfolio (350,681) (815,589) (802,107) -1.7% 128.7% Recoveries of written-off loans 93,091 84,908 75,109 -11.5% -19.3% Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries (257,590) (730,681) (726,998) -0.5% 182.2% Cost of risk (1) 0.71% 1.97% 2.00% 3 bps 129 bps (1) Annualized Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries / Total loans. Structural Loan Portfolio Provisions Quarter % change As of % change S/ 000 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Mar 22 Mar 23 Mar 23 / Mar 22 Gross provision for credit losses on loan portfolio (354,553) (799,864) (799,129) -0.1% 125.4% Recoveries of written-off loans 93,091 84,908 75,109 -11.5% -19.3% Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries (261,462) (714,956) (724,020) 1.3% 176.9% Structural Cost of risk (1) 0.82% 2.06% 2.10% 4 bps 128 bps (1) The Structural Cost of risk excludes the provisions for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries and total loans from the Reactiva Peru and FAE Government Programs. GP Loan Portfolio Provisions Quarter % change As of % change S/ 000 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Mar 22 Mar 23 Mar 23 / Mar 22 Gross provision for credit losses on loan portfolio 3,872 (15,725) (2,978) -81.1% -506.1% Recoveries of written-off loans - 0 - 0 - 0 - - Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries 3,872 (15,725) (2,978) -81.1% -176.9% GP Cost of risk (1) -0.09% 0.66% 0.17% -49 bps 26 bps (1) The GP Cost of risk includes the provisions for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries and total loans from the Reactiva Peru and FAE Government Programs. 6.1.Core Other Income Core Other Income Quarter % Change As of % Change (S/ 000) 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Mar 22 Mar 23 Mar 22/ Mar 23 Fee income 891,628 894,552 881,781 -1.4% -1.1% 891,628 881,781 -1.1% Net gain on foreign exchange transactions 259,710 293,215 248,515 -15.2% -4.3% 259,710 248,515 -4.3% Total other income Core 1,151,338 1,187,767 1,130,296 -4.8% -1.8% 1,151,338 1,130,296 -1.8% Banking Business Fees Quarter % Change As of % Change S/ 000 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Mar 22 Mar 23 Mar 22/ Mar 23 Payments and transactionals (1) 290,197 333,779 325,994 -2.33% 12.34% Liability accounts (2) 217,956 226,496 177,971 -21.42% -18.35% Loan Disbursement (3) 90,576 97,336 95,201 -2.19% 5.11% Off-balance sheet 60,370 63,247 61,654 -2.52% 2.13% Mibanco (Peru and Colombia) 33,276 34,164 59,208 73.30% 77.93% Insurances 30,303 28,617 31,102 8.68% 2.64% BCP Bolivia 27,400 24,479 37,765 54.28% 37.83% Wealth Management and Corporate Finance 18,785 12,880 15,254 18.43% -18.80% ASB 12,280 11,040 3,098 -71.94% -74.77% Others (4) 4,596 -16,494 12,830 n.a 179.15% Total 785,739 815,544 820,077 0.56% 4.37% (1) Corresponds to fees from: credit and debit cards; payments and collections. (2) Corresponds to fees from: Account maintenance, interbank transfers, national money orders y international transfers. (3) Corresponds to fees from retail and wholesale loan disbursements. (4) Use of third-party network, other services to third parties and Commissions in foreign branches. Back to index 6.2.Non-core Other Income Non-core Other income Quarter % change As of % change (S/ 000) 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Mar 22 Mar 23 Mar 22/ Mar 23 Net gain on securities (56,866) 77,512 70,036 -9.6% n.a (56,866) 70,036 n.a. Net gain from associates (1) 24,014 25,422 27,212 7.0% 13.3% 24,014 27,212 13.3% Net gain on derivatives held for trading (5,982) 5,857 (6,570) n.a 9.8% (5,982) (6,570) 9.8% Net gain from exchange differences (8,363) 22,039 22,963 4.2% n.a (8,363) 22,963 -374.6% Other non-financial income 135,257 19,630 84,127 328.6% -37.8% 146,703 88,406 -39.7% Total other income Non-Core 88,060 150,460 197,768 31.4% 124.6% 99,506 202,047 103.1% (1) Includes gains on other investments, mainly made up of the profit of Banmedica. (2) It differs from what was previously reported by reclassification of IFRS16. Back to index 7.Underwriting Results Insurance Underwriting Results Quarter % Change Life % Change P&C % Change Crediseguros % Change 1Q22 1Q23 YoY 1Q22 1Q23 YoY 1Q22 1Q23 YoY 1Q22 1Q23 YoY Income from Insurance Contracts 843,862 957,336 13.4% 454,746 562,481 23.7% 369,575 373,248 1.0% 19,541 21,607 10.6% Expenses for Insurance Contracts (534,603) (550,459) 3.0% (282,567) (270,629) -4.2% (240,078) (272,680) 13.6% (11,957) (7,150) -40.2% Insurance Results 309,258 406,877 31.6% 172,178 291,852 69.5% 129,496 100,567 -22.3% 7,584 14,457 90.6% Reinsurance Results (102,591) (110,536) 7.7% 5,414 (24,326) -549.3% (105,364) (85,541) -18.8% (2,641) (669) -74.7% Insurance Underwriting Results 206,667 296,341 43.4% 177,592 267,526 50.6% 24,133 15,027 -37.7% 4,943 13,789 179.0% 8.Operating Expenses Operating expenses Quarter % change As of % change S/ 000 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Mar 22 Mar 23 Mar 23 / Mar 22 Salaries and employees benefits 939,518 1,040,066 1,029,558 -1.0% 9.6% 939,518 1,029,558 9.6% Administrative, general and tax expenses 696,065 1,042,882 835,060 -19.9% 20.0% 696,065 835,060 20.0% Depreciation and amortization 151,894 165,180 160,924 -2.6% 5.9% 151,894 160,924 5.9% Association in participation 7,691 12,936 12,612 -2.5% 64.0% 7,691 12,612 64.0% Operating expenses 1,795,168 2,261,064 2,038,154 -9.9% 13.5% 1,795,168 2,038,154 13.5% (1) The acquisition cost of Pacifico iIncludes net fees and underwriting expenses. Administrative general, and tax expenses Quarter % change As of % change S/000 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Mar 22 Mar 23 Mar 23 / Mar 22 IT expenses and IT third-party services 196,985 254,965 240,932 -5.5% 22.3% Advertising and customer loyalty programs 110,314 212,710 135,767 -36.2% 23.1% Taxes and contributions 67,657 94,647 85,073 -10.1% 25.7% Audit Services, Consulting and professional fees 51,692 138,978 51,878 -62.7% 0.4% Transport and communications 39,117 63,049 51,036 -19.1% 30.5% Repair and maintenance 29,913 44,734 25,790 -42.3% -13.8% Agents' Fees 27,018 27,673 26,152 -5.5% -3.2% Services by third-party 22,925 35,285 27,511 -22.0% 20.0% Leases of low value and short-term 20,931 25,997 25,116 -3.4% 20.0% Miscellaneous supplies 19,077 22,848 32,993 44.4% 72.9% Security and protection 15,476 16,365 15,789 -3.5% 2.0% Subscriptions and quotes 13,012 14,271 13,086 -8.3% 0.6% Electricity and water 10,550 14,865 11,497 -22.7% 9.0% Electronic processing 7,693 12,225 8,730 -28.6% 13.5% Insurance 8,291 8,629 8,750 1.4% 5.5% Cleaning 4,506 5,368 5,162 -3.8% 14.6% Others (1) 50,908 50,273 69,798 38.8% 37.1% Total 696,065 1,042,882 835,060 -19.9% 20.0% (1) Others consists mainly of security and protection services, cleaning service, representation expenses, electricity and water utilities, insurance policiy expenses, subscription expenses and commission expenses. Back to index 9.Operating Efficiency Operating efficiency Quarter % change S/000 Back to index 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Operating expenses (1) 1,795,168 2,261,064 2,038,154 -9.9% 13.5% Operating income (2) 3,799,381 4,587,457 4,602,331 0.3% 21.1% Efficiency ratio (3) 47.2% 49.3% 44.3% -500 pbs -290 pbs (1) Operating expenses = Salaries and employees benefits + Administrative expenses + Depreciation and amortization + Association in participation + Acquisition cost. (2) Operating income = Net interest, similar income and expenses + Fee income + Net gain on foreign exchange transactions + Net gain from associates + Net gain on derivatives held for trading + Net gain from exchange differences + Net premiums earned (3) Operating expenses / Operating income. Reported efficiency ratio per subsidiary (1) BCP Individual BCP Bolivia Mibanco Peru Mibanco Colombia Pacífico Prima AFP Credicorp Back to index 1Q22 40.6% 59.9% 53.0% 79.0% 6.8% 54.5% 41.0% 4Q22 41.9% 64.5% 52.3% 93.3% 10.0% 46.1% 43.4% 1Q23 36.8% 60.2% 54.1% 93.2% 30.7% 49.6% 46.1% Var. QoQ -510 bps -430 bps 180 bps -10 bps 2070 bps 350 bps 270 bps Var. YoY -380 bps 30 bps 110 bps 1420 bps 2390 bps -490 bps 510 bps Mar 2022 Mar 2023 % change Mar 2023 / Mar 2022 (1) (Salaries and employees benefits + Administrative, general and tax expenses + Depreciation and amortization + Acquisition cost + Association in participation) / (Net interest income + Fee income + Net gain on foreign exchange transactions + Net gain from associates + Net gain on derivatives held for trading + Result on exchange differences + Net premiums earned). 