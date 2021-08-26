Credicorp : 2Q21 Interim Financial Statement

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2021, AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
AND FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
Gaveglio Aparicio y Asociados Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada.
Av. Santo Toribio 143, Piso 7, San Isidro, Lima, Perú T: +51 (1) 211 6500, F: +51 (1) 211-6565www.pwc.pe
CREDICORP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
CONTENT
Pages
Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements
1
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
2
Interim condensed consolidated statement of income
3 - 4
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
5
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in net equity
6
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
7 - 9
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
11 - 144
US$ = United States dollar
S/ = Sol
Report on review of interim financial statements
To the Shareholders
Credicorp Ltd. and subsidiaries
August 24, 2021
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Credicorp Ltd. and subsidiaries (the Company) as of June 30, 2021 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, changes in net equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting'. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting'.
Countersigned by
--------------------------------------(partner)
Carlos González González
Peruvian Public Accounting Registration No.50403
Gaveglio Aparicio y Asociados Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada.
Av. Santo Toribio 143, Piso 7, San Isidro, Lima, Perú T: +51 (1) 211 6500, F: +51 (1) 211-6550www.pwc.pe
Gaveglio Aparicio y Asociados Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada es una firma miembro de la red global de PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwCIL). Cada una de las firmas es una entidad legal separada e independiente que no actúa en nombre de PwCIL ni de cualquier otra firma miembro de la red. Inscrita en la Partida No. 11028527, Registro de Personas Jurídicas de Lima y Callao
CREDICORP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
As of June 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (audited)
As of June 30,
As of December
As of June 30,
As of December
Note 2021
31, 2020
Note
2021
31, 2020
S/(000)
S/(000)
S/(000)
S/(000)
Assets
Liabilities
Cash and due from banks:
Non-interest-bearing
8,883,164
8,176,612
Interest-bearing
29,075,474
28,576,382
4
37,958,638
36,752,994
Cash collateral, reverse repurchase agreements and
securities borrowing
5(a)
1,616,654
2,394,302
Investments:
At fair value through profit or loss
6(a)
6,791,288
6,467,471
At fair value through other comprehensive income
38,714,699
42,746,061
At fair value through other comprehensive income
pledged as collateral
1,558,701
997,828
6(b)
40,273,400
43,743,889
Deposits and obligations:
14
Non-interest-bearing
52,879,988
47,623,119
Interest-bearing
96,281,815
94,742,383
149,161,803
142,365,502
Payables from repurchase agreements and securities lending
5(b)
25,963,227
27,923,617
Due to banks and correspondents
15
6,239,161
5,978,257
Banker's acceptances outstanding
558,934
455,343
Accounts payable to reinsurers
9(b)
317,185
338,446
Lease liabilities
12(b)
706,218
750,578
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
313,256
561,602
Technical reserves for insurance claims and premiums
16
12,157,217
11,675,076
Bonds and notes issued
17
16,951,481
16,319,407
Deferred tax liabilities, net
134,208
105,529
Other liabilities
13
6,948,612
5,487,159
Total liabilities
219,451,302
211,960,516
Amortized cost
5,776,864
2,196,220
Amortized cost pledged as collateral
1,931,092
2,766,162
6(c)
7,707,956
4,962,382
Equity, net
18
Loans, net:
7
Equity attributable to Credicorp's equity holders:
Loans, net of unearned income
143,091,752
137,659,885
Capital stock
1,318,993
1,318,993
Allowance for loan losses
(9,391,151)
(9,898,760)
Treasury stock
(207,756)
(208,433)
133,700,601
127,761,125
Capital surplus
224,103
192,625
Reserves
21,725,663
21,429,635
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss
8
921,851
823,270
Other reserves
677,159
1,865,898
Premiums and other policies receivable
9(a)
780,824
937,223
Retained earnings (losses)
1,335,544
347,152
Accounts receivable from reinsurers and coinsurers
9(b)
1,043,042
919,419
25,073,706
24,945,870
Property, furniture and equipment, net
10
1,312,264
1,374,875
Due from customers on acceptances
558,934
455,343
Non-controlling interest
503,222
499,777
Intangible assets and goodwill, net
11
2,647,676
2,639,297
Total equity, net
25,576,928
25,445,647
Right-of-use assets, net
12(a)
631,863
702,928
Deferred tax assets, net
1,646,679
1,693,655
Other assets
13
7,436,560
5,777,990
Total assets
245,028,230
237,406,163
Total liabilities and net equity
245,028,230
237,406,163
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
- 2 -
CREDICORP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Interim condensed consolidated statement of income
For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
For the three-month
period ended June 30,
2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
2021
2020
S/(000)
S/(000)
Interest and similar income
22
2,891,579
2,727,369
Interest and similar expenses
22
(582,537)
(766,019)
Net interest, similar income and expenses
2,309,042
1,961,350
Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio
7(c)
(441,007)
(2,557,658)
Recoveries of written-off loans
77,627
17,201
Provision for credit losses on loan
portfolio, net of recoveries
(363,380)
(2,540,457)
Net interest, similar income and expenses,
after provision for credit losses on loan
portfolio
1,945,662
(579,107)
Other income
Commissions and fees
23
862,411
503,488
Net gain on foreign exchange transactions
232,668
149,308
Net (loss) gain on securities
24
(57,645)
295,469
Net gain on derivatives held for trading
45,413
8,358
Net gain from exchange differences
45,924
23,845
Others
29
62,923
35,195
Total other income
1,191,694
1,015,663
Insurance underwriting result
Net premiums earned
25
639,944
552,061
Net claims incurred for life, general and health
insurance contracts
26
(691,335)
(328,783)
Acquisition cost
(84,944)
(87,598)
Total insurance underwriting result
(136,335)
135,680
Other expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
27
(882,177)
(825,997)
Administrative expenses
28
(672,805)
(510,694)
Depreciation and amortization
(123,956)
(123,375)
Depreciation for right-of-use assets
(39,913)
(45,935)
Others
29
(141,596)
(122,397)
Total other expenses
(1,860,447)
(1,628,398)
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
20212020
S/(000) S/(000)
5,707,652 5,890,978
(1,275,227) (1,550,101)
4,432,425 4,340,877
(1,063,989) (3,946,369)
142,962 64,431
(921,027) (3,881,938)
3,511,398 458,939
1,693,182 1,263,817
412,557 316,291
(11,953) 194,061
115,136 43,788
40,3882,996
136,914 152,965
2,386,224 1,973,918
1,283,872 1,179,996
(1,314,688) (702,285)
(170,766) (200,105)
(201,582) 277,606
(1,739,736) (1,717,180)
(1,253,647) (1,052,798)
(249,302) (248,525)
(81,332) (90,744)
(216,701) (298,457)
(3,540,718) (3,407,704)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.