Credicorp : 1Q23 Earnings Release

Credicorp´s resilient first quarter profitability attests to the strength of our operations and the experience of our management teams, who navigated a challenging environment marked by social unrest and fallout from Cyclone Yaku. In this context, we took decisive action to remain close to our clients and support our communities. BCP reported an ROE of 25.2%, while Mibanco was negatively impacted by social and climate events. Pacifico, in turn, delivered unusually strong results with ROE at 36.5%. We are also redefining our strategy for our wealth management business. Yape is on track to reach breakeven in 2024 and is rapidly becoming Peru's main payment network. On the sustainability front, we defined our corporate environmental strategy and roadmap, which includes developing capabilities to measure our portfolio carbon footprint, promoting green financing, and fine-tuning management of environmental risks. Implementation will begin in 2Q23. Lastly, after carefully assessing the needs of our subsidiaries and aligning with our commitment to long-term and responsible growth, we recently declared a cash dividend of S/25.00 per share for a total of S/ 2,359 million. Looking ahead, we

expect uncertainty to continue on the political and climate fronts, but are nonetheless encouraged by the marked improvements visible in the economic landscape over the last six months. " Gianfranco Ferrari, CEO "

We began the year on a positive note, with a consolidated ROE of 18.7%. We achieved this result despite social unrest and severe climatic events in Peru, which negatively affected GDP growth. This performance was supported by solid growth in NII, which increased 29% YoY, impacted by higher interest rates and an uptick in average structural loan balances in Retail Banking at BCP and Mibanco in particular. NIM rose 138 bps to stand at 5.84%. NII growth was partially offset by a mid-single digit drop in the Net gain on FX, which was unusually high in 1Q22 due to FX volatility, and by a slight reduction in fee income due to the elimination of intercity fees and a drop in transactional activity. As anticipated, provisions and the cost of risk increased YoY from a low base as we return to pre-pandemic levels and shift our loan mix towards more profitable but higher risk retail customers. Given the more challenging macro context, we have tightened origination standards in some retail segments and continue to adjust our risk appetite at Mibanco. Regarding Efficiency, Operating Expenses increased by nearly 13.5% YoY, which reflects higher costs in our core businesses at BCP and disruptive initiatives at the Credicorp level as we invest to ensure sustainable long-term growth; while operating Income rose 21% over the period, driven primarily by BCP and Pacifico.

César Ríos, CFO "

