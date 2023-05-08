Advanced search
    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-05 pm EDT
141.35 USD   +5.56%
Credicorp : 1Q23 Earnings Release

05/08/2023 | 03:41am EDT
1Q/2023

Milagros Cigüeñas

Roxana Mossi

Fernando Castillo, CFA

Andrea Sertzen, FRM

Fernando Salgado

Jose Bartra

Juan Carlos Benites

Marco Perez

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Table of Contents

Operating and Financial Highlights

03

Senior Management Quotes

05

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

06

Summary of Financial Performance and Outlook

07

Financial Overview

12

Credicorp's Strategy Update

13

Analysis of 1Q23 Consolidated Results

01

Loans and Portfolio Quality

16

02

Deposits

23

03

Interest Earning Assets and Funding

26

04

Net Interest Income

27

05

Provisions

30

06

Other Income

33

07

Insurance Underwriting Results

36

08

Operating Expenses

39

09

Operating Efficiency

41

10

Regulatory Capital

42

11

Economic Outlook

44

12

Appendix

48

2

2

Operating and Financial Highlights

Senior Management Quotes

Credicorp Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

ROE of 18.7% Driven by Resilient Core Income

Cost of Risk Stable Sequentially Remaining High impacted by Social and Climatic Events in Peru

Lima, Peru - May 5, 2023 - Credicorp Ltd. ("Credicorp" or "the Company") (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP), the leading financial

services holding company in Peru with a presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia and Panama today reported its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results are expressed in Soles and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Effective 1Q23, the Company reports under IFRS 17 accounting standards for insurance contracts. While the impact on consolidated net income is not material, the reclassification of line items in the P&L has impacted the efficiency ratio. To facilitate comparability, figures for 1Q22 and 4Q22 have been restated to reflect IFRS 17.

1Q23 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net Income attributable to Credicorp increased 18.1% YoY to stand at S/1,384 million, driven by an improvement in performance in Universal Banking and strong results in the Insurance business. ROAE rose to 18.7% in the quarter, up from 17.0% in 1Q22 and seasonally higher than the 15.3% reported in 4Q22.
  • Structural Loans, measured in average daily balances, declined 0.7% QoQ, primarily due to seasonality in Wholesale Banking, but increased 9.7% YoY led by growth in Retail Banking at BCP and by Mibanco.
  • Total Deposits at quarter-end increased 1.1% QoQ and 0.5% YoY to S/148,623 million, where the high interest rate backdrop continued to drive migration from Demand and Saving Deposits to Time Deposits. Low-costDeposits represented 54.7% of total funding.
  • The Structural NPL ratio increased 17 bps QoQ to 5.12%, driven by an increase coin the volume of the overdue portfolio in Wholesale Banking, which was already provisioned given that our models anticipate deterioration; Mibanco, which was impacted by social and climatic events in an adverse macroeconomic environment; and Consumer and Credit Card loans, after higher-risk segments were targeted in 2022.
  • Structural Provisions increased 1.3% QoQ, driven by Retail Banking at BCP and Mibanco and, partially offset by Wholesale Banking. At BCP, provisions in retail banking rose, reflecting a downturn in customer payment as well as the impacts of an update to macroeconomic outlook variables such as inflation, interest rates and GDP growth. Mibanco increased provisions due to social and climate events. In this context, stringent origination standards were applied in specific consumer segments at BCP, and the risk appetite was adjusted in a number of geographies and segments at Mibanco. The Structural Cost of Risk remained stable QoQ while Structural NPL Coverage dropped to 110.0%, which reflects an uptick in the weight of collateralized refinanced wholesale loans.
  • Core Income declined 1.4% QoQ but increased 18.9% YoY reflecting structural loan growth and a high interest rate environment. Net Interest Income (NII) remained stable QoQ and was up 28.8% YoY, while FX Volumes and Fees contracted in both periods. On the back of higher interest rates, the Net Interest Margin increased 9 bps QoQ and 138 bps YoY to stand at 5.84%.
  • The Efficiency Ratio, which has been restated under IFRS17, improved 290 bps in the QoQ comparision and stood at 44.3%. This improvement was mainly driven by an uptick in operating income at BCP stand-alone and Pacifico, which more than offset the growth reported for expenses in a context marked by on-going investment in disruptive initiatives and digital transformation.

