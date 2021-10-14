Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Credicorp Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/14 02:40:25 pm
128.955 USD   -0.68%
10/13CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032
GL
10/13CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032
GL
10/06RE. : MATERIAL EVENT (Form 6-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Credicorp : 2021 Credicorp ESG Update

10/14/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESG UPDATE

October 2021

Content

  1. Company Profile
  2. Tone at the Top
  3. ESG Strategy
  4. ESG Integration
  5. Appendix

1

Company Profile

Credicorp's commitment to sustainability runs deep into its purpose and vision

OUR PURPOSE

Contribute to improving lives by driving the changes that our countries need

OUR VISION

To be a sustainable financial services leader in Latin America. We are purpose-led, future-orientedand focused on creating superior value for our employees, customers, shareholders and the countries we operate in

4

Integrated and actively managed group with 25+ years of leadership…

With an extended geographical

footprint in the region…

Colombia

Panama

4 different lines of business…

Leader in loans and deposits with a Market Share of 30.4% and 31.8%.

Total loans reached S/ 113,465 million (S/ 21,801 from Government Programs)

Universal

Contributed S/ 100 million to vulnerable families affected by the pandemic

banking

Ranked among the Top 6 banks in Bolivia, both in loans and deposits (9.2% and

9.5% market share)

Total loans reached S/ 7,620 million

Microfinance

Leader in Pyme segment loans, increasing its Market Share to 28.8% in 2020, Total

loans reached S/ 12,928 million (S/ 2,840 from Government Programs)

Contributed S/10 million for vulnerable families affected by the pandemic

PeruBolivia

Insurance

and pensions

  • 2nd in funds under management (S/ 49,790 million and Market Share of 30.2%)
  • Total Fund withdrawals under Government-mandated facilities for S/ 7.5 billion
  • S/ 1 million contributed to Respira Peru
  • S/ 2,461 million in net earned premiums
  • Contributed S/ 5 million to grant life insurance to workers exposed to COVID-19 from the Health Ministry, Police workers and Army and S/ 1 million to Respira Peru

Chile

…and an open

innovation arm

IB and wealth

management

S/ 156,874 million in assets under management

Credicorp Capital contributed S/ 2 million to Respira Peru

Founded in 2018, Krealo is

digital consumer

Credicorp's innovation arm

operating all across the Andean

banking

Region, aiming to improve digital

and financial inclusion and

SME sales services

complement Credicorp's digital

e-commerce

transformation efforts.

Figures as of June 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Credicorp Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 18:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CREDICORP LTD.
10/13CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032
GL
10/13CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032
GL
10/06RE. : MATERIAL EVENT (Form 6-K)
PU
09/14CREDICORP LTD. : Other Currency, not U.S. or Canadian
FA
08/27CREDICORP : Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (Form 6-K)
PU
08/27CREDICORP : HSBC Upgrades Credicorp to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $130 From $1..
MT
08/27CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp's declaration of dividends
AQ
08/27Credicorp Ltd. Approves the Cash Dividend for the Financial Year 2020, Payable on Octob..
CI
08/26CREDICORP : 2Q21 Interim Financial Statement
PU
08/20CREDICORP : 2Q21 Corporate Presentation BAP
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDICORP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 445 M - -
Net income 2021 734 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 10 324 M 10 324 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 35 776
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart CREDICORP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Credicorp Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDICORP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 129,84 $
Average target price 134,27 $
Spread / Average Target 3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Bayly Llona Chief Executive Officer
César Gonzalo Rios Briceño Chief Financial Officer
Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis Executive Chairman
Bárbara Falero Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
José Raimundo Morales Dasso Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDICORP LTD.-20.84%10 324
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.13%481 093
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.33%363 019
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%246 717
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.66%207 473
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.58%189 100