10.1.Regulatory Capital BAP Regulatory Capital and Capital Adequacy Ratios (S/ Thousands, IFRS) Capital Stock As of % change S/000 Back to index Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY Capital Stock 1,318,993 1,318,993 1,318,993 0.0% 0.0% Treasury Stocks (207,700) (207,518) (208,041) 0.3% 0.2% Capital Surplus 227,361 231,556 226,189 -2.3% -0.5% Legal and Other capital reserves (1) 21,292,614 23,702,590 23,603,001 -0.4% 10.9% Minority interest (2) 493,113 471,171 514,951 9.3% 4.4% Loan loss reserves (3) 1,971,343 2,128,732 1,908,632 -10.3% -3.2% Perpetual subordinated debt - 0 - 0 - 0 Subordinated Debt 5,695,192 5,770,557 5,649,060 -2.1% -0.8% Investments in equity and subordinated debt of financial and insurance companies (727,620) (889,246) (1,002,770) 12.8% 37.8% Goodwill (809,980) (772,213) (802,366) 3.9% -0.9% Current year Net Loss - - 0 - - Deduction for subordinated debt limit (50% of Tier I excluding deductions) (4) - - 0 - - Deduction for Tier I Limit (50% of Regulatory capital) (4) - - 0 - - Total Regulatory Capital (A) 29,253,316 31,754,622 31,207,649 -1.7% 6.7% Tier 1 (5) 15,402,884 16,955,335 16,906,310 -0.3% 9.8% Tier 2 (6) + Tier 3 (7) 13,850,433 14,799,287 14,301,339 -3.4% 3.3% Financial Consolidated Group (FCG) Regulatory Capital Requirements (8) 18,372,067 22,506,113 20,915,785 -7.1% 13.8% Insurance Consolidated Group (ICG) Capital Requirements (9) 1,450,871 1,562,893 1,406,417 -10.0% -3.1% FCG Capital Requirements related to operations with ICG (446,149) (471,371) (518,975) 10.1% 16.3% ICG Capital Requirements related to operations with FCG - 0 - 0 - 0 Total Regulatory Capital Requirements (B) 19,376,789 23,597,634 21,803,226 -7.6% 12.5% Regulatory Capital Ratio (A) / (B) 1.51 1.35 1.43 Required Regulatory Capital Ratio (10) 1.00 1.00 1.00 (1) Legal and other capital reserves include restricted capital reserves (PEN 14,745 million) and optional capital reserves (PEN 6,661 million). (2) Minority interest includes Tier I (PEN 421 million) (3) Up to 1.25% of total risk-weighted assets of Banco de Crédito del Perú, Solución Empresa Administradora Hipotecaria, Mibanco and ASB Bank Corp. (4) Tier II + Tier III can not be more than 50% of total regulatory capital. (5) Tier I = capital + restricted capital reserves + Tier I minority interest - goodwill - (0.5 x investment in equity and subordinated debt of financial and insurance companies)+ perpetual subordinated debt. (6) Tier II = subordinated debt + TierII minority interest tier + loan loss reserves - (0.5 x investment in equity and subordinated debt of financial and insurance companies). (7) Tier III = Subordinated debt covering market risk only. (8) Includes regulatory capital requirements of the financial consolidated group. (9) Includes regulatory capital requirements of the insurance consolidated group. (10) Regulatory Capital / Total Regulatory Capital Requirements (legal minimum = 1.00). 10.2.Regulatory Capital BCP Regulatory and Capital Adequacy Ratios at BCP Stand-alone (S/ thousands, IFRS, under regulation as of December 2022) As of % change Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY Capital Stock 12,176,365 12,176,365 12,973,175 6.5% 6.5% Legal and Other capital reserves 7,516,510 6,759,527 7,038,881 4.1% -6.4% Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement - 0 - 0 - 0 n.a n.a Loan loss reserves (1) 1,707,458 1,838,178 1,634,876 -11.1% -4.3% Perpetual subordinated debt - 0 - 0 - 0 n.a n.a Subordinated Debt 5,007,300 5,148,900 5,078,700 -1.4% 1.4% Investment in subsidiaries and others, net of unrealized profit and net income (2,432,571) (2,436,525) (2,838,434) 16.5% 16.7% Investment in subsidiaries and others (2,535,289) (2,844,248) (2,895,934) 1.8% 14.2% Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries 102,718 407,723 57,500 -85.9% -44.0% Goodwill (122,083) (122,083) (122,083) 0.0% 0.0% Total Regulatory Capital - SBS 23,852,979 23,364,361 23,765,115 1.7% -0.4% Off-balance sheet 87,775,815 93,211,649 91,770,539 -1.5% 4.6% Regulatory Tier 1 Capital (2) 16,220,724 16,219,133 17,094,343 5.4% 5.4% Regulatory Tier 2 Capital (3) 7,632,256 7,145,228 6,670,772 -6.6% -12.6% Total risk-weighted assets - SBS (4) 151,045,319 161,938,838 159,163,098 -1.7% 5.4% Credit risk-weighted assets 135,397,192 145,968,020 142,566,176 -2.3% 5.3% Market risk-weighted assets (5) 2,231,891 1,560,281 1,715,934 10.0% -23.1% Operational risk-weighted assets 13,416,236 14,410,537 14,880,988 3.3% 10.9% Total capital requirement - SBS 14,355,691 17,730,539 17,312,244 -2.4% 20.6% Credit risk capital requirement 10,831,775 12,407,282 12,118,125 -2.3% 11.9% Market risk capital requirement 223,189 156,028 171,593 10.0% -23.1% Operational risk capital requirement 1,341,624 1,441,054 1,488,099 3.3% 10.9% Additional capital requirements 1,959,102 3,726,175 3,534,427 -5.1% 80.4% Common Equity Tier 1 - Basel IFRS (6) 16,477,382 18,949,687 17,588,721 -7.2% 6.7% Capital and reserves 19,180,633 18,423,649 19,499,813 5.8% 1.7% Retained earnings 1,740,668 5,249,495 2,746,522 -47.7% 57.8% Unrealized gains (losses) (780,063) (549,319) (467,041) -15.0% -40.1% Investments in subsidiaries (1,266,218) (1,472,073) (1,454,205) -1.2% 14.8% Goodwill and intangibles (2,397,638) (2,702,065) (2,736,368) 1.3% 14.1% Risk-Weighted Assets - Basel IFRS (7) 141,697,998 150,535,662 160,419,724 6.6% 13.2% Total risk-weighted assets 151,045,319 161,938,838 159,163,098 -1.7% 5.4% (-) RWA Intangible assets, excluding goodwill. 10,798,886 13,065,877 - 0 -100.0% -100.0% (+) RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of temporary differences in income tax, in excess of 10% of CET1 882,435 917,317 - 0 -100.0% -100.0% (+) IFRS Adjustments (11) - 0 - 0 (+) RWA for Market Risk difference (exchange risk) for temporary difference 569,130 745,384 1,256,627 68.6% 120.8% Capital ratios Regulatory Tier 1 ratio (8) 10.74% 10.02% 10.74% 72 bps 0 bps Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (9)(12) 11.63% 12.59% 11.93% -66 bps 30 bps Regulatory Global Capital ratio (10) 15.79% 14.43% 14.93% 50 bps -86 bps Risk-weighted assets / Regulatory capital 6.33 6.93 6.70 -3.4% 5.8% (1) Up to 1.25% of total risk-weighted assets. (2) Regulatory Tier 1 Capital = Capital + Legal and other capital reserves + Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement + (0.5 x Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries) - Goodwill - (0.5 x Investment in subsidiaries) + Perpetual subordinated debt (maximum amount that can be included is 17.65% of Capital + Reserves + Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement + Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries - Goodwill). (3) Regulatory Tier 2 Capital = Subordinated debt + Loan loss reserves + Unrestricted Reserves + (0.5 x Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries) - (0.5 x Investment in subsidiaries). (4) Since July 2012, Total Risk-weighted assets = Credit risk-weighted assets * 1.00 + Capital requirement to cover market risk * 10 + Capital requirement to cover operational risk * 10 * 1.00 (since July 2014) (5) It includes capital requirement to cover price and rate risk. (6) Common Equity Tier I = Capital + Reserves - 100% of applicable deductions (investment in subsidiaries, goodwill, intangibles and net deferred taxes that rely on future profitability) + retained earnings + unrealized gains. Figures differ from previously reported cause current calculations are based on IFRS figures. (7) Adjusted Risk-Weighted