3

3

Operating and Financial Highlights

  • The CET1 Ratio for BCP Stand-Alone at quarter-end was 11.9%, up 30 bps YoY but down 66 bps QoQ which

Senior Management Quotes

reflected a dividend declaration this quarter, CET1 at Mibanco rose 38 bps YoY to stand at 16.4% but declined 8 bps QoQ.

  • At BCP stand-alone,30-day local currency LCR currency stood at 154.1% under regulatory standards and 138.7% based on more stringent internal standards, while USD 30-day LCR stood at 203.7% and 123.1% under regulatory and more stringent internal standards, respectively.
  • Credicorp maintains a diversified, liquid investment portfolio with investment portfolios Held to Maturity and Available for Sale accounting for 5% and 15% of Interest Earnings Assets, respectively.
  • Advancing our Strategic Initiatives: Yape continues to drive financial inclusion and topped 8.8 million monthly active users (MAU) by quarter-end. Monthly income per MAU continues to increase and reached S/1.8 in 1Q23. We believe Yape is on track to reach cashflow breakeven in 2024
  • On the ESG front, we recently added two new members to our Board and increased the participation of women to 1/3; maintained the independence of the majority of members; and added expertise in digital transformation and fintech innovation. We also defined our corporate environmental strategy and roadmap, which includes developing capabilities to measure our portfolio carbon footprint; promoting green financing; and fine-tuning management of environmental risks. Implementation will begin in 2Q23. More information can be found in our recently published 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report.
  • On April 27, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of S/25.00 per share equivalent to a total payment of S/ 2,359,557,925 to be paid out on June 9th, 2023.

4

4

Senior Management Quotes

SENIOR MANAGEMENT QUOTES

"

Credicorp´s resilient first quarter profitability attests to the strength of our operations and the experience of our management teams, who navigated a challenging environment marked by social unrest and fallout from Cyclone Yaku. In this context, we took decisive action to remain close to our clients and support our communities. BCP reported an ROE of 25.2%, while Mibanco was negatively impacted by social and climate events. Pacifico, in turn, delivered unusually strong results with ROE at 36.5%. We are also redefining our strategy for our wealth management business. Yape is on track to reach breakeven in 2024 and is rapidly becoming Peru's main payment network. On the sustainability front, we defined our corporate environmental strategy and roadmap, which includes developing capabilities to measure our portfolio carbon footprint, promoting green financing, and fine-tuning management of environmental risks. Implementation will begin in 2Q23. Lastly, after carefully assessing the needs of our subsidiaries and aligning with our commitment to long-term and responsible growth, we recently declared a cash dividend of S/25.00 per share for a total of S/ 2,359 million. Looking ahead, we

expect uncertainty to continue on the political and climate fronts, but are nonetheless encouraged by the marked

improvements visible in the economic landscape over the last six months.

"

Gianfranco Ferrari, CEO

"

We began the year on a positive note, with a consolidated ROE of 18.7%. We achieved this result despite social unrest and severe climatic events in Peru, which negatively affected GDP growth. This performance was supported by solid growth in NII, which increased 29% YoY, impacted by higher interest rates and an uptick in average structural loan balances in Retail Banking at BCP and Mibanco in particular. NIM rose 138 bps to stand at 5.84%. NII growth was partially offset by a mid-single digit drop in the Net gain on FX, which was unusually high in 1Q22 due to FX volatility, and by a slight reduction in fee income due to the elimination of intercity fees and a drop in transactional activity. As anticipated, provisions and the cost of risk increased YoY from a low base as we return to pre-pandemic levels and shift our loan mix towards more profitable but higher risk retail customers. Given the more challenging macro context, we have tightened origination standards in some retail segments and continue to adjust our risk appetite at Mibanco. Regarding Efficiency, Operating Expenses increased by nearly 13.5% YoY, which reflects higher costs in our core businesses at BCP and disruptive initiatives at the Credicorp level as we invest to ensure sustainable long-term growth; while operating Income rose 21% over the period, driven primarily by BCP and Pacifico.

César Ríos, CFO

"

5

5

Disclaimer

Credicorp Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
