Credicorp : 2021 Credicorp ESG Update

Credicorp's commitment to sustainability runs deep into its purpose and vision
OUR PURPOSE
Contribute to improving lives by driving the changes that our countries need
OUR VISION
To be a sustainable financial services leader in Latin America. We are purpose-led, future-orientedand focused on creating superior value for our employees, customers, shareholders and the countries we operate in
Integrated and actively managed group with 25+ years of leadership…
With an extended geographical
footprint in the region…
Colombia
Panama
4 different lines of business…
Leader in loans and deposits with a Market Share of 30.4% and 31.8%.
Total loans reached S/ 113,465 million (S/ 21,801 from Government Programs)
Universal
Contributed S/ 100 million to vulnerable families affected by the pandemic
banking
Ranked among the Top 6 banks in Bolivia, both in loans and deposits (9.2% and
9.5% market share)
Total loans reached S/ 7,620 million
Microfinance
Leader in Pyme segment loans, increasing its Market Share to 28.8% in 2020, Total
loans reached S/ 12,928 million (S/ 2,840 from Government Programs)
Contributed S/10 million for vulnerable families affected by the pandemic
PeruBolivia
Insurance
and pensions
2nd in funds under management (S/ 49,790 million and Market Share of 30.2%)
Total Fund withdrawals under Government-mandated facilities for S/ 7.5 billion
S/ 1 million contributed to Respira Peru
S/ 2,461 million in net earned premiums
ContributedS/ 5 million to grant life insurance to workers exposed to COVID-19 from the Health Ministry, Police workers and Army and S/ 1 million to Respira Peru
Chile
…and an open
innovation arm
IB and wealth
management
S/ 156,874 million in assets under management
Credicorp Capital contributed S/ 2 million to Respira Peru
Founded in 2018, Krealo is
digital consumer
Credicorp's innovation arm
operating all across the Andean
banking
Region, aiming to improve digital
and financial inclusion and
SME sales services
complement Credicorp's digital
e-commerce
transformation efforts.
Figures as of June 2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