Assets = Risk-weighted assets - ( RWA Intangible assets, excluding goodwill, + RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of temporary differences in income tax, in excess of 10% of CET1, + RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of past losses). Figures differ from previously reported cause current calculations are based on IFRS figures. (8) Regulatory Tier 1 Capital / Total Risk-weighted assets (9) Common Equity Tier I / Adjusted Risk-Weighted Assetsd Risk-Weighted Assets (10) Total Regulatory Capital / Total Risk-weighted assets (legal minimum = 10% since July 2011) (11) Adjustments for differences in balance assets under Local Accounting (which regulatory Rwas are calculated) and IFRS in the Right of use account (lease). As of March 2022, the 'Right of Use' account increased to S/ 364M, explained the 64% of the adjustment. The rest adjustments correspond to differences in stock of provisions and Deferred Taxes. (12) Common Equity Tier I calculated based on IFRS Accounting 10.2.1 Regulatory Capital BCP Regulatory and Capital Adequacy Ratios at BCP Stand-alone (S/ thousands, IFRS, under current regulation as of January 2023) 1Q23 Regulatory Capital Dec-99 (S/ thousand) Dec-99 Capital Stock 12,973,175 Reserves 7,038,881 Accumulated earnings 2,050,746 Loan loss reserves (1) 1,634,876 Perpetual subordinated debt - Subordinated Debt 5,078,700 Unrealized Profit or Losses -1,046,284 Investment in subsidiaries and others, net of unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries -2,613,563 Intangibles -934,718 Goodwill -122,083 Total Regulatory Capital 24,059,729 Tier 1 Common Equity (2) 17,346,153 Regulatory Tier 1 Capital (3) 17,346,153 Regulatory Tier 2 Capital (4) 6,713,576 Total risk-weighted assets 1Q23 (S/ thousand) Dec-99 Market risk-weighted assets (5) 1,715,934 Credit risk-weighted assets 129,623,885 Operational risk-weighted assets 14,880,988 Total 146,220,807 Capital requirement 1Q23 (S/ thousand) Dec-99 Market risk capital requirement (5) 171,589 Credit risk capital requirement 11,018,030 Operational risk capital requirement 1,488,062 Additional capital requirements 3,534,427 Total 16,212,108 [1] (1) Up to 1.25% of total risk-weighted assets. [2] Common Equity Tier 1 = Capital Stock + Reserves + Accumulated earnings - Unrealized profits or losses - 100% deductions (investment in subsidiaries, goodwill, intangible assets and deferred tax assets based on future returns). [3] Regulatory Tier 1 Capital = Common Equity Tier 1 + Tier 1 Subordinated Debt (Perpetual). [4] Regulatory Tier 2 Capital = Subordinated Debt + Loan loss reserves. Capital ratios Regulatory Tier 1 ratio 11.86% Regulatory Global Capital ratio 16.45% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio IFRS (9)(12) 11.93% 10.3 Regulatory Capital Mb Back to index Capital Regulatorio y Capitalización de Mibanco (S/ thousands, IFRS, under regulation as of December 2022) As of % change Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY Capital Stock 1,840,606 1,840,606 1,840,606 0.0% 0.0% Legal and Other capital reserves 264,221 264,221 308,056 16.6% 16.6% Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement - 0 - 0 - 0 n.a. n.a. Loan loss reserves (1) 163,711 183,155 193,129 5.4% 18.0% Perpetual subordinated debt - 0 - 0 - 0 n.a. n.a. Subordinated Debt 185,000 179,000 179,000 0.0% -3.2% Investment in subsidiaries and others, net of unrealized profit and net income - 0 - 0 - 0 n.a. n.a. Investment in subsidiaries and others - 0 - 0 - 0 n.a. n.a. Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 n.a. n.a. Goodwill (139,180) (139,180) (139,180) 0.0% 0.0% Total Regulatory Capital 2,314,357 2,327,801 2,381,611 2.3% 2.9% Regulatory Tier 1 Capital (2) 1,962,906 1,962,906 2,006,801 2.2% 2.2% Regulatory Tier 2 Capital (3) 351,451 364,895 374,810 2.7% 6.6% Total risk-weighted assets - SBS (4) 14,825,319 15,850,329 16,104,381 1.6% 8.6% Credit risk-weighted assets 12,747,979 14,345,663 14,535,512 1.3% 14.0% Market risk-weighted assets (5) 177,097 96,803 141,441 46.1% -20.1% Operational risk-weighted assets 1,900,243 1,407,863 1,427,428 1.4% -24.9% Total capital requirement - SBS 1,363,550 1,735,360 1,791,008 3.2% 31.3% Credit risk capital requirement 1,019,838 1,219,381 1,235,519 1.3% 21.1% Market risk capital requirement (5) 17,710 9,680 14,144 46.1% -20.1% Operational risk capital requirement 190,024 140,786 142,743 1.4% -24.9% Additional capital requirements 135,978 365,512 398,603 9.1% 193.1% Common Equity Tier 1 - Basel IFRS (6) 2,065,340 2,353,353 2,415,504 2.6% 17.0% Capital and reserves 2,104,827 2,104,827 2,148,662 2.1% 2.1% Retained earnings 224,613 540,906 556,972 3.0% n.a. Unrealized gains (losses) (7,360) (11,830) (15,467) 30.7% 110.1% Goodwill and intangibles (256,740) (280,267) (274,382) -2.1% 6.9% Investments in subsidiaries - 0 (283) (281) -0.7% n.a. Adjusted Risk-Weighted Assets - Basel IFRS (7) 13,854,030 14,613,299 14,860,252 1.7% 7.3% Total risk-weighted assets - SBS 14,825,319 15,850,329 14,729,206 -7.1% -0.6% (-) RWA Intangible assets, excluding goodwill 1,166,501 1,408,551 - 0 -100.0% -100.0% (+) RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of temporary differences in income tax, in excess of 10% of CET1, and other local adjustments 161,572 159,880 - 0 -100.0% -100.0% (+) RWA for Market Risk difference (exchange risk) for temporary difference 33,640 11,641 - 0 -100.0% -100.0% n.a. n.a. (+) IFRS Adjustments (11) - 0 - 0 - 0 n.a. n.a. Capital ratios Regulatory Tier 1 ratio (8) 13.24% 12.38% 12.46% 8 bps -78 bps Common Equity Tier 1 ratio IFRS (9)(12) 14.91% 16.10% 16.25% 15 bps 134 bps Regulatory Global Capital ratio (10) 15.61% 14.69% 14.79% 10 bps -82 bps Risk-weighted assets / Regulatory capital 6.41 6.81 6.76 -0.7% 5.6% (1) Up to 1.25% of total risk-weighted assets. (2) Regulatory Tier 1 Capital = Capital + Legal and other capital reserves + Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement + (0.5 x Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries) - Goodwill - (0.5 x Investment in subsidiaries) + Perpetual subordinated debt (maximum amount that can be included is 17.65% of Capital + Reserves + Accumulated earnings with capitalization agreement + Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries - Goodwill). (3) Regulatory Tier 2 Capital = Subordinated debt + Loan loss reserves + Unrestricted Reserves + (0.5 x Unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries) - (0.5 x Investment in subsidiaries). (4) Since July 2012, Total Risk-weighted assets = Credit risk-weighted assets * 1.00 + Capital requirement to cover market risk * 10 + Capital requirement to cover operational risk * 10 * 1.00 (since July 2014) (5) It includes capital requirement to cover price and rate risk. (6) Common Equity Tier I = Capital + Reserves - 100% of applicable deductions (investment in subsidiaries, goodwill, intangibles and net deferred taxes that rely on future profitability) + retained earnings + unrealized gains. (7) Adjusted Risk-Weighted Assets = Risk-weighted assets - ( RWA Intangible assets, excluding goodwill, + RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of temporary differences in income tax, in excess of 10% of CET1, + RWA Deferred tax assets generated as a result of past losses). Figures differ from previously reported cause current calculations are based on IFRS figures. (8) Regulatory Tier 1 Capital / Total Risk-weighted assets (9) Common Equity Tier I / Adjusted Risk-Weighted Assetsd Risk-Weighted Assets (10) Total Regulatory Capital / Total Risk-weighted assets (legal minimum = 10% since July 2011) (11) Common Equity Tier I calculated based on IFRS Accounting 10.3.1 Regulatory Capital Mb Regulatory Capital and Capital Adequacy Ratios at Mibanco (S/ thousands, IFRS, under current regulation as of January 2023) 1Q23 Regulatory Capital Dec-99 (S/ thousand) Dec-99 Capital Stock 1,840,606 Reserves 308,056 Accumulated earnings 556,972 Loan loss reserves (1) 168,965 Perpetual subordinated