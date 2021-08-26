Credicorp : 2Q21 Interim Financial Statement

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Report on review of interim financial statements

To the Shareholders

Credicorp Ltd. and subsidiaries

August 24, 2021

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Credicorp Ltd. and subsidiaries (the Company) as of June 30, 2021 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, changes in net equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting'. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting'.

Countersigned by

--------------------------------------(partner)

Carlos González González

Peruvian Public Accounting Registration No.50403

Gaveglio Aparicio y Asociados Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada.

Av. Santo Toribio 143, Piso 7, San Isidro, Lima, Perú T: +51 (1) 211 6500, F: +51 (1) 211-6550www.pwc.pe

Gaveglio Aparicio y Asociados Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada es una firma miembro de la red global de PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwCIL). Cada una de las firmas es una entidad legal separada e independiente que no actúa en nombre de PwCIL ni de cualquier otra firma miembro de la red. Inscrita en la Partida No. 11028527, Registro de Personas Jurídicas de Lima y Callao