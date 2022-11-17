Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Credicorp Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:35 2022-11-17 pm EST
151.06 USD   -3.06%
Credicorp : 3Q22 Corporate Presentation BAP
PU
11/08Credicorp : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Transcript : Credicorp Ltd., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
Credicorp : 3Q22 Corporate Presentation BAP

11/17/2022 | 01:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

November 2022

Corporate Presentation

Credicorp is a Leading Financial Services Group in the Andean Region, with a Successful Track Record

Lines of

Business

Universal Banking

Microfinance

Insurance and Pensions

Investment Banking and WM

Corporate

Venture Capital

Net Income 9M22

Total Assets Sep 22

Subsidiaries

Countries of

Market position

9M22 Net Income

Operations

in Peru

Contribution 1

#179.0%

Bolivia

#19.5%

Colombia

#29.8%

seguros

#121.7%

S/3,561 M

S/243,916 M

(1) %Earnings Contribution based on the total of our 8 main subsidiaries: BCP, BCP Bolivia, Mibanco, Mibanco Colombia, Pacifico Seguros, Prima AFP, Credicorp Capital and ASB Bank Corp. (2) Holds position #1 for Equity transactions,

according to BVL information. Also holds position #2 for Fixed income transactions (does not include repo operations). Fixed income data also includes information from Datatec platform.

2

Corporate Presentation

Our Purpose

Contribute to improving lives by driving the changes that our countries need.

Our Vision

Be a sustainable financial business leader in Latin America, guided by a great purpose, future-oriented and focused on generating superior value for our employees, customers, shareholders and the countries we operate in.

Corporate Presentation

Innovation, Talent and Sustainability are at the Core of Our Strategy to Ensure Long-term Profitability

Accelerating Digital Transformation

and Innovation at the Credicorp and

Subsidiary Level

Ensuring the Best Talent Offering an

Integral Value Proposition

Integrating Sustainability,

at the Core of How WeDo Business

4

Corporate Presentation

Why Invest in Credicorp?

1. Prioritizing Leading Market Positions

2. Diversified, Customer-centric Synergetic

in an Underpenetrated Region

Organization, Leveraging Cross-sales

5. Sustainability at

the Core of our

3. Attractive Portfolio Return and

Strategy

4. Self-Disruptive Innovation and Talent,

Resilience Through Economic Cycles

Enhancing Digital & Data-Driven Capabilities

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Credicorp Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 18:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 365 M - -
Net income 2022 1 235 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 3,12%
Capitalization 12 394 M 12 394 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 35 733
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart CREDICORP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Credicorp Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDICORP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 155,83 $
Average target price 155,48 $
Spread / Average Target -0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianfranco Piero Ferrari de las Casas Chief Executive Officer
César Gonzalo Rios Briceño Corporate Finance Associate
Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis Director
Alejandro Pérez-Reyes Zarak Chief Operating Officer
Bárbara Falero Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDICORP LTD.27.66%12 394
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.05%390 468
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.03%299 718
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.23%199 687
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.69%176 083
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.81%148 601