debt 0 Subordinated Debt 179,000 Unrealized Profit or Losses -15,467 Investment in subsidiaries and others, net of unrealized profit and net income in subsidiaries -281 Intangibles -135,202 Goodwill -139,180 Total Regulatory Capital 2,763,469 Tier 1 Common Equity (2) 2,415,504 Regulatory Tier 1 Capital (3) 2,415,504 Regulatory Tier 2 Capital (4) 347,965 Total risk-weighted assets 1T23 (S/ thousand) Market risk-weighted assets (5) 141,441 Credit risk-weighted assets 13,160,337 Operational risk-weighted assets 1,427,428 Total 14,729,206 Capital requirement 1Q23 (S/ thousand) Dec-99 Market risk capital requirement (5) 14,144 Credit risk capital requirement 1,118,629 Operational risk capital requirement 142,743 Additional capital requirements 398,603 Total 1,674,118 [1] (1) Up to 1.25% of total risk-weighted assets. [2] Common Equity Tier 1 = Capital Stock + Reserves + Accumulated earnings - Unrealized profits or losses - 100% deductions (investment in subsidiaries, goodwill, intangible assets and deferred tax assets based on future returns). [3] Regulatory Tier 1 Capital = Common Equity Tier 1 + Tier 1 Subordinated Debt (Perpetual). [4] Regulatory Tier 2 Capital = Subordinated Debt + Loan loss reserves. Capital ratios Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 16.40% Regulatory Tier 1 Capital Ratio 16.40% Total Regulatory Capital Ratio 18.76% Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio IFRS 16.38% 11.Economic Perspectives Peru 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 (3) Back to index GDP (US$ Millions) 226,856 232,447 205,553 225,953 244,752 263,866 Real GDP (% change) 4.0 2.2 -11.0 13.6 2.7 1.8 GDP per capita (US$) 7,045 7,152 6,300 6,840 7,329 7,809 Domestic demand (% change) 4.1 2.2 -9.9 14.7 2.3 0.9 Total consumption (% change) 3.6 2.9 -7.2 11.5 4.2 Private Consumption (% change) 3.8 3.0 -9.8 11.7 4.2 Gross fixed investment (as % GDP) 22.2 22.5 21.1 25.2 25.4 24.2 Private Investment (% change) 4.4 4.0 Public Investment (% change) 6.8 -2.1 Financial system loan without Reactiva (% change) (1) 10.3 6.4 -4.3 12.6 9.7 5.0 Inflation, end of period(2) 2.2 1.9 2.0 6.4 8.5 4.8 Reference Rate, end of period 2.8 2.3 0.3 2.5 7.5 6.8 Exchange rate, end of period 3.37 3.31 3.62 3.99 3.81 3.80 Exchange rate, (% change) 4.0% -1.8% 9.3% 10.3% -4.5% -0.3% Fiscal balance (% GDP) -2.3 -1.6 -8.9 -2.5 -1.6 -2.0 Public Debt (as % GDP) 25.6 26.6 34.6 35.9 34.0 33.8 Trade balance (US$ Millions) 7,201 6,879 8,196 14,927 9,565 9,000 (As % GDP) 3.2% 3.0% 4.0% 6.6% 3.9% 3.4% Exports 49,066 47,980 42,905 63,151 65,834 64,800 Imports 41,866 41,101 34,709 48,223 56,269 55,800 Current account balance (US$ Millions) -2,895 -1,680 2,398 -5,179 -10,644 -9,157 Current account balance (As % GDP) -1.3% -0.7% 1.2% -2.3% -4.3% -3.5% Net international reserves (US$ Millions) 60,121 68,316 74,707 78,495 71,883 72,000 (As % GDP) 26.5% 29.4% 36.3% 34.7% 29.4% 27.3% (As months of imports) 17 20 26 20 15 15 Fuente: INEI, BCRP y SBS. (1) Financial System, Current Exchange Rate (2) Inflation target: 1% - 3% (3) Grey area indicate estimates by BCP Economic Research as of April 2023 Annexes >> 12.1.Physical Channels BCP Stand-alone's Physical Channels As of change (units) Back to index Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY Branches 351 336 333 -3 -18 ATMs 2,241 2,283 2,313 30 72 Agents BCP 7,838 9,580 9,899 319 2061 Total BCP's Network 10,430 12,199 12,545 346 2,115 Physical Point of Contact (1) As of change (units) (Units) Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY Branches 706 678 675 -3 -31 ATMs 2,551 2,595 2,626 31 75 Agents (2) 8,916 10,935 11,254 319 2338 Total 12,173 14,208 14,555 347 2,382 (1) Includes physical point of contact of BCP Stand-alone, BCP Bolivia and Mibanco Peru (2) Figures differ from those previously reported due to a change in the number of BCP Bolivia agents 12.2.Loan Portfolio Quality GP Portfolio quality and Delinquency ratios (1) As of % change S/000 Back to index Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY Total loans (Quarter-end balance) 17,036,408 9,511,132 7,092,370 -25.4% -58.4% Allowance for loan losses 200,713 138,827 135,849 -2.1% -32.3% IOLs 1,022,808 1,148,499 837,389 -27.1% -0.18 IOL ratio 6.00% 12.08% 11.81% -27 bps 581 bps Allowance for loan losses over Total loans 1.2% 1.5% 1.9% 46 bps 74 bps Coverage ratio of NPLs 19.6% 12.1% 16.2% 413 bps -340 bps (1) Government Programs (GP) include Reactiva Peru and FAE. 12.5.1.Credicorp Consolidated CREDICORP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CREDICORP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (In S/ thousands, IFRS) (In S/ thousands, IFRS) Back to index Back to index As of % change As of % change As of % change Mar 22 Dic 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY 2022 2023 Mar 23/ Mar 22 ASSETS Interest income and expense Cash and due from banks Interest and similar income 3,172,346 4,362,142 4,456,106 2.2% 40.5% 3,172,346 4,456,106 40.5% Non-interest bearing 6,748,517 7,286,624 6,946,112 -4.7% 2.9% Interest and similar expenses (740,639) (1,227,364) (1,324,017) 7.9% 78.8% (740,639) (1,324,017) 78.8% Interest bearing 29,563,512 26,897,216 28,158,941 4.7% -4.8% Net interest, similar income and expenses 2,431,707 3,134,778 3,132,089 -0.1% 28.8% 2,431,707 3,132,089 28.8% - 0 - 0 Total cash and due from banks 36,312,029 34,183,840 35,105,053 2.7% -3.3% Gross provision for credit losses on loan portfolio (350,681) (815,589) (802,107) -1.7% 128.7% (350,681) (802,107) 128.7% Recoveries of written-off loans 93,091 84,908 75,109 -11.5% -19.3% 93,091 75,109 -19.3% Cash collateral, reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowing 1,516,855 1,101,856 1,468,180 33.2% -3.2% Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries (257,590) (730,681) (726,998) -0.5% 182.2% (257,590) (726,998) 182.2% - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Fair value through profit or loss investments 4,628,870 4,199,334 4,080,266 -2.8% -11.9% Net interest, similar income and expenses, after provision for credit losses on loan portfolio 2,174,117 2,404,097 2,405,091 0.0% 10.6% 2,174,117 2,405,091 10.6% Fair value through other comprehensive income investments 35,452,509 30,786,161 33,395,987 8.5% -5.8% - 0 - 0 Amortized cost investments 8,064,050 10,445,729 10,253,251 -1.8% 27.1% Other income - 0 - 0 Fee income 891,628 894,552 881,781 -1.4% -1.1% 891,628 881,781 -1.1% Loans 144,621,513 148,626,374 145,165,713 -2.3% 0.4% Net gain on foreign exchange transactions 259,710 293,215 248,515 -15.2% -4.3% 259,710 248,515 -4.3% Current 138,748,514 142,686,630 139,376,216 -2.3% 0.5% Net loss on securities (56,866) 77,512 70,036 -9.6% n.a (56,866) 70,036 n.a Internal overdue loans 5,872,999 5,939,744 5,789,497 -2.5% -1.4% Net gain from associates 24,014 25,422 27,212 7.0% 13.3% 24,014 27,212 13.3% Less - allowance for loan losses -8,262,383 -7,872,402 -7,915,350 0.5% -4.2% Net gain (loss) on derivatives held for trading (5,982) 5,857 (6,570) -212.2% 9.8% (5,982) (6,570) 9.8% Loans, net 136,359,130 140,753,972 137,250,363 -2.5% 0.7% Net gain (loss) from exchange differences (8,363) 22,039 22,963 4.2% -374.6% (8,363) 22,963 -374.6% Others 135,257 19,630 84,127 328.6% -37.8% 135,257 84,127 n.a Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 856,337 768,801 795,225 3.4% -7.1% Total non-financial income 1,239,398 1,338,227 1,328,064 -0.8% 7.2% 146,703 88,406 -39.7% Accounts receivable from reinsurers and coinsurers 174,982 110,963 107,619 -3.0% -38.5% 1,239,398 1,328,064 7.2% Premiums and other policyholder receivables 873,505 921,611 842,865 -8.5% -3.5% Insurance underwriting result Property, plant and equipment, net 1,864,825 1,824,931 1,786,992 -2.1% -4.2% Insurance Service Result 309,258 331,030 406,877 22.9% 31.6% 309,258 406,877 Due from customers on acceptances 524,448 699,678 496,170 -29.1% -5.4% Reinsurance Result (102,591) (119,436) (110,536) -7.5% 7.7% (102,591) (110,536) Investments in associates 629,009 726,993 660,741 -9.1% 