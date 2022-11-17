Credicorp : 3Q22 Corporate Presentation BAP

Credicorp is a Leading Financial Services Group in the Andean Region, with a Successful Track Record
Lines of
Business
Universal Banking
Microfinance
Insurance and Pensions
Investment Banking and WM
Corporate
Venture Capital
Net Income 9M22
Total Assets Sep 22
Subsidiaries
Countries of
Market position
9M22 Net Income
Operations
in Peru
Contribution 1
#179.0%
Bolivia
#19.5%
Colombia
#29.8%
seguros
#121.7%
S/3,561 M
S/243,916 M
(1) %Earnings Contribution based on the total of our 8 main subsidiaries: BCP, BCP Bolivia, Mibanco, Mibanco Colombia, Pacifico Seguros, Prima AFP, Credicorp Capital and ASB Bank Corp. (2) Holds position #1 for Equity transactions,
according to BVL information. Also holds position #2 for Fixed income transactions (does not include repo operations). Fixed income data also includes information from Datatec platform.
Our Purpose
Contribute to improving lives by driving the changes that our countries need.
Our Vision
Be a sustainable financial business leader in Latin America, guided by a great purpose, future-oriented and focused on generating superior value for our employees, customers, shareholders and the countries we operate in.
Innovation, Talent and Sustainability are at the Core of Our Strategy to Ensure Long-term Profitability
Accelerating Digital Transformation
and Innovation at the Credicorp and
Subsidiary Level
Ensuring the Best Talent Offering an
Integral Value Proposition
Integrating Sustainability,
at the Core of How WeDo Business
Why Invest in Credicorp?
1. Prioritizing Leading Market Positions
2. Diversified, Customer-centric Synergetic
in an Underpenetrated Region
Organization, Leveraging Cross-sales
5. Sustainability at
the Core of our
3. Attractive Portfolio Return and
Strategy
4. Self-Disruptive Innovation and Talent,
Resilience Through Economic Cycles
Enhancing Digital & Data-Driven Capabilities