5.0% Total insurance underwriting result 206,667 211,594 296,341 40.1% 43.4% 206,667 296,341 43.4% Intangible assets and goodwill, net 2,703,238 2,899,429 2,942,367 1.5% 8.8% - 0 - 0 ERROR:#DIV/0! Assets by insurance and reinsurance contracts 1,010,081 1,033,241 1,020,986 -1.2% 1.1% Total expenses - 0 - 0 ERROR:#DIV/0! Other assets (1) 6,901,336 6,293,599 8,118,268 29.0% 17.6% Salaries and employee benefits (939,518) (1,040,066) (1,029,558) -1.0% 9.6% (939,518) (1,029,558) Administrative, general and tax expenses (696,065) (1,042,882) (835,060) -19.9% 20.0% (696,065) (835,060) Total Assets 237,871,204 236,750,138 238,324,333 0.7% 0.2% Depreciation and amortization (151,894) (165,180) (160,924) -2.6% 5.9% (151,894) (160,924) 5.9% Impairment loss on goodwill - 0 - 0 - 0 ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! - 0 - 0 ERROR:#DIV/0! LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Association in participation (7,691) (12,936) (12,612) -2.5% 64.0% (7,691) (12,612) 64.0% Deposits and obligations Other expenses (79,351) (137,891) (83,543) -39.4% 5.3% (79,351) (83,543) Non-interest bearing 50,939,859 43,346,151 41,596,964 -4.0% -18.3% Total expenses (1,874,519) (2,398,955) (2,121,697) -11.6% 13.2% (1,874,519) (2,121,697) 13.2% Interest bearing 96,976,105 103,674,636 107,026,336 3.2% 10.4% - 0 - 0 ERROR:#DIV/0! Total deposits and obligations 147,915,964 147,020,787 148,623,300 1.1% 0.5% Profit before income tax 1,745,663 1,554,963 1,907,799 22.7% 9.3% 1,745,663 1,907,799 9.3% - 0 - 0 Payables from repurchase agreements and securities lending 19,388,995 12,966,725 11,686,495 -9.9% -39.7% Income tax (546,000) (476,236) (493,466) 3.6% -9.6% (546,000) (493,466) -9.6% BCRP instruments 17,532,350 11,297,659 9,780,540 -13.4% -44.2% - 0 - 0 Repurchase agreements with third parties 1,218,028 976,020 1,206,574 23.6% -0.9% Net profit 1,199,663 1,078,727 1,414,333 31.1% 17.9% 1,199,663 1,414,333 17.9% Repurchase agreements with customers 638,617 693,046 699,381 0.9% 9.5% Non-controlling interest 27,786 24,231 30,060 24.1% 8.2% 27,786 30,060 Net profit attributable to Credicorp 1,171,877 1,054,496 1,384,273 31.3% 18.1% 1,171,877 1,384,273 18.1% Due to banks and correspondents 6,362,990 8,937,411 10,199,650 14.1% 60.3% - 0 - 0 ERROR:#DIV/0! Bonds and notes issued 16,044,671 17,007,194 14,313,030 -15.8% -10.8% - 0 - 0 ERROR:#DIV/0! Banker's acceptances outstanding 524,448 699,678 496,170 -29.1% -5.4% Liabilities by insurance and reinsurance contracts 11,984,619 11,974,714 12,291,538 2.6% 2.6% Accounts payable to reinsurers 414,506 420,094 343,067 -18.3% -17.2% Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 232,185 191,010 417,146 118.4% 79.7% (1) The acquisition cost of Pacífico iIncludes net fees and underwriting expenses. Other liabilities 7,655,867 7,943,225 9,019,443 13.5% 17.8% Total Liabilities 210,524,245 207,160,838 207,389,839 0.1% -1.5% Net equity 26,818,054 28,997,731 30,359,898 4.7% 13.2% Capital stock 1,318,993 1,318,993 1,318,993 0.0% 0.0% Treasury stock -207,700 -207,518 -208,041 0.3% 0.2% Capital surplus 227,361 231,556 226,189 -2.3% -0.5% Reserves 21,292,614 23,659,626 23,603,001 -0.2% 10.9% Unrealized gains and losses -318,628 -434,838 -403,391 -7.2% 26.6% Retained earnings 4,505,414 4,429,912 5,823,147 31.5% 29.2% Non-controlling interest 528,905 591,569 574,596 -2.9% 8.6% Total Net Equity 27,346,959 29,589,300 30,934,494 4.5% 13.1% Total liabilities and equity 237,871,204 236,750,138 238,324,333 0.7% 0.2% Off-balance sheet 142,337,944 150,977,864 154,477,055 2.3% 8.5% Total performance bonds, stand-by and L/Cs. 21,196,817 20,928,054 18,731,789 -10.5% -11.6% Undrawn credit lines, advised but not committed 80,155,277 86,597,041 87,232,214 0.7% 8.8% Total derivatives (notional) and others 40,985,850 43,452,769 48,513,052 11.6% 18.4% (1) Includes mainly accounts receivables from brokerage and others. 12.5.2 Credicorp Stand-alone Credicorp Ltd. Separate Statement of Financal Position (In S/ thousands, IFRS) Back to index As of % change Mar 22 Dec22 Mar23 QoQ YoY ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 168,634 136,399 131,218 -3.8% -22.2% At fair value through profit or loss 947,826 958,939 949,378 -1.0% n.a Fair value through other comprehensive income investments 343,373 306,343 318,962 4.1% -7.1% In subsidiaries and associates investments 31,647,183 33,878,318 35,207,564 3.9% 11.3% Loans - 0 0.0% 0.0% Other assets 106 135 69,217 n.a n.a Total Assets 33,107,122 35,280,134 36,676,339 4.0% 10.8% LIABILITIES AND NET SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Due to banks, correspondents and other entities - 0 - 0 - 0 n.a. n.a. Dividends payable - 0 - 0 - 0 n.a. n.a. Bonds and notes issued 1,850,185 1,898,066 1,885,839 -0.6% 1.9% Other liabilities 195,286 220,642 267,558 21.3% 37.0% Total Liabilities 2,045,471 2,118,708 2,153,397 1.6% 5.3% NET EQUITY Capital stock 1,318,993 1,318,993 1,318,993 0.0% 0.0% Capital Surplus 384,542 384,542 384,542 0.0% 0.0% Reserve 20,945,491 23,300,350 23,300,350 0.0% 11.2% Unrealized results (638,233) (835,079) (592,006) -29.1% n.a. Retained earnings 9,050,858 8,992,620 10,111,063 12.4% 11.7% Total net equity 31,061,651 33,161,426 34,522,942 4.1% 11.1% Total Liabilities And Equity 33,107,122 35,280,134 36,676,339 4.0% 10.8% Quarter % change 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Interest income Net share of the income from investments in subsidiaries and associates 1,236,032 1,115,614 1,439,211 29.0% 16.4% Interest and similar income 298 1,040 300 -71.2% 0.7% Net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (26,898) 32,597 3,759 -88.5% n.a Total income 1,209,432 1,149,251 1,443,270 25.6% 19.3% Interest and similar expense (13,651) (20,550) (4,407) -78.6% -67.7% Administrative and general expenses (4,259) (9,272) (13,796) 48.8% 223.9% Total expenses (17,910) (29,822) (18,203) -39.0% 1.6% Operating income 1,191,522 1,119,429 1,425,067 27.3% 19.6% Net gain (losses) from exchange differences (145) 85 (158) -285.9% 9.0% Other, net 232 106 102 n.a n.a Profit before income tax 1,191,609 1,119,620 1,425,011 27.3% 19.6% Income tax (42,000) (42,000) (46,795) 11.4% 11.4% Net income 1,149,609 1,077,620 1,378,216 27.9% 19.9% Double Leverage Ratio 101.89% 102.16% 101.98% -18bps 10bps 12.5.3 BCP Consolidated BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU AND SUBSIDIARIES BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU AND SUBSIDIARIES BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME SELECTED FINANCIAL INDICATORS (In S/ thousands, IFRS) (In S/ thousands, IFRS) Back to index Back to index Back to index As of % change Quarter % change As of % change Quarter Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY 2022 2023 2023 / 2022 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 ASSETS Interest income and expense Profitability Cash and due from banks Interest and similar income 2,712,960 3,821,770 3,902,811 2.1% 43.9% 2,712,960 3,902,811 43.9% Earnings per share (1) 0.089 0.082 0.097 Non-interest bearing 4,959,579 5,780,728 5,456,302 -5.6% 10.0% Interest and similar expenses (494,035) (913,761) (994,836) 8.9% 101.4% (494,035) (994,836) 101.4% ROAA (2)(3) 2.3% 2.2% 2.6% Interest bearing 28,253,501 25,594,929 26,924,509 5.2% -4.7% Net interest, similar income and expenses 2,218,925 2,908,009 2,907,975 -0.0% 31.1% 2,218,925 2,907,975 31.1% ROAE (2)(3) 22.7% 18.8% 22.5% Total cash and due from banks 33,213,080 31,375,657 32,380,811 3.2% -2.5% - 0 - 0 Net interest margin (2)(3) 4.63% 6.12% 6.22% Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio (340,235) (783,402) (782,079) -0.2% 129.9% (340,235) (782,079) 129.9% Risk adjusted NIM (2)(3) 4.10% 4.64% 4.70% Cash collateral, reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowing 202,127 244,017 232,059 -4.9% 14.8% Recoveries of written-off loans 86,428 79,076 69,694 -11.9% -19.4% 86,428 69,694 -19.4% Funding Cost (2)(3)(4) 1.16% 2.18% 2.43% Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries (253,807) (704,326) (712,385) 1.1% 180.7% (253,807) (712,385) 180.7% Fair value through profit or loss investments 729,168 1,011 39,638 3820.7% -94.6% - 0 - 0 Quality of loan portfolio Fair value through other comprehensive income investments 20,202,882 15,260,159 17,702,831 16.0% -12.4% Net interest, similar income and expenses, after provision for credit losses on loan portfolio 1,965,118 2,203,683 2,195,590 -0.4% 11.7% 1,965,118 2,195,590 11.7% IOL ratio 4.26% 4.15% 4.12% Amortized cost investments 7,538,562 9,831,983 9,661,389 -1.7% 28.2% - 0 - 0 NPL ratio 5.52% 5.67% 5.69% Other income - 0 - 0 Coverage of IOLs 137.6% 131.1% 136.8% Loans 132,578,949 136,046,442 132,290,495 -2.8% -0.2% Fee income 731,705 766,960 727,489 -5.1% -0.6% 731,705 727,489 -0.6% Coverage of NPLs 106.2% 96.0% 98.9% Current 126,930,472 130,396,010 126,846,139 -2.7% -0.1% Net gain on foreign exchange transactions 242,504 271,267 242,570 -10.6% 0.0% 242,504 242,570 0.0% Cost of risk (5) 0.77% 2.07% 2.15% Internal overdue loans 5,648,477 5,650,432 5,444,356 -3.6% -3.6% Net loss on securities (1,898) (9,162) (2,584) -71.8% 36.1% (1,898) (2,584) 36.1% Less - allowance for loan losses (7,769,920) (7,408,223) (7,450,091) 0.6% -4.1% Net gain (loss) on derivatives held for trading (10,978) 17,756 22,288 25.5% n.a (10,978) 22,288 -303.0% Operating efficiency Loans, net 124,809,029 128,638,219 124,840,404 -3.0% 0.0% Net gain (loss) from exchange differences (17,051) 3,265 4,308 31.9% n.a (17,051) 4,308 -125.3% Oper. expenses as a percent. of total income - reported (6) 42.8% 43.3% 39.2% Others 120,328 8,862 71,277 704.3% -40.8% 120,328 71,277 -40.8% Oper. expenses as a percent. of av. tot. assets (2)(3)(6) 2.75% 3.50% 3.16% Property, furniture and equipment, net (1) 1,593,758 1,536,875 1,489,392 -3.1% -6.5% Total other income 1,064,610 1,058,948 1,065,348 0.6% 0.1% 1,064,610 1,065,348 0.1% Due from customers on acceptances 524,448 699,678 496,170 -29.1% -5.4% - 0 - 0 Investments in associates 31,859 28,578 18,246 -36.2% -42.7% Total expenses - 0 - 0 Share Information Other assets (2) 6,100,840 5,662,055 6,873,005 21.4% 12.7% Salaries and employee benefits (694,339) (768,578) (750,011) -2.4% 8.0% (694,339) (750,011) 8.0% N° of outstanding shares (Million) 12,973 12,973 12,973 Administrative expenses (532,560) (810,501) (645,131) -20.4% 21.1% (532,560) (645,131) 21.1% Total Assets 194,945,753 193,278,232 193,733,945 0.2% -0.6% Depreciation and amortization (126,426) (139,688) (134,267) -3.9% 6.2% (126,426) (134,267) 6.2% Other expenses (49,556) (76,515) (43,944) -42.6% -11.3% (49,556) (43,944) -11.3% (1) Shares outstanding of 12,176 million is used for all periods since shares have been issued only for capitalization of profits. Liabilities and Equity Total expenses (1,402,881) (1,795,282) (1,573,353) -12.4% 12.2% (1,402,881) (1,573,353) 12.2% Deposits and obligations - 0 - 0 (2) Ratios are annualized. Non-interest bearing (1) 45,297,294 39,399,007 37,978,204 -3.6% -16.2% Profit before income tax 1,626,847 1,467,349 1,687,585 15.0% 3.7% 1,626,847 1,687,585 3.7% (3) Averages are determined as the average of period-beginning and period-ending balances. Interest bearing (1) 85,125,304 90,420,659 93,952,305 3.9% 10.4% - 0 - 0 (4) The funding costs differs from previously reported due to a methodoloy change in the denominator, which no longer includes the following accounts: acceptances outstanding, reserves for property and casualty claims, reserve for unearned premiums, reinsurance payable and other liabilities. Total deposits and obligations 130,422,598 129,819,666 131,930,509 1.6% 1.2% Income tax (466,694) (403,338) (422,491) 4.7% -9.5% (466,694) (422,491) -9.5% - 0 - 0 Payables from repurchase agreements and securities lending 18,064,487 11,843,594 10,318,686 -12.9% -42.9% Net profit 1,160,153 1,064,011 1,265,094 18.9% 9.0% 1,160,153 1,265,094 9.0% (5) Cost of risk: Annualized provision for loan losses / Total loans. BCRP instruments 17,532,350 11,297,659 9,780,540 -13.4% -44.2% Non-controlling interest (5,157) (2,318) (1,112) -52.0% -78.4% (5,157) (1,112) -78.4% (6) Total income includes net interest income, fee income, net gain on foreign exchange transactions, result on exchange difference and net gain on derivatives. Operating expenses includes Salaries and social benefits, administrative, general and tax expenses and depreciation and amortization. Repurchase agreements with third parties 532,137 545,935 538,146 -1.4% 1.1% Net profit attributable to BCP Consolidated 1,154,996 1,061,693 1,263,982 19.1% 9.4% 1,154,996 1,263,982 9.4% Due to banks and correspondents 5,872,463 8,539,195 9,647,935 13.0% 64.3% Bonds and notes issued 13,575,977 13,840,114 10,972,861 -20.7% -19.2% Banker's acceptances outstanding 524,448 699,678 496,170 -29.1% -5.4% Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - 0 7,669 193,031 2417.0% n.a Other liabilities (3) 6,211,275 5,256,079 8,245,729 56.9% 32.8% Total Liabilities 174,671,248 170,005,995 171,804,921 1.1% -1.6% Net equity 20,140,022 23,121,902 21,777,751 -5.8% 8.1% Capital stock 11,882,984 11,882,984 12,679,794 6.7% 6.7% Reserves 7,297,648 6,540,665 6,820,019 4.3% -6.5% Unrealized gains and losses (780,063) (549,319) (467,041) -15.0% -40.1% Retained earnings 1,739,453 5,247,572 2,744,979 -47.7% 57.8% Non-controlling interest 134,483 150,335 151,273 0.6% 12.5% Total Net Equity 20,274,505 23,272,237 21,929,024 -5.8% 8.2% Total liabilities and equity 194,945,753 193,278,232 193,733,945 0.2% -0.6% Off-balance sheet 131,406,579 137,999,722 142,247,161 3.1% 8.2% Total performance bonds, stand-by and L/Cs. 19,638,213 19,737,892 17,932,260 -9.1% -8.7% Undrawn credit lines, advised but not committed 70,893,784 75,276,664 76,157,911 1.2% 7.4% Total derivatives (notional) and others 40,874,582 42,985,166 48,156,990 12.0% 17.8% (1) Right of use asset of lease contracts is included by application of IFRS 16. (2) Mainly includes intangible assets, other receivable accounts and tax credit. (3) Mainly includes other payable accounts. 12.5.4 BCP Stand-alone BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU BANCO DE CRÉDITO DEL PERÚ STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION STATEMENT OF INCOME SELECTED FINANCIAL INDICATORS (In S/ thousands, IFRS) (In S/ thousands, IFRS) Back to index Back to index Back to index Quarter As of % change Quarter % change As of % change 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY 2022 2023 2023 / 2022 Profitability ASSETS Interest income and expense ROAA (2)(3) 2.5% 2.3% 2.8% Cash and due from banks Interest and dividend income 2,120,216 3,119,180 3,205,509 2.8% 51.2% 2,120,216 3,205,509 51.2% ROAE (2)(3) 22.7% 18.8% 22.5% Non-interest bearing 4,429,348 5,070,067 4,832,635 -4.7% 9.1% Interest expense (1) (414,863) (751,858) (817,056) 8.7% 96.9% (414,863) (817,056) 96.9% Net interest margin (2)(3) 3.85% 5.41% 5.55% Interest bearing 27,448,742 24,573,419 26,052,997 6.0% -5.1% Net interest income 1,705,353 2,367,322 2,388,453 0.9% 40.1% 1,705,353 2,388,453 40.1% Risk adjusted NIM (2)(3) 3.52% 4.24% 4.42% Total cash and due from banks 31,878,090 29,643,486 30,885,632 4.2% -3.1% Funding Cost (2)(3)(4) 1.04% 1.93% 2.16% Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio (202,768) (564,240) (532,192) -5.7% 162.5% (202,768) (532,192) 162.5% - 0 - 0 - 0 Cash collateral, reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowing 202,127 244,017 232,059 -4.9% 14.8% Recoveries of written-off loans 56,125 53,602 47,417 -11.5% -15.5% 56,125 47,417 -15.5% Quality of loan portfolio Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of recoveries (146,643) (510,638) (484,775) -5.1% 230.6% (146,643) (484,775) 230.6% IOL ratio 3.89% 3.93% 3.96% Fair value through profit or loss investments 729,168 1,011 39,638 3820.7% -94.6% NPL ratio 5.22% 5.53% 5.61% Fair value through other comprehensive income investments 18,749,758 14,098,087 16,582,128 17.6% -11.6% Risk-adjusted net interest income 1,558,710 1,856,684 1,903,678 2.5% 22.1% 1,558,710 1,903,678 22.1% Coverage of IOLs 141.1% 131.6% 135.1% Amortized cost investments 7,249,994 9,534,621 9,369,229 -1.7% 29.2% Coverage of NPLs 105.2% 93.5% 95.3% Other income Cost of risk (5) 0.49% 1.65% 1.62% Loans 120,541,004 123,707,601 119,751,399 -3.2% -0.7% Fee income 706,861 741,992 698,207 -5.9% -1.2% 706,861 698,207 -1.2% Current 115,852,249 118,841,510 115,009,487 -3.2% -0.7% Net gain on foreign exchange transactions 238,738 267,859 239,547 -10.6% 0.3% 238,738 239,547 0.3% Operating efficiency Internal overdue loans 4,688,755 4,866,091 4,741,912 -2.6% 1.1% Net gain (losses) on securities 90,463 37,096 26,998 -27.2% -70.2% 90,463 26,998 -70.2% Oper. expenses as a percent. of total income - reported (6) 40.7% 41.9% 36.7% Less - allowance for loan losses (6,616,033) (6,402,939) (6,404,541) 0.0% -3.2% Net gain from associates 5,701 (864) (7,269) 741.3% -227.5% 5,701 (7,269) -227.5% Oper. expenses as a percent. of av. tot. assets (2)(3)(6) 2.32% 3.09% 2.72% Loans, net 113,924,971 117,304,662 113,346,858 -3.4% -0.5% Net gain (losses) on derivatives held for trading (9,976) 9,957 20,553 106.4% -306.0% (9,976) 20,553 n.a Net gain (losses) from exchange differences (10,017) 4,812 4,691 -2.5% -146.8% (10,017) 4,691 n.a (1) Ratios are annualized. Property, furniture and equipment, net (1) 1,314,065 1,281,645 1,238,722 -3.3% -5.7% Others 110,750 9,937 68,255 586.9% -38.4% 110,750 68,255 -38.4% (2) Averages are determined as the average of period-beginning and period-ending balances. Due from customers on acceptances 524,448 699,678 496,170 -29.1% -5.4% Total other income 1,132,520 1,070,789 1,050,982 -1.8% -7.2% 1,132,520 1,050,982 -7.2% (3) The funding costs differs from previously reported due to a methodology change in the denominator, which no longer includes the following accounts: acceptances outstanding, reserves for property and casualty claims, reserve for unearned premiums, reinsurance payable and other liabilities. Investments in associates 2,429,540 2,730,184 2,736,368 0.2% 12.6% Other assets (2) 5,360,983 5,071,892 6,203,938 22.3% 15.7% Total expenses Salaries and employee benefits (501,213) (564,902) (546,048) -3.3% 8.9% (501,213) (546,048) 8.9% (4) Cost of risk: Annualized provision for loan losses / Total loans. Total Assets 182,363,144 180,609,283 181,130,742 0.3% -0.7% Administrative expenses (463,927) (736,377) (571,780) -22.4% 23.2% (463,927) (571,780) 23.2% (5) Total income includes net interest income, fee income, net gain on foreign exchange transactions, result on exchange difference and net gain on derivatives. Operating expenses includes Salaries and social benefits, administrative, general and tax expenses and depreciation and amortization. Depreciation and amortization (2) (105,859) (119,047) (112,872) -5.2% 6.6% (105,859) (112,872) 6.6% Liabilities and Equity Other expenses (43,686) (59,997) (39,563) -34.1% -9.4% (43,686) (39,563) -9.4% Deposits and obligations Total expenses (1,114,685) (1,480,323) (1,270,263) -14.2% 14.0% (1,114,685) (1,270,263) 14.0% Non-interest bearing 45,294,239 39,395,493 37,968,322 -3.6% -16.2% Interest bearing 76,416,598 81,232,946 84,477,317 4.0% 10.5% Profit before income tax 1,576,545 1,447,150 1,684,397 16.4% 6.8% 1,576,545 1,684,397 6.8% Total deposits and obligations 121,710,837 120,628,439 122,445,639 1.5% 0.6% - 0 Income tax (420,120) (385,123) (420,795) 9.3% 0.2% (420,120) (420,795) 0.2% Payables from repurchase agreements and securities lending 16,093,566 10,879,734 9,578,869 -12.0% -40.5% BCRP instruments 15,561,430 10,333,799 9,040,723 -12.5% -41.9% Net profit attributable to BCP Stand-alone 1,156,425 1,062,027 1,263,602 19.0% 9.3% 1,156,425 1,263,602 9.3% Repurchase agreements with third parties 532,137 545,935 538,146 -1.4% 1.1% Due to banks and correspondents 4,905,616 7,251,352 8,535,930 17.7% 74.0% Bonds and notes issued 13,319,276 13,287,386 10,396,500 -21.8% -21.9% Banker's acceptances outstanding 524,448 699,678 496,170 -29.1% -5.4% (1) As of 2019, financing expenses related to lease agreements is included according to the application of IFRS 16. Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - 0 7,669 193,031 2417.0% n.a. (2) From this quarter, the effect is being incorporated by the application of IFRS 16, which corresponds to a greater depreciation for the asset for right-of-use". Likewise, the expenses related to the depreciation of improvements in building for rent is being reclassified to the item "Other expenses". Other liabilities (3) 5,668,164 4,731,200 7,705,309 62.9% 35.9% Total Liabilities 162,221,907 157,485,458 159,351,448 1.2% -1.8% Net equity 20,141,237 23,123,825 21,779,294 -5.8% 8.1% Capital stock 11,882,984 11,882,984 12,679,794 6.7% 6.7% Reserves 7,297,648 6,540,665 6,820,019 4.3% -6.5% Unrealized gains and losses (780,063) (549,319) (467,041) -15.0% -40.1% Retained earnings 1,740,668 5,249,495 2,746,522 -47.7% 57.8% Total Net Equity 20,141,237 23,123,825 21,779,294 -5.8% 8.1% Total liabilities and equity 182,363,144 180,609,283 181,130,742 0.3% -0.7% Off-balance sheet 127,873,817 134,450,003 138,810,501 3.2% 8.6% Total performance bonds, stand-by and L/Cs. 19,638,213 19,738,086 17,932,454 -9.1% -8.7% Undrawn credit lines, advised but not committed 68,137,602 73,473,563 73,838,085 0.5% 8.4% Total derivatives (notional) and others 40,098,002 41,238,354 47,039,962 14.1% 17.3% (1) Mainly includes intangible assets, other receivable accounts and tax credit. (2) Mainly includes other payable accounts. 12.5.5 BCP Bolivia BCP BOLIVIA (In S/ thousands, IFRS) Back to index As of % change Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY ASSETS Cash and due from banks 2,220,657 1,945,704 1,979,856 1.8% -10.8% Investments 1,598,725 1,526,954 1,668,326 9.3% 4.4% Total loans 8,890,948 9,253,908 9,362,120 1.2% 5.3% Current 8,688,239 8,997,604 9,108,055 1.2% 4.8% Internal overdue loans 170,937 231,247 228,195 -1.3% 33.5% Refinanced 31,772 25,057 25,869 3.2% -18.6% Allowance for loan losses -404,078 -397,602 -392,762 -1.2% -2.8% Net loans 8,486,870 8,856,305 8,969,357 1.3% 5.7% Property, plant and equipment, net 62,645 63,957 63,692 -0.4% 1.7% Other assets 368,350 304,873 290,842 -4.6% -21.0% Total assets 12,737,246 12,697,793 12,972,073 2.2% 1.8% LIABILITIES AND NET SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits and obligations 10,678,175 10,985,892 10,836,041 -1.4% 1.5% Due to banks and correspondents 89,938 77,909 81,653 4.8% -9.2% Bonds and subordinated debt 171,787 99,065 94,607 -4.5% -44.9% Other liabilities 1,007,946 675,099 1,109,657 64.4% 10.1% Total liabilities 11,947,847 11,837,965 12,121,958 2.4% 1.5% Net equity 789,399 859,828 850,115 -1.1% 7.7% TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 12,737,246 12,697,793 12,972,073 2.2% 1.8% Quarter % change 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Net interest income 81,157 78,977 82,670 4.7% 1.9% Provision for loan losses, net of recoveries 2,858 -17,126 -3,349 -80.4% -217.2% Net interest income after provisions 84,015 61,850 79,321 28.2% -5.6% Non-financial income 39,645 46,134 45,306 -1.8% 14.3% Total expenses -72,563 -84,186 -92,549 9.9% 27.5% Translation result 17 188 -51 -127.1% -399.7% Income taxes -30,640 -7,228 -11,290 56.2% -63.2% Net income 20,474 16,759 20,738 23.7% 1.3% Efficiency ratio 59.1% 63.4% 59.3% -411 pbs 26 pbs ROAE 10.1% 7.7% 9.7% 196 pbs -39 pbs L/D ratio 83.3% 84.2% 86.4% 217 pbs 314 pbs IOL ratio 1.92% 2.50% 2.44% -6 pbs 52 pbs NPL ratio 2.28% 2.77% 2.71% -6 pbs 43 pbs Coverage of IOLs 236.39% 171.94% 172.12% 18 pbs -6427 pbs Coverage of NPLs 199.34% 155.13% 154.59% -54 pbs -4475 pbs Branches 45 45 46 1 1 Agentes 1078 1355 1355 0 277 ATMs 310 312 313 1 3 Employees 1,586 1,696 1,690 -6 104 12.5.6. Mibanco MIBANCO (In S/ thousands, IFRS) Back to index As of % change Mar 22 Dec 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY ASSETS Cash and due from banks 1,400,085 1,850,881 1,733,556 -6.3% 23.8% Investments 1,746,228 1,459,434 1,412,863 -3.2% -19.1% Total loans 13,983,905 14,089,071 14,006,154 -0.6% 0.2% Current 12,965,841 13,228,543 13,204,563 -0.2% 1.8% Internal overdue loans 951,029 776,023 696,787 -10.2% -26.7% Refinanced 67,035 84,505 104,805 24.0% 56.3% Allowance for loan losses -1,146,067 -998,261 -1,040,487 4.2% -9.2% Net loans 12,837,838 13,090,810 12,965,667 -1.0% 1.0% Property, plant and equipment, net 139,875 133,756 131,164 -1.9% -6.2% Other assets 854,944 691,093 753,989 9.1% -11.8% Total assets 16,978,970 17,225,973 16,997,238 -1.3% 0.1% LIABILITIES AND NET SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits and obligations 8,782,960 9,315,188 9,577,206 2.8% 9.0% Due to banks and correspondents 2,952,092 3,074,234 2,759,826 -10.2% -6.5% Bonds and subordinated debt 256,701 552,728 576,360 4.3% 124.5% Other liabilities 2,523,136 1,502,258 1,282,571 -14.6% -49.2% Total liabilities 14,514,889 14,444,408 14,195,963 -1.7% -2.2% Net equity 2,464,082 2,781,565 2,801,275 0.7% 13.7% TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 16,978,970 17,225,973 16,997,238 -1.3% 0.1% Quarter % change 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Net interest income 512,222 539,510 518,763 -3.8% 1.3% Provision for loan losses, net of recoveries -105,337 -194,245 -227,369 17.1% 115.8% Net interest income after provisions 406,885 345,266 291,394 -15.6% -28.4% Non-financial income 30,620 35,755 36,337 1.6% 18.7% Total expenses -288,029 -316,253 -302,982 -4.2% 5.2% Translation result 0 0 0 0.0% 0.0% Income taxes -46,540 -17,814 -1,607 -91.0% -96.5% Net income 102,935 46,954 23,142 -50.7% -77.5% Efficiency ratio 53.3% 52.5% 54.4% 188 bps 111 bps ROAE 17.1% 6.8% 3.3% -350 bps -1374 bps ROAE incl. Goowdill 16.3% 6.5% 3.2% -333 bps -1317 bps L/D ratio 159.2% 151.2% 146.2% -500 bps -1297 bps IOL ratio 6.8% 5.5% 5.0% -53 bps -183 bps NPL ratio 7.3% 6.1% 5.7% -38 bps -156 bps Coverage of IOLs 120.5% 128.6% 149.3% 2069 bps 2882 bps Coverage of NPLs 112.6% 116.0% 129.8% 1380 bps 1723 bps Branches (1) 310 297 296 -1 -14 Employees 9,810 9,725 9,904 179 94 12.5.7. Prima AFP Quarter % change As of % change Back to index 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Dec 21 Dec 22 Mar 23 / Mar 22 Income from commissions 93,192 87,868 89,532 1.9% -3.9% 93,192 89,532 -3.9% Administrative and sale expenses (43,800) (36,063) (38,986) 8.1% -11.0% (43,800) (38,986) -11.0% Depreciation and amortization (6,215) (5,603) (6,194) 10.5% -0.3% (6,215) (6,194) -0.3% Operating income 43,178 46,202 44,352 -4.0% 2.7% 43,178 44,352 2.7% Other income and expenses, net (profitability of lace)* (4,133) 6,203 8,742 40.9% -311.5% (4,133) 8,742 -311.5% Income tax (13,194) (12,302) (13,295) 8.1% 0.8% (13,194) (13,295) 0.8% Net income before translation results 25,851 40,103 39,799 -0.8% 54.0% 25,851 39,799 54.0% Translations results (1,416) 151 (41) -127.3% -97.1% (1,416) (41) -97.1% Net income 24,434 40,254 39,758 -1.2% 62.7% 24,434 39,758 62.7% ROAE (1) 19.8% 33.8% 35.9% 208 pbs 1604 pbs 19.8% 35.9% 1604 pbs (*) The net profitability of lace and mutual funds is being presented net of taxes, for which the retroactive change was made (it was presented gross before) (1) Net shareholders' equity includes unrealized gains from Prima's investment portfolio. Quarter % change 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Total assets 872,173 734,967 790,586 7.6% -9.4% Total liabilities 460,279 238,178 400,483 68.1% -13.0% Net shareholders' equity (1) 411,894 496,789 390,103 -21.5% -5.3% (*) The net profitability of lace and mutual funds is being presented net of taxes, for which the retroactive change was made (it was presented gross before) (1) Net shareholders' equity includes unrealized gains from Prima's investment portfolio. Funds under management Dec 22 % share Mar-23 % share Fund 0 1,350 4.24% 1,403 4.26% Fund 1 5,316 16.69% 5,533 16.80% Fund 2 21,384 67.14% 22,256 67.59% Fund 3 3,800 11.93% 3,736 11.35% Total S/ Millions 31,850 100.00% 32,928 100.00% Source: SBS Nominal profitability over the last 12 months Dec 22 / Dec 21(1) Mar 23 / Mar 22(1) Fund 0 5.2% 6.4% Fund 1 -5.3% 1.0% Fund 2 -7.0% -2.2% Fund 3 -8.2% -11.2% (1) Information available until February. Main indicators and market share Prima 4Q22 System 4Q22 % share 4Q22 Prima 1Q23 System 1Q23 (3) % share 1Q23 Affiliates 2,344,701 8,816,304 26.6% 2,343,434 8,905,304 26.3% New affiliations (1) - 0 136,632 0.0% - 0 91,429 0.0% Funds under management (S/ Millions) 31,850 105,863 30.1% 32,382 107,712 30.1% Collections (S/ Millions) 1,005 3,620 27.8% 664 2,365 28.1% Voluntary contributions (S/ Millions) 781 2,110 37.0% 800 2,087 38.3% RAM Flow (S/ Millions) (2) 1,340 4,452 30.1% 1,382 4,590 30.1% Source: SBS (1) As of June 2019, another AFP has the exclusivity of affiliations. (2) Prima AFP estimate: Average of aggregated income for flow during the last 4 months, excluding special collections and voluntary contribution fees. (3) Information available until Feb 2023. 12.5.8. Grupo Pacifico GRUPO PACIFICO * (S/ in thousands ) Back to index As of % change Mar 22 Dic 22 Mar 23 QoQ YoY Total assets 15,600,882 15,302,437 16,302,041 6.3% 4.5% Invesment on securities (6) 10,525,652 11,776,123 11,191,968 6.9% 6.3% Total Liabilities 13,433,886 11,715,964 13,857,430 18.0% 3.2% Net equity 2,149,890 2,104,227 2,431,696 15.6% 13.1% Quarter % change YTD % change 1Q22 3Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Mar22 Mar23 Mar 23 / Mar 22 Insurance Service Result 209,092 296,390 41.8% 721,005 824,514 14.4% Reinsurance Result (102,591) 6,494 (114,009) -1855.7% 11.1% -524,729 -546,652 4.2% Insurance underwriting result 106,501 1,603 182,381 N/A 71.2% 196,276 277,861 41.6% Interest income 170,571 753,089 189,963 -74.8% 11.4% -99,950 -110,370 10.4% Interest Expenses (108,711) (478,040) (102,453) -78.6% -5.8% 96,326 167,491 73.9% Net Interes Income 61,860 (160,758) 87,510 -154.4% 41.5% -113,204 -120,029 6.0% Fee Income and Gain in FX (2,863) (3,184) ERROR:#DIV/0! 11.2% Other Income No Core: ERROR:#DIV/0! 148,028 193,298 30.6% Net gain (loss) from exchange differences 3,360 (1,343) ERROR:#DIV/0! -140.0% Net loss on securities and associates (10,387) 30,090 ERROR:#DIV/0! -389.7% -36,946 -38,847 5.1% Other Income not operational 11,313 12,501 10.5% 3,360 -1,343 -140.0% Other Income 1,423 38,064 ERROR:#DIV/0! N/A 16,125 31,850 97.5% Operating expenses (58,769) 17,393 (64,268) -469.5% 9.4% -7,691 -12,612 64.0% Other expenses (984) (9,999) 654 -106.5% -166.5% - 0 - 0 n.a. Total Expenses (59,753) (3,028) (63,614) N/A 6.5% Income tax (2,684) (3,200) 19.2% 105,997 219,808 107.4% Net Income 107,347 159,402 241,141 51.3% 124.6% 12.5.9. IB & WM Investment Banking and Wealth Management Quarter % change As of % change S/000 Back to index 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ YoY Dec 21 Dec 22 Mar 23 / Mar 22 Net interest income 19,340 22,012 22,042 0.1% 14% 19,340 22,042 14.0% Non-financial income 179,997 190,667 192,785 1.1% 7.1% 179,997 192,785 7.1% Fee income 137,586 124,761 122,861 -1.5% -10.7% 137,586 122,861 -10.7% Net gain on foreign exchange transactions 10,646 9,758 16,084 64.8% 51.1% 10,646 16,084 51.1% Net gain on sales of securities 10,696 42,349 51,902 22.6% 385.2% 10,696 51,902 385.2% Derivative Result 10,841 -11,908 -28,858 142.3% -366.2% 10,841 -28,858 -366.2% Result from exposure to the exchange rate 2,227 19,483 22,997 18.0% n.a 2,227 22,997 n.a Other income 8,001 6,224 7,799 25.3% -2.5% 8,001 7,799 -2.5% Operating expenses (1) -162,258 -163,684 -163,109 -0.4% 0.5% -162,258 -163,109 0.5% Operating income 37,079 48,995 51,718 5.6% 39.5% 37,079 51,718 39.5% Income taxes -1,548 -12,803 -7,611 -40.6% 391.7% -1,548 -7,611 391.7% Non-controlling interest 757 -2,829 -175 -93.8% -123.1% 757 -175 -123.1% Net income 34,774 39,021 44,282 13.5% 27.3% 34,774 44,282 27.3% * Unaudited results. (1) Includes: Salaries and employees benefits + Administrative expenses + Assigned expenses + Depreciation and amortization + Tax and contributions + Other expenses. Attachments Original